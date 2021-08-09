52 Bargain Finds on Amazon You'll Get A Sh*t Ton Of Use Out Of

To put it bluntly, my credit card has seen better days. It’s not that I was trying to spend money; it just happened. Every day — for three months straight. So after several larger-than-expected bills, I’ve finally made a deal with myself. I can still buy whatever I want, but only if it’s a total bargain find, or something I’ll get a sh*t ton of use out of.

While that might sound limiting to some, I decided to look at it like a challenge: what sort of useful stuff can I find on Amazon that won't put my bank account into the red? That’s why this list features a variety of diverse items — from travel-friendly garment steamers that melt away wrinkles, to reusable tea infusers made from stainless steel. And not only is there a little something for everybody, but I’ve also made sure that everything in here is $40 or less. So go ahead and grab that miniature fridge, because I doubt you’ll find a better price anywhere else.

Spending money might be easier than saving it, but with these bargain finds you’ll be spending, and saving at the same time — keep scrolling to check out some of my favorite deals.

1 This Blender That Takes Up Very Little Space Oster My Blend Travel Blender Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by how small this personal blender is — it’s still powerful enough to crush ice, nuts, or anything else that a full-sized machine would do. And unlike other blenders, this one comes with a to-go lid so that you can sip straight from the blending jar.

2 These Sheets That Have Extra-Deep Mattress Pockets Danjor Linens California King Size Bed Sheets (6-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Tired of discovering your fitted sheet has curled up and over your mattress? Try upgrading to this set. The fitted sheet is made with an extra-deep pocket that an accommodate taller mattresses — and they’re even fade-resistant, as well as breathable for year-round use.

3 A Pair Of Glasses That Can Help Reduce Eye Fatigue MEETSUN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon The blue light produced by electronic screens can put strain on your eyes — so grab these glasses. Not only do they block out blue light waves, but their lightweight frames won’t leave your ears feeling sore throughout the day. Plus, they come in dozens of colors.

4 The Wireless Earbuds That Deliver Rich Sound Kurdene Wireless Earbuds Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re a heavy sweater or stuck in the rain, these wireless earbuds are waterproof enough to make it through. Dual drivers produce rich notes and deep bass, while smart-touch controls let you play, pause, switch songs, or even answer calls.

5 A Miniature Fridge You Can Take With You Chefman Mini Portable Fridge Amazon $37 See On Amazon With enough space for an entire six-pack of cans, this miniature fridge is perfect for your desk at work. Each order also comes with a car adapter, allowing you to use it during long drives — and the bonus heating function even lets you heat up food in a pinch.

6 This Speaker That Lets You Jam Out For Hours & Hours Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle Bluetooth Portable Speaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only can this Bluetooth speaker play music for up to 14 hours before it needs to be recharged, but it’s also able to maintain connection from up to 100 feet away. That means you aren’t glued to the speaker when streaming music — and it’s even waterproof against light splashes.

7 The Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Reusable Filter COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for easy ways to help the environment? Stop buying wasteful paper filters — switch over to a coffee maker that has a reusable filter, like this one. The decanter is made from tough borosilicate glass, and it’s large enough to make up to 32 ounces in one brew. Plus, the filter is made from stainless steel that won’t rust over time.

8 A Gift Set That Comes With 20 Indulgent Bath Bombs nagaliving Bath Bombs Gift Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Most bath bomb sets only come with around 12 bombs — but not this one. Each order comes with 20 handmade bombs in 10 different scents, ranging from ocean pearl to sweet lemon. The best part? They fizz up in your tub, and help moisturize your skin.

9 This Diffuser With A Sleek Faux Wood Base ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon I bought this diffuser specifically because of how well the faux wood base complemented my living room. Seven different LED light colors are perfect for setting the mood — though I’ll put mine on carousel mode when I feel like enjoying them all. Plus, it’s large enough to produce up to 12 hours of mist.

10 A Stand That Can Fit Larger Laptops KENTEVIN Multi-Angle Laptop and Phone Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon Many stands can only accommodate smaller to medium-sized laptops — but not this one. The tough ABS plastic can handle machines measuring up to 17 inches, yet it’s still lightweight enough that carrying it from room to room is a breeze. And since it folds down, it’s easy to take with you when traveling.

11 A Wireless Charger That Also Works With AirPods DBPOWER Magnetic Wireless Charger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Grab this wireless charger, and there’ll be no need to go hunting around for a charging brick and cable the next time your phone dies. It’s compatible with AirPods, as well as any Qi-enabled phone. And unlike some chargers, this one doesn’t require you to remove your case.

12 These Smart Light Bulbs That Work With Alexa NITEBIRD Smart Light Bulbs Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pair these smart light bulbs with Alexa, and you’ll be able to dim their brightness, change their color, and more — all by using easy voice commands. They’re also compatible with Google Home. Or, if you don’t have either, you can use the free downloadable app to control them using your phone.

13 A Bottle That Adds Fruity Flavors To Your Water OMORC Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add fresh fruit to the infusion core inside of this bottle, and it’ll gradually seep into your water to give it a little hint of flavor. The lid is leakproof, helping prevent accidental spills inside of your bag — and the grips on either side helps you maintain a firm grasp when sweating.

14 This Bottle With A Built-In Water Filter Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon If the water in your office tastes a little funky, try drinking it out of this Brita water bottle. The built-in filter reduces that unpleasant chlorine taste and odor, while the leakproof lid prevents spills. The best part? One bottle can replace up to 1,800 disposable plastic ones.

15 A Smart Notebook That’s Also Reusable Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook Amazon $20 See On Amazon Jot down your thoughts and ideas into this notebook. Once the pages are full, you can use the free downloadable app to upload them to iCloud, Drive, Slack, and more. It’s compatible with any pen, marker, or highlighter from Pilot Frixion (one comes included) — and the pages easily wipe clean when you’re ready.

16 The Can Opener That Does The Work For You Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just hook your can into this automatic opener, and it’ll do all the turning and cutting for you so that your hands stay strain-free. It’s powerful enough that it can open cans of nearly any size — and the sturdy base helps keep it from tipping over.

17 A Set Of Accessories That Can Help Candles Last Longer RONXS 3 in 1 Candle Accessory Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Trim your candle wicks using the clippers that come in this set of accessories — it’ll help prevent soot, and even help them burn longer. The snuffer keeps wax from splashing by gently extinguishing flame, and each tool is even made from polished stainless steel.

18 This Toothbrush Holder With A Built-In Paste Dispenser Wekity Multifunctional Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Store your toothbrushes in this holder, and it’ll keep your bristles clean and clear from any dust or dirt. It also features a built-in toothpaste dispenser, squeezing out the perfect amount so that you don’t wind up wasting any. Plus, the included adhesive allows for easy mounting.

19 The Night Lights Designed For Your Toilet the Ailun Toilet Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Hook one of these night lights onto your toilet, and it’ll gently guide your way to the bathroom at night — no blinding overhead light necessary. The flexible arm hooks onto nearly any toilet. Plus, it gives you the choice of eight different LED colors to suit any style.

20 These Coasters That Stack Into A Cute Cactus Sirensky Cactus Coaster (6-Piece) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Fun and functional, these coasters stack into an abstract cactus that adds a touch of the American southwest to any room. Each one is made from high-quality EVA to keeps your surfaces dry — and they’re even waterproof against spills.

21 The Brushes Made For Detangling Textured Hair A.DASHER Hair Detangler Brush (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon When regular combs and picks just aren’t doing the trick, try using one of these brushes to detangle textured hair. The bristles are made from soft nylon, allowing them to glide through knots — and many reviewers raved about how they’re a total “gamechanger.”

22 A Pair Of Retro Sunglasses Straight From The 90s BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon The 90s are making a comeback — and these sunglasses add a touch of retro style to any outfit. While the lenses aren’t polarized, they do feature a UV coating to help keep your eyes protected from the sun. Choose from dozens of colors, including a fiery shade of red.

23 This Ring Light That Attaches To Your Camera Lens PLOTURE Flash Light with LCD Display Adapter Rings Amazon $27 See On Amazon Prefer to use a professional camera as opposed to your phone? This ring light attaches to your DSLR camera to help put your subject in the best lighting possible. Each order also comes with eight adapters, making it usable for lenses ranging from 49 to 72 millimeters.

24 A Handle That Stabilizes Your Phone For Videos fantaseal Ergonomic Anti-Slip Phone Stabilizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pop your phone into this handle, and it’ll help stabilize your video when streaming or making calls. You can rotate the phone mount so that it sits horizontally or vertically. Plus, the LED on the top casts you in warm, bright light.

25 The Camera Lens Kit For Your Smartphone SHUTTERMOON Phone Camera Lens Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon You don’t have to buy an expensive camera to take professional photos — just clip one of these lenses over your smartphone’s camera. Each order comes with one wide angle, macro, and fish eye lens. And if that isn’t enough? Reviewers raved about how they’re “high-quality.”

26 A Shampoo Brush That Massages Away Dirt Cbiumpro Shampoo Massager Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Using these shampoo brushes isn’t just a great way to help maintain your manicure — they also feel great when massaged against your scalp. The bristles are made from soft silicone, while the handle on the back gives you somewhere to keep a firm grip.

27 This Power Bank That’s Powered By The Sun YELOMIN Solar Power Bank Amazon $23 See On Amazon Got a camping trip coming up? Make sure to bring this power bank with you. The solar panel on the front lets you charge it up in direct sunlight, while dual USB ports can power two devices at the same time. Choose from three colors: blue, green, or red.

28 These Sheet Masks Infused With Nourishing Ingredients Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask (16-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Aloe, gold, green tea, cucumber — each one of these sheet masks is made with a different high-quality ingredient to help leave your skin looking nourished. They’re also infused with vitamin E to help hydrate dry complexions, and the eyes aren’t completely cut away so that you can also cover your lids.

29 A Roll Of Contact Paper That Looks Like White Marble practicalWs Marble Paper Granite Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon I’m a huge fan of this white marble contact paper, and not just because each roll is less than $10. The vinyl material is so water-resistant that I’ve left puddles on it overnight without any issue, making it perfect for outdated kitchen counters. And when it’s time to remove it? Simply peel it away like a sticker.

30 The Acupressure Mat That Can Help Alleviate Soreness ESUP Acupressure Mat and Pillow Massage Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Try lying down on this acupressure mat the next time your back is feeling sore. Thousands of raised points will dig into your aching muscles, helping release tension from tight trigger points. Plus, each order includes an acupressure pillow for your neck.

31 These Smart Plugs That Don’t Require A Hub TanTan Mini Smart Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Some smart plugs require hubs in order to work — but not these ones. The free downloadable app is all you need in order to put your devices on schedules, as well as control them remotely. Or, if you pair them with Alexa, they’ll also work with voice commands.

32 A Milk Frother With A Stainless Steel Whisk SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you’ve finally grown bored with your usual coffee, use this frother to add some luxuriously whipped milk to that morning cup of Joe. You can also use it to beat egg whites when baking — and since the whisk is made from stainless steel, it won’t rust over time.

33 The Mini Waffle Maker That Can Do So Much More Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even though it’s marketed for waffles, this mini waffle maker can do so much more. Use it to grill delicious paninis, or even to get your quesadillas golden brown. And since it only takes a few minutes to heat up, it can get your meal made faster than the stove.

34 These Resistance Bands That Get Your Muscles Pumped Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (5-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t have time to hit the gym? You can still get your muscles pumping by using these resistance bands at home. Each order comes with five in varying levels of difficulty — and since they come with a drawstring pouch, you can easily take them with you for your next workout.

35 The Containers That Help Keep Avocados Fresh Evriholder Avo Saver (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of watching your avocados turn brown in the fridge? Keep them inside of these containers. The tight fit helps keep air from spoiling your avocado, and the plastic is completely BPA-free. One reviewer even wrote that they’ve “also used this for onions, and a few other veggies that fit.”

36 These Lights That Turn Mirrors Into Hollywood Vanities LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Speaking from personal experience? Doing your makeup in poor lighting is never a good idea — so brighten up your vanity with these lights. The adhesive backing makes it easy to stick them right on, and there’s even a dimmer switch that lets you adjust the brightness.

37 A Tea Infuser Made From Stainless Steel K Kitcherish Tea Ball Strainers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only is this tea infuser made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but it also works great for brewing your own custom blend of leaves. The best part? Many reviewers raved about how it “works great,” with even more writing about how it’s “easy to use.”

38 This Water Flosser That You Don’t Need To Recharge Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $36 See On Amazon It only takes three AA batteries, and this water flosser can help you keep your teeth clean for up to two months. Two pressure settings let you adjust how intense the water is — and it’s waterproof enough that you can even use it in the shower.

39 The Garment Steamer That Melts Away Wrinkles PurSteam Garment Steamer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Small enough to take with you when traveling, this garment steamer melts away wrinkles so that your clothes look freshly washed. It’s suitable for use on nearly any type of fabric — and it only takes about 90 seconds for it to heat up.

40 An Electric Toothbrush With 5 Cleaning Modes ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush with 8 Duponts Brush Heads Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only do you get eight brush heads with every order of this electric toothbrush, but it also features five cleaning modes to get your teeth sparkling: whitening, cleaning, sensitive, polish, and massage. The best part? Its rechargeable battery lasts for up to a full month.

41 These Towels That Can Help You Cool Down MENOLY Microfiber Ice Towel (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looking for clever ways to beat the heat? Get one of these towels wet with water, then wring out the excess. They’ll siphon away your body heat as the water begins to evaporate, helping to cool you down during hot workouts or hikes.

42 A Plant Stand Made From Sleek Bamboo SMVICH Plant Stand Amazon $17 See On Amazon Setting your potted plants directly on the ground will leave scuffs and stains — so grab these stands. Each one is made from sleek bamboo, and you can even turn them upside-down to adjust the platform height. Plus, they’re sturdy enough to hold up to 200 pounds.

43 The Scrunchies Made From Soft Satin HARLOW Designer Silk Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Satin creates less friction than cotton, which means these satin scrunchies are gentler on your hair than most. The elastic band on the inside is strong enough for all types of hair — and one reviewer even wrote that their “elegant design goes great with any and every outfit!”

44 A Pack Of Clips For Extra-Thick Hair Framar Black Hair Clips (10-pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your hair is thicker than most, these clips are an absolute must-have. They open up extra-wide, making them great for holding partitions of hair secure while styling — and the textured grips help keep them from sliding out of place.

45 These Fuzzy Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles JIASUQI Fuzzy House Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Step off of those cold floors and into these cozy slippers. The fuzzy straps help keep you warm, while the memory foam insoles contour to the shape of your feet for top-tier comfort. Plus, the soles are tough enough for quick trips to the mailbox.

46 A Cheese Knife Set Made From Stainless Steel ICOSA Living HARVEST Cheese Knife Set (6-Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Have guests coming over for dinner? These cheese knives are sure to impress. Each blade is made from tough stainless steel that won’t rust over time, while the handles are carved from high-quality teak wood. One reviewer even wrote that they’re “perfect assortment of knives you need for a spread of hard and soft cheeses”

47 The Bath Mat With A Gorgeously Textured Top Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your bath mat has started to get gross and mildewy, take this as your sign it’s time for an upgrade — especially since this mat is available for less than $15. The top is gorgeously textured, giving your feet somewhere to grip while you’re showering. Choose from two sizes, as well as five colors.

48 A Sleeve That Helps Protect Your Laptop From Damage JETech Laptop Sleeve Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your laptop inside of this sleeve — the padded walls will help keep it protected from damage. It’s slim enough to fit in your backpack, while the zippered front pocket is the perfect spot to keep pens, chargers, power banks, and more.

49 This Shower Head With A Built-In Water Filter Nosame Filter Filtration High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its multi-layer filter, this shower head helps remove impurities as well as soften your water. The result? Softer skin and stronger hair — and with its high-pressure design, it can even help you save up to 30% on your water bill.

50 A Foot Soak Made With Soothing Epsom Salt DAILY REMEDY Calming Lavender Foot Soak (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon When your feet are aching after a long day, let them relax in this soak. It’s made with soothing epsom salt that can help alleviate soreness, while the lavender essential oil works to put your mind at ease. Plus, its natural antifungal properties help eliminate unwanted odors.

51 The Organizer That Adds Storage To Pantries SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over the Door Hanging Pantry Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add these organizers to your pantry doors, and you’ll instantly have a ton of extra storage space for spices, oils, and more. Each one features 15 clear pockets that you can easily see inside — and they’re designed to hang over any standard door or closet rod.