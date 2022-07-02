Labor Day sale events may not start till next week but here’s a little secret: Many of the deals are already live. This is the perfect time to score some serious discounts on a ton of best-selling products. We’re talking home upgrades, beauty supplies, tech gadgets, and more — all for unbeatable prices.

But keep in mind that these discounted items won’t stay discounted for long, so start clicking away.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

46% Off A Set Of 2 Luxury Pillows That Are Cloud-Like Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2) Amazon - $49.99 $26.99 See On Amazon This set of two cooling gel-filled pillows will feel like sleeping in the most luxurious of hotels. They're designed to provide plush yet gently firm support whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper. And best of all, these pillows won't scrunch or lose their shape as you sleep. With over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these pillows are best-sellers for good reason. Be sure to click the coupon box to get an extra 40% off.

25% Off This Best-Selling Wrinkle-Resistant Sheet Set Mellanni Sheet Set Amazon - $47.97 $35.97 See On Amazon With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, almost 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.

27% Off This Super-Soft Underwear With Rave Reviews Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon - $17 $12.46 See On Amazon It doesn't get any better than full-coverage underwear, and these Fruit of the Loom panties deliver, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews. Soft and durable, they feel great on and hold up wash after wash.

50% Off This 5-Pack Of Certified iPhone Chargers Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) Amazon - $21.99 $10.99 See On Amazon With a solid 4.6-star rating overall, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products, since this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

65% Off This Rainbow-Colored Pack of Sharpies Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers (12-Pack) Amazon - $22.03 $7.78 See On Amazon Whether you're a creative, a student, a note-taker, or an organizer, you can never have enough Sharpies. This pack features 12 vibrant colors, all with a fine-point tip that works well on paper, plastic, and even metal. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

37% Off This 50-Pack Of KN95 Masks HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $18.99 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

43% Off A 16-Piece Makeup Tool Set With Rave Reviews BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) Amazon - $19.99 $11.39 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from almost 2,000 reviewers.

55% Off This Highly Rated Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools Amazon - $19.99 $8.99 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after nearly 2,000 reviews.

40% Off These Polyester Satin Pillow Cases That Are Amazing For Healthy Hair & Skin Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

40% Off The Cult-Favorite Crocs Clog Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog Amazon - $49.99 $29.90 See On Amazon The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 140,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

26% Off This Highly Rated Water Flosser Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Amazon - $99.99 $74.09 See On Amazon If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale right now. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean.

61% Off This Super Comfy Wire-Free Bra From Bali Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $48 $18.90 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

38% Off A 50-Pack Of Nonslip Velvet Hangers Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon - $39.99 $24.99 See On Amazon With over 49,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

54% Off This No-Contact Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $13.76 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

37% Off This Best-Selling Fine-Mist Spray Bottle Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon - $9.99 $6.29 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

40% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Designed To Remove Years of Lint Build-Up Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $19.99 $11.97 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

28% Off The Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro Amazon - $249 $179.99 See On Amazon Chances are you've been thinking about investing in a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for a while, and there's no better time to commit. These beloved Bluetooth headphones feature active noise cancellation, come with three tip sizes for a customized fit, and hold up to 24 hours of charge in their included case. And as if you haven't heard enough great things about AirPods, they have a 4.7-star overall rating from a whopping 84,000 Amazon reviewers and counting.

52% Off A 2-Pack Of Classic Sharpies Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack) Amazon - $4.18 $1.99 See On Amazon Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

46% Off This Volumizer That Styles And Dries In One Step REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer Amazon - $59.99 $32.49 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion. Make sure to select the option to save $10 before checking out.

50% Off This Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $60 $29.95 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

34% Off These Motion-Activated Lights That Stick On Anywhere VYANLIGHT LED Motion-Activated Closet Lights (3-Pack) Amazon - $31.99 $20.99 See On Amazon Perfect for closets or under cabinets, these LED lights feature a motion sensor so that they turn on automatically when they detect movement within 9 feet. They offer up to 50,000 hours of illumination before the batteries need to be replaced, and they have an impressive 4.3-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon.

35% Off The Best-Selling Wet Brush Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush Amazon - $9.98 $6.50 See On Amazon The Wet Brush is a cult favorite thanks to its soft, flexible bristles that are super gentle but still effective on tough tangles. It's a magic formula that has earned it a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 50,000 reviewers have weighed in. There are also tons of colors and designs to choose from.

39% Off A 3-Pack Of Makeup Sponges Larbois Makeup Sponges (3 Pack) Amazon - $6.99 $4.29 See On Amazon This three-pack of colorful makeup sponges is wildly popular on Amazon, with nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, and now is your chance to stock up on them for cheap. They come in a handful of different colors (including multicolor sets) and are perfect for smooth, effortless makeup application.

39% Off 4 Pairs Of Cotton, High-Waisted Underwear Wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon - $30.99 $18.99 See On Amazon It's the perfect time to stock up on this four-pack of high-waisted underwear, which boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 57,000 Amazon shoppers left their reviews. The underwear is made from 95% soft combed cotton with 5% spandex for a bit of stretch, and the double-layer waistband is designed to stay in place without rolling down.

50% Off A 6-Pack Of Multipurpose Sponges Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon - $25.98 $12.99 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

50% Off A 100-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star overall rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon and feature three layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

61% Off A Handy 2-Pack Of Scissors Westcott Soft Grip Titanium Bonded Scissors (2-Pack) Amazon - $25.35 $9.88 See On Amazon Whether at home or the office, you can never have too many reliable pairs of scissors. These Westcott scissors have titanium-bonded blades that are strong enough to cut through fabric and boxes, not to mention soft-grip ergonomic handles for comfort. No wonder they've earned 22,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

31% Off The Updated One-Step Hair Styler From Revlon REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Amazon - $74.99 $52 See On Amazon This Revlon one-step volumizer has nearly 310,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall — a true testament to how amazing it is. The handy device is designed to dry and style your hair all at once. And this new version features a smaller 2.4-inch head size to get closer to the roots, plus a slimmer handle for easier holding. Choose from low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Be sure to click the box to get an extra $15 off.

50% Off A Stackable Lunch Container That Reviewers Love Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star overall rating.

32% Off This Electric Toothbrush That Provides Daily Coaching Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence Amazon - $199.99 $136.99 See On Amazon This high-tech electric toothbrush from Oral-B uses the power of AI to learn about your personal brushing style — then uses that info to provide daily coaching so you can achieve even and complete brushing in all areas. Connect it via Bluetooth to your smartphone. With over 5,000 reviews, this clever brush earns a smart 4.7-stars overall.

50% Off A 2-Pack Of Exfoliating Pumice Stones Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $4.99 See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

45% Off This Quick-Drying Hair Towel Wrap YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon - $17.99 $9.96 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

26% Off These High-Waisted Biker Shorts That Have Shoppers Obsessed BALEAF Women's High-Waist Biker Shorts (8", 7", 5" Available) Amazon - $26.99 $19.99 See On Amazon With more than 50,000 five-star reviews, these ultra-stretchy bike shorts are clearly beloved on Amazon. With deep pockets and made from a machine-washable compression material, it's easy to see why. Choose from more than a dozen colors and prints, including on-trend tie-dye.

44% Off This Sleek Outlet & Cord Cover Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet and Cord Concealer with Power Strip Amazon - $44.95 $24.95 See On Amazon Get bulky plugs and cords out of the way with this simple and popular outlet and cord concealer kit. Just plug in the ultra-thin outlet cover, which leads to a three-outlet power strip. Conceal that cord with the included adhesive and have your setup looking sleek. People are major fans, with this kit racking up a 4.7-star rating with almost 38,000 reviews.

42% Off This Fineliner Pen Set Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $7.59 See On Amazon This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeters, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

54% Off This 6-Pack of Highly Reviewed Runner Socks PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $18 $8.21 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

56% Off These Soothing Massage Brushes For Your Scalp Cbiumpro Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush (2-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $5.71 See On Amazon With 51,000 ratings and a glowing 4.4-star average, these cult-favorite scalp massagers would be a deal even if they weren't heavily discounted. The nubby silicone bristles ensure a deep, gentle clean with an ergonomic grip that's easy to hold in the shower. Fans love theirs for tackling everything from build-up to dandruff — in addition to the spine-tingling massage.

50% Off This Seamless Calvin Klein Bra With Adjustable Straps Calvin Klein Invisibles Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon - $52 $25.99 See On Amazon Made from smooth microfiber that's soft against skin, this lightly lined Calvin Klein bralette offers coverage and support without an underwire. Seamless and nearly invisible under clothes, the versatile bralette has adjustable straps that can be criss-crossed to create a racerback design.

50% Off This Popular Ice Roller Facial Massager ROSELYN BOUTIQUE Ice Roller Facial Massager Amazon - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Help revitalize skin, promote blood flow, and relieve fatigue with this simple ice massager that's suitable for all skin types. Just pop the roller head into the freezer then massage where desired for an instant cooling effect. This version is Amazon's Choice for facial massagers, and with a 4.7-star overall rating, it's easy to see why.

44% Off These Professional Hair Cutting Scissors COOLALA Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Amazon - $15.99 $8.99 See On Amazon Made of high-grade Japanese steel, these professional haircutting scissors help you get a salon look at home. The ergonomic handle ensures fingers stay comfy while cutting, and the razor-sharp blades are long-lasting. A professional hairdressing comb is included. These earn a 4.6-star rating after almost 14,000 reviews.

30% Off These Wireless Earbuds With Up To 25 Hours Of Battery Life JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $99.95 $69.95 See On Amazon An audio deal not to be missed, these JBL Tune wireless earbuds provide resonant bass and Dual Connect technology, so you can make calls and listen to music with both earbuds or just one. They come with a charging case and offer up to 25 hours of play time when fully juiced.

38% Off A Base & Top Coat Set For Long-Lasting Manis beetles No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set (Set of 2) Amazon - $12.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Help your mani and pedi last for three weeks and up with this base coat and top coat gel set from beetles. The base coat is a bit sticky so the next layer of polish strongly adheres, while the top coat is flexible to avoid nicks, chips, and smudges. Over 61,000 fans rate this set 4.6 stars overall.

23% Off This 43-Inch Smart TV Insignia 43-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Amazon - $299.99 $229.99 See On Amazon Play full-HD, 4K movies and shows from this Insignia smart TV, which has Fire TV built right into it. As a result, you can also use Alexa for voice control and access thousands of other apps. According to its 5,000 reviews and 4.6-star rating, it's definitely a worthwhile purchase.

58% Off These Classic Denim Shorts Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon - $59.50 $24.99 See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

18% Off This Best-Selling Handheld Garment Steamer Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon - $38.99 $31.99 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 75,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for sanitizing surfaces and refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

31% Off This Single USB Port That Charges 4 Devices At Once SABRENT 4-Port USB 2.0 Data Hub Amazon - $12.99 $8.94 See On Amazon Add four additional USB ports to your computer (or any device setup) with this four-port hub that's compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux. Along with plug-and-play operation, each port can be individually turned on and off. This hub boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after 104,000 reviews.

41% Off This Crowd-Favorite Fabric Shaver BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon - $16.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly-rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just ask the nearly 71,000 reviewers, who bestowed this with an overall average of 4.5 stars.

44% Off These Popular Collagen-Boosting Under-Eye Masks Grace & Stella Collagen Under-Eye Gel Patches (24 Pairs) Amazon - $24 $13.49 See On Amazon There are few things better than a spa night, and this set of pretty pink eye masks by Grace & Stella is here to take them to the next level. The collagen-packed set comes with 24 pairs, which are vegan and cruelty-free, and they're even Amazon's Choice for eye masks. That's the 4.4-star overall rating from nearly 7,500 reviewers talking.

55% Off This Brush Set With Every Size You Could Possibly Need BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon - $19.99 $8.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

45% Off These Waterproof Wireless Earbuds TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $39.99 $22.09 See On Amazon These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a 4.4-star overall rating after more than a whopping 303,000 shoppers have weighed in. They can run for up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case offers an extra 24 hours of play when you're on the go. The earbuds also boast an IPX8 rating, making them waterproof and sweat-proof, too.

32% Off A Dehumidifier For Medium & Large Rooms hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier (1,500 Sq. Ft) Amazon - $249.99 $169.97 See On Amazon Suitable for medium to large rooms as well as basements, this hOmeLabs dehumidifier removes up to 22 pints of moisture from the air every day. It's also Energy Star-certified as well as super easy to use, especially granted it has drain access. Over 42,000 reviewers have awarded it 4.6 stars overall.