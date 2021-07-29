When you’re relaxing at the beach, it’s amazing to have a comfy chair to sit in that you don’t have to lug around under your arms. Enter backpack chairs. The best backpack beach chairs are reasonably lightweight and almost as comfortable to carry as they are to sit in.

If you plan to go a moderate distance with your backpack chair in tow, you’ll probably want to stick to options that weigh between 8 and 10 pounds; this is typically the sweetest combination of lightweight enough to carry yet comfortable enough to sit in. Keep in mind, however, that the lighter you go, the more bonus features you may give up like special pockets or adjustable positioning. Another factor is durability. Look for frames with tough, stable designs, preferably constructed out of aluminum or steel.

Lastly, keep in mind that when you’re thinking about comfort, this includes both sitting and carrying. For easy carrying, you’ll want comfortable, adjustable straps, and it doesn’t hurt to have outside storage pockets that you can access without unfolding your chair. Features like mesh panels or other types of ventilation will help keep you cool while sitting, and options like pillows or built-in headrests will offer extra neck support.

Below is a list of best backpack beach chairs in a range of styles, each of which fit the guidelines above.

1. The Best Overall

Weight: 8.6 pounds

What’s great about it: Made with a hybrid of steel and heavy-duty powder-coated aluminum, this beach backpack chair is stable and ultra-durable, yet it’s still lightweight. (Clocking in at 8.6 pounds, it’s the second lightest option on the list). Not only that, but it’s extremely comfortable, with a built-in headrest and mesh paneling to help keep you cool. The backrest can be adjusted to four different positions, and there’s a large storage pocket on the back for easy access, as well as adjustable straps and a convenient beverage holder.

One reviewer wrote: “It's perfect! Sturdy! Easy to set up/ break down, quick! The pouch holds a lot of stuff! You can put a messenger bag etc.. right in there so you don't have to lug also! It's a really great chair!!! And it's [comfortable] when you're carrying great design!”

2. The Runner-Up

Weight: 8 pounds

What’s great about it: If weight is important to you, this compact option is one of the best lightweight beach chairs out there. It’s the lightest on this list (weighing just 8 pounds), and it has a spacious outer storage pocket to tote around your extra gear. It’s built with a tough aluminum frame that makes it stable and durable, along with sturdy plastic arms. Additionally, it has a soft headrest and four-position adjustable back that make it comfortable to sit in — and reviewers noted that it’s easy to carry, too.

One reviewer wrote: “Love this chair. It lightweight, very easy to carry and simple to close, (once I figured it out!). Very comfortable to sit in and reclines just enough for comfort.”

3. The Best Lounge Chair

Weight: 9 pounds

What’s great about it: For folks who like to kick back, this rust-proof beach chair has a fully reclining design with multiple positions, and it boasts thousands of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. It’s not as lightweight as the first two selections but at 9 pounds, it’s still a great option for portability. It has a solid steel frame that’s wrapped in durable, quick-drying polyester. On top of that, it boasts adjustable straps for easy carrying — and fans noted that it’s comfortable to recline in, even when you’re lying face down. Best of all, you can easily access the storage pouch while on the go. As an added perk, this chair comes in four bright patterns.

One reviewer wrote: “This is the lounger I was hoping it would be! I love the backpack straps on it, and the big pocket on the back will hold my beach towel, sunscreen, book, and other beach accessories. It's comfortable to lounge on, and I can adjust the back as needed.”

4. The Best Splurge

Weight: 9 pounds

What’s great about it: Want to spoil yourself a little? This backpack beach chair features five adjustable positions, along with a luxurious flip-up pillow to pamper yourself. It’s easy to get comfortable in, according to customers, and the padded straps provide plenty of cushioning against your shoulders when you’re carrying it around. The storage pocket is zippered for security and it doubles as an insulated cooler pouch. Plus, there’s a bonus folding towel bar. It’s slightly heavier than the first two options on this list, but the other standout features make it an excellent option for all-day lounging.

One reviewer wrote: “Amazing beach chair! I was looking for a beach chair that was low to the ground, had a strap to carry it, and had a drink holder that wouldn't tip once your drink was in it. It's just a bonus that it also has a pillow, a storage section, a cooler section, it lays flat, and has backpack straps to carry it all easily!”