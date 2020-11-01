Glass top stoves are great for a smooth, attractive, and easy-to-clean surface, but you’ll want to be particular about which pots and pans you use with one. The best cookware for glass top stoves is made of tri-ply stainless steel with an aluminum core and features a flat, smooth bottom that won’t scratch the glass surface. And if your glass top stove is an induction cooktop, each of my picks is suitable for cooking on it, too.

Textured bottoms, like those on a cast iron skillet, could scratch or even crack a glass top stove. For that reason, you'll also want to steer clear of stoneware and ceramic cookware. Instead, it’s best to choose a pot or pan with a smooth and flat bottom that you can use to cook safely on the glass surface to protect your investment.

Stainless steel pans are a solid bet when choosing cookware for glass top stoves; these durable pans have enough weight to offer stability on smooth cooktop. Aluminum or copper pans will also work, but to avoid potential residue on your glass top stove, it’s best to choose a pan that uses these materials only for the inner core with a stainless steel bottom in contact with the stove itself. A tri-ply construction pan with an aluminum (or copper) core will offer the most even heat distribution in the pan.

No kitchen is complete without quality pots and pans. Depending on what you already own, you may just want to add a couple to your collection, but I’ve also included complete sets of stainless steel cookware to fully outfit your kitchen.

With all this in mind, here is the best cookware for glass top stoves. Each one of these is highly rated on Amazon, including a few quality picks coming in under $100.

1. The Overall Best Skillet For Glass Top Stoves

The best skillet for glass top stoves is a super versatile piece of cookware from a household brand — and since it's a pan you'll use constantly, it's worth the $100 price tag. This 10-inch All-Clad pan has a flat, wide bottom, and it features tri-ply construction with stainless steel around an aluminum core. It's no wonder this one has an impressive 4.6-star rating and over 2,000 reviews on Amazon.

Some features that set this one apart from similar pans include stainless steel handles and rivets that stay cool when in stovetop use and a magnetic, induction-safe exterior; plus, it's dishwasher-safe and comes with a tight-fitting lid. This one is oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes in a larger, 12-inch option.

A helpful review: “After watching many cooking shows, I decided to invest in a pan that would not warp, was not coated and not too big or small. This was rated the highest by America's Test Kitchen and was on sale with a lid for a fair price. It is worth every penny. [...] The heft is right, it stays flat on a glass top range, goes in the oven, looks professional - what's not to love.”

2. This Stainless Steel Pan For About Half The Price

Here's a similar stainless steel pan with a flat, wide bottom ideal for cooking on a glass top stove. This 12-inch pan also features tri-ply construction with stainless steel and an aluminum core, but this pan does not come with a matching lid.

It's another highly rated pick with over 1,000 reviews and the induction-safe pan features a polished finish that's more matte than my first pick. The pan is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe. Its stainless steel handles are securely held on with stainless steel rivets and designed for an ergonomic grip; according to reviewers, the handles may get warm on the stovetop.

A helpful review: “I've owned this pan for five years or more [...] It's my everyday go-to piece of cookware and I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this pan! I have a glass-top stove and have had lots of problems with pans warping, but this guy is a work horse! It takes all my abuse and still happily produces results that make me look like a professional chef! It must always be pre-heated before placing in your food — do this and you will be rewarded with the best outcome possible for all your recipes, plus super-easy clean-up. It goes from stove-top to oven and is SO easy to clean — I've never had anything stick!”

3. The Best Cookware Set For Glass Top Stoves

For a one-and-done purchase, this is the best cookware set for a glass top stove. The 12-piece set features tri-ply construction: The pots and pans boast flat and wide bottoms made of stainless steel with aluminum cores, with stainless steel handles that stay cool on the stovetop. With over 5,000 reviews, one shopper commented, "I've been using these for 3 years now and they are as good as new."

Here's what you get in this set: 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids; 8- and 10-inch skillets; a 3.5-quart sauté pan with a lid; an 8-quart stockpot with a lid; and a steamer insert with a lid. The pots and pans are oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. The dishwasher- and induction-safe pieces are designed with tapered rims for drip-free pouring and its tight-fitting lids self-baste.

A helpful review: “I've been using these for 3 years now and they are as good as new. We use the frying pan every single day and the pots at least weekly. They get a lot of use but we take good care of them. We avoid using metal on these and only use soft sponges to hand wash. When junk gets stuck on them (oil stains, burnt food...) we use a little Bar Keepers Friend and they are as good as new.Beautiful set! I recommended these to a friend just this morning and though it'd be worth writing a review while I'm at it."

4. This Budget-Friendly Set of Nonstick Skillets

This set of nonstick cookware for glass top stoves includes 9-inch and 11-inch frying pans with flat, wide bottoms. These two are made of stainless steel with aluminum cores and nonstick interiors. These are also safe to use on an induction stove top.

Each pan features stay-cool handles designed with thumb rests for added balance when lifting the pan. The tapered rims allow for drip-free pouring, and these pans are dishwasher-safe. Keep in mind, however, the manufacturer does not list these nonstick pans as being oven-safe.

A helpful review: “They heat up great on my electric stove and do not scratch my very sensitive glass top stove. I wash them in the dishwasher all of the time and have had no issues. I also love the fact that the handles don't get hot. Normally, I would never use a stainless steel utensils on nonstick surface but I accidentally did (they were tongs) while making meatballs and the nonstick is still in near perfect condition."

5. A Stainless Steel Saucepan For Glass Top Stoves

This stainless steel saucepan in a versatile 3.4-quart size has a flat bottom and tight-fitting lid. It is made of tri-ply stainless steel with an aluminum core and features ergonomically designed handles that stay cool on the stovetop.

This dishwasher-safe pan is also oven-safe, broiler-safe, and grill-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're on the hunt for a more affordable option, also consider this high-quality saucepan.

A helpful review: “We are ordering more of these as we can and enjoying the quality and how well it works on a glass cooktop. You don't have to worry about dragging one of these across the surface and marring it. The bottom edges are very smooth and rounded.”