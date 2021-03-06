As anyone who's had an immersion blender knows, they're one of the most useful and versatile kitchen tools, but when they have a cord that gets tangled while you're cooking, they can be frustrating at times. The best cordless immersion blenders have lithium-ion batteries, multiple speed settings, and stainless steel attachments.

When choosing a cordless immersion blender, it's best to pick one with stainless steel attachments because they can not only be used to blend hot food without getting damaged, but they are also durable and easy to clean. Most stainless steel attachments are dishwasher-friendly, but keep in mind that immersion blender handles are not.

You'll also want to consider how you plan to use your immersion blender to determine which attachments you'll need. Possible attachments include whisks, beaters, pan guards, and blending jars, which allow you to use your immersion blender more or less like a regular blender. While not strictly necessary, it can be helpful to have multiple speed settings, which allow you to fine-tune the texture of your finished dishes.

Battery type is also important when buying a cordless immersion blender. Lithium-ion batteries are best, as they can provide more power and don’t need to be fully depleted to maintain battery health. However, no matter the battery type, cordless immersion blenders usually take hours to fully recharge. If you’d like to be able to use your blender on short notice, look for one with a quick charging feature.

I immersed myself in immersion blender research, so you wouldn't have to. Check out this list of the three best cordless immersion blenders to find the right one for your kitchen needs.

1. The Best Overall

This battery-powered immersion blender comes in seven glossy KitchenAid colors, and has a removable 8-inch blending arm with stainless steel blades. The lithium-ion battery takes two hours to fully recharge, but can partially quick-charge in just 20 minutes with the included charger. The variable speed can be controlled with a trigger button, and the indicator light notifies you when the battery is running low. The included blending jar with a lid, pan guard, and a blending arm are all dishwasher-friendly.

One fan raved: “Just what I needed. Sometimes a large blender is just too big and this blender is very handy and does a great job. Love it for soups and anything I need to blend together in smaller quantities. So glad I got this and can see it being used a lot!”

2. The Best With Multiple Attachments

This handy immersion blender has 21 speed settings and a classic immersion blender attachment as well as a whisk attachment, beater attachment, and a blender jar. The attachments can be angled from 90 to 180 degrees and the handle has a nonslip rubber grip. This blender has a lithium-ion battery, which can be fully recharged with the provided USB cord in four hours. The material of this blender is not listed, but all of the attachments are dishwasher-friendly

One fan raved: “I have bought many immersion blenders throughout the years, but this one is by far the best. Fantastic speed, easy cleanup, and the cordless feature is the best.”

3. The Best High-End Option

This stainless steel immersion blender has five speed settings and a lock button, which provides added safety. The indicator light notifies you when the lithium-ion battery is low, and the battery can be fully recharged in two hours using the sleek stainless steel base. The powerful 600-watt motor can easily liquefy soups and smoothies, and it's backed by over 600 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

One fan raved: “The turbo setting on this is what brings it up to a 5 star object. I use it daily for smoothies and it powers through the ice like nobody's business. I don't find it overly noisy but you're certainly not going to be able to carry on a conversation while it's on. Simple to clean, straightforward to twist on an off, powerful when needed, overall this is a terrific immersion blender at its price point.”