As a shopping editor, I spend a lot of time on Amazon, and I’ll let you in on a little secret: You don’t need to wait for Prime Day or Black Friday to score deep discounts. If you do some digging, you can find shockingly good deals (think: 60% off a water flosser). But lucky for you, you don’t need to do the leg work to surface these sales because our team of shopping editors has already done it for you. Check out the deals below and be ready to add to your cart fast because these deals are so good they will sell out fast.

73% Off This Top-Rated Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $79.97 $21.97 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

58% Off This Easy-To-Grow Indoor Garden AeroGarden Hydroponic Indoor Garden Amazon - $164.95 $69.99 See On Amazon Have your own piece of greenery wherever want it with this hydroponic indoor garden. Coming with six seed pods — genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint — as well as a bottle of plant nutrients, you’ll soon have up to six plants growing. It’s also a relatively no-fuss way to garden because these plants grow in water without soil. A LED light helps the photosynthesis process, and a control panel reminds you when to add plant food and automatically turns the light on and off. Gardening couldn’t get any easier.

34% Off A Vitamin C Serum With 12,000+ Five-Star Ratings SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon - $25 $16.39 See On Amazon This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

40% Off These Zinc Tablets That Can Help Shorten Colds Zicam Ultra Cold Remedy Zinc Rapidmelts Amazon - $10.99 $6.56 See On Amazon These cold-fighting tablets are clinically proven to shorten colds when taken at the first sign of sickness. Formulated with zinc, the quick-dissolve melts are made to be non-drowsy. They're also available in an assortment of flavors like orange, cherry, lime, and elderberry. With a high 4.8-star rating, reviewers call it a “superhero medicine!!!!” and say that it’s the “best for shortening a cold”.

40% Off These Slippers That Feel Like Walking On Clouds rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon - $39.99 $23.98 See On Amazon Made from lightweight EVA, these cloud slippers take comfortable house shoes to a new level with a thick, nonslip sole. "The Cloud Slippers are incredibly comfortable and cozy. They have a soft and plush lining that feels great against my skin, and they have a non-slip sole that provides stability and safety," one reviewer wrote. The indoor/outdoor slippers come in an array of fun colors and have an on-trend minimal design.

50% Off This No-Contact Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

50% Off This Veggie Slicer That Saves So Much Food Prep Time Mueller Pro-Series 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer Amazon - $49.99 $24.97 See On Amazon This vegetable slicer doesn’t mess around — with eight restaurant-quality stainless steel blades, your prep time is about to decrease drastically. The blades are comprised of three different-sized chopper blades and five interchangeable blades for slicing, grating, julienning, and shredding. Whip up a coleslaw in just minutes, or finely chop veggies for salsas and salads. A food holder built into the slicer helps keep your fingers safe by preventing sliding. And when you need to clean it, just pop it in the dishwasher. With over 17,600 five-star ratings, reviewers are very impressed, saying it’s a “great time saver!!” and “the only brand I’ll use!”

23% Off This Stain Remover Spray That Works On Any Stain EMERGENCY STAIN Remover Spray Amazon - $7.95 $6.11 See On Amazon From ketchup to grass, chocolate to baby formula, this stain remover spray is formulated to act quickly and efficiently to remove tough stains. At the same time, the spray is also free of peroxide, chlorine, phosphates, perfumes, or dyes — it’s a biodegradable pH neutral formula that’s made to be safe to use around kids and pets. Just spray, blot, rinse, and that coffee stain on your shirt will pull a disappearing act. And, special to Bustle readers, use code 15OFFBUSTLE when you order for an extra 15% off.

56% Off This Affordable Robot Vacuum Cleaner Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $249 $109.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

53% Off These Food Containers That Come In Different Sizes Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers, 7 Pieces Amazon - $51.59 $23.99 See On Amazon This set of seven plastic containers is the sort of set that makes a kitchen counter or pantry look so put-together. With an assortment of sizes for pasta, snacks, sugar, and other dry goods, these containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight storage lids. A useful bonus: You’ll get 24 reusable labels so you can keep track of each food item’s freshness.

21% Off This 4-Pack Of Multi-Purpose Sponges TUFF-SCRUB Microfiber Multi Surface Sponges (4-Pack) Amazon These multi-surface sponges are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for a low price. The set comes with four sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run. $16.25 $12.84 See On Amazon These multi-surface sponges are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for a low price. The set comes with four sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

26% Off This Heavy-Duty Shower Curtain Liner LiBa PEVA Shower Curtain Liner Amazon - $18.99 $13.99 See On Amazon A shower curtain liner is one of those bathroom essentials that feels, frankly, mundane — but when it gets all mildewy and water-stained, it quickly becomes a bummer to see while showering. This liner is designed to help prevent that by being constructed with extra-thick PEVA plastic that’s also made to be resistant to soap scum. It comes in three shade options — clear, frosted, and white — and the liner comes in two different thicknesses depending on your needs.

34% Off This Hair Wax Stick That Easily Smooths Flyaways Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, 2PCS Amazon - $21.99 $14.59 See On Amazon When you want that slicked-back look or just want to tame a few flyaways, this hair wax stick will do the job. Its formula is simple and straightforward with ingredients such as beeswax, castor, and avocado oils, which means it also nourishes hair as it smooths. “This is THE secret for a perfect slicked back pony, or getting baby hairs to lay down,” one reviewer wrote. “This is moisturizing and won’t damage hair, but is heavy enough to hold it down in place where you put it.”

60% Off These Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads That Help Heal Skin QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads for Face & Body Amazon - $49.99 $19.95 See On Amazon These resurfacing pads with 20% glycolic acid promote overall skin healing for your face and body — they exfoliate, minimize bumps and lines, and leave your skin feeling softer. Vitamins B5, C and E work together to hydrate and help repair damage from the sun, while allantoin helps calm and protect the skin. Green tea and calendula serve as both anti-inflammatory ingredients and antioxidants. Over 11,800 reviewers left a five-star rating, with one person writing, "These pads keep my pores tight and clear. I now swear by them!"

48% Off This Coffee Mug Warmer That Lets You Choose The Temperature VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon - $39.99 $20.99 See On Amazon Somehow, a cup of coffee always seems to go from piping hot to lukewarm within seconds. Meet the solution: this coffee mug warmer that helps solve the problem by keeping your mug at an ideal drinking temperature. Even better, you can choose that temperature from one of three settings: 104 degrees, 131 degrees, and 149 degrees. After four hours, the smart warmer automatically shuts off to prevent safety concerns — or that dreaded fear when you leave the house that you've left something on. Use this warmer for any hot beverage.

54% Off A Best-Selling Spray Bottle Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon - $14.99 $6.95 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's best-selling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has a solid 4.5-star overall rating.

40% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Helps Your Dryer Work Better Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $14.95 $8.95 See On Amazon With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard to reach areas."

33% Off This 3-Pack Of Stair Lights That Require Minimum Installation Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Instantly upgrade — and brighten — dark staircases with these wireless stair lights that can be easily placed under stairs, in closets, or any dark corner. Activated by motion sensor, these LED stair lights require minimal installation — use the included adhesive to apply them or mount with screws (also included). “These lights are a perfect safety feature for the hallway and they keep us safe from getting too close to that open stairway,” a reviewer wrote. “Just the right amount of brightness and easy to place where we need them most.”

37% Off These Colorful Refrigerator Liners That Are Easy To Clean AKINLY Washable Refrigerator Liners (9-Pack) Amazon - $18.99 $11.99 See On Amazon This set of nine refrigerator liners brightens your fridge as it helps keep shelves clean. Washable, water-proof and anti-skid, these liners can also be used as placemats or drawer liners. So much easier than pulling out cumbersome shelves individually to clean, all these liners need is a wipe down every once in a while.

40% Off These Silk-Satin Pillowcases That Prevent Bedhead Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon More than 70,000 Amazon reviewers have granted these silk satin pillowcases an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 34 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head.

24% Off This Multi-Purpose Snail Repair Cream Receiving High Praise SeoulCeuticals 97.5% Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $25 $19 See On Amazon Snail mucin has been all the rage in beauty — and for good reason. This snail repair cream from SeoulCeuticals boasts over 11,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers calling it “the best moisturizer” and saying it “leaves your skin glowing”. With a high 97.5% concentration of snail mucin, this cream is formulated to brighten, moisturize, and smooth your skin. It’s also boosted with shea butter, aloe, vitamin E, and jojoba oil.

36% Off This Surge Protector & Outlet Extender LVETEK Surge Protector Outlet Extender Amazon - $19.99 $12.71 See On Amazon This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector to protect your devices. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 6,800 reviews.

39% Off A Super-Soft Sheet Set Available In So Many Colors Mellanni Sheet Set Amazon - $47.97 $29.04 See On Amazon With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, over 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.

33% Off An Eyelash Growth Serum & Brow Enhancer Essynaturals Eyelash Growth Serum Amazon With more than 2,600 five-star ratings and a solid 4.4-star rating overall, reviewers wrote that after using this growth serum their lashes “are longer, darker, and thicker” and “works better than any other I've tried”. Formulated to be gentle on skin, the serum is boosted with amino acids and ginseng extract to promote growth and vitality. $29.95 $19.95 See On Amazon With more than 2,600 five-star ratings and a solid 4.4-star rating overall, reviewers wrote that after using this growth serum their lashes “are longer, darker, and thicker” and “works better than any other I've tried”. Formulated to be gentle on skin, the serum is boosted with amino acids and ginseng extract to promote growth and vitality.

28% Off This Detangling Brush With Over 48,800 Five-Star Ratings Crave Naturals Detangling Hair Brush Amazon - $19.99 $14.49 See On Amazon Over 48,800 reviewers speak to the popularity of this detangling hair brush, with one person recommending it for “anyone who has trouble with breakage or hair loss”. Another wrote: “Never have I ever brush[ed] my hair so fast with such little snagging and such minimal shedding.” Crave’s brush is designed ergonomically with cone-shaped bristles to separate hair sideways instead of down, which helps detangle tough snares. Flexible bristles offer a gentle massage as you brush, and it’s designed to work on all hair types — and wet or dry hair.

29% Off These Grippers That Keep Your Rug In Place Home Techpro Rug Pad Gripper (4-Pack) Amazon - $15.99 $11.39 See On Amazon If you're wondering how to keep that slippery area rug in place, these rug pad grippers just might be the solution you're looking for. The grippers feature adhesive on one side that sticks to the rug, while the other side uses a vacuum-like technology to grip the floor. Whether your rug has been slipping around or curling up at the corners, these grippers should hold it in place and help it from being a tripping hazard.

33% Off A 50-Pack Of Nonslip Velvet Hangers Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon - $39.99 $26.96 See On Amazon With over 54,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

58% Off These Nasal Swabs That Help Soothe & Prevent Congestion Zicam Nasal AllClear (20-Count) Amazon - $18.99 $8 See On Amazon For allergy season, cold congestion, or any kind of recurring sniffles, Zicam Nasal AllClear is here to offer relief. Twenty single-use swabs are formulated to offer triple-action relief by cleansing nostrils, protecting them by clearing out irritants and extra mucus, and soothing irritation. The addition of menthol adds a dose of cooling relief. "I love this stuff!" one reviewer shared. "It works so well with allergies, especially irritated scratchy throat or congested nose."

24% Off This Lip Balm With Three Types Of Collagen Somaluxe Lip Collagen Amazon - $29.99 $22.82 See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

41% Off These Fan-Favorite Crocs Crocs Unisex — Adult Classic Crocs Amazon - $49.99 $29.55 See On Amazon These Crocs are a fan-favorite with an overall 4.8-star rating and over 320,000 five-star ratings (!). "They are the most comfortable shoe you will wear and if you are on your feet or do a lot of walking you will absolutely love them," one reviewer raved. The holes provide ventilation and Crocs' signature Croslite material is made to absorb impact, in addition to possessing anti-odor and anti-fungal properties. With a back strap that pivots and a molded footbed, Crocs are made for comfy strolling.

28% Off The Callus Remover Gel That Heals Dry, Cracked Skin Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover - $19.99 $14.49 See On Amazon With over 32,700 five-star ratings, reviewers are heaping praise on this callus remover formulated to be extra-tough on stubborn dry, cracked areas. "I came from having feet that looks as if I was barefoot 24/7 to finally having SOFT heels again!" one reviewer wrote. After soaking feet for a few minutes, the brand suggests applying a thick layer of gel to callused heels, letting it sit for 5 to 10 minutes, and finishing with a foot scrubber for spa-worthy feet.

17% Off This Turmeric Face Scrub That Helps Brighten Your Skin Tone Minimo Glow Skin Brightening Face Scrub Amazon - $31.95 $26.66 See On Amazon This turmeric-based exfoliator is a cocktail of brightening, exfoliating, healing ingredients formulated to make your skin glow. Besides turmeric, there's cinnamon, raw manuka honey, chamomile extract, and abyssinian oil to protect skin and lock in moisture. With over 2,600 five-star ratings, reviewers speak highly of this scrub. "It smells delicious, a little goes a long way, and I truly do feel like after I let it sit for 12-15 minutes, my face looks brighter, even, and my skin feels amazing," one reviewer wrote.

35% Off A Portable Steamer So You Don’t Have To Iron Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon - $36.99 $23.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or just don’t want to break out the iron, remove wrinkles from your clothes with minimal effort using this hand-held steamer. With a nine-foot power cord and its lightweight, portable shape, this steamer is easy to tote around or pack in a carry-on. Use it on most fabrics, from chiffon to silk, cotton to linen, it holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.

23% Off This TikTok-Favorite Maybelline Mascara Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara Amazon - $12.99 $9.98 See On Amazon Maybelline's Sky High Mascara is a favorite on TikTok and Instagram, and over 105,000 reviews on Amazon are further testament to this mascara's popularity. This volumizing washable mascara is made with bamboo extract for long and full lashes, and the accompanying brush bends to the shape of your eye to reach each lash from root to tip.

27% Off These Stackable Organization Bins Greenco Stackable Clear Bins (Set of 8) Amazon - $39.99 $21.99 See On Amazon Channel those refrigerator organization TikTok videos with this set of eight stackable clear bins. Made of durable, BPA-free plastic, these bins are great for organizing cans, fruit, and condiments in your fridge or dry goods in your pantry. While you can't put them in the dishwasher, all they need is a wash with mild soapy water whenever you need to clean them.

33% Off These Color-Changing LED Light Strips DAYBETTER LED Strip Lights 32.8ft Kit with Remote and Power Supply Amazon - $14.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Changing up your lighting can completely alter the mood of a room — and these color-changing LED light strips will do it for under $20. With 32.8 feet of strip, use these lights to line the perimeter of your ceiling or a piece of furniture to add a fun glow. The remote it comes with allows you to choose between 20 color options. Aside from the remote, the kit comes with two rolls of 16.4-feet lighting strips, a control box, and adapter.

20% Off This Car Phone Mount That’s Made From Aerospace Material andobil (2023 Upgraded) Car Phone Mount Amazon - $29.99 $23.99 See On Amazon The air vent clips on this car phone holder are made with PTFE, an aerospace material typically used for planes — in other words, this mount is made to secure your phone in place, even when making a sharp turn or driving on a bumpy road. Soft rubber on the sides of the clips keeps your phone protected, and a 360-degree swivel ball lets you angle your phone for however it’s needed — talking, viewing a map, etc. Choose from three sleek, car-interior friendly colors: black, brown and grey.

37% Off A Wall Charger That Can Charge Nine Devices At Once Addtam USB Wall Charger Surge Protector Amazon - $22.99 $14.52 See On Amazon Outlet space is so often at a premium, but with this 9-in-1 USB wall charger, you’ll be more than equipped. Five outlets and four USB ports charge up to nine devices, and it also has a surge protector and overheating protection. If you’re at your desk or on the couch, you’ll be able to charge your phone, iPad, Kindle, etc. all in one place. With a high 4.8-star rating, reviewers say it “makes life so much easier!” and helps “eliminate all those cords laying everywhere”.

23% Off A Battery Storage Case With Its Own Tester The Battery Organizer Storage Case with Tester Amazon - $29.99 $23.02 See On Amazon This battery organizer and tester feels like one of those ASMR organizational storage items that's so soothing to look at. Storing up to 180 batteries with a transparent cover for visibility, this case holds all kinds of batteries, from small AAAs to larger 9-volt batteries. Stick it in a drawer for easy access or mount it on a garage wall; this case also conveniently includes a tester to make sure your batteries are good to go. With over 11,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, it has a big fanbase.