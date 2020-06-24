12 Cute Summer Deck Chairs For Your Garden, Balcony, Or Picnic

The UK summer is officially here, and you probably need a new deck chair for your outdoor space, to picnic on or carry to the beach. With the heatwave, finding the best deck chair has become something of a British past time. These twelve chairs cover all the bases: from breathable fabric slings, to lightweight frames, and more sturdy garden furniture.

The one thing they have in common? They're all cute and will add style-points to your next picnic, garden gathering or day by the seaside.

Ranging from £12 and up, you're sure to find something in this list to enjoy while you finish that summer read or sip a cocktail in total comfort.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Value Pack Harbour Housewares Folding Portable Deck Chair - Pack of 4 Amazon £48.99 See on Amazon These stripey classics are nice and light, which makes them perfect for carrying to and from the beach, park or around a back yard with ease. Did we mention they're £12 each? With each frame made from steel, they'll also last more than one season. Arm rests for added comfort - just add Aperol.

Stylish and Sturdy Advika Reclining Garden Chair Wayfair £114 £96 See on Wayfair This PE rattan chair is both waterproof and super sturdy. Settle in with a book in the sunshine, these chairs are great for reclining and relaxing.

The Glamping Option CAMPING WORLD Portable Compact Ultralight Camping Folding Chair Amazon £42.99 £27.99 See on Amazon We're taking this ultralight chair with us everywhere - picnics, parks, to the beach - everywhere! The contrasting orange and army green are really chic - a huge improvement on '90s camping furniture that still haunts outdoors shops. The fabric is also waterproof and durable, perfect for picnic spills or taking a seat post-swim.

The Designer Splash Yuri Chair Made £199 See on Made This mustard and blue dream of a chair is a touch higher in price point - but for multiple summers of joy looking at, and sitting on this woven beauty, it's 100% worth it. Made are know for their quality and personality-packed design and this chair is no exception.

The Grown Up One Reclining Woven Deck Chair Wayfair £105.99 See on Wayfair This deck chair is slightly more expensive than the others - but we were sold on the woven rattan style seat, the wood detail arm rests and did we mention it reclines?! It just looks comfortable, and super stylist for anyone's balcony, rooftop or garden.

The 'LBD' of Deck Chairs HOMCOM Beech Wooden Folding Director Chair Amazon £52.99 £39.99 Summer Goths and monochrome fans, this one is for you. If your outdoor space is a 'statement' in itself, this seriously stylish chair will fit right in. The covers are removable for easy care and it folds flat for storage. Très chic, no?

Classic Beach Vibe Harbour Housewares Traditional Adjustable Beach Garden Deck Chairs 2 piece set Amazon £86.99 See on Amazon Can't get to the beach? Inject some seaside glam into your outdoor space with these two slung deck chairs. Find your perfect angle with three adjustable reclining positions. Made from hardy blonde beachwood, the frames fold flat - perfect for storage when not in use.

Nautical Nice Acacia Wood Director's Chair La Redoute £70 £56 See on La Redoute Director chairs are super versatile: they're great for outdoor dining at a table or for reclining in the sun. We love the bright stripe on this particular model. As an upright style, they don't take up much floor space, making them a great option for those with balconies or a small courtyards.

Zero Gravity, But Make It Cute Mountain Warehouse Reclining Garden Sun Lounger Chair Amazon £60.99 See on Amazon We couldn't click past this cute pastel mint and flamingo print folding chair. It's the perfect deck chair/sun lounger hybrid. The elastic 'springs' give you the feeling of sitting lightly in the chair. Just add a fizzy drink, and this whole set up is Instagram-feed worthy.

The Retro One Folding Black Metal and Blue Printed Fabric Winged Garden Armchair Maisons Du Monde £65 See on Maisons Du Monde Not into the traditional deck chair? Go for this retro winged armchair instead. It folds down for storage and the cover comes off so it's easily washed. The statement print really adds something to your outdoor space.

Perfect for Picnics ASAB Folding Garden Patio Spring Deck Chair With Arms Amazon £18.99 £12.99 See on Amazon This is simplicity at its finest: a lightweight metal frame with arm rests. Reviewers gave this folding chair an average of four stars commenting on its slim size and suitability for occasional picnics. We love this summery lime colour, but you can take your pick from three options.