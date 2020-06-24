12 Cute Summer Deck Chairs For Your Garden, Balcony, Or Picnic

The UK summer is officially here, and you probably need a new deck chair for your outdoor space, to picnic on or carry to the beach. With the heatwave, finding the best deck chair has become something of a British past time. These twelve chairs cover all the bases: from breathable fabric slings, to lightweight frames, and more sturdy garden furniture.
The one thing they have in common? They're all cute and will add style-points to your next picnic, garden gathering or day by the seaside.
Ranging from £12 and up, you're sure to find something in this list to enjoy while you finish that summer read or sip a cocktail in total comfort.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.