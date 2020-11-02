Is there anything worse than going down to your crawl space only to find it sticky, smelly, and full of mold? Luckily, it's actually easy to stave off the worst symptoms of dampness with the best dehumidifiers for crawl spaces.

Because crawl spaces are so hard to reach, they tend to trap tons of moisture, which means you'll need a powerful dehumidifier to keep it adequately dry down there. The key is to find one that can tackle the size of your space. Before you buy, you'll want to measure the dimensions of your crawl space and look for dehumidifiers that are made specifically for the room size you're dealing with for maximum effectiveness.

On top of size, another thing to look for is a dehumidifier with a drainage tube. You could always opt for a unit with a water tank, but continually going down to your crawl space to check on the tank can get a little tedious. With a drainage hose, your dehumidifier will automatically dispel the water it collects without you having to intervene.

Investing in a dehumidifier for your crawl space is a big deal, and it's not always easy to figure out exactly what you need. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to help you narrow it down.

1. Best For Most Crawl Spaces

Capacity: 50 pints, up to 4,500 square feet of coverage

This popular dehumidifier is the perfect solution for just about any damp and sticky crawl space. It can process up to 50 pints of water per day, which is large enough to cover most crawl spaces and basements. And at only 2 feet tall, this device can easily fit into any space, no matter how tight. Plus, this dehumidifier even comes with an internal pump as well as a slot to attach a full-sized garden hose for drainage. You can literally set it and forget it while it clears out your crawl space, making this device one of the easiest to use on the market. This dehumidifier has won over thousands of fans, comes with a one-year warranty, and is even ENERGY-STAR-rated so it'll get the job done efficiently.

According to one reviewer: "This dehumidifier is exceptionally efficient, pulling moisture out of the air even when there are heavy rains outdoors. Recommend this unit HIGHLY. Easy to set up; filter access is easy. We attach a drain hose to our unit, so don't have to empty the reservoir. Water just drips into [the] basement drain."

2. Best For Large Jobs

Capacity: 70 pints, up to 4,000 square feet of coverage

For larger crawl spaces, you can't beat this powerful dehumidifier, which is available in multiple sizes, the largest of which can pull 70 pints of vapor from the air. It also comes with an auto-pump drain that you can stretch to a drain or out a window for no-mess drainage. And the best part? This dehumidifier is ENERGY-STAR-qualified, scoring so well on energy efficiency that it won't cost you a fortune to run it, even with a large crawl space. Like the pick above, this dehumidifier has a one-year warranty.

According to one reviewer: "We have a good size basement that becomes very damp and a little smelly when the humidity in the room rises above 50%. I set the unit to 40% humidity and it feels dry and the odor is gone. The internal pump is excellent and ensures continuous function as the bucket is emptied automatically."

3. Best Splurge

Capacity: 55 -120 pints (depending on air saturation), up to 1,300 square feet of coverage

If you're ready to splurge, this highly efficient dehumidifier is definitely your best bet. This device is made specifically for tight, dank basements and crawl spaces, and it comes with a five-year warranty, so you know it's built to last. It features a gravity drainage pump that automatically removes moisture collected in the dehumidifier, another reason it's a standout pick for crawl spaces. It also features a super durable outer-shell that resists rusting and corrosion. It's able to quickly pull up to 120 pints of water out of the air per day, and it even comes with its own defrosting system so it can work in ice cold temps, too. Like the other two options on this list, this dehumidifier comes with an ENERGY STAR certification, so you can run it knowing it won't use up unnecessary power or cost you a fortune.

According to one reviewer: "I am running an Alorair Sentinel HD55 dehumidifier in my finished basement. The unit is solidly built, efficient, effective, and relatively quiet. Overall, I find the Alorair HD55 to be of higher quality, and to offer greater versatility, than any other dehumidifier I have used."