Keeping your pet hydrated can be an uphill battle. The best dog water fountains not only provide fresh, clean water for your pet, but they may actually entice them to drink more of it throughout the day. The best options are always quiet, self-filtering, made from durable materials, and designed to minimize messes — but the right one for you and your dog will depend on the fountain’s capacity and different settings.

All of the options below have built-in filters as well as included replacements, which (in addition to the constant circulation) help to keep the water clean. That said, the amount of water will differ from unit to unit, so be sure to find one sized to be well-suited for your pet or pets. Typically, the larger the dog, the larger their bowl should be. Households with multiple pets should also opt for high-capacity units to ensure that the fountain is always full and accessible.

You’ll also want to consider the extra features — especially if your dog is particularly finicky. Different flow designs and built-in lights may encourage your dog to drink more, so for these dogs, the more settings, the better. Here are four of the best indoor pet fountains Amazon has to offer, all with varying capacities and settings. (If you’re looking for an outdoor fountain so your dog can drink from the hose in an extra-fun way, scroll to the bottom of this article!)

1. The Fan-Favorite Dog Water Fountain

There are multiple reasons why this Veken pet fountain is a top-selling option with more than 39,000 reviews: For one, it quietly filters water with ions, activated carbon, and non-woven fabric, and then dispenses it in your choice of three different flow patterns. For another, it’s made of a BPA-free material which is durable, safe, and easy to clean. It comes with three replacement filters and a silicone mat to catch spills. Finally, it attracts all different types of pets to keep them hydrated, all while costing less than $30. Get it in your choice of two colors.

Capacity: 2.5 liters

One reviewer wrote: “Like many others I bought this fountain to try to get my dog to drink more water. It worked! I have no idea why the dog will drink water from the fountain and ignore his water bowls but I'm glad it is working. It was easy to assemble and works just fine. The price is right.”

2. A Water Bowl With LED Lights

For finicky pets and low-maintenance upkeep, there’s the Veken automatic fountain. Its two-tier design allows your pet to drink three different ways, and its built-in LED lights are designed to attract them to the bowl. It also has a four-stage filtration system with uses activated carbon, ions, fabric, and a sponge to ensure that the water is odorless and fresh-tasting. In terms of the bowl itself, everything comes apart for easy cleaning. Finally, the 30-decibel motor is quiet, the pump is energy-efficient, and the transparent window lets you see exactly how much water the unit has inside — and when it’s time for a refill. Plus, it arrives with three replacement filters to get you started.

Capacity: 3 liters

One reviewer wrote: “My dog is a picky dog. He won't drink anything that isn't straight from the icebergs of Greenland and filtered through Chanel lambskin purses. He drinks the water from this ALL day. And refuses all other water now.”

3. The Best Stainless Steel Dog Water Fountain

Most best-selling options are made from BPA-free plastic, but if you’d prefer high-grade stainless steel, there’s the ORSDA pet fountain, which is resistant to stains, scratches, rust, and bacteria. Plus, it looks especially elevated in your home. This one has a locking-lid design to prevent messes and hide the pump, two different spouts that change the flow patterns, and six replacement filters. This model is also dishwasher-safe and comes with a free silicone mat for fuss-free cleaning.

Capacity: 2 liters

One reviewer wrote: “I got this fountain to replace a plastic one I'd had for a couple of years. The older fountain still worked, but it had several parts to it [and was] generally a pain to keep clean. Even though the older fountain was larger and I didn't have to fill it as much, this new ORSDA Cat Water Fountain is great!”

4. The Largest Dog Water Dispenser

Because it holds up to 2 gallons of water at one time (or 7.6 liters), this PetSafe Drinkwell fountain is the best option for large dogs or multi-pet households. You can customize how quickly or slowly the water exits the spout, and your dog can opt to drink from the faucet-like dispenser or the bowl itself. Thanks to its BPA-free plastic construction (which is dishwasher-safe) and two-part filter (replacements included), the water stays hygienic and fresh. Plus, it is designed without hard-to-reach places so it’s easy to clean. It’s also available in two smaller sizes if you like the faucet style but don’t need such a large unit.

Capacity: 7.6 liters (also available in 1.9 liters and 3.8 liters)

One reviewer wrote: “I have an 88 pound dog and 3 cats that share this water bowl and they all love it. [...] I add water when needed which is often at least once per day and I clean it once per week. It's a great convivence for me and the animals love it.”

Also Great: The Best Dog Water Fountain For Outdoors

Outdoor fountains allow your dog to drink from the hose more easily while out in the yard, and the best ones contain the water until it’s ready for use. This one from Videosystem uses a pedal-like design that provides a stream of water when you or your dog press down on it, and it even comes with the Y-splitter adapter you’ll need to hook it up to your spigot. According to reviewers, it’s well-made and durable — and many pets were able to use it themselves after a few short training sessions.

One reviewer wrote: “My dog drinks a lot, a lot, a lot of water, and she loves fresh running water, [so] this helps her [stay] hydrated when we play outside.” [...] My Saint Berard learned to use it right away when she was still a puppy.”