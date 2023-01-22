Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is almost upon us; Prime Day 2023 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. But I have good news: tons of deals have already dropped, meaning you can start shopping immediately. Whether you’re searching for beauty bargains, home decor deals, smart tech sales, or anything in between, you’ll be able to catch them before Prime Day officially starts. There’s one thing you should keep in mind, though: These discounted items will likely sell out fast, so it’s best to add them to your cart ASAP.
60% Off This Cool Mist Humidifier That’s Perfect For Large (Or Small) Rooms
There’s a lot to love about this highly rated cool mist humidifier, not least of which is the fact that it’s majorly on sale right now. According to the manufacturer, it can run for up to 50 hours while covering a space of 430 square feet, and the mist output is adjustable. It also features a (reviewer-loved) sleep timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto-shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Reviewers also praised the humidifier for being “amazingly quiet” and easy to clean. Choose from black or white units.
58% Off An Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat
This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.
46% Off Satin Pillowcases That Are Good For Your Skin & Hair
Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.
48% Off This Highly Rated Air Purifier
This air purifier is great for large and small rooms; it can purify the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters filter out over 99% of room pollutants, including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a handy light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
51% Off This Lip Balm With Three Types Of Collagen
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
61% Off These Food Containers That Come In Different Sizes
This set of seven plastic containers is the sort of set that makes a kitchen counter or pantry look so put-together. With an assortment of sizes for pasta, snacks, sugar, and other dry goods, these containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight storage lids. A useful bonus: You’ll get 24 reusable labels so you can keep track of each food item’s freshness.
20% Off This Skin-brightening Face Scrub & Applicator
Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind and it has hundreds of glowing reviews to prove it.
33% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Helps Your Dryer Work Better
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard to reach areas."
47% Off This Space-Saving Drying Rack That Folds Up
This dish-drying rack is perfect for kitchens short on space. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it rests over your sink compartment and can be folded up when not in use. The stainless steel blends in with most sinks, and it’ll save so much counter space that’s precious in smaller kitchens. Choose from various sizes to accommodate your sink.
60% Off This Set Of Plush Bath Rugs
These popular bathroom rugs, designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics, are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
24% Off A Vitamin C Serum With 12,000+ Five-Star Ratings
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
36% Off These DEET-Free Mistquito-repelling Stickers
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
25% Off A 2-Pack of Kasa Smart Plugs
These smart plugs will let you effortlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.
42% Off This Smart Robot Vacuum
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled via your phone, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
25% Off This Surge Protector & Outlet Extender
This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector to protect your devices. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 6,800 reviews.
38% Off This Wildly Popular Set Of Resistant Bands
Add some variation and a boosted challenge to your workouts by incorporating these bestselling exercise resistance bands. Each band has a different level of resistance ranging from extra light to extra heavy. This five-pack is available in three color assortments and comes with a carrying bag.
35% Off This Weird But Genius Umbrella
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.
43% Off This 6-Pack Of Essential Dish Clothes
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
42% Off These Workout Shorts With A Hidden Pocket For Your Phone
Taking standard gym shorts up a notch, these have a skirt-like outer layer and spandex shorty-shorts underneath. They're high-waisted with a drawstring closure for a customizable fit, and — best of all — there's a pocket to hold your phone.
25% Off A 5-Pack Of Comfy, Seamless Thongs
Stretchy and breathable, these thongs are designed for maximum comfort — and, of course, no visible panty lines. The crotch is lined with sheer cotton, while the body is infused with soft nylon mesh to ensure they keep their shape while maintaining an airy feel.
47% Off This Clever 2-In-1 Cordless Vacuum
This cordless vacuum works as both an upright stick vacuum, as well as a handheld vacuum, covering areas both big and small. It has six LED lights in front to help you locate dust and crumbs under couches, chairs, and beds. With its 180-degree rotation, handling the vacuum is a breeze. It's also light enough to easily move up and down the stairs.
52% Off This Electic Wisk For Frothing Milk At Home
Become an at-home barista with this electric milk frother, which will help you create fantastic lattes and matcha. It has an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, as well as a one-touch button that makes it simple to figure out. Some customers have also used it to beat eggs and blend ingredients. All you'll need to get started are two AA batteries.
57% Off This 12-Pack Of Silicone Straws, Cleaning Brushes Included
Brighten up all of your drinks with this colorful set of silicone straws. Using silicone is an eco-friendly choice, and it couldn't be easier to throw these in your purse or backpack while on the go. Great for the office, outdoor picnics, or weekend hikes, these reusable straws will help make sure you're hydrated wherever you are. Each set comes with 12 straws and two brushes to clean them.
63% Off These Makeup Sponges With A Ton Of 5-Star Reviews
This set of five multipurpose sponges can be used for all your makeup application needs — cream or powder foundation, concealer, blush, and more. A precision tip reaches the corners of the eyes, while the rounded side works well for cheeks and necks. The flat bottom is ideal for chins, foreheads, and contouring. Over 8,000 five-star reviews come from shoppers who call these brushes “very durable” and “THE BEST beauty blenders”.
33% Off This Trendy Yet Functional Belt Bag
Not only does this ODODOS belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, it's also drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack. And since it's marked down now for Prime Day, you might want to nab it in a few colors.
56% Off These Cult-Favorite Korean Face Masks
If you want to incorporate more sheet masks into your daily routine, this set of 24 from DERMAL is a great place to start. These popular masks have over 16,000 five-star reviews, with plenty of customers saying their face feels much softer after use. These are infused with vitamin E and collagen, making them a great way to add a little extra self-care to your day.
54% Off These Foot Peeling Masks That Have 24,000+ Reviews
This foot peel mask is one of the most popular on Amazon, with 24,000+ ratings and counting. By simply wearing the plastic "socks" for an hour, you'll get a deep exfoliating peel that leaves skin smooth, soft, and hydrated. Fans love how effective and easy to use this kit is, with one raving, "This product is a holy grail."
45% Off This Lightweight Floral Cardigan
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect for bringing with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
55% Off A Set Of Reviewer-Loved Makeup Brushes
Whether you're looking to build your makeup brush collection from scratch or just add some quality pieces, this is a great time to stock up on an 11-piece set that's won over 12,000 fans. Each set includes a wide variety of brushes with soft, dense bristles and attractive bamboo handles. Plus, you also get a makeup sponge for blending.
59% Off An Ultra-Fast Drying Ionic Hair Dryer
This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.
63% Off An AirPod Cleaning Kit
When AirPods and other wireless earbuds are resting in your ears all day and getting tossed around a tote bag, dirt and germs collect quickly. That's why this cleaner kit is so genius. A pen-shaped tip covered in microfiber reaches the crevices of the tiny earbud holes to collect dust. The other end of the pen is a lightweight brush that can be used to clean the charging case. Additionally, small rubber pads remove earwax, and alcohol wipes provide further sanitization. The kit comes contained in a felt envelope for easy carrying.
32% Off This Heavy-Duty Shower Curtain Liner
A shower curtain liner is one of those bathroom essentials that feels, frankly, mundane — but when it gets all mildewy and water-stained, it quickly becomes a bummer to see while showering. This liner is designed to help prevent that by being constructed with extra-thick PEVA plastic that’s also made to be resistant to soap scum. It comes in three shade options — clear, frosted, and white — and the liner comes in two different thicknesses depending on your needs.
49% Off These Wireless Earbuds With Nearly 50,000 Glowing Reviews
These TOZO wireless earbuds are, simply put, a steal considering the quality they offer for the super-affordable price. Ergonomically designed, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight. Reviewers note how well they fit their ears, with one writing they "fit in my small ears comfortably" and another adding that they offer "a comfortable and secure fit that doesn't protrude from your ears." With an easy-to-navigate touch control system, these earbuds that sync via Bluetooth have bass-rich speakers and offer 22 hours of playtime with a full charge.
19% Off A Portable Steamer So You Don’t Have To Iron
Whether you’re traveling or just don’t want to break out the iron, remove wrinkles from your clothes with minimal effort using this hand-held steamer. With a nine-foot power cord and its lightweight, portable shape, this steamer is easy to tote around or pack in a carry-on. Use it on most fabrics, from chiffon to silk, cotton to linen, it holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.
17% Off This Top-Rated Cordless Water Flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >
This article was originally published on
Jan. 22, 2023