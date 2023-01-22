There’s a lot to love about this highly rated cool mist humidifier, not least of which is the fact that it’s majorly on sale right now. According to the manufacturer, it can run for up to 50 hours while covering a space of 430 square feet, and the mist output is adjustable. It also features a (reviewer-loved) sleep timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto-shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Reviewers also praised the humidifier for being “amazingly quiet” and easy to clean. Choose from black or white units.