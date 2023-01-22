Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is almost upon us; Prime Day 2023 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. But I have good news: tons of deals have already dropped, meaning you can start shopping immediately. Whether you’re searching for beauty bargains, home decor deals, smart tech sales, or anything in between, you’ll be able to catch them before Prime Day officially starts. There’s one thing you should keep in mind, though: These discounted items will likely sell out fast, so it’s best to add them to your cart ASAP.
61% Off These Food Containers That Come In Different Sizes
This set of seven plastic containers is the sort of set that makes a kitchen counter or pantry look so put-together. With an assortment of sizes for pasta, snacks, sugar, and other dry goods, these containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight storage lids. A useful bonus: You’ll get 24 reusable labels so you can keep track of each food item’s freshness.
50% Off An Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat
This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.
46% Off Satin Pillowcases That Are Good For Your Skin & Hair
Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.
35% Off This Highly Rated Air Purifier
This air purifier is great for large and small rooms; it can purify the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters filter out over 99% of room pollutants, including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a handy light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
51% Off This Lip Balm With Three Types Of Collagen
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
57% Off This Cool Mist Humidifier That’s Perfect For Large (Or Small) Rooms
There’s a lot to love about this highly rated cool mist humidifier, not least of which is the fact that it’s majorly on sale right now. According to the manufacturer, it can run for up to 50 hours while covering a space of 430 square feet, and the mist output is adjustable. It also features a (reviewer-loved) sleep timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto-shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Reviewers also praised the humidifier for being “amazingly quiet” and easy to clean. Choose from black or white units.
20% Off This Skin-brightening Face Scrub & Applicator
Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind and it has hundreds of glowing reviews to prove it.
33% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Helps Your Dryer Work Better
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard to reach areas."
47% Off This Space-Saving Drying Rack That Folds Up
This dish-drying rack is perfect for kitchens short on space. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it rests over your sink compartment and can be folded up when not in use. The stainless steel blends in with most sinks, and it’ll save so much counter space that’s precious in smaller kitchens. Choose from various sizes to accommodate your sink.
50% Off This Set Of Plush Bath Rugs
These popular bathroom rugs, designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics, are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
34% Off A Vitamin C Serum With 12,000+ Five-Star Ratings
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
21% Off These DEET-Free Mosquito-Repelling Stickers
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
25% Off A 2-Pack of Kasa Smart Plugs
These smart plugs will let you effortlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.
54% Off This Smart Robot Vacuum
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled via your phone, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
25% Off This Surge Protector & Outlet Extender
This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector to protect your devices. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 6,800 reviews.
38% Off This Wildly Popular Set Of Resistant Bands
Add some variation and a boosted challenge to your workouts by incorporating these bestselling exercise resistance bands. Each band has a different level of resistance ranging from extra light to extra heavy. This five-pack is available in three color assortments and comes with a carrying bag.
35% Off This Weird But Genius Umbrella
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.
43% Off This 6-Pack Of Essential Dish Clothes
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
17% Off These Workout Shorts With A Hidden Pocket For Your Phone
Taking standard gym shorts up a notch, these have a skirt-like outer layer and spandex shorty-shorts underneath. They're high-waisted with a drawstring closure for a customizable fit, and — best of all — there's a pocket to hold your phone.
25% Off A 5-Pack Of Comfy, Seamless Thongs
Stretchy and breathable, these thongs are designed for maximum comfort — and, of course, no visible panty lines. The crotch is lined with sheer cotton, while the body is infused with soft nylon mesh to ensure they keep their shape while maintaining an airy feel.
33% Off This Clever 2-In-1 Cordless Vacuum
This cordless vacuum works as both an upright stick vacuum, as well as a handheld vacuum, covering areas both big and small. It has six LED lights in front to help you locate dust and crumbs under couches, chairs, and beds. With its 180-degree rotation, handling the vacuum is a breeze. It's also light enough to easily move up and down the stairs.
52% Off This Electic Wisk For Frothing Milk At Home
Become an at-home barista with this electric milk frother, which will help you create fantastic lattes and matcha. It has an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, as well as a one-touch button that makes it simple to figure out. Some customers have also used it to beat eggs and blend ingredients. All you'll need to get started are two AA batteries.
31% Off This 12-Pack Of Silicone Straws, Cleaning Brushes Included
Brighten up all of your drinks with this colorful set of silicone straws. Using silicone is an eco-friendly choice, and it couldn't be easier to throw these in your purse or backpack while on the go. Great for the office, outdoor picnics, or weekend hikes, these reusable straws will help make sure you're hydrated wherever you are. Each set comes with 12 straws and two brushes to clean them.
46% Off These Makeup Sponges With A Ton Of 5-Star Reviews
This set of five multipurpose sponges can be used for all your makeup application needs — cream or powder foundation, concealer, blush, and more. A precision tip reaches the corners of the eyes, while the rounded side works well for cheeks and necks. The flat bottom is ideal for chins, foreheads, and contouring. Over 8,000 five-star reviews come from shoppers who call these brushes “very durable” and “THE BEST beauty blenders”.
33% Off This Trendy Yet Functional Belt Bag
Not only does this ODODOS belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, it's also drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack. And since it's marked down now for Prime Day, you might want to nab it in a few colors.
33% Off These Cult-Favorite Korean Face Masks
If you want to incorporate more sheet masks into your daily routine, this set of 24 from DERMAL is a great place to start. These popular masks have over 16,000 five-star reviews, with plenty of customers saying their face feels much softer after use. These are infused with vitamin E and collagen, making them a great way to add a little extra self-care to your day.
36% Off These Foot Peeling Masks That Have 24,000+ Reviews
This foot peel mask is one of the most popular on Amazon, with 24,000+ ratings and counting. By simply wearing the plastic "socks" for an hour, you'll get a deep exfoliating peel that leaves skin smooth, soft, and hydrated. Fans love how effective and easy to use this kit is, with one raving, "This product is a holy grail."
45% Off This Lightweight Floral Cardigan
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect for bringing with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
50% Off A Set Of Reviewer-Loved Makeup Brushes
Whether you're looking to build your makeup brush collection from scratch or just add some quality pieces, this is a great time to stock up on an 11-piece set that's won over 12,000 fans. Each set includes a wide variety of brushes with soft, dense bristles and attractive bamboo handles. Plus, you also get a makeup sponge for blending.
71% Off An Ultra-Fast Drying Ionic Hair Dryer
This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.
63% Off An AirPod Cleaning Kit
When AirPods and other wireless earbuds are resting in your ears all day and getting tossed around a tote bag, dirt and germs collect quickly. That's why this cleaner kit is so genius. A pen-shaped tip covered in microfiber reaches the crevices of the tiny earbud holes to collect dust. The other end of the pen is a lightweight brush that can be used to clean the charging case. Additionally, small rubber pads remove earwax, and alcohol wipes provide further sanitization. The kit comes contained in a felt envelope for easy carrying.
32% Off This Heavy-Duty Shower Curtain Liner
A shower curtain liner is one of those bathroom essentials that feels, frankly, mundane — but when it gets all mildewy and water-stained, it quickly becomes a bummer to see while showering. This liner is designed to help prevent that by being constructed with extra-thick PEVA plastic that’s also made to be resistant to soap scum. It comes in three shade options — clear, frosted, and white — and the liner comes in two different thicknesses depending on your needs.
49% Off These Wireless Earbuds With Nearly 50,000 Glowing Reviews
These TOZO wireless earbuds are, simply put, a steal considering the quality they offer for the super-affordable price. Ergonomically designed, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight. Reviewers note how well they fit their ears, with one writing they "fit in my small ears comfortably" and another adding that they offer "a comfortable and secure fit that doesn't protrude from your ears." With an easy-to-navigate touch control system, these earbuds that sync via Bluetooth have bass-rich speakers and offer 22 hours of playtime with a full charge.
19% Off A Portable Steamer So You Don’t Have To Iron
Whether you’re traveling or just don’t want to break out the iron, remove wrinkles from your clothes with minimal effort using this hand-held steamer. With a nine-foot power cord and its lightweight, portable shape, this steamer is easy to tote around or pack in a carry-on. Use it on most fabrics, from chiffon to silk, cotton to linen, it holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.
33% Off This Top-Rated Cordless Water Flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
51% Off These Waterproof Slides With Adjustable Buckles
These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.
40% Off These Adidas Running Shoes Made From Recycled Materials
One of the things that set these adidas running shoes aside is the fact that they're made with Primegreen, which is a series of recycled materials. With over 15,000 five-star reviews, customers love the fact that they're lightweight, flexible, and fit just as flawlessly as a pair of slippers. They're available in over 30 colors, all of which will look great with leggings or jeans.
20% Off These Resurfacing Pads That Are Made To Exfoliate Without Irritating
Featuring a 20% glycolic acid content as well as vitamins B5, C, and E, the 50 textured pads in this tub gently and effectively exfoliate the skin while soothing and preventing irritation. Each cruelty-free pad has a convenient finger notch for easy application and a waffle weave texture for maximum exfoliation.
41% Off This Travel Case For Your Makeup Brushes
This cleverly designed travel makeup brush holder features a squeeze-to-open slot that has magnets to keep your brushes safely inside until you need them. It's nearly 8 inches long and can securely contain two to four brushes depending on their sizes. It can be soaped and rinsed clean and comes in 23 styles in the listing.
50% Off This Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Set With Over 43,000 5-Star Reviews
This shampoo and conditioner set with over 43,000 five-star reviews is made with 100% vegan botanical ingredients like raw Himalayan apple cider vinegar, nettle leaf extract, and oils like almond, coconut, and avocado. The nourishing formulas are free of parabens and sulfates.
49% Off This Curling Iron With 5 Interchangeable Heads
This ceramic curling wand comes with five interchangeable heads that allow you to create tons of looks with the same tool. The wand heats up in just 30 seconds and has two heat settings to choose from. It also comes with hair clips and an insulated glove.
52% Off This Lighted Makeup Mirror You Can Recharge Via USB
Great for at-home use or when traveling, this USB-rechargeable folding mirror has 72 bright LEDs to illuminate your face and hair. It has earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating thanks to its three light settings (daylight, white light, and warm light) and its ultra-thin profile when folded.
35% Off These Wax Sticks That Easily Tame Flyaways
Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look, it'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.
65% Off This Himalayan Salt Scrub With Collagen
This popular scrub is made with Himalayan salt and infused with collagen to help exfoliate dead skin cells and showcase your natural glow. Great for your face, body, and even feet, it's ideal for all skin types. A little goes a long way, and the formula will leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.
44% Off This Popular Serum With Snail Mucin
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.
15% Off These High-Waisted Workout Shorts
With over 40 colors to choose from, these high-waisted workout shorts are a comfy yet functional staple. They feature a loose fit with a stretchy layer of spandex underneath to keep you comfy. And, best of all, there’s a discrete zippered pocket so you have a place to stash your phone, keys, or cash.
52% Off This 3-Pack Of Trendy Ribbed Knit Crop Tops
Made from a trendy rib-knit fabric that is super soft and stretchy, these seamless crop tops are easy to style, whether you're working out, lounging around the house, or out on the town. They're breathable and lightweight, and the cropped cut is just enough for a casual yet sporty look. They're available in over five dozen different colors and styles, so there's sure to be one to fit your vibe.
58% Off This Lightweight, Versatile T-Shirt Bra
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
66% Off This Full-Coverage Wireless Bra
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
24% Off A Set Of No-Show Socks
It's a smart time to stock up on essentials like this popular six-pack of no-show socks. Made with a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, they feature nonslip grips on the inside of the heels to help keep them in place. These socks boast more than 45,000 fans on Amazon, with many reviewers raving about how well they fit (and they come in three sizes).
38% Off This Trio Of High-Waisted Biker Shorts
These best-selling biker shorts are made with 8% spandex, and reviewers note that they're buttery soft, smooth, and super stretchy, which is great for casual days. They have a classic high-waist cut, which makes these great for styling with baggy tees, sweatshirts, or crop tops for a '90s-inspired casual look.
32% Off This Classic One-Piece Swimsuit
It's hard to go wrong with a classic one-piece swimsuit, and this one is going to be your go-to for beach and pool days. Not only does it have a daring deep-V neckline, padded cups, and adjustable strap, but the ruching in the stomach adds some texture most suits lack. Reviewers love the high quality of this one-piece, so now's a great time to get it for a stellar price.
59% Off These Ribbed Bodysuits That Go With So Much
Marry a few trends at once — rib knit, bodysuits, and a square neckline — with this three-pack of best-selling tanks. Made of a soft, thick, and high-quality fabric, these nylon bodysuits also have 10% spandex in them, so they stretch to comfortably fit your body while giving you a seamless basic to style jeans, skirts, and trousers.
35% Off An Easy-Breezy Tank Dress
This the sort of lightweight dress that's so easy to reach for any day there's warm weather. It's flowy, has a casual tank top neckline, and is made from stretchy material. With some swing to the hem and so many vibrant patterns to choose from, this dress adds verve to any day's look.
52% Off This Seamless Bra With Smoothing Side Panels
"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."
57% Off This Swimsuit Cover-Up
This soft and breathable cover-up is a summertime fashion staple, and is so easy to throw over your bathing suit to pop into a restaurant for lunch, run a quick errand, or simply hide from the sun. During Prime Day, this cover-up is deeply discounted. And did I mention it comes in 45 different colors and prints?
29% Off A Floral V-Neck Top With Cute Detailing
Say hello to the perfect summer blouse. This floral V-neck top is effortless to wear and style, and can be dressed up and down depending on the occasion. With ruffled sleeve details and a string closure you can tie together for a more modest look, this top is cute and versatile — and, best of all, on sale for Prime Day.
30% Off A Loose Maxi Dress You Can Wear Everywhere
For anyone who loves an all-in-one outfit they can just throw on, may I introduce you to this maxi dress? With a loose-fitting design and slits on either side, this dress doesn't restrict your movement at all. It's also made of a soft and stretchy spandex blend that's super comfy. Snag it while it's discounted during Prime Day. And word to the wise? You may want this in multiple colors.
32% Off A Sporty Workout Dress That’s So Chic
Whether your sport is tennis, golf, or being comfy, this workout dress is a must-buy. Not only does this dress have built-in shorts and a built-in bra, but those shorts have pockets for your smartphone, headphones, or keys. This dress is a best-seller even when it's not on sale, but if you act fast you can get it for an incredible price during Prime Day.
37% Off A Soft, Retro-Inspired Tank Top
This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.
36% Off A 4-Pack Of High-Waisted Cotton Underwear
Stocking up on basics like socks and underwear is a great way to take advantage of a sale like Prime Day. While the sale lasts, this four-pack of full-coverage (and high-waisted) cotton underwear is on sale for only a few dollars per pair. And while black is a classic color, this underwear also comes in a variety of multi-colored options.
14% Off A Sleeveless Jumpsuit With Pockets
There are few fashion pieces as easy to style as a good jumpsuit, and this comfy jumpsuit is a steal during Prime Day. With adjustable spaghetti straps, two functional pockets, and a stretchy, soft fabric, this is an all-in-one outfit that would make for a great purchase any day. But it's an even better price if act fast.
25% Off These Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes
During Prime Day a lot of everyday essentials go on sale, much like these Neutrogena makeup-removing wipes. Each of the two packs comes with 25 wipes, for a total of 50, which means you'll have enough makeup remover to last you almost two months — all for an unbeatable price while the sale lasts.
21% Off The Schick Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool
With more than 137,000 five-star ratings, these exfoliating precision tools are a must-have in your beauty drawer. From shaping brows to shaving peach fuzz, they can help gently remove fine hairs and dead skin to create smoother skin. Don't worry about nicks and irritation — the fine micro-guards help protect your skin.
19% Off This CeraVe Face Cleanser That Works For All Skin Types
Suitable for all skin types, the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a go-to cleanser for so many. It contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to hydrate the skin while removing dirt, makeup, and excess oil. Reviewers love it for its soft, lotion-like consistency and the gentle cleanse it provides. This cleanser is also fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic.
44% Off This L’Oreal Mascara With A Cult Following
For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!
50% Off The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
If you don't have an Amazon Fire tablet yet, now is your chance to grab one at an affordable price. The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet offers a two-hour battery life, 1080p resolution, and 32 to 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Download all your go-to apps, including Netflix, TikTok, and Zoom. Enable Alexa to do all of this and more hands-free.
29% Off This Set Of Sheets That Are Wrinkle-Resistant
Freshen up your bedroom with this set of non-pilling polyester microfiber sheets, which you can buy in sizes spanning from twin to split king. These sheets are soft, breathable, and a great way to ensure you get a good night's sleep. Since they're both shrink and wrinkle-resistant, they're also easy to wash. You can buy them in over 40 eye-catching patterns and colors.
40% Off A Handheld Fan That’s Rechargeable Via USB
Stay cool with this handy USB-C rechargeable fan that also serves as a backup flashlight and power bank. Each charge lasts for 21 hours, meaning that it's great to bring with you on commutes or long weekends outdoors. It also folds out to become a table fan if you need some extra air circulation in your office. Since it's pocket-sized, you can easily throw it in your bag or keep it in your car until you need it.
40% Off A Hands-Free Fan You Can Wear Around Your Neck
This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.
48% Off This Set Of Extra-Spacious Blanket Storage Bags
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
47% Off This Electric, Easy-To-Use Salt & Pepper Set
Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.
28% Off These Vacuum Storage Bags With A Hand Pump
Save space in your suitcase or storage bins by storing out-of-season clothing and extra linens in these vacuum compression storage bags from Amazon Basics. These bags have over 44,000 five-star reviews for their ability to reduce the volume of your belongings by up to 80%. They can be used with a vacuum cleaner for efficient, at-home use, but a hand pump is also included so you can use them while traveling.
31% Off This 2-Pack Of Nonstick Silicone Baking Mats
These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.
38% Off An Air Purifier With A High-Grade HEPA Filter
This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier covers large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.
33% Off These Corner Shower Shelves That Stick To Your Walls
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
This article was originally published on
Jan. 22, 2023