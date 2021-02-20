Oven-safe skillets are a great way to step up your home cooking game and add versatility to your cookware. The best oven-safe skillets can withstand temperatures of at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit and are made from durable, food-safe materials.
Stainless steel is a common and well-liked metal for oven-safe skillets because it's durable, and usually has a high temperature rating. It's also dishwasher-friendly, so cleanup is easy. Stainless steel is not nonstick, so you'll need to be sure to grease your pan, especially when cooking delicate foods.
Cast iron skillets are both tough and naturally nonstick, but they can't be washed with hard soaps or put in the dishwasher. Cast iron skillets have a very high temperature rating and an even heat distribution, so many cooks love them.
Some nonstick pans are also oven-safe but, because of their coating, these skillets do not have as high of a temperature rating. And they cannot be used with metal utensils. However, nonstick pans do heat up very quickly and are perfect for cooking delicate foods like eggs.
Finally, you'll want to consider what size pan you need. Eight-inch pans work well for personal meals and side dishes, and they're easy to store. Larger pans in the 14-inch range can be used to cook for a larger group, or to make dishes that require more surface area, like frittatas.
Ready to upgrade your cookware? Here are the best oven-safe skillets you can buy on Amazon.