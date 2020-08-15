If you want to make a perfect cup of pour-over coffee, a good kettle is a must-have. The best pour-over kettles have long, narrow spouts and ergonomic handles that give you maximum control while pouring boiling water over coffee grounds, and they'll heat up in the way that's the most convenient for you. Working in tandem with your favorite pour-over coffee maker, all these kettles feature long gooseneck-style spouts that gives you more control over the flow rate of water, so you can pour in a slow, steady spiral that results in evenly extracted coffee.

As far as water heating, you'll have two primary options to choose from: stovetop and electric. Stovetop kettles are simple to use, and if you're an exacting coffee drinker who wants to make sure the water is at the ideal brewing temperature (between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit), you can opt for one with a built-in thermometer. And for totally foolproof control, you can get an electric kettle with pre-programmed settings, so you don't have to monitor at all. Of course, electric kettles are also a convenient choice, since you con't have to be anywhere near a stove to use them.

All of these kettles are made from durable stainless steel, and while your definition of a "cup" of coffee may vary (hello, fellow venti fans), most of them make around three to four 8-ounce cups. To make more coffee in one batch, choose a kettle with a 54-ounce capacity that'll give you enough water to brew approximately six to seven cups. Finally, all these picks are outfitted with counterbalanced handles to give you more precise control as you pour.

Whether you want a single cup or several mugs of caffeine, these are the best pour-over kettles that will help you start your day off with perfectly brewed java.

1. The Coffee Shop Favorite

The Hario kettle is well-known among coffee connoisseurs, and reviewers on Amazon also rave about its quality. The lightweight, 1-liter stainless steel kettle can be used on any stovetop, and it holds enough water for about four 8-ounce cups of coffee. The ergonomic, heat-resistant handle gives you a secure grip, and it's counterbalanced at a wide angle for superior control while you pour. Plus, this kettle earns style points with its eye-catching, beehive design. The Haro is also available in black, as well as in a slightly larger 1.2-liter version and an electric option, but none of them have temperature gauges.

According to a coffee drinker: “I have used this kettle practically every day for the last 5 years and it has worked perfectly for coffee and tea. I use it with a chemex, aeropress, and fresh press. It boils water quickly on a gas range. [...] It gives you so much control over your pour which is very important for certain brew methods. If you make coffe via any pour over method you have to get this kettle!"

2. The Best Budget Kettle

If you're just getting into the coffee world and want something a little more affordable, the Chefbar gooseneck kettle is a good budget-friendly choice. Made from lightweight stainless steel, the 1-liter kettle works on all types of stovetops and features a vented lid that makes it easy to insert a thermometer and test water temperature. However, the handle is a little higher up and closer to the kettle itself, which can make for a slightly trickier pour. It’s available in three styles: mirrored silver, brushed silver, and brushed silver with a built-in thermometer for a little more money.

According to a coffee drinker: “I use this for pour over coffee. The temperature seems pretty accurate. Easy to pour accurately with the narrow spout and ergonomic handle. Nice brushed stainless finish, as well.”

3. The Best Electric Kettle

For the most control over water temperature, opt for this highly rated electric gooseneck kettle. The base is outfitted with pre-set temperature buttons, including one that heats water to an ideal 205 degrees Fahrenheit for coffee, as well as a "hold temp" setting to maintain temperature until you have a chance to pour. And if you're also a tea drinker, you'll appreciate that there are pre-programmed temperature settings for white, green, and oolong teas, as well as a 212-degree Fahrenheit boiling option. There’s also a ready tone to let you know when the water has reached your desired temperature. For safety, the kettle turns off automatically when there’s no water detected inside.

Made from stainless steel, the kettle has a 0.8-liter capacity that makes up to three 8-ounce cups of coffee, and since it can heat water in three to five minutes (about half the time of a stovetop kettle), it’s a good choice if you want a quick cup of joe. The heat-resistant handle is relatively close to the body of the kettle, but reviewers still say it's easy to control. It’s available in two colors — matte black and silver — and you can also opt for a set that includes a pour-over coffee maker.

According to a coffee drinker: “I jumped into the premium pour over coffee game and this little unit does the trick. Water heats to the correct temp and looks good sitting on the counter. I enjoy the easy to choose temp options The size allows for two cups of coffee with enough hot water left over to warm my mug.”

4. The Best Stovetop Kettle With A Built-In Thermometer

If you prefer a stovetop kettle, but still want precise temperature control, you might want to consider this pour-over kettle with an easy-to-view thermometer built right into the lid. Made from durable stainless steel with a copper-coated exterior, the 1-liter kettle features an ergonomic handle at a fairly wide angle that helps you get a steady pour. However, some reviewers have noted that the handle does have a tendency to get somewhat hot. It works on all stovetops and is also available in stainless steel.

According to a coffee drinker: “Great product for pour over coffee! The built in temperature gauge ensures the optimal water temperature for tea and coffee. Would certainly buy again!"

5. A Big Kettle For Larger Coffee Batches

With a 1.6-liter capacity, this stovetop gooseneck Kettle is the largest option on the list and the best choice for making up to six 8-ounce cups of coffee at once. The stainless steel kettle has cool-touch points on the handle, thumb rest, and lid tab for safe handling, and there’s an integrated thermometer on the vented lid, so you can keep an eye on the temperature. The counterbalanced handle sits at a wide angle, and there’s also a removable silicone sleeve for extra insulation, which can help maintain the temperature longer. The kettle works on all stove types.

According to a coffee drinker: “I love the jacket/sleeve thing that it comes with - it looks cool and keeps my hands safe. Plus you can hold it when you're pouring for extra control. The spout gives you a really nice steady flow of water so you can use it for hand drip coffee really easily or just for general use. I've finally got a pour-over kettle with a large enough capacity to keep a house full of people happy as well!”

6. A Design-Savvy Electric Kettle With A Cork Handle

Made from stainless steel with a natural cork handle and lid knob, this electric gooseneck kettle will look great in any modern-rustic kitchen. Boasting simple operation, the base heats water quickly with just the flip of a switch, and an auto-shutoff feature kicks in after boiling for maximum safety. However, there’s no built-in thermometer or preprogrammed temperature settings, and while the cork handle is heat-resistant, it's on the short side, which makes pouring a little more challenging. The 27-ounce kettle makes about three 8-ounce cups of coffee and comes in matte black and matte silver, and you can also opt for a larger 34-ounce version.

According to a coffee drinker: “Coffee shop manager here looking for a replacement home kettle up to my standards. This kettle is high quality stainless interior, sleek/attractive, much faster at heating than most kettles I've used. The spout is well designed for a pour over so it wont splash everywhere or bloom incorrectly as caused by my old home kettle.”