Sale

The Best Prime Day Deals On Amazon

These deals are up to 60% off, and they’re going to sell out fast.

by BDG Commerce
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shoppers, rejoice: Prime Day deals are officially here. From today through Wednesday, July 12, 2023, all the popular items you’ve been eyeing for months are majorly discounted, and that includes products in beauty, tech, home, and more. But where to start? Luckily, BDG’s editors are continuously updating our top finds, but these deals won’t last long. To ensure you get your favs before they sell out, click “add to cart” sooner rather than later. Your future self will thank you.

63% Off This Set Of Extra-Spacious Blanket Storage Bags

These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

50% Off An Ultra-Fast Drying Ionic Hair Dryer

This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

40% Off Satin Pillowcases That Are Good For Your Skin & Hair

Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.

25% Off This quip Electric Toothbrush That Can Track Your Brushing Habits

This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.

30% Off This Skin-Brightening Face Scrub & Applicator

Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind and it has hundreds of glowing reviews to prove it.

30% Off An Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat

This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

26% Off A 2-Pack of Kasa Smart Plugs

These smart plugs will let you effortlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.

54% Off This Set Of Plush Bath Rugs

These popular bathroom rugs, designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics, are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

24% Off A Vitamin C Serum With 12,000+ Five-Star Ratings

This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

58% Off This Lightweight, Versatile T-Shirt Bra

This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

25% Off These Chocolate-Cherry Superfood Truffles That Are Sugar-Free

These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy center that tastes like cherries with a hint of coconut. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of satisfying fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and snickerdoodle flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.

20% Off This Plant-Based Sparkling Water With Just 3 Ingredients

A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forests and their habitat.

40% Off A Hands-Free Fan You Can Wear Around Your Neck

This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.

11% Off These Corner Shower Shelves That Stick To Your Walls

Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.

44% Off This L’Oreal Mascara With A Cult Following

For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!

20% Off This Water Infused With Electrolyte-Fueled Maple Sap

Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."

42% Off This Popular Serum With Snail Mucin

This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

67% Off This Full-Coverage Wireless Bra

Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

25% Off This Surge Protector & Outlet Extender

This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector to protect your devices. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 6,800 reviews.

40% Off This 2-Pack Of Nonstick Silicone Baking Mats

These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.

33% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Helps Your Dryer Work Better

With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard to reach areas."

27% Off This Lip Balm With Three Types Of Collagen

It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

33% Off This Lightweight Floral Cardigan

This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect for bringing with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

39% Off This Highly Rated Air Purifier

This air purifier is great for large and small rooms; it can purify the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters filter out over 99% of room pollutants, including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a handy light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

21% Off These DEET-Free Mosquito-Repelling Stickers

These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.

54% Off This Smart Robot Vacuum

With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled via your phone, making the cleanup process even more effortless.

35% Off This Weird But Genius Umbrella

You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.

43% Off This 6-Pack Of Essential Dishcloths

These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

33% Off This Trendy Yet Functional Belt Bag

Not only does this ODODOS belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, it's also drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack. And since it's marked down now for Prime Day, you might want to nab it in a few colors.

40% Off This Top-Rated Cordless Water Flosser

Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

43% Off These Waterproof Slides With Adjustable Buckles

These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.

30% Off This Travel Case For Your Makeup Brushes

This cleverly designed travel makeup brush holder features a squeeze-to-open slot that has magnets to keep your brushes safely inside until you need them. It's nearly 8 inches long and can securely contain two to four brushes depending on their sizes. It can be soaped and rinsed clean and comes in 23 styles in the listing.

35% Off These Wax Sticks That Easily Tame Flyaways

Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look, it'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.

15% Off These High-Waisted Workout Shorts

With over 40 colors to choose from, these high-waisted workout shorts are a comfy yet functional staple. They feature a loose fit with a stretchy layer of spandex underneath to keep you comfy. And, best of all, there’s a discrete zippered pocket so you have a place to stash your phone, keys, or cash.

50% Off This Seamless Bra With Smoothing Side Panels

"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

41% Off A Soft, Retro-Inspired Tank Top

This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.

36% Off A 4-Pack Of High-Waisted Cotton Underwear

Stocking up on basics like socks and underwear is a great way to take advantage of a sale like Prime Day. While the sale lasts, this four-pack of full-coverage (and high-waisted) cotton underwear is on sale for only a few dollars per pair. And while black is a classic color, this underwear also comes in a variety of multi-colored options.

42% Off This L’Oreal Mascara With 65,000+ 5-Star Reviews

With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

45% Off This Electric, Easy-To-Use Salt & Pepper Set

Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.

20% Off This Turkish Towel That Comes In 40 Prints

If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.

40% Off An Air Purifier With A High-Grade HEPA Filter

This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier covers large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.

50% Off This Cool Mist Humidifier That’s Perfect For Large (Or Small) Rooms

There’s a lot to love about this highly rated cool mist humidifier, not least of which is the fact that it’s majorly on sale right now. According to the manufacturer, it can run for up to 50 hours while covering a space of 430 square feet, and the mist output is adjustable. It also features a (reviewer-loved) sleep timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto-shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Reviewers also praised the humidifier for being “amazingly quiet” and easy to clean. Choose from black or white units.

50% Off These Levi’s Shorts That Come In Tons Of Washes & Styles

In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

29% Off This BLUEAIR Air Purifier With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.

55% Off The Latest Amazon Fire TV Stick

The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.

49% Off This BLUEAIR Air Purifier For Medium & Large Rooms

Designed for medium to large rooms up to 800 square feet, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans make it a perfect addition to any space.

20% Off This Antioxidant-Rich Serum With 15% Vitamin C

A good vitamin C serum is a powerful ingredient to have in your skincare collection — it can brighten dull skin and balance out uneven texture. This serum gives you luxury brand quality at a more affordable price point, with 15% pure vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and vitamin E protecting your skin from environmental damage. The formula also soothes inflammation and possesses antioxidant properties as the vitamin C helps neutralize the damage caused by UV rays and air pollution. 

This article was originally published on