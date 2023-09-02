40 Bizarre Things For Your Home With Insanely High Amazon Reviews

There are few things more satisfying than digging into the bizarre products on Amazon. Who knew there’s a handy tool that prevents beard hairs from getting all over the sink? Or a blanket that resembles an actual tortilla? But while it’s fun to window shop online, sometimes it can be hard to separate the purely novelty products from the ones that actually work.

That’s where Amazon's customer reviews offer a lifeline. There are thousands of recommendations, like a trail of clues left behind by consumers who have been in your shoes, pointing to the internet’s hidden gems. Don’t be afraid to let these shoppers guide the way; make your home a little weirder (in a good way) with these 40 products that have insanely high Amazon reviews.

1 This Quirky Soap Dispenser That’s Shaped Like A Snail TabEnter Cute Snail Soap Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Bring some humor to your hygiene routine with this unique snail-shaped liquid dispenser. It's perfect for holding various liquids like shampoo, soap, and shower gel. Easy to disassemble, clean, and maintain, it adds some fun to bathrooms and kitchens.

2 A Shower Curtain That Holds Your Bathroom Accessories MAYTEX PEVA Shower Curtain with 9 Mesh Storage Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon This versatile shower curtain serves as both a waterproof liner and a shower organizer. It keeps water in the shower while providing nine mesh storage pockets for your essentials. These pockets come in various sizes, accommodating items like toys, soaps, shampoos, and razors. The rustproof metal grommets and easy-to-clean design make it a practical addition to your bathroom, fitting most standard showers and tubs.

3 A Cartoon-Looking Gadget That Makes Cleaning The Microwave More Fun TOPIST Microwave Steam Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Cleaning the microwave is one of my least favorite chores. With a cute design and heat-resistant materials, this Angry Mama microwave cleaner makes the task quick and fun. Just add vinegar and water, then microwave for seven minutes. The steam released from its head softens dirt and stains for effortless cleaning.

4 This Fish-Shaped Tool That Separates Egg Yolks From Their Whites Peleg Design Silicone Egg Separator Amazon $13 See On Amazon Separating yolks from whites can be a fiddly and annoying task. This unique egg separator makes it easy with a simple squeeze-and-release action that swiftly separates yolks from whites. Crafted from food-safe silicone for easy cleaning, this is a must-have tool for bakers.

5 This Fun Utensil Holder That’s Shaped Like A Helpful Crab OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $20 See On Amazon This adorable, heat-resistant silicone crab makes cooking a breeze by holding spoons, tongs, and more while keeping your countertops clean. A fun, useful gift for food enthusiasts and home cooks, this crab adds both function and charm to your kitchen. Made from food-grade silicone, it’s easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.

6 An Apron That Catches All Your Stray Beard Hairs Beard King Beard Bib Apron Amazon $14 See On Amazon Meet the grooming tool you never knew you needed: this beard apron. This hair-catching bib keeps your kingdom — ahem, bathroom — clean and clog-free. It attaches to the mirror with powerful suction cups, capturing unruly hairs during grooming. The set includes a wide scoop apron, tool tray, replacement parts, and a travel pouch for grooming essentials.

7 This Pair Of Large Scoops For Picking Up Leaves In Your Garden GARDEASE ReLeaf Leaf Scoops Amazon $30 See On Amazon These versatile plastic scoops serve as giant hands, perfect for picking up leaves, plant trimmings, and even sharp items. With a unique closed-scoop design, they're great for recycling, composting, spreading mulch, and various yard tasks. Fun for the whole family, these ergonomic scoops turn yard work into a playful activity. Easily stack and hang them up once you’re done.

8 This Shatterproof Wine Bottle With Matching Tumblers Wine Chiller Gift Set (3-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re sunbathing at the beach, relaxing on a picnic blanket, or simply lazing by the pool, you can enjoy wine at the perfect temperature with this wine chiller set. Crafted from shatterproof stainless steel, broken glass won’t be a concern. The set includes a vacuum-insulated wine bottle and two 16-ounce wine tumblers complete with BPA-free lids, a convenient funnel, and a brush for cleaning. With three layers of insulation, your drinks stay perfectly chilled. Available in 17 stylish colors.

9 This UV Flashlight That Makes Pet Stains Glow In The Dark Gearlight UV Flashlight Amazon $15 See On Amazon Move over, Nancy Drew: This UV flashlight helps you track down stains invisible to the naked eye. Powered by three AA batteries, it is a must-have for pet owners as it detects old or dried dog urine stains, among other hidden messes and odors. Plus, it's versatile enough to identify scorpions, bed bugs, and even tomato hornworms in gardens.

10 A Hammer That Is Actually A 12-In-1 Multitool RAK Multitool Hammer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you need a gift for the handyman in your life or want to consolidate your own toolbox, this multitool hammer is a game-changer. From a hammer and pliers to a serrated knife and screwdrivers, this versatile tool contains 12 essential items in one compact design. Made from tough stainless steel, it's built to handle heavy-duty projects. Its lightweight form makes it an ideal travel companion for backpackers, truckers, and adventurers.

11 This Strainer That Snaps Onto Your Pots To Make Draining Hassle-Free Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon No more juggling a boiling hot pot in one hand as you pour pasta into a precariously perched strainer in the kitchen sink. With its universal clip-on design, this fine mesh strainer fits securely onto round pots, pans, and bowls of all sizes. No more transferring food to a separate colander — at a quarter of the size of traditional colanders, it’s perfect for small kitchens.

12 This Bug-Catching Tool That Captures Insects Humanely Carson Quick-Release Bug Catching Tool Amazon $13 See On Amazon This one-handed bug-catching tool captures insects safely and humanely. Its thumb-operated trapping slider makes it easy to catch even the fastest bugs, without having to touch them. Once caught, you can view them through the magnifying lens, examining the finest details — if that’s your thing. This tool is ideal for catching and releasing bugs in hard-to-reach places.

13 These Protective Coasters Styled Like Vintage Records DuoMuo Retro Vinyl Record Coasters (Set Of 6) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Music enthusiasts and fans of nostalgia will love these retro vinyl record coasters. They shield your furniture from hot/cold drink damage and slipping, all while adding a unique flair to your decor. This set of six coasters comes in a vintage record player holder.

14 These Chenille Mops That You Can Wear As Slippers Tamicy Mop Slippers (5 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon I’ll admit it — to avoid bending over, I’ve used my socks to wipe up a spill in the spur of the moment. These chenille fiber mop slippers are much more suited to the task. Made from an ultra-soft, absorbent material, these cute slippers come in five vibrant colors. With an elastic cord design, they fit all foot sizes, making cleaning a breeze. Use them as shoe covers or attach them to a mop head for cleaning around your home.

15 A Set Of Wine Seals That Are Both Functional & Funny Wine Condom Bottle Stopper (Set of 6) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for the perfect gag gift? Try this fun and functional wine seal. Shrink-fit technology seals opened bottles with water-tight, reusable precision. Keep oxygen out and liquid in, and prevent unplanned spills with 99.9% effectiveness. Ideal for storing wine and more, they're functional, funny, and a hit among wine enthusiasts.

16 A Cozy Blanket That Wraps You Up Like A Snuggly Burrito Zulay Giant Double Sided Burrito Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tortilla blanket has over 9,000 ratings and an average of 4.8 stars on Amazon, proving it’s more than just a novelty gag gift. Made from flannel, this cozy fleece blanket is soft, durable, and perfect for snuggling. Use it as a throw blanket on your couch — or when you’re camping or picnicking.

17 This Stainless Steel “Soap” Bar That Deals With Persistent Odors Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fragrance-free and designed to last, this rub-a-way bar is a stainless steel miracle worker for banishing kitchen odors. Rub it between your hands to eliminate unwanted smells like garlic, onion, and fish. Use it wet or dry, and even stash it in your gym bag for a quick post-workout refresh.

18 This Makeup Brush Cleaner That Works Fast Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cleaning your makeup brushes regularly is skincare 101 — but boy, it is a lot of work to do by hand. This battery-powered makeup brush cleaner washes and dries brushes in under a minute. The kit includes eight rubber collars for various brush sizes, ensuring compatibility with most makeup brushes. Its one-button design simplifies the process: attach the collar, clean, and spin-dry.

19 This Wireless Doorbell Set With Over 50 Chimes To Choose From SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $29 See On Amazon This wireless doorbell kit comes in eight bright colors and is easy to install. It includes an outdoor remote doorbell transmitter and a plug-in smart doorbell receiver. Customize it with over 50 doorbell chime sounds and four volume settings. It has a range of up to 1,000 feet, making it perfect for large homes, offices, and warehouses. It's weatherproof, does not require a WiFi connection, remembers your settings, and features modern LED lights for easy night spotting.

20 An Electric Egg Cooker That Fits On Your Countertop Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cook up to six eggs at a time with this electric egg cooker. Compact and lightweight, it’s perfect for small kitchens, dorms, and travel. Cook eggs to your preferred level of doneness, whether soft, medium, or hard. It comes with a poaching tray, omelet tray, six egg holders, and measuring cup. This cooker makes it much easier to whip up that egg salad for lunch.

21 A Cute Cow-Themed Mug That’s Udderly Fabulous Boston Warehouse Udderly Cow Mug Amazon $13 See On Amazon Start your mornings with a dash of whimsy by drinking from this cow-themed mug. With a generous 20-ounce capacity, it's perfect for ample servings of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. It’s crafted from ceramic with little nonslip silicone feet for added grip on your table. It’s a delightful gift for cow lovers and those who adore black-and-white aesthetics with a pop of pink.

22 This Silicone Popcorn Maker That Goes In The Microwave The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles Amazon $14 See On Amazon Unlike fragile glass options, this popcorn popper has a lid and built-in handles for safety. Its unique design spreads heat evenly, making up to 15 cups of tasty popcorn with fewer unpopped kernels. It’s also kid-friendly and made from food-grade silicone. Pop it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning, and collapse it down to store it.

23 These Durable Claws For Effortlessly Shredding BBQ Cave Tools Meat Claws Amazon $7 See On Amazon Tap into your primal side with these claw-shaped shredder utensils. These versatile tools aren't just for pulled pork — use them on brisket, chicken, and more. Their bear paw shape ensures a secure, nonslip grip, allowing you to handle hot foods from grill to table without burns or spills. Safely carve large foods by holding meat in place with one claw while pulling and slicing with the other.

24 An Easy-To-Install Bidet Attachment With Adjustable Water Pressure Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $32 See On Amazon Make a splash in your bathroom with this bidet attachment. Made from durable, rust-resistant plastic, this bidet offers easy installation and adjustable water pressure for a tailored cleansing experience. Save money on toilet paper, help the environment, and enhance personal hygiene with this non-electric bidet that's perfect for any toilet.

25 A Beautiful Lazy Susan Crafted From Acacia Wood Villa Acacia Lazy Susan Amazon $41 See On Amazon It seems unfair to call it a “Lazy” Susan. This versatile spinning tray works hard as an elegant addition to your countertop, doubling as a handy storage solution and a charming tabletop centerpiece. Handcrafted from sustainable acacia wood, its 360-degree rotation and unique patterns add both functionality and style to your space. It has naturally moisture-resistant properties, making it easy to clean and maintain.

26 A Silicone Scalp Massager That Helps Promote Hair Growth Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon This scalp massager helps boost blood flow, potentially promoting the growth of thicker hair. It works to effortlessly clean your scalp, eliminating dead skin, dandruff, and impurities. It’s suitable for wet or dry use, with or without shampoo. Made from silicone, it's free from BPA, lead, and phthalates.

27 These Bamboo Drawer Dividers For Organizing Your Drawers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Achieve optimal drawer organization with these adjustable bamboo dividers. Suitable for standard kitchen, bathroom, and office drawers, they expand from 17.5 inches to 22 inches and stack vertically or horizontally. Made from water-resistant bamboo, these dividers are both stylish and functional. They’re easy to install, and the built-in springs ensure they stay in place.

28 A Pouring Attachment That Elevates The Flavor Of Your Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Created by a sommelier, this wine aerator infuses the ideal amount of oxygen into your wine for nuanced wine tasting. This combo pack includes an extra aerator, perfect for gatherings or gifting. Its tapered rubber base prevents drips, and the elongated spout offers a drip-free pour. “This really does improve the taste of wine,” one reviewer wrote.

29 A Dinosaur-Shaped Taco Holder That Makes Dinner Exciting Funwares TriceraTaco Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make mealtime something to taco ‘bout with this fun dinosaur-shaped taco stand. Not just made for tacos, it also holds waffles, sandwiches, and more. Made from BPA-free plastic, it’s durable and easy to clean. Choose from four “rawr”-some dino designs.

30 These Silicone Strips That Cover The Gaps In Your Counter Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Never lose a dropped fork to the abyss again: Upgrade your kitchen with these best-selling stove gap covers. No more debris between appliances and countertops — these heat-resistant silicone covers are easy to install. Made from food-grade material, they fit universally, adapting to uneven spaces. Their matte black design is dishwasher-safe, as well as anti-dust and smudge-resistant.

31 This Magnetic Strip That Keeps Your Knives Within Easy Reach Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen knives within easy reach with this magnetic knife holder. It’s easy to assemble and install with an adhesive strip or optional screws. Strong magnets ensure it can effectively hold other metallic items such as scissors or tools, making it a versatile accessory for the garage as well as the kitchen.

32 A Glass Teapot That Lets You Admire The Color Of Your Brew Willow & Everett Glass Teapot with Infuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crafted from durable stainless steel and heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this charming teapot can handle use on the stovetop and in the microwave, dishwasher, and fridge. An ergonomic handle and non-drip spout make for a precise pour. Ideal for blooming flowers teas and fruit-infused teas, it’s a beautiful, soothing addition to your kitchen.

33 A Board For Folding Your Shirts Evenly BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Save time and effort when folding clothes with this shirt folding board. Its hangable design allows for wall storage, saving space in your laundry room. It’s easy to use and perfect for uniform folding of various garments like pants, shirts, pajamas, dresses, and more.

34 A Splatter Screen That Stops Hot Oil Making A Mess While You Cook BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan 13 Inch Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes cooking bacon can feel like an extreme sport — say goodbye to painful burns and messy kitchen cleanup with this oil splatter shield. This heavy-duty stainless steel splatter screen fits most pots, pans, and skillets, keeping your stove, cabinets, and counter clean from oil stains. Unlike silicone alternatives, its fine mesh allows steam release while blocking 99% of splatters. Dishwasher-safe and rust-free, it's a must-have for mess-free cooking.

35 A Nail Polish Holder That Makes It Easier To Paint Your Nails tweexy - Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Never spill nail polish again with this fun polish-holding ring. This silicone tool fits comfortably on your fingers, securing nail polish bottles and keeping them close by for easy application. Designed to accommodate all sizes, it fits any brand of nail polish. Available in over 20 colors, there’s an option to match everyone, making it a useful gift for all ages.

36 This Bathroom Toilet Stool Designed To Help You Go Number Two Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool Amazon $30 See On Amazon A Shark Tank best-seller, the Squatty Potty is designed to make your bathroom experience better — and potentially healthier. This stool helps you achieve a more efficient and comfortable elimination by repositioning your body into a squatting position. Easy to clean, there are seven-inch and nine-inch options available.

37 This Drain Protector That Catches Hair In Your Shower TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prevent clogged tub drains with the TubShroom. This drain protector neatly collects and conceals hair around the drain, eliminating messy tangles. It fits standard bathtub drains and offers easy cleanup, saving you money on plumber visits and protecting the environment from harsh chemicals.

38 This Pair Of Waterproof Storage Bags That Fit Perfectly Under Your Bed ZOBER Under-Bed Gift Wrap Storage Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make use of narrow storage spaces with these storage bags. Designed to hold ornaments, figurines, garlands, lights, and wreaths, they keep everything neatly organized before and after the holidays. The compact design fits under beds, and a clear PVC window allows easy visibility. Made from durable canvas with a waterproof, dual-zippered lid, it offers long-lasting protection against moisture and dust.

39 A Toilet Spray That Keeps Your Commode Smelling Fresh Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray Amazon $24 See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted bathroom odors with this before-you-go toilet spray. A blend of lavender, vanilla, and citrus essential oils, this nontoxic spray works to eliminate odors before they begin. Free from harsh chemicals, it's safe and effective and can even be used to get rid of trash or laundry odors. The 8-ounce bottle offers up to 400 uses.