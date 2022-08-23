A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

How Going "Hippie Dad" Became Hollywood's Favorite Career Move

“Over the last decade, members of the previously homogenous group of ‘Hollywood Chrises’ have found ways to differentiate themselves,” writes Bustle contributor Allie Jones. “Chris Pratt, 43, embraced an outwardly religious and pro-law enforcement identity, while Chris Hemsworth, 39, opted for ‘absolutely jacked and Australian.’ Chris Evans, 41, has cultivated the vibe of your friend’s good-looking older brother by dating Jenny Slate and wearing weird suits. But Chris Pine, also 41, has remained somewhat of a bland mystery.” Until, that is, he made the wise choice to follow in Brad Pitt’s footsteps and begin his “Hippie Dad” era (actual fatherhood not required). Read More

The Latest

5 Non-Negotiable Skin Care Rules For Taking Your Glow From Summer To Fall

So you finally nailed your breakout-fighting, shine-reducing, makeup-not-sliding-everywhere summer skin care routine. Congrats! Now… time to figure it out all over again as the fall weather sets in. Here are a few tips from the pros for how to think about adjusting your product lineup. Read More

How To Style A Ballerina Bun, Straight From A Celebrity Hairstylist

When you’re on day five of unwashed hair and your trusty dry shampoo has taken you as far as it can, the classic ballerina bun will help you camouflage your greasy strands. But there are a few tricks to making the style look glamorous and intentional and not middle school dance class. Read More

Must Reads

Carmen Electra Is Thriving & It's All Thanks To OnlyFans

Though she’s never really stepped out of the spotlight, at 50, Electra has learned to harness it. She’s finally getting her due, both in terms of recognition (Kim Kardashian and Vogue pay homage to her red carpet style) and compensation (within weeks of joining OnlyFans, she was among the top 0.1% of earners). Here, she takes us through some of the less glamorous points of her career and how she made it through. Read More

Megan Fox's Dreamy Aura Nails Are The Epitome Of Good Vibes

She veered from her actual aura (which is apparently “rainbow”), but I’m not mad at the color choices here. Read More

All Your Burning Questions About Mark Cuban’s Online Pharmacy, Answered

Mark Cuban: billionaire, shark, NBA team owner, and… pioneer in the affordable health care space? In January, he launched Cost Plus Drugs Co., an online pharmacy that offers prescription drugs at significantly lower-than-usual prices. (For example, it sells one cancer drug for $14 — $2,488 cheaper than the retail price.) This makes me, a person who spends a small fortune on insulin every year, immediately think, “OK… scam.” But apparently, these deals actually *aren’t* too good to be true. Read More

Astrology

