35 Cheap Products On Amazon That Work As Well As Their Pricier, Popular Competitors

When did the meaning of “cheap” become negative? Just because a product is affordable doesn’t mean it’s inferior quality. And I can back that up with this list of amazing products on Amazon that work as well as their flashier, pricier competitors.

While it can be tempting to splurge on high-ticket items, be careful what you shell out your hard-earned dollars on. As it turns out, there are a ton of “cheap” — ahem, I mean affordable — items out there that are just as good as their more expensive counterparts.

1 This Set Of Stainless Steel Kitchen Knives That Comes With A Sharpener Home Hero Stainless Steel Blade Kitchen Knife Set (7-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t run ragged at work trying to win a contest for a new set of knives — simply buy your own with this affordable kitchen knife set. This comprehensive set includes five different stainless steel knives, a knife sharpener with two sharpening modes, and an elegant acrylic stand. Laser-cut for a clear grain finish, these knives offer exceptional performance.

2 A Cutting Board Crafted From 100% Sustainable Bamboo BlauKe Bamboo Wood Cutting Board Amazon $19 See On Amazon This beautiful bamboo cutting board features a smooth surface, deep juice groove, and three built-in compartments for easy food separation. Use it on both sides for cutting fruits, vegetables, meat, and bread, or as an elegant serving board for cheese, crackers, or barbecue. Crafted from 100% sustainable bamboo, this cutting board is eco-friendly and BPA-free.

3 These Hydrocolloid Patches With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Dots for Spots Face Pimple Patches (24-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Designed to be safe for all skin types, these vegan, non-irritating hydrocolloid patches are a handy tool in the quest for clearer skin. They create the perfect environment for zits to heal faster, while their ultra-thin, translucent design seamlessly blends with any skin tone. Protect your sensitive skin from picking or touching while reducing redness and active breakouts.

4 A Screen Protector For Your iPhone That’s Ultra-Thin & Touch-Responsive Ailun Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14/13/13 Pro (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You spent a lot of money on your smartphone, so why not protect your investment with this three-pack of screen protectors? Specifically designed for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13/13 Pro, it has 99.9% transparency, so you can enjoy a natural viewing experience. It ensures full touchscreen sensitivity, and the durable and scratch-resistant surface even comes with a specialized coating to reduce fingerprints.

5 This Hair Repair Treatment That’s A Number-1 Best Seller BOLD UNIQ BoldPlex Deep Conditioner Protein Treatment Hair Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your hair is feeling a little crispy, try this deep conditioner protein treatment. It’s designed to give you healthier locks with improved moisture retention, while soothing damage caused by styling or chemical treatments. Cruelty-free and suitable for all hair types, this salon-quality treatment helps to transform your hair from brittle to lush after just one use.

6 A Cocktail Shaker Set That Comes With All The Accessories FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (7-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Raise the bar on your homemade cocktails with this complete bar set. Crafted from premium stainless steel with a sleek, matte finish, the set includes a shaker, jigger, muddler, strainer, and more. Whether you're a novice or an experienced mixologist, this set has all you need to create the perfect cocktails.

7 This Effective Facial Cleansing Brush That Comes In 10 Cute Colors COSLUS 7-in-1 Facial Cleansing Scrubber Amazon $20 See On Amazon Retire those ineffective makeup wipes and treat yourself to a real facial with this all-in-one cleansing brush. Featuring seven brush heads, including bristle brushes, a silicone brush, a pumice stone, and more, it caters to all skin types for various skincare needs. The powerful motor delivers exceptional performance, offering gentle exfoliation and deep pore cleansing. With a waterproof design, it's safe for use in the shower.

8 A Set Of Wine Glasses That Are Sure To Impress Your Guests Bormioli Rocco Crystal Clear 18oz Red Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Crafted in Italy, this set of four wine glasses allows you to savor each sip like royalty. The wide bowl is artfully shaped to enhance the flavor and aroma of your red wines, while the laser-cut rim ensures a smooth drinking experience. Whether it's a party, dinner, or special event, these elegant and durable glasses are perfect for any occasion.

9 This Wooden Alarm Clock With An Adjustable Digital Display JALL Digital Wooden Electronic LED Time Display Alarm Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon A stylish and elegant addition to your home or office, this wooden digital alarm clock has a soft LED display on a smooth wooden surface, showing time, temperature, and humidity. You can set up to three alarms with voice control or manual activation, and enjoy adjustable brightness levels and a minimalist design that complements any decor.

10 These Beauty Blenders That Are Excellent Value For The Money Zenda Naturals Beauty Blender Makeup Sponges (5-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Don’t pay top dollar for a glorified sponge — this set of beauty blenders does everything the top-name brands can do but at a fraction of the cost. Reviewers rave that they’re soft, the perfect size, and easy to clean. They’re great for smoothly applying foundation, or blending powder and buffing your finishing touches on a flawless face.

11 A Humidifier That Has An Optional Night Light Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feeling a little dry? This high-quality humidifier comes with a five-year warranty, exceptional customer support, and over 75,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It moisturizes dry air in small spaces like offices or bedrooms up to 175 square feet. With a 10-hour run time and whisper-quiet operation, it won’t wake you up at night.

12 This Decorative Pillow That’s Serving Mermaid Chic Yi-gog Velvet Sea Princess Seashell Decorative Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a touch of sea-themed style to your home decor. Crafted from soft, plush material and fluffy cotton, these gorgeous seashell-shaped pillows are perfect for all ages. With nine vibrant colors to choose from, they’re stylish and comfy, and the easy-care design allows for machine washing and drying.

13 A Smart Watch That Can Track Your Blood Oxygen Levels & So Much More Xiaomi Mi Band 7-Activity Tracker Smart Watch Amazon $46 See On Amazon Working on your fitness, but don’t want to put too much strain on your wallet? This wearable fitness tracker is an effective, affordable alternative to other health-monitoring devices on the market. The device comes with a blood oxygen sensor and 24-hour heart rate monitoring, allowing users to track various activities and health metrics. Additionally, it has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and offers several other features like an alarm clock, a timer, a phone unlock, a music control, and more.

14 This Pretty Daily Planner That Helps You Keep Your Priorities Straight Bliss Collections Daily Planner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Stay organized and stylish with this blush-pink-and-floral daily planner. The planner's whimsical design and practical layout make it easy to manage tasks, schedules, and priorities. It includes icons for tracking water intake, and a section for meal prep, ensuring you stay on top of your responsibilities and maintain a balanced lifestyle.

15 These Exquisite Goblets That Have A Charming Vintage Vibe Fitz and Floyd Trestle Goblet (4-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Add some fancy flair to your glassware. These versatile goblets are perfect for serving water, wine, juice, or other beverages, making them ideal for entertaining. Packaged in a convenient gift box, they also make a perfect housewarming or anniversary gift. With a 12-fluid-ounce capacity and available in six colors, these stylish and easy-to-care-for glasses will elevate any table setting.

16 A Pair Of Stretchy Leggings That Come In 25 Different Colors SATINA High Waisted Capri & Full Length Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are versatile, stretchy, and comfortable — and they pair effortlessly with various outfits for any occasion, from dressy to casual or work-from-home attire. Made with soft, sweat-wicking fabric, these capri leggings ensure comfort and coverage, so you can feel confident throughout the day without any see-through concerns.

17 This Lip Treatment That Is Rich In Moisturizing Ingredients Hanalei Cruelty-Free & Paraben-Free Lip Treatment Amazon $12 See On Amazon Chapped lips are no fun for anyone. This hydrating lip treatment is enriched with Hawaiian kukui nut oil, agave, and grapeseed oils. Its formula is designed to restore and moisturize chapped lips, with fatty acids and vitamins A, C, and E hydrating and locking in moisture. Certified by the Leaping Bunny Program, you can choose from full-size or travel-friendly options knowing that it’s a cruelty-free and paraben-free formula.

18 A Sheet Set That Will Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Five-Star Hotel Pure Bedding Satin Sheets (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon A good night of sleep is so important. Upgrade your nightly slumber with these silky-soft, luxurious bed sheets. Perfect for any room, the queen-sized four-piece set includes a deep-pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Satiny soft, these fade-, stain-, and wrinkle-resistant sheets are easy to care for and built to last, and come in 26 colors.

19 This Knife Sharpener That Is Blissfully Easy To Use KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $9 See On Amazon This two-stage sharpener makes knife maintenance a breeze. Its carbide blade sharpens dull and damaged knives, while the ceramic rod polishes and touches up already sharp blades. The patented “V” edge grip prevents knife tips from damaging countertops, and its compact design fits in any drawer.

20 These Sunglasses That Come In A Range Of Frame & Lens Color Combinations SOJOS Trendy Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to shell out hundreds of dollars to look fashionable and expensive. These vintage-inspired cat-eye sunglasses are chic, sultry, and built to last. Their oversized style and polarized lenses offer protection — and look darn good while doing it. Choose from a variety of lens colors to match any outfit.

21 A Beautiful Ring That Won’t Cost An Arm & A Leg PDWZNBA 18K Gold Love Friendship Ring Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t pay extra for shiny baubles; express your love with this elegant ring made from hypoallergenic stainless steel. With its bright finish, glittering zircon inserts, and smooth edges, this cute ring is well-crafted and comfortable to wear. Available in six colors and eight sizes, it’s a perfect gift for your loved one or yourself.

22 This Bronzer Kit That Saves You Money On Tanning Salons Elizabeth Mott Whatup Beaches Bronzer Face Powder Contour Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get a glow (without risking sun damage) using this bronzer. Available in matte or luminous shimmer finishes, you can achieve a sun-kissed look or contour with ease using the silky, fine powder for buildable coverage. It controls oil and is cruelty-free, making it the perfect choice for an all-over glow while keeping your skin shine-free.

23 A Stain Remover That’s Gentle Enough To Use Around Kids Miss Mouth's HATE STAINS CO Stain Remover (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This powerful, fast-working laundry stain remover spray is perfect for clothes, toys, and carpets. Designed with kids in mind, it's safe around children and pets — and has received a ton of five-star reviews. The non-toxic and effective formula works magic on stains, making it a must-have in your laundry supplies or on-the-go in your diaper bag.

24 This Electric Vegetable Chopper That Powers Through Tough Ingredients Hamilton Beach Electric Vegetable Chopper & Mini Food Processor Amazon $20 See On Amazon This food processor and vegetable chopper simplifies meal prep, effortlessly slicing through ingredients with its stack-and-press design. It chops, purées, and emulsifies with its stainless steel blades, powered by a strong 350-watt motor. Easy to use and clean, it's perfect for everyday use and comes with a convenient cord wrap for storage.

25 A Tool Kit That Comes Neatly Packed Inside An Organizational Case WORKPRO Home Tool Kit (100-Piece Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Get ready for any home maintenance task with this 100-piece tool set. Inside the durable polyester tool bag, you'll find all the essential tools you need, including a hammer, level, auto-lock tape measure, pliers, magnetic screwdrivers, wrenches, a utility knife, and much more. Ideal for professionals and homeowners alike, this set ensures you're always prepared for any project.

26 These Ultra-Clear Highball Glasses That Are Dishwasher-Safe Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Elevate your drinkware collection with this stunning six-piece, 13-ounce glass set. Crafted in Italy, the luminous European glass is crafted to preserve beverage texture for a fresh taste. The modern-yet-timeless design suits any occasion, while the thin, cylindrical shape ensures a comfortable grip.

27 A Blush Powder Makeup That Gives A Rosy Glow Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush Powder Makeup Amazon $3 See On Amazon Cruelty-free, gluten-free, and fragrance-free, this buildable blush will give you a subtle, radiant flush that lasts all day. Enriched with jojoba oil for a silky texture, it blends effortlessly, creating a rosy-cheeked look. Choose from a range of shades, from soft neutrals to vibrant pops of color, suitable for all skin tones.

28 An Award-Winning Liquid Eyeliner That Delivers The Goods Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get the perfect winged eyeliner look with this waterproof liquid eyeliner. The precise and ultra-precise tips offer superior control for any style, from thin lines to bold strokes. With its fast-drying and smudge-proof formula, it won't wear off or smudge throughout the day. Choose from eight different colors and shades to create your desired eye-catching look. I personally have successfully participated in multiple underwater photo shoots wearing this brand, and it didn’t budge.

29 This Cold Brew Pitcher That Starts Your Day Off Right Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get your perfect cup of cold brew with this cold brew pitcher. Made with durable materials like borosilicate glass and a stainless-steel filter, it keeps your coffee fresh and flavorful. Brew up to four cups of your favorite coffee by simply adding ground coffee and letting it brew for 12 to 24 hours. Its compact design allows for easy storing, serving, and cleaning.

30 These Luxury Notebooks That Fit In Your Pocket Papercode Pocket Notebook (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stay organized and well-prepared with this pack of two professional mini notebooks. Each notebook is made with college-ruled paper and has a sturdy spine to prevent wear and tear while remaining flexible. With two built-in ribbons for earmarking your place, these pocket-sized notebooks are perfect for jotting down notes, addresses, or grocery lists on the go.

31 This Super-Hydrating Lip Gloss For A Perfect Pout NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pucker up: You can achieve glossy and shiny lips with this non-sticky lip gloss. Infused with vegan squalane, this hydrating lip gloss from NYX provides up to 12 hours of moisture and protection. There are eight shades to choose from, and they are all PETA-certified, ensuring no animal testing.

32 A Slim Tumbler That Fits In Your Hand FineDine Insulated Skinny Stainless-Steel Tumbler Amazon $18 See On Amazon This stainless-steel tumbler offers double-wall insulation that keeps drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 12. Leakproof and shatter-resistant, it's perfect for daily use, travel, and outdoor activities. The flip-top lid lets you sip easily, and a protective cover keeps it clean. Its ergonomic design with a slim profile and wide mouth makes it ideal for on-the-go hydration. Don’t underestimate it because it’s slim — it holds up to 18 ounces.

33 This Mascara That Gives The Volume Of Your Lashes A Major Boost L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get the voluminous, lengthened lashes you've always wanted with L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara. Infused with conditioning floral oil, it’s smudge-resistant and lasts up to 24 hours. Ophthalmologist-tested, the formula is suitable for sensitive eyes.

34 A Vitamin-C Serum That Is Dermatologist-Tested Tree of Life Vitamin C Face Serum Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re aiming for brighter, firmer, and smoother skin, try this antioxidant-rich face serum. Packed with vitamin C, organic aloe, and jojoba, this face mask uses witch hazel to minimize pores. It has a lightweight, non-sticky formula that wears well under makeup and is certified cruelty-free and vegan, with no parabens, making it a goodness-filled addition to your daily routine.