40 Cheap Products That Work So Well, Wizards Must Have Made Them

It’s not a big moment, but my favorite scene from Harry Potter is when Harry first visits the Weasley household. We get to see brooms and dish scrubbers move around by themselves as they clean the house — and it’s always made me envious that I can’t make mine do the same. Luckily, there are tons of products that work so well, wizards must’ve made them. They’re all pretty cheap and available on Amazon, too.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “If the stuff in here is so cheap, it can’t be that great, can it?” The short answer is yes, it absolutely can. Not only are the majority of products I’ve chosen priced at $30 or less, but they’re also loved by reviewers for how well they work. Take the trifold vanity mirror I’ve included as an example. Not only have more than 2,800 reviewers awarded it four or five stars, but many raved about how it made it easier to apply eyeliner. And unlike the mirror that’s probably hanging in your bathroom, it also features LED bulbs to help you see what you’re doing.

Wizards might have it easy when it comes to washing dishes — but with so many useful products available on Amazon, there’s no need for magic when it comes to getting stuff done. Keep scrolling for some of my favorites.

1 This Smart Plug That You Can Control With Your Voice Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pair this smart plug with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control your devices using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. There’s no smart hub required, and it’ll even let you set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home.

2 This Wireless Phone Charger That Holds Your Phone Upright INIU Wireless Charger Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a sleek design that looks good on any workstation, this wireless charger is a must-have for your home office. It’s designed to work with any Qi-enabled smartphone, while the LED indicator light lets you know your device is connected properly.

3 These Magnetic Eyelashes That Work Like Magic alfea Magnetic Lashes with Eyeliner and Tweezers Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of finagling lashes onto your lids with messy glue? These magnetic ones are way easier to use. Simply draw the magnetic eyeliner onto your lids, and the small magnets on the lash bands will stick to it — no glue necessary. Plus, the formula is waterproof as well as smudge-proof.

4 The Magnetic Phone Mounts For Your Car WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you have an Android, iPhone, or something else entirely, these mounts can keep your phone safely secured to your car’s air vents while you’re driving. They swivel so that you can adjust the viewing angle, while the high-quality rubber at the base helps prevent shaking.

5 The Triple-Barrel Curling Iron That Delivers Cascading Waves MODVICA 3 Barrel Curling Iron Wand Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for ways to get gorgeously wavy hair? Search no further than this triple-barrel curling iron. The barrels are coated with ceramic to help reduce unwanted frizz, while the adjustable temperature makes it suitable for various types of hair.

6 A Double-Sided Foot Scrubber That Powers Through Tough Calluses Maccibelle Salon Foot Pumice and Scrubber Amazon $3 See On Amazon When ointments and creams aren’t doing enough to soften your feet, it might be time to use this pumice stone. Unlike some, this one is dual-sided: one for sanding down rough skin, and a second for smoothing it out.

7 An Electric Razor You Can Use In The Shower Sovob Waterproof Electric Razor Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether your skin is wet or dry, this electric razor can help trim away unwanted hair. The waterproof housing makes it suitable for use in the shower, while the rechargeable battery is able to run for almost an entire hour. Plus, it even features an LED light to help you see precisely where you’re shaving.

8 This Scanner That Converts Old Negatives Into Digital Photos KODAK Mobile Film Scanner Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’ve got a ton of old film negatives lying around, you can convert them into digital files using this scanner. Not only is it more affordable than a full-sized scanner, but it also uploads your pictures directly into your smartphone so you can send them to friends.

9 A Cold-Pressed Castor Oil To Help Nourish Your Hair & Skin Viva Naturals Organic Castor Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, this castor oil can help soften skin and hair so that they’re left with a glowing sheen. And if your lashes or brows need some rejuvenation, each order also comes with a small brush so that you can gently coat it on.

10 The Cleansing Brush That Scrubs Pores Clean Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can easily scrub your pores clean before bed with this cleansing brush. The waterproof design allows you to use it in the shower, while the seven interchangeable brush heads do everything from exfoliate to massage your complexion.

11 A Glowing Vanity Mirror That Magnifies Up To 3 Times AirExpect Vanity Mirror with Lights Amazon $30 See On Amazon Having trouble getting that winged eyeliner just right? Try using this folding vanity mirror next time. Not only does it offer two- and three-times magnification, but the LED bulbs help you see precisely where that eyeliner is going — no matter the lighting.

12 This Brown Sugar Scrub Made With Sweet Almond Oil Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub Amazon $11 See On Amazon Some scrubs can leave sensitive skin feeling irritated, whereas this one uses gentle brown sugar granules to help exfoliate away old flakes. Sweet almond oil works to moisturize any dry patches, and you can even use it on chapped lips when balms aren’t doing the trick.

13 A Liquid Exfoliator With Over 19,000 Five-Star Ratings Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant Duo Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to exfoliate your skin or clear unwanted blemishes, this wash can help. The salicylic acid works to diminish the appearance of enlarged pores while the serum cleanses and brightens your overall complexion. The added green tea also helps create a soothing affect, and it’s suitable for sensitive skin.

14 The UV Lamp That Cures Gel Manicures At Home SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon Doing your gels at home is an easy way to save money every month, making this UV curing lamp is a must-have. The best part about it? It features a built-in timer — adjustable from five to 99 seconds — to give you peace of mind that your nails are completely dry.

15 A Pack Of Face Scrubbers Made From Soft Silicone INNERNEED Handheld Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon I didn’t think these little face scrubbers would make much of a difference in my complexion — until I tried them out for myself. Not only is my skin clearer, but the soft silicone bristles also scrub my pores clean without any redness or irritation.

16 This Rehydrating Face Mask Made With Dead Sea Mud Thena Organic Rehydrating Face Mask Amazon $28 See On Amazon This detoxifying, rehydrating face mask is made with genuine Dead Sea minerals that can help shrink the appearance of pores while also cleansing your complexion to help remove blackheads. It’s suitable for all types of skin, and one reviewer even raved that it has “reduced my large pores in just a week of using it.” It’s also vegan and made without any fragrances.

17 A Body Brush That Massages As It Exfoliates C.S.M. Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon With raised nodules embedded amongst the bristles, this body brush allows you to massage sore muscles as you exfoliate away dry flakes. The canvas strap on the back helps you maintain a firm grip — and unlike some brushes, this one is suitable for wet and dry use.

18 The Light Bulbs With Built-In Motion Sensors AmeriTop Motion Sensor Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Forget to turn the lights off after you’ve left the room? Not a problem with these LED light bulbs. Each one features an infrared motion sensor at the top so that they’ll automatically turn off when no one is around — and since they’re energy-efficient, they even use up to 83% less power than incandescent bulbs.

19 The Acupressure Mat That Can Help Soothe Inflammation ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon You only need to lie down on this acupressure mat for 10 to 30 minutes, and the thousands of raised points can help stimulate blood flow in order to reduce inflammation. It’s also great for helping alleviate pain from sore muscles, and each mat comes with a matching pillow.

20 A Fitness Tracker That Won’t Break The Bank LETSCOM Fitness Tracker Amazon $24 See On Amazon Some fitness trackers can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this one is available for less than $30. There are 14 different sport modes help you accurately track your activity levels, and you can even wear it for a full week before you’ll need to recharge the battery.

21 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker Made With Borosilicate Glass CHEMEX Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon Drip coffee machines are only good for hot cups of joe, whereas this pour-over version can be used to make delicious batches of cold brew. Plus, the borosilicate glass walls are non-porous, which means they won’t absorb any unwanted odors or residues.

22 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Runs All Night Long Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon With an extra-large water reservoir that can provide up to 16 hours of mist, this humidifier can run all night long. And if you’re a light sleeper, don’t worry — it operates at a whisper-quiet level that won’t disturb you work or slumber.

23 The Nonstick Electric Griddle That Heats Up In Minutes DASH Nonstick Electric Griddle Amazon $40 See On Amazon Don’t dirty up your stove for a quick meal; instead, use this electric griddle to help cut down on mess. It heats up in just a few short minutes, and the nonstick cooking surface makes it easy to whip up everything from eggs to burgers. Plus, the drip tray helps siphon grease away from your meal.

24 A Toothpaste Dispenser That Mounts To The Wall MOPMS Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re trying to clear up a cluttered bathroom vanity, this toothpaste dispenser is a sleek alternative to leaving your tube sitting out. Each order comes with adhesive so that you can easily mount it to a wall, and one reviewer even raved that it “totally saves time and toothpaste!”

25 A Stainless Steel Immersion Blender For Smoothies, Marinades, Sauces & More Mueller Austria Multipurpose Hand Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon Marinades, sauces, smoothies — this immersion blender can handle all of them and more. Each order comes with three blending attachments made from rustproof stainless steel. And unlike some immersion blenders, this one is made with a copper motor that can last up to three times longer than the competition.

26 This Handheld Milk Frother For Extra-Indulgent Coffee Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $24 See On Amazon Growing tired of your regular cup of coffee? Use this machine to whip up milk into a delicious froth. It’s great for espresso, cappuccino, latte, or even hot chocolate — and you can even use it to mix up egg whites in a pinch.

27 A Cordless Vacuum That Powers Through Pet Hair AUCEE Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $36 See On Amazon Not only does the rechargeable battery in this cordless vacuum provide up to 30 minutes of suction, but each order also comes with four attachments to help you clean into tight nooks and crannies. The high-power motor easily vacuums up pet hair, and it even features a stainless steel filter.

28 The Sharpener That Helps Polish & Repair Old Kitchen Knives ERTDDE Kitchen Knife Sharpener Amazon $19 See On Amazon Dull knives are never fun when you’re trying to cook dinner — so grab this sharpener. It features three slots that repair, sharpen, and polish your knives. Plus, the ergonomic handle helps you keep it firmly in place as you drag your blades through.

29 An Air Fryer That Cooks Your Favorite Food Without Oil Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re cooking fried chicken or steak, this air fryer can help you get dinner on the table using 98% less oil than a traditional deep fryer (or no oil at all). The temperature is adjustable up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — and the cooking basket is even nonstick, which means there’s no baking spray necessary.

30 This Water Flosser You Can Use In The Shower Initio Water Flosser Amazon $30 See On Amazon I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not the most consistent when it comes to flossing, and that’s why I keep a water flosser like this one in my shower. Not only am I always reminded to use it, but the waterproof design means it can safely get wet. Plus, it features three cleaning modes: normal, soft, or pulse.

31 A Toilet Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray Amazon $5 See On Amazon Just give your toilet bowl a few spritzes of Poo-Pourri, and the potent essential oils in the formula will eliminate any unwanted odors before they’re able to exit the toilet bowl and enter your nose. Each bottle contains enough for 20 uses, and many reviewers raved about how it “really works.”

32 The Batter Dispenser That Helps Reduce Mess Chuzy Chef Pancake Cupcake Batter Dispenser Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’re almost guaranteed to spill a little batter as you transfer it from bowl to pan, so why not save yourself some mess with this dispenser? Simply squeeze the trigger handle, and the bottom will open up so that your batter easily flows through. It even features measurement markings on the side — just in case you’ve lost track of how much batter you’ve used.

33 A Pillowcase Made From Hair-Friendly Silk Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $40 See On Amazon Silk creates less friction against your hair than cotton, which means this silk pillowcase can help reduce flyaways after sleeping. The hidden zipper on the side keeps your pillow from slipping out, and it’s even hypoallergenic. It’s also available in five colors to match your current bed set.

34 The Magnetic Knife Bar That Looks Great In Any Kitchen Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stainless steel is such a neutral color that it’s almost guaranteed to look good in any kitchen, and this stainless steel knife bar is no exception. The strong neodymium magnets on the inside hold onto metal utensils — not just knives — and each order comes with all the mounting hardware needed for installation.

35 A Squishy Gel That Cleans Deep Into Tight Spaces Adhjito Cleaning Gels (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keyboards, air vents, window blinds — this gel can reach deep into all those awkward places to help clear away dust and dirt. You can reuse it up until the color turns dark, and even then it’s completely biodegradable. Plus, it has a lightweight, sweet fragrance that won’t overpower your nose.

36 A Facial Steamer That Helps You Get The Most Out Of Your Skincare LONOVE Nano Ionic Face Steamer Amazon $32 See On Amazon Opening up your pores before washing your face can help loosen up dirt for a deeper cleanse — so grab this facial steamer. You can also use it to help clear out your sinuses, and each order even comes with a set of stainless steel tools to help you dislodge stubborn blackheads.

37 This Nourishing Cream Made With 92% Snail Mucin COSRX All in One Repair Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon The snail mucin in this nourishing cream can help restore your skin’s moisture barrier, and it’s absolutely loaded with it (92%). The hyaluronic acid works to hydrate your complexion, and it’s even suitable for use on skin affected by rosacea. It’s also cruelty-free, so no need to worry about our snail friends.

38 A UV Sanitizer Designed For Your Smartphone HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you spend a good portion of your day clicking around on your phone, you’ll definitely want to check out this UV sanitizer. Not only does it eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, but it’ll also sanitize any small items — like coins or jewelry — that can fit inside.

39 A Bread Slicer Made From Premium Bamboo Kitchen Naturals Premium Bamboo Foldable Bread Slicer Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s easy to wind up with uneven pieces when you’re cutting up bread — so grab this slicer. The slots keep your knife from moving left or right as you cut downwards, allowing your slices to come out evenly. The crumb catcher helps keep your counters clean, and the entire slicer is made from premium bamboo.