52 Cheap Things That Are Really, Really Popular On Amazon

One of two things happen whenever I check my credit card bill: I either see that it’s too high and start to panic or discover that it’s surprisingly low and go on a spending spree. Depending on how low it is, that spending spree can get me in trouble — which is why I’ve made a deal with myself. I can still buy a few little fun extras at the end of every month, but only if they’re one of the cheap things on Amazon that are really, really popular.

And while that might sound a little restrictive, trust me — there’s a ton of cool stuff on Amazon if you know where to look. Case in point? This night light that snaps into the bottom of your outlet plates. No longer will you have to take up two outlets just to use one bulky night light, and it doesn’t even require any complicated wiring. But if that isn’t enough, I’ve also made sure to include silky pillowcases, stylish dry food dispensers, and even a handy kit to help you style your brows.

Like I said, all these cheap things are really popular on Amazon — so it’s probably a good idea to keep scrolling and add a few to your cart now while they’re still in stock.

1 This Drain Protector That Lets Water Flow — Even If It’s Full TubShroom Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon Even if the bottom of this drain protector is completely clogged with hair, its ventilated design will still allow water to flow freely down your pipes. Cleaning it out is as simple as swiping your finger around the base — and it’s even designed to work with nearly any standard-sized drain.

2 These Gap Covers That Help Keep Your Stove Clean CozyKit Silicone Stove Gap Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add these gap covers to either side of your stove — they’ll help keep spills from dripping down the sides. Each one is made from 100% food-grade silicone that’s heat-resistant, ensuring that they won’t melt when your stove heats up. Choose from two colors: black or white.

3 A Box Of Soap To Help You Style Your Brows Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit (2-PCS) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only is this box of soap great for sweeping your brows upwards, but each order also comes with small brushes to help you apply it evenly. The long-lasting formula is smudge-proof and waterproof — yet it’s still gentle enough that it shouldn’t leave your eyes irritated.

4 The Bag Hanger That Doubles As A Bangle Bracelet Clipa2 The Instant Bag Hanger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Wear this bracelet as a cute fashion accessory to your next dinner out with friends. When you finally sit down to eat, it unfolds into a convenient hanger you can use to keep your bag off the ground. Plus, it even comes in six colors — from polished silver, to matte gold.

5 These Grippers That Keep Your Rug From Curling Up The Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-PCS) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Curled-up rugs are a recipe for trips and falls — so grab these grippers. Whereas some are made with adhesive, these ones are made with thousands of tiny suction cups that help keep your rugs flat against the floor. They’ll work with hardwood, concrete, and more, all without leaving behind any sticky residues upon removal.

6 The Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Thanks to the soft, non-absorbent satin lining (verses cotton), these satin pillowcases can help reduce unwanted frizz while keeping your hair and skin moisturized. They come in more than 20 colors to match your sheets, and many reviewers even raved about how they’re “great quality.”

7 A Slicer That Makes It Easy To Serve Watermelon Yueshico Watermelon Slicer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Having trouble figuring out how to slice up that watermelon? Just use this slicer. It’ll portion your watermelon into little bite-sized cubes that are perfect for snacks, or even just decorating a buffet table. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about rust.

8 This Shampoo Brush That Doesn’t Need Batteries HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $0 See On Amazon Some shampoo brushes require batteries — but not this one. Just add a dollop of your favorite shampoo to the silicone bristles, then gently massage them into your head for a spa-like experience. Plus, the handle on the back helps you maintain a firm grip when wet.

9 A Dry Food Dispenser That’s Perfect For Cereal Zevro Dry Food Dispenser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only does this dry food dispenser just look good, but it’s also great for portioning out your servings. Each twist on the knob releases about 1 ounces’ worth of nuts, granola, candy, cereal, or whatever else you keep inside — and the containers are even scratch-resistant, as well as shatterproof.

10 The Small Fan That Can Help You Beat The Heat Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re sweating at the office or in bed, this little fan can help you cool down. It’s small enough for your desk or nightstand — and since the speed is adjustable up to three levels, you don’t have to deal with a tornado of wind if all you need is a light breeze.

11 A Rosehip & Hibiscus Eye Cream That Can Help Ease Unwanted Puffiness LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream (1.7 Oz) Amazon $30 If you experience unwanted puffiness underneath your eyes, this cream can help. Just swipe it over your skin, and the nourishing formula can help soothe away inflammation — all while vitamins B5, C, and E work to help keep your skin looking plump and hydrated. Plus, it’s even suitable for sensitive skin.

12 These Storage Bags That Are Perfect For Seasonal Linens Lifewit Clothes Storage Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Throw blankets, sheets, towels, comforters — these storage bags are perfect for all your seasonal linens, and more. The clear window on the side lets you see what’s inside without having to unpack anything, while the handles help you pull them in and out of storage. Choose from three colors: grey, navy, or black.

13 A Moon Lamp With 16 LED Colors To Choose From LOGROTATE 16-Color LED Moon Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this moon lamp cast a warm, ambient glow, but you also have the choice of 16 different colors to help you set the mood. The surface is 3-D printed to look and feel like the actual moon — and since each order comes with a remote, you can even control it without having to get off the couch.

14 The Razors That Help You Shape Your Brows Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon Most razors are too bulky to properly trim your brows — that’s why these ones are made with ultra-slim precision blades. They’re also great for trimming away unwanted peach fuzz, as well as exfoliating away excess skin. “Super easy and satisfying to use,” wrote one reviewer. “My face is glowing and incredibly soft now.”

15 This Food Scale That Reviewers Adore GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale Amazon $9 See On Amazon With thousands of positive reviews, it’s clear that reviewers are more than happy with this food scale. It’s able to measure your ingredients in grams, ounces, or pounds, and can handle up to 11 pounds’ worth of weight. “You can't bet the price,” wrote one reviewer. “Very easy to clean with no moving buttons. Love the size — small enough to store away, but not too small.”

16 These Mesh Bags That Help Keep Your Laundry Sorted BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tired of discovering your bras have gotten tangled with your other intimates in the wash? Start keeping your delicates inside of these mesh bags. They’ll keep everything separated as they spin in the wash — or, you can even use them to separate dirty clothes from clean ones while traveling. Each order comes with five: two medium, two large, and one extra-large.

17 A Milk Frother That Whips Up Delicious Coffee Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of your usual cup of Joe? Try whipping up milk into a delicious froth with this electric whisk. Or, if you don’t drink coffee, it also works great when beating egg whites for baking, or even mixing up marinades and salad dressings. Plus, one reviewer wrote that it “mixes butters, coconut oils and creams perfectly for creamy coffees and teas.”

18 The Clothing Steamer You Can Take With You OGHom Handheld Clothes Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon I’ve never opened my suitcase to find nice, wrinkle-free clothes after a long flight — that’s why I travel with a garment steamer like this one. It’s small enough to fit in your bag, yet large enough that it can produce up to 15 minutes of continuous steam. Plus, you can also use it to sanitize questionable hotel surfaces.

19 An Electric Kettle That Boils Water Faster Than The Stove Elite Gourmet Electric LED Glass Kettle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only did reviewers rave about how this electric kettle boils water faster than the stove, but many also wrote about how it’s the “perfect size” for two people. It’s completely cordless, making it easy to carry around the kitchen — and there’s even a sleek LED light that gives it a soothing blue glow.

20 These Hangers Coated With Soft Velvet Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These velvet-coated hangers don’t just look good — they also help keep your clothes from slipping off, especially spaghetti straps. Each one is strong enough to hold up to 10 pounds, making them great for heavier garments. And since they’re also ultra-slim, they even take up less space than many other hangers.

21 The Ice Cube Trays That Work With Water Bottles Lily's Home Silicone Ice Stick Cube Trays Amazon $9 See On Amazon Most disposable water bottles are too slim to fit ice cubes inside — unless you’re using these ice cube trays. The ice they make is thin enough to fit into most bottles, while the flexible silicone body makes it easy to pop them out once frozen. Plus, each order comes with covers to help prevent spills in your freezer.

22 These Patches That Help Heal Unwanted Blemishes Mighty Patch Acne Pimple Patch Amazon $13 See On Amazon The next time you wake up with a stray blemish, just cover it with one of these patches. Their hydrocolloid dressing helps absorb impurities, working to flatten out unwanted acne in just a few hours — and the translucent matte finish blends in with your makeup. “They work like a miracle,” raved one reviewer. “After using a patch on 2 of them overnight they are flat. Seriously, I cant believe it.”

23 A Duster That Reaches Extra-Tall Light Fixtures DELUX Extendable Duster Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether your fans are dusty or you’ve got cobwebs on light fixtures, this duster can help. The telescopic handle extends out to 100 inches, making it easy to clean far-away dirt. Plus, the head is made from soft microfiber that latches onto dust — and you can even toss it into the wash for easy cleaning.

24 The Bag Sealers That Help Keep Snacks Fresh Mempedont Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tired of finding your snacks have grown stale before you could finish them? Start closing the bags shut using one of these heat sealers. They’re designed to work on most bags — and each one even features a built-in slicer to help you reopen your bags. Choose from three colors: black, white, or light grey.

25 A Deep-Conditioning Treatment To Help Revive & Nourish Your Hair Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Rub some of this Olaplex between your hands, then run them through wet, post-shower hair. The nourishing formula is designed to help repair the broken bonds in damaged hair — and it’s even suitable for all types of hair. It’s even vegan as well as free from any sulfates or parabens. One reviewer also wrote that “just the product alone made my hair feel soft.”

26 This Slicer That Cuts Bagels Evenly Hoan Bagel Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slicing a bagel evenly using a knife can be difficult — but this little guillotine makes it way easier. It’ll work with everything from croissants to muffins, as the precision blade is coated with nonstick in order to help it glide through. And with safety shields on either side, your hands are always shielded from accidental nicks.

27 A Facial Roller Made From Real Rose Quartz Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon The next time you wake up with a little unwanted puffiness in your face, try using this roller to soothe it away. It’s made from genuine rose quartz — not plastic — and the high-quality joints won’t squeak as they glide across your face. Plus, it’s also available in jade.

28 The Miniature Waffle Iron That’s Surprisingly Versatile Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don’t know what to make for breakfast? This miniature waffle iron can whip up a delicious batch of waffles — or you can even use it to make hash browns, paninis, and more. Not only is it versatile, but the non-stick heating plates make it easy to pop your meals out once they’re done cooking.

29 A Pair Of Sarongs For Less Than $15 Chuangdi Beach Wrap Skirt (2-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The key to vacation fashion is to find pieces that look great, but don’t cost a fortune — like these sarongs. You get two for less than $15, and they come in a variety of colors to suit any style. “Great quality, and doesn’t feel like cheap material,” wrote one reviewer. “Looks similar to the pictures.” One size fits most.

30 This Egg Cooker That Gets Breakfast Made Quickly Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Busy mornings don’t mean you have to go hungry — just use this egg cooker to get a quick breakfast made in minutes. You can soft, hard, or medium boil up to six eggs at the same time, or use it to whip up scrambled eggs and omelets. Plus, it weighs less than 1 pound, making it great for small kitchens.

31 An Organizer That Keeps Your Trunk Tidy SURDOCA Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Designed to fit inside of nearly any trunk, this organizer is an easy way to help keep it from devolving into a jumbled mess of — well, stuff. It’s made from high-quality Oxford fabric, while the sturdy straps make it easy to hang around your backseat headrests. Choose from two colors: black or grey.

32 The Silicone Brushes Made For Thick Face Masks Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-PCS) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Keep your hands clear from mud masks by using one of these brushes to slather it onto your face. They’re made from soft silicone that glides across skin, and it’ll easily rinse clean underneath running water. Plus, you can use them with nearly any type of mask.

33 This Acupressure Set That Can Help Alleviate Soreness ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon You only need to lie down on this acupressure mat for about 20 minutes — the thousands of raised points will dig into your sore muscles, helping to alleviate tension and aches. It’s available in a variety of colors, and each order also comes with a pillow for all the muscles in your neck.

34 A Night Light That Snaps Into Your Outlet Plate SnapPower Outlet GuideLight (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s no complicated wiring necessary when it comes to installing this little night light — just snap it into your outlet plate, and it’s ready to go. It doesn’t require any batteries, yet only costs about 10 cents per year to keep it running. The best part? It also helps keep your outlets free for other devices.

35 A Toothpaste Dispenser That Squeezes Out The Perfect Amount iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your kids have trouble squeezing an appropriate amount of toothpaste onto their brushes, this dispenser can help save them some hassle. Not only does it dispense the perfect amount of toothpaste, but installation is also incredibly easy — just mount it using the included adhesive.

36 A Chopper That Doesn’t Require Any Electricity Chef'n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pull the handle on this chopper, and it’ll quickly cut up everything inside — all while your hands remain safe from accidental nicks. It’s great for making salsa, guacamole, or even fresh salad dressings. Choose from three colors: cherry, arugula, or white.

37 The Exfoliating Brushes For Dry, Chapped Lips YOUKOOL Lip Brush Tool (2-PCS) Amazon $5 See On Amazon When no amount of chapstick or balm seems to help your chapped lips, it might be time to exfoliate all that old skin away — and these brushes can help. They’re made from soft silicone that gently removes flakes without leaving your skin feeling irritated. Plus, they’re double-sided: One side features larger massaging bumps, while the other has smaller bumps that are better for exfoliation.

38 These Fuzzy Slippers With Tough Rubber Outsoles HALLUCI Cross Band Fleece Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Some slippers can’t be worn outside — but these ones are made with tough rubber outsoles that let you take quick trips to the mailbox. The insoles are filled with soft memory foam, while the faux fur straps wrap your feet in soft, warm coziness. Choose from 10 shades, including a rich shade of blue.

39 A Container That Helps You Get Jewelry Sparkling Brilliant Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Simply put your dirty jewelry in the basket inside of this container, then give it a good shake — the potent cleaning solution will quickly wash away dirt so that your gems are left sparkling. The best part about it? The cleaning solution is non-toxic, as well as safe to use on all types of jewelry.

40 The LED Strip Lights That You Can Sync With Music Govee LED Color Strip Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only can you sync these LED strip lights with your music so that they change colors with the beat, but the adhesive backing makes installation a total breeze. You can control them using the free downloadable smartphone app, or with the included remote — and reviewers raved about how bright the 16 different colors are.

41 These Webcam Covers That Give You Peace Of Mind Elimoons Webcam Cover Amazon $6 See On Amazon These covers will help conceal your computer webcam when you aren’t using it post-video call. They slide back and forth, so that there’s no need to peel them off when you need to use the camera. And since they’re ultra-slim, they won’t affect how your laptop closes.

42 A Sponge That Helps You Clean Your Makeup Brushes Zodaca Brush Color Removal Sponge Amazon $6 See On Amazon Don’t have time to scrub your makeup brushes spotless? You can still give them a thorough clean by rubbing them against this sponge. It’s great for switching colors while you’re in the middle of doing your makeup — and one reviewer even wrote that it’s a “great little buy.”

43 The Lunch Container That’s Divided Into Sections Freshmage Salad Lunch Container Amazon $9 See On Amazon Personally, I don’t like when the food on my plate touches each other. That’s why I like to pack my lunches in bento-style containers, like this one. Four compartments keep your foods separated, while the leakproof lid works to prevent spills in your bag. Plus, each order also comes with a dressing container, as well as a salad spoon.

44 A Reading Light That Lasts For Up To 25 Hours Energizer Clip On Book Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon Having trouble reading that book in the dark? Just clip this light onto your book, and it’ll provide up to 25 hours of illumination. You can also clip it onto car visors, tablets, or any other slim surface — and the flexible neck makes it easy to direct it in nearly any direction you like.

45 This Vacuum Attachment That Helps Clean Your Lint Trap Holikme Dryer Lint Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon A dirty lint trap can make your dryer function less efficiently, which can lead to higher utility bills. The solution? Cleaning it out with this vacuum attachment. The hose reaches deep into your trap, while the flexible lint brush gets any pieces that might be stuck inside the filter. Plus, it’s designed to fit nearly any vacuum.

46 A Lipstick Holder With Space For 40 Tubes HBlife Lipstick Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Even though it’s advertised as a lipstick holder, this little organizer is way more versatile than it looks. You can also use it to hold eyeliner, nail polish, or even hair brushes — and the transparent plastic makes it easy to see your entire collection. The best part? It costs less than $10.

47 The Small Diffuser That Runs For Hours InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $11 See On Amazon Even though this diffuser is on the smaller side, the water reservoir is still large enough that it can produce up to eight hours’ worth of mist. It only takes a few drops of your favorite essential oils to send their soothing aromas wafting through your home — and with eight different LED colors to pick from, it’s easier than ever to set the mood.

48 A Trash Can Made For The Car EPAuto Car Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t let trash clutter the floor of your car — just throw it inside this trash can. The waterproof interior keeps your upholstery safe from spills or leaks, while the elastic opening keeps all your trash out of sight. Choose from six colors, including a sleek shade of dark grey.

49 This Fan That You Can Wear Outside Haomaomao Portable Neck Fan Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re jogging or simply walking down the block, this neck fan can help you stay cool when you’re sweating. Or, if you’re trying to save on utilities, you can even wear it around the house when it’s a little too warm inside. The fans rotate 360 degrees, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 12 hours.

50 A Smart Light Switch You Can Control Remotely Kasa Smart Light Switch Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pair this smart light switch with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to turn it on, off, adjust the brightness, and more — all by using voice commands. Or, if you don’t have a smart assistant, you can also use the free downloadable app to control it using your phone.

51 The Dustpan & Brush That Take Up Little Space OXO Compact Dustpan & Brush Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space to store a full-sized dustpan? This compact one is great for cramped kitchens, as its slim shape allows you to easy stash it inside of cabinets, drawers, and more. The broom handle is angled for wiping down counters — and the rubber lip on the dustpan sits flush against the floor for easy sweeping.