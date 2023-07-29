40 Cheap Ways To Make The Inside Of Your Home So Much Nicer With Almost No Effort

Home improvements tend to be expensive and time-consuming. However, there are some cheap and easy ways to give the inside of your home a major upgrade without breaking the bank — or putting in a lot of effort. All you need are a few small things to make a big impact. Luckily, Amazon has got you covered with tons of items.

To make things even easier, I’ve rounded up some of the best items that will make your space feel so much nicer. Best of all, each one is wallet-friendly and can be deployed with ease.

1 Using This Laser Level To Make Sure The Photos Are *Just* Right BLACK+DECKER Laser Level Amazon $18 See on Amazon Spare yourself from relying on guesswork to perfectly hang that new frame — opt for this laser level to make sure things are exact. This little device grips your wall and rotates 360 degrees for vertical, horizontal, and even diagonal measuring. The battery-operated tool also has level bubbles that are backlit, for even more accuracy and visibility.

2 Storing Shoes In An Organizer To Tidy Up The Entryway Zober Freestanding Shoe Organizer Amazon $20 See on Amazon Nothing will clean up your entryway quite like having a dedicated space for your go-to shoes, which is where this shoe organizer comes in. Easy to set up, this collapsible piece has six spacious cubbies for your favorite shoes. Place it horizontally or even vertically to free up even more space. It also works great for decluttering your closet.

3 Getting Rid Of Unsightly Hard Water Stains With This Unique Stain Remover Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon $10 See on Amazon If you’ve tried everything to rid your toilet of unsightly hard water stains, then you’ll love this pumice stone toilet cleaner. The way it melts away mineral buildup, mildew, and limescale is nearly magical. As one reviewer put it, “I've never been this impressed with a cleaning product in my life.” Boasting nearly 17,000 5-star ratings, it can also be used on tile, tubs, sinks, and even the barbecue.

4 Softening The Slam Of Cabinets & Doors With These Simple Bumpers Yonisun Sound Dampening Door Bumpers (Set of 100) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Sick of hearing the thud of cabinets and doors? The solution is these adhesive bumpers that help minimize those unwanted sounds — and protect your walls while you’re at is. Measuring a half inch in diameter, you can stick these transparent bumpers just about anywhere. Plus, they cost way less than installing soft-close cabinets.

5 Making The Bathtub Grippy With A Nonslip Mat YINENN Nonslip Bath Tub Shower Mat Amazon $12 See on Amazon Help prevent slipping and sliding in your tub or shower with this nonslip bath mat equipped with 200 powerful suctions cups. Latex- and and BPA-free, this mat has a pebble-like texture that feels like a massage on your feet, and there are drainage holes for quick drying. Best of all, it’s machine washable.

6 Organizing A Messy Freezer With This Bin That Has Adjustable Dividers YouCopia FreezeUp Freezer Bin Amazon $18 See on Amazon Give the inside of your fridge or freezer a brand new look with this transparent freezer bin. It comes with four dividers that can be organized into custom compartments to perfectly suit your groceries. The pull handles make things easy to grab and the acrylic construction makes for quick cleaning.

7 Writing Reminders & Lists On This Magnetic Dry-Erase Board cinch! Magnetic Dry-Erase Board Amazon $17 See on Amazon Whether you need to jot down a grocery list or keep track of your to-do list, this magnetic dry-erase board will keep all your thoughts in one convenient (and visible) place. It comes with four markers of varying colors and an eraser, both of which are also magnetic. Choose from four sizes.

8 Retouching Chipped Paint With These Easy Refillable Pens Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon These touch-up pens help give your walls and furniture an upgraded look without having to whip out a can of paint. Just fill them up with the paint of your choice, twist, and use the fine tipped brush to cover up any chips or scuffs without creating a drippy mess. This two-pack includes a syringe to fill up the pens without a mess.

9 Adding These Wireless LED Lights For Brightness Where You Need It Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon These wireless puck lights add an elegant, warm glow to your home or much-needed light to dark spaces. You can install these anywhere, either by using the sticky adhesive or screws, both of which are included. To turn them on and off, simply tap them or use the remote control, which also lets you customize brightness and even set timers. These battery-operated lights have a 100 hour run time.

10 Fixing Holes In Your Drywall With This Complete Repair Kit 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $12 See on Amazon You don’t have to be good with tools to patch up those holes in your walls thanks to this hole repair kit. Use the sanding pad to prep your wall, apply the adhesive screen, spread the spackle over it using the putty, then sand it down after it’s dry (all you need is included). This kit can repair holes up to 3 inches in diameter.

11 Tidying Up Your Closet With These Acrylic Shelf Dividers CY Shelf Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See on Amazon Neatly stack sweaters, towels, and more using this set of acrylic dividers. They seamlessly slide onto shelves and can be arranged however you’d like in order to perfectly accommodate both your clothing items or closet space. While reviewers love how they don’t budge, you can easily move them around as you please.

12 Storing Toilet Paper & More In This Aesthetically Pleasing Cabinet AOJEZOR Bathroom Storage Corner Cabinet Amazon $36 See on Amazon Bathrooms aren’t always the most spacious, but this storage cabinet is slim enough to tuck into almost any corner. It has a dedicated toilet paper dispenser and concealed storage for other toiletries. Plus, you can use the top for decor or — let’s be real — your phone. Not to mention, it’s incredibly stylish.

13 Concealing Loose Wires With These Customizable Cord Covers Delamu Cord Cover Raceway Kit Amazon $18 See on Amazon Nothing makes a house look messier than a bunch of tangled wires, but these adhesive cord covers provide an easy fix. All you have to do is run the wires through the covers, stick them to the wall, and snap on the next piece. This kit comes with covers of various sizes to suit your space. Choose from five colors to perfectly match the aesthetic of your home, or paint them your shade of choice.

14 Powering Up All Your Devices On This Wireless Charging Pad ZealSound Wireless Charging Pad Amazon $40 See on Amazon Ditch the wires and power cubes and opt for this tabletop charging pad instead. With room to store up to three devices, this wireless pad is made from sleek faux leather, which not only looks good but also helps keep your devices from sliding around. It’s equipped with three charging modes and includes its own charger.

15 Storing Your Coffee Of Choice In This Sleek Canister Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Coffee Container Amazon $14 See on Amazon For a snazzy coffee station, store your beans or grounds in this double-layered stainless steel coffee canister. Two strong clasps secure it shut while a BPA-free lid keeps out oxygen via a filter to help maintain freshness. The lid also has a date tracker for guidance and comes with its very own measuring cup. Plus, it adds a sleek and sophisticated look to your kitchen counter.

16 Using Every Drop Of Your Detergent With This Clever Gadget Skywin Laundry Soap Station Amazon $20 See on Amazon Upgrade your laundry game with this handy detergent holder. A strap secures the detergent to a slanted base, which helps you use every last drop of your detergent with ease (and without any heavy lifting). It even has a station to place your measuring cup and to catch any spills.

17 Stashing Away Messy Wires In This Cable Box Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $16 See on Amazon If you’re tired of looking at the jumble of wires plugged into your power strip, then you need this cable box. The base has openings that allow for easy access to cords while keeping them hidden from view. The wood lid adds extra coverage and can be used to store charging devices.

18 Hanging Coats & Hats On This Elegant Wooden Rack Zober Freestanding Coat Rack Amazon $27 See on Amazon Give your overstuffed closet some respite by adding this freestanding coat rack to your space. The 10 heavy-duty hooks can hold several winter coats, scarves, hats, and bags. Made from vintage-inspired wood, this rack requires zero tools to set up and and the height can be adjusted to suit your preference.

19 Upgrading Your Bed With These Luxurious (Yet Affordable) Sheets HC Collection Bed Sheet (4-Piece Set) Amazon $35 See on Amazon Get the hotel look for less with these luxurious bed sheets. Made from soft and lightweight microfiber that helps wick away moisture, this set includes a flat and fitted sheet as well as two pillowcases. Choose from 13 elegant hues. One reviewer raved, “HC Collection has literally the best & softest pillow cases & sheet sets that I have ever owned!! [...] They stay wrinkle free, are super soft, & best of all- are LINT FREE.”

20 Keeping Counters Cleaner With This Lid & Spoon Holder Progressive Lid and Spoon Rest Amazon $8 See on Amazon Prevent some mess in your kitchen while you cook by giving your tools a designated space on this lid and spoon rest. Instead of laying down your dirty spoon and steamy lid on your clean kitchen counter, place them on this holder instead. Made from stainless steel, this holder is compact and easy to clean.

21 Displaying Cute Decor On These Floating Shelves upsimples Clear Acrylic Shelves (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Whether you want to display some cute trinkets, your favorite perfumes, or your book collection, this transparent set of shelves will look great in your space. The ledge helps prevent items from slipping off and the clear acrylic seamlessly blends into whatever decor you already have in your home.

22 Hanging Grab-&-Go Items On This Entryway Shelf OurWarm Mounted Entryway Shelf Amazon $22 See on Amazon If you need a place to stash your everyday carry as you head out the door — but don’t want to take up valuable space — opt for this entryway shelf. It’s made from rustic wood and has a series of hooks to hold wallets, keys, and even sunglasses. The shelf creates an easy space to store mail and more or can be used to display some chic decor.

23 Illuminating Under Your Bed With A Motion-Activated Light Strip Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See on Amazon This motion-activated light strip creates a warm and soft glow for better visibility when it’s dark. It has an automatic shut-off feature, which can be customized to anywhere between 30 seconds and 10 minutes. Peel-and-stick adhesive makes this super easy to apply beneath your bed, and it also works well beneath kitchen cabinets or bathroom mirrors.

24 Sprucing Up Your Indoor Or Outdoor Entry With This Sturdy Door Mat SlipToGrip Universal Door Mat Amazon $25 See on Amazon Help keep your floors cleaner with this door mat, which is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. This mat has a subtle plaid pattern and an anti-slip lining along the bottom to help keep it in place. It’s cushioned for a touch of comfort with a bit of coarseness to successfully rid shoes of excess dirt or water. This mat is water-resistant and easy to clean.

25 Storing Your Seasonings In This Handy, Streamlined Spice Rack YouCopia Spice Stack Organizer Amazon $40 See on Amazon Easily find whatever you need to season your meal with this stacked spice rack. It has three shelves and can hold a total of 24 spices — just pull each shelf out and down for a full view of your collection. The dividers are adjustable, so you can accommodate spice containers of all heights. As an added bonus, this rack includes 52 pre-printed labels as well as 52 blank labels for easy organizing.

26 Hanging Shower Essentials On These Simple Hooks Simtive Shower Door Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon If you need more hooks in the bathroom but don’t want to stick or nail anything to your walls, try these shower door hooks. Made specifically for glass shower doors, you can hang just about anything on these from towels to loofahs to bath robes. These rust-resistant hooks have rubber caps which prevent them from slipping or scratching your shower door.

27 Adding This Circular Jute Area Rug To Enhance Any Room Signature Loom Handcrafted Jute Rug Amazon $45 See on Amazon Nothing can refresh a space quite like a new area rug, and this circular jute rug is sure to do the job. It’s made from handcrafted jute, a durable and natural material that stands up well to wear and tear and is “Easy to clean and vacuum,” according to one reviewer. The jute adds a natural, earthy element that still has modern flair.

28 Storing Miscellaneous Items In This Tufted Ottoman Greenco Faux Leather Ottoman Amazon $19 See on Amazon This dual-purpose storage ottoman is as functional as it is decorative. The tufted, faux leather lid opens up to reveal a spacious storage cube perfect for keeping clutter out of sight. Apart from acting as storage, this stool can also double as extra seating or a foot rest. Pull handles make it easy to move around and it can be collapsed if you want to stow it away.

29 Making Your Garage Brighter With Ceiling LEDs Amico LED Garage Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $31 See on Amazon These ultra bright LED lights add some much needed brightness to dark basements, garages, and attics. Best of all, they’re so easy to install — simply screw them into any light source just like you would a bulb, no wiring or tools required. There are five adjustable panels that can be configured to suit your space and your needs. With a life span of over 50,000 hours, these lights are also heat and corrosion-resistant.

30 Trapping Cat Litter In This Easy-To-Clean Mat Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Amazon $17 See on Amazon You love your cat, but not the messes it makes, especially around the litter box. Enter this double-layer litter mat. The top layer has a honeycomb design that allows litter and other debris to sift through while a water-resistant second layer collects it all. You can take the mat and pour out the litter or vacuum it up before wiping it clean.

31 Helping Eliminate Pet Odors With This Animal-Friendly Spray ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Spray Amazon $20 See on Amazon To help rid your home of unwanted smells your pets may be responsible for, try this odor-eliminating spray. It works to target and removes odors rather than just covering them up, and a little goes a long way. You can use this spray on just about any surface, from sofas to carpets and even floors and countertops. Infused with orange oil, this spray is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

32 Making The Most Of Your Outlet With This Big Surge Protector POWRUI Surge Protector Amazon $13 See on Amazon With six standard outlets plus two USB ports, this surge protector more than doubles the amount of devices you can plug into your wall sockets. It won’t create an excess of messy wires since it plugs directly into your outlets and helps protect your devices during stormy weather or power surges.

33 Streamlining Your Sink With This Sleek Caddy simplehuman Sink Caddy Amazon $20 See on Amazon Save both sink and counter space with this hanging sponge caddy. Made from sleek stainless steel, it has four suction cups and a ledge hanger to keep it securely in place. The grated bottom allows excess water to trickle through to help sponges dry completely, which the brand says can help minimize the buildup of bacteria.

34 Organizing Your Kitchen Drawers With These Bamboo Dividers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See on Amazon Whether you want to organize your kitchen utensils or your underwear drawer, these bamboo drawer dividers have got you covered. There’s no need for any measuring with these dividers thanks to a spring that allows them to expand or contract to perfectly fit the size of your drawer. On either end is soft foam to protect your drawers from scratches and scuffs. Install them vertically or horizontally.

35 Making, Storing, & Sipping Cold Brew All In One Cup County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Toddy Amazon $32 See on Amazon You can now make, store, and sip your cold brew all in this Mason jar cold brew toddy. Fill up the filter with your favorite coffee grounds, pop it into the jar, secure the cap and let it steep in the fridge overnight. In the morning, take out the filter and pour it into your favorite glass or sip directly from the jar. Toss each piece in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

36 Wiping Down Dusty Electronics With These No-Residue Wipes MiracleWipes Screen Wipes (30-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon To rid your screens of pesky fingerprints, streaks, and dust, try these screen wipes designed specifically for electronic devices. For best results, start by cleaning your device’s screen using the wet wipes. Then dry it down using the included microfiber cloth. This way, you achieve a residue and streak-free clean. Plus, you can throw the cloth into the washing machine and reuse.

37 Placing This Plush & Comfy Mat In High-Traffic Areas SoftDuo Anti-Fatigue Floor Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon This waterproof anti-fatigue mat is made from foam that helps makes standing for long periods way more comfortable. The anti-slip bottom helps keep it from sliding around your floors. Not only is it comfy to stand on, it also can keep spills off of your floor and is easily wiped down thanks to the stain-resistant material. Place this mat in your kitchen, bathroom, or even your office.

38 Keeping Floors Cleaner With This Splash Mat For Dogs Leashboss Waterproof Splash Mat Amazon $19.98 See on Amazon To help keep your floors clear of messes from your pet’s water and food bowls, try placing this silicone splash mat beneath them. The raised edges work to keep spills on the mat instead of your floors. Since it’s made from silicone, it’s super easy to clean — you can either wipe it down or toss it in the dishwasher. Available in five sizes, this flexible mat is free of BPAs, PVC, and phthalates.

39 Adding A Luxe Duvet Insert To Your Bed Bedsure Duvet Insert Amazon $26 See on Amazon Nothing makes your bedroom look nicer than a big and fluffy duvet like this one. Made from soft and cozy microfiber, the box-stitching on this duvet helps keep all the fluff in the right places to prevent it from clumping in certain areas. Loops on each corner allow you to easily secure a duvet cover in place, if you choose to add one.