Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 16, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 16, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day gets off to a bumpy start as the aggressive Aries Moon squares off with tough Pluto in practical Capricorn in the early afternoon. Under this planetary weather, we could feel frustrated and unable to compromise or let things go easily. The best way to channel this Moon-Pluto energy is use it to get clear on what matters. Luckily, the Aries Moon teams up with the sun in friendly and innovative Aquarius in the evening. This cosmic combo can help us with finding innovative solutions to our challenges and getting the help or support we need.

By late tonight, the vibe of the day slows down significantly as the Moon moves into laid-back Taurus. With the Moon in Taurus, we should find ourselves in the mood to take it easy and do things that bring us pleasure, like catching up on rest or indulging in a late-night snack. It's also a good time to handle more practical matters or responsibilities.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Frustrations might arise today when it comes to a goal you're working on. Don't try and force things to work. Getting a different approach or help from others can help you get what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be mindful of letting your fears get the best of you today. You're more powerful than you might think. In need of a reminder? Take a look at how far you've come. Celebrate yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

People could be taxing on you and your energy today. If so, take a time out. Focus on what matters. Rest could be what you need to clear your head and refuel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It might be hard to stay focused on your goals today, as someone's negativity or overbearing behavior could be zapping your enthusiasm. Don't give them energy. Look to your friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Patience may be needed today, as something you're working toward isn't coming together the way you want. Stick with it and things will turn around. Don't be too proud to ask for help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A love connection could get glitchy today, but be mindful of trying to force something that isn't meant to be. Don't settle. You deserve more, and there's plenty more out there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might not be seeing eye to eye with someone close to you today. Be mindful of trying to keep the peace at all costs. Emotional honesty is what's needed here.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might have lots to do today, but you could avoid frustration by releasing some control and allowing others to provide you with help. Look to ways you can you build a better community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might need to go easy on the spending today and try to stave off the need for instant gratification. Instead, look into buying things that are both fun and functional. Be practical.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A home- or family-related issue could be a source of frustration today. Remember, it's not your job to shoulder the responsibilities of others. Make your joy a top priority today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have lots on your mind and lots to do, but it may feel like you're running in circles. Slow down and breathe. Seek out ways to get grounded and anchored within yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your finances could be the thing that annoys you today, as it might seem like something you want is still out of reach. Don't give up hope. A solution is closer than you think.