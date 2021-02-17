Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 17, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 17, Bustle's resident astrologer, Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Change is in the air today as two cosmic powerhouses — Saturn in innovative Aquarius and Uranus in security-driven Taurus — make the first of their three head-to-head battles today. While the Saturn-Uranus square aims to help us with implementing the tough-but-necessary changes we need to make, we could see tensions come to a head today. Those of us who want change could clash with those of us who don't. For some of us, that clash could be more of an internal conflict with ourselves, rather than an external situation.

Amplifying the intensity in the air is the moon in Taurus, which is under duress from multiple planets in Aquarius, as well as Uranus in Taurus. As a result, we could find ourselves in a situation that could take us for surprise or leave us a bit shell-shocked. The best way to handle the energy of the day is to channel it toward projects and activities that call for a fresh or unique approach. We might also need to extend some chill and avoid any unnecessary drama.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be mindful of taking a "my way or the highway" approach today. Stay true to your vision, but be open to those who can support and share in it. Outgrown a friendship? It's OK to move on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It's time to take your goals in a new direction, but doing so may require looking at where you're most resistant to change and starting there. Remember, only you have the power to define your success.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might find that something you once believed no longer rings true for you today. This is OK as it's a sign that you're growing. Just be mindful of demanding that others grow at the same pace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might need to exercise boundaries today with a friend or peer. Give yourself permission to say no. If insecurity gets a hold of you, remind yourself of what makes you unique.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might not be on the same page with your partner or someone close to you. In love and career, some compromise may be needed, as long as you're not compromising yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're pushed to change the way you normally do things, as what's normal for you is no longer be sustainable. Take a risk on something without overthinking the outcome.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be due for an emotional detox today, especially if the source of the negative emotions stem from an unhealthy relationship dynamic. Stand in your power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A family-related matter (or a situation with a roommate) could come to a head today. You're being pushed to change and improve how you handle your emotional triggers. Let go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Bigger is usually better for you, Sag, but today, you're being asked to scale it down a notch and only take on what you can handle. Cutting things from your schedule could have long-term rewards.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

What do you care about most? Whatever it is might be different from what others care about. That's a good thing. It means you're living by your own values rather than others' expectations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

As much as you might want to maintain a stiff upper lip, your feelings might betray you today. Accepting what you feel rather than trying to rise above it will actually be more freeing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It could be hard to ignore any anxiousness or worry you feel today. If so, try to work on being more grounded in where you are right now.