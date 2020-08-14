Let's face it: the pizza crust to garlic dip ratio is never quite enough during a mega Domino's pizza sesh. Thankfully, it seems like the takeaway pizza giants have heard our pleas, because Domino's has released garlic dip squeeze bottles for the first time.

Whether you're a drizzler or dunker, the 350ml bottles mean there's more than enough garlicky goodness to go round — even for the straggler potato wedges you definitely didn't need to order. You'll be swimming in garlic dip.

"Many of us have difficulty with the drizzling dilemma we face with the Garlic & Herb dunk-friendly pot," said Domino's Master Drizzler, Josh Engleman. "So we're extremely excited to be launching our exclusive Domino's Drizzler bottle with a design tried and perfected by our willing volunteers over lockdown."

But before you get too carried away when the limited-edition garlic dip bottles are released on August 13, know that you'll have to be quick – and lucky. There's only 1,000 squeeze bottles up for grabs across the whole of the UK and Ireland, and you can't buy them, as such. Instead, a few lucky customers ordering "The Big Dip" as part of their usual order this weekend, will be the recipients of the sought-after sauce.

We may have to put a petition in to make garlic dip squeeze bottles a year-round thing, to be honest.

Find your nearest Domino's here.