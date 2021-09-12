40 Expensive Problems That You Didn't Realize Have Cheap Solutions

Certain problems can be expensive to fix. The good news, however, is that some of our expensive home-related issues — ranging from small annoyances up to bigger life disruptions — can sometimes be fixed with small amounts of money. In fact, there are a number of expensive problems that actually have pretty darn cheap solutions. Call them life hacks or tips and tricks — but whatever you choose, there are some easy ways to plug the cracks in our lives where money can drain.

Sometimes it’s about extending the life of otherwise short-term products and saving you from replacing them, or keeping things from going to waste before they can be used up. Or sometimes it’s simple time-savers that streamline chores or save you from extra errands and bills. Whatever home-related issues you’re looking to solve, you will likely find a good, reasonably priced idea right here. You’ll even find gifts here for the friends and relatives who seemingly have everything already.

On a related note: Please, no one tell the kayakers in my life about the waterproof phone pouch until after this next holiday season. Scroll to find your favorite new problem-solving items.

1 Problem: Leaving Leftover Condiments In Hard-To-Reach Bottles Solution: These Slim, Long Spatulas That Reach Every Last Drop The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula Amazon $12 See On Amazon These brilliant product spatulas have handles that are 6 and 12 inches long, making it easy for you to get to the bottom of every jar, bottle, and container in your kitchen. They’re BPA-free and dishwasher safe, so they can double as food-prep tools (or even cosmetics scrapers), ultimately saving you time and money.

2 Problem: Losing Your Keys & Calling A Locksmith Solution: This Clever Faux Rock That Hides Your Keys For You RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock Amazon $7 See On Amazon A subtle rock-shaped key holder blends right into your garden or yard, so you’ll never again be stuck at your front door without a key. This one is roughly (pun intended) the same size and shape as a regular rock, and has a small niche inside where you can stash the key, or other small treasures.

3 Problem: Buying & Using Lots Of Plastic Wrap Solution: A Set Of Silicone Food Saver Pouches Stasher Platinum Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag Amazon $10 See On Amazon If throwing away extra plastic makes you cringe, these reusable food-safe storage bags will be a game-changer. They come in a range of convenient sizes — from small and snack-sized up to half-gallon — and in different colors to make sorting and organizing easy. They’re even dishwasher-safe, so you can toss them in for an easy wash in between uses.

4 Problem: Stale Chips Because Your Snack Bags Were Left Open Solution: This Heated Sealer That Closes Them Up TCDO Handheld Bag Sealer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you can use a hair crimper, you can use this handheld bag sealer. It’s compact, efficient (heating up in seconds), and can re-close a variety of bags so your snacks stay fresher, longer. Four different colors are available (black, purple, pink, and teal), and a storage container is included, too.

5 Problem: Makeup That Wears Off Too Fast & Forces You To Re-Apply Solution: A Setting Spray That Keeps Everything In Place Rimmel, Stay Matte Primer and Stay Matte Setting Spray Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you haven’t been using a setting spray to finish your make-up routine, you might want to reconsider. This option from Rimmel also does double-duty as a primer, so you can apply under or over makeup to get your preferred outcome (or consider a coordinating primer from the same line). Reviewers also rave about its oil-fighting properties.

6 Problem: Your Shoes Look Worn & You’re Buying New Ones Too Often Solution: This Shoe-Cleaning Kit That’ll Make Them Look Like New Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Unlike old-school polish, this shoe cleaner is specifically designed for sneakers and other casual shoes made with canvas, suede and even some leathers. The bottle is concentrated, meaning that a little bit goes a long way. With an included brush, you and your shoes will be set.

7 Problem: Delicate Wine Glasses Tipping & Chipping In Your Dishwasher Solution: A Set Of Silicone Dishwasher Attachments To Keep Them Secure UoYu Tether Silicone Dishwasher Attachment Amazon $11 See On Amazon Opening the dishwasher and finding a slew of broken wine glasses is a tragedy I'd wish upon no one. Fortunately, these dishwasher tethers keep the worst from happening. Available in sets of four and eight, they slide right onto dishwasher posts and clasp onto glasses stems to help prevent damage.

8 Problem: Your Favorite Clothes Shrinking In The Dryer Solution: A Drying Rack That Lets Them Air Out Honey Can Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Amazon $32 See On Amazon One pair of ruined jeans is too many, if you ask me. This best-selling drying rack has 24 feet of line space to hold delicates, jeans and sweaters prone to shrinking, and any other clothes you want to keep from the dryer. It’s collapsible and can easily be stored and stashed in between uses, so it’s great for anyone who wants to save space, too.

9 Problem: Your Couch Getting Stained & Tired-Looking Solution: A Slipcover That Protects & Extends The Life Of Your Furniture PureFit Super Stretch Chair Sofa Slipcover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protecting your couch with a sofa slipcover can be a great idea, and this stretchy, versatile choice gives you plenty of options. There are three sizes to pick from and 21 different colors. You can match your current couch color or refresh it completely.

10 Problem: Your Pans Get Damaged When You Stack Them Solution: A Handy Rack That Keeps Pans & Lids Perfectly Organized DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only does stacking pots, pans, and lids lead to potential cookware damage, but it also makes for a chaotic kitchen. This organizer rack has space for up to five pans, can be used vertically or horizontally, and comes in three elegant colors that could work well in any home.

11 Problem: Wasting Expensive Skincare & Beauty Products Solution: A Tiny Scoop That Reaches The Bottom Of Your Jars Every drop Beauty Spatula Amazon $6 See On Amazon Seeing expensive products go to waste because you can’t reach the bottom of the jar is beyond frustrating — but thankfully, a beauty spatula can solve this problem. The compact design and angled tip allow you to reach the deepest corners of your bottles and jars. It’s reusable, and you can buy a single spatula or a pack of two. Even better, they double as applicators.

12 Problem: Your Rings Getting Lost When You’re Not Wearing Them Solution: A Gorgeous Crystal Ring Holder You’ll Enjoy Using H&D Well-Crafted Crystal Glass Wedding Ring Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your favorite rings aren’t going to be on your fingers, then an elegant ring holder is the next best thing. It’s made of crystal glass and there are multiple shapes to choose from, so you’ll easily be able to find the perfect one to keep yours rings and other small jewelry safe.

13 Problem: Your Countertops Are Old & No Longer Looking Cute Solution: This Specialized Spray That Deep Cleans & Polishes Granite Gold Clean and Shine Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon This easy-to-use clean and shine spray can make cleaning your countertops practically painless. This option from Granite Gold doubles as a polish, too, and works well on granite, marble, and other stone surfaces. Simply spray and wipe with your choice of microfiber cloth or paper towel, and your counters will look like new.

14 Problem: You’ve Broken One Too Many Wine Glasses Solution: A Set Of Durable, Unbreakable Wine Glasses Bravario Unbreakable Stemless Plastic Wine Glasses Amazon $23 See On Amazon These unbreakable stemless wineglasses are made of transparent Tritan plastic, and can pass for real glasses. They’re durable and dishwasher safe, and you can use them inside and out. Available in 16 and 20 ounce sizes, they’re offered in sets of two, four, eight, and 12.

15 Problem: Unsightly Wall Damage Ruining The Aesthetic Of Your Home Solution: A Super Easy Spackle Kit That Makes Repairs A Cinch Red Devil Lightweight Spackling Patch-A-Wall Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon No worries if you’ve never repaired a wall before: This wall-patching kit has you covered (pun intended). It comes with spackling, a putty knife, sandpaper, and a self-adhesive wall patch. Your handiwork dries quickly, and you can use it indoors and on some exteriors, too (and paint over when necessary).

16 Problem: Your Favorite Silver Jewelry Is Looking Tarnished Solution: A Silver-Cleaning Kit That’ll Have It Sparkling In No Time Wright's Silver Cleaner and Polish Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon While polishing silver might seem like it became unnecessary decades ago, using a silver cleaner and polish is an ideal way to extend the life of your jewelry, silverware, porcelain and more. It removes tarnish and applies a protective coat to keep silver shiny and clear. This kit offers a cloth, too.

17 Problem: Your Suitcase Is Too Crowded While Traveling Solution: A Set Of Sleek Packing Cubes To Organize Your Space LeanTravel Compression Packing Cubes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Frequent travelers often swear by packing cubes for organized, streamlined suitcases. This pack of compression packing cubes — which offers two large cubes and one medium cube that zip from 4 inches down to 1 inch — is a great starter set for anyone who wants to give them a try and condense their packing space.

18 Problem: You Need More Outlets For Your Electronics Solution: An Easy-To-Use Surge Protector With 12 Outlets Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you ask me, a surge protector is pretty much a necessity in most homes these days, specifically for the number of extra outlets it provides. This Belkin power strip comes in multiple sizes, offering from six outlets all the way up to 12, as well as USB ports.

19 Problem: You’re Worried About Your Phone Getting Wet Solution: This Waterproof Pouch That Helps Protects Devices JOTO Universal Waterproof Pouch Amazon $7 See On Amazon You know that heart-stopping feeling that happens when a phone drops near a pool or puddle? If you need to bring your cell near any body of water, consider this waterproof pouch. It fits a range of devices, and still allows you to use your phone, take photos, and more. There are 14 different colors and patterns to chose from.

20 Problem: You’re Concerned About Your Credit Card Info Being Stolen Solution: These RFID-Blocking Sleeves For Your Wallet Boxiki RFID Blocking Sleeves (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These small RFID-blocking sleeves can offer you some peace of mind while you’re on the go. They slip into your wallet and help prevent would-be electronic thieves from accessing your information, and they’re color coded so you can keep your wallet organized.

21 Problem: Your Room Gets Chilly From A Draft Under The Door Solution: This Door Draft Stopper That Blocks Cold Air Out Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Where’s that draft coming from? If your door has even the slightest gap, an attachable draft stopper can make a difference. It blocks air from traveling both ways — keeping your cold air out during the winter and cold air in during the summer — saving you money on your energy bills. It comes in in four subtle colors to blend into your woodwork, and it’s self-adhesive.

22 Problem: Your Boots Keep Getting Damaged In Wet Weather Solution: A Waterproofing Spray That Protects Your Favorite Shoes KIWI Boot Waterproofer Spray Bottle Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you can’t bear the thought of wearing out your favorite boots anytime soon, then you might want to consider a waterproofer spray. This option from Kiwi helps protect leather and fabric shoes by coating them with a water repellant that’s hearty enough for all kinds of weather and conditions, while maintaining the integrity of your shoes.

23 Problem: Your Cats Have Been A Bit Too Playful With Your Couch Solution: These Simple Scratch Guards That Help Protect Your Furniture Stelucca Amazing Shields Furniture Protectors Amazon $30 See On Amazon These transparent furniture protectors can be applied right where cats are most likely to scratch, helping to prevent damage before it even starts. They’re subtle in appearance and can be easily cut to size. Application is also easy since they use adhesive, and a set of twist pins is included and encouraged for extra stability.

24 Problem: Spills & Splashes On Your Mattress Solution: A Waterproof Mattress Protector That Helps Prevent Damage TASTELIFE Waterproof Mattress Pad Protector Amazon $26 See On Amazon A protective mattress cover can be a great option for anyone who wants to stay a step ahead of splashes or spills on their bed. This one, which comes in sizes twin through California king, offers a waterproof barrier that helps prevent moisture from damaging the mattress. It goes on and comes off your bed just like a fitted sheet, and it’s machine washable, too.

25 Problem: You’re Using A Lot Of Energy At Home Solution: Smart Plugs That Help You Manage How Much You’re Using Kasa Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even with the best of intentions, it can be hard to stay on top of our personal energy use. However, smart plugs that help us keep track of your power usage, set schedules, and automate certain functions, which can be a huge help with saving energy. These Kasa smart plugs can be controlled by voice or by app, giving you tons of flexibility.

26 Problem: Your Favorite Heels Are Hard To Walk In Over Grass, Grates & Other Surfaces Solution: These High Heel Protectors That Help Give You More Stability Solemates High Heel Protectors Amazon $10 See On Amazon In my opinion, seeing an expensive pair of shoes just sit in your closet because you don’t want to damage them is borderline tragic. These subtle high heel protectors offer that extra layer of security while navigating a variety of surfaces so you can wear your favorite shoes more often and see less damage.

27 Problem: You Keep Seeing Your Fresh Produce Go Bad Solution: These Produce Savers That Help Keep Fruits & Veggies Fresh Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls Amazon $12 See On Amazon The real trick of these produce savers is that they absorb ethylene gas, which can lead to ripening (and thus, over-ripening). You can use them in the fridge or a fruit bowl, and that’s not even the best part: They’re reusable, as long as you refresh (pun intended) the interior packet every 90 days.

28 Problem: Your Dry Cleaning Bills Are Adding Up Solution: A Gentle Wash For Wool & Cashmere That You Can Use At Home The Laundress New York - Wool & Cashmere Shampoo Amazon $17 See On Amazon From The Laundress, this plant-based, dye-free wool & cashmere shampoo allows you to gently wash dry clean fabrics at home, saving you the trouble of going to the dry cleaner. Plus, buyers raved about the scent — and the bottle looks super cute among your laundry supplies.

29 Problem: Your Washing Machine Needs To Be, Well, Washed Solution: A Washing Machine Cleaner That Gets It Back To Top Shape Affresh Washer Machine Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon These simple washing machine cleaning tablets take your machine’s self-cleaning cycle to the next level. They’re meant to be used monthly, and they come in packs of five and six. Better yet, they’ve earned a climate pledge friendly certification as well as over 103,000 five-star ratings.

30 Problem: You Keep Throwing Out Unfinished Bottles Of Wine Solution: This Wine Tool That Saves Your Unfinished Bottles For Later Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a wine saver pump, you can preserve your remaining wine with an airtight seal, so it’ll be ready for consumption the next time you are (up to a week). Four different colors are available, as well as two kits that are perfect for gift-giving or treating yourself.

31 Problem: Spending Money To Get Your Pants Hemmed Solution: The Hem Tape That Works Like The Real Thing HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Super Weight Yards Amazon $2 See On Amazon A roll of versatile iron-on hem tape can save you from running to the tailor or from dusting off your sewing machine. It’s double-sided and adhesive and offers a permanent, no-sew fix for clothes, curtains, and more. It’s available in light and dark shades to blend in with different fabrics, and according to buyers, it’s super easy and effective.

32 Problem: Dropping & Damaging Your Expensive Phone Solution: A Phone Grip That Makes It Easier To Hold Frienda Finger Strap Phone Holder (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Speaking from experience, an adhesive phone strap can be a quick and easy way to keep your phone from slipping. It also makes for a comfortable grip if you find yourself holding your phone for long periods of time. These packages of four offer you different colors and options to replace as necessary.

33 Problem: Bag Fees At The Airport Solution: A Scale That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Your Suitcase’s Weight FREETOO Portable Digital Hanging Scale Amazon $13 See On Amazon This portable digital hanging scale, which can be used to carry what you need to weigh, could prevent you from discovering at the worst possible minute that your suitcase is too heavy. It comes in red, black, and silver — and it measures up to 110 pounds.

34 Problem: Spending Too Much On Lattes & Other Coffee Treats Solution: A Milk Frother For Custom Drinks At Home Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you have a handheld milk frother, there’s no need to grab your wallet and keys every time you want a latte. This best-selling device comes in range of color options, and has a sleek stand so you can display it on your counter. It’s battery-powered, so you’re not limited by cords or outlets, either.

35 Problem: Wasted Water From Running Your Dishwasher Extra Times Solution: A Double-Sided Magnet That Lets You Know If The Dishes Are Dirty Or Clean BabyPop! Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you can’t remember if the dishwasher was started or not, then a dishwasher magnet can be a game-changer for your chore routine. You can easily pop it onto the front of your dishwasher and adjust it (depending on whether or not you started the machine). There are four color schemes to choose from.

36 Problem: Buying Extra Drinks & Water Bottles When You’re On The Go Solution: A Reusable Water Bottle You’ll Enjoy Drinking From Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle Amazon $26 See On Amazon If meeting your hydration goals has left you buying plastic bottles on the regular, then a reusable water bottle might be the new essential you’ll never leave at home again. There are 24 colors to choose from (I’m personally partial to mint and black marquina), along with six sizes from 14 to 64 ounces.

37 Problem: Your Lighters Ran Out (Or You Keep Losing Them) Solution: A Flameless Lighter That’s Rechargeable RONXS Flexible Lighter Candle Amazon $10 See On Amazon This sleek flexible flameless lighter is rechargeable by USB — so not only will it always be ready to use, but you can keep it at your charging station and never misplace it. Once charged, it’s portable, so it works indoors for candles or outdoors for a BBQ or campfire. There are five colors to choose from.

38 Problem: You’ve Ripped Or Damaged Your Clothes On The Go Solution: This Simple, Compact Sewing Kit For Easy Repairs Coquimbo Sewing Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon For the tiny fixes that don’t require a sewing machine or a tailor, a basic sewing kit with multiple thread colors, a variety of needles, and a slew of other tools can easily do the trick. This popular option comes in two sizes, each of which includes a carrying case with room for everything.

39 Problem: Lost Keys (& The Stress That Goes With It) Solution: A Bluetooth Tracker So You Can Always Locate Them Tile Pro High Performance Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $35 See On Amazon “Alexa, find my keys.” A Bluetooth tracker that you can put on your key ring will give you peace of mind, and will save you the trouble of searching for lost keys when you were supposed to leave 10 minutes ago. It has a range up to 400 feet, and it there are multiple sets and styles to pick from.