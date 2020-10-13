Gillette Razors & Blade Refills Are Absurdly Cheap Today For Prime Day

It's worth spending some money on a high quality razor, but thanks to this year's amazing Prime Day deals, you don't have to. Gillette razors and blade refills are absurdly cheap, with savings of up to 30% off some of the brand's most popular products, including their line of Venus razors and blades.
Razors aren't the only thing you can save money on during this year's sale — you can find sales on everything from beauty and personal care to kitchen appliances and furniture. We're constantly updating the best deals, since you can save up to 80% off products that are selling out faster than you can search for them. If you're overwhelmed by the sheet number of things on sale, we've compiled all of our Prime Day content into one place to take the guesswork out of your pre-holiday shopping.