Prime Day Sale

Gillette Razors & Blade Refills Are Absurdly Cheap Today For Prime Day

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

By Chelsey Conroy

It's worth spending some money on a high quality razor, but thanks to this year's amazing Prime Day deals, you don't have to. Gillette razors and blade refills are absurdly cheap, with savings of up to 30% off some of the brand's most popular products, including their line of Venus razors and blades.

Not a Prime Member? Click here for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Razors aren't the only thing you can save money on during this year's sale — you can find sales on everything from beauty and personal care to kitchen appliances and furniture. We're constantly updating the best deals, since you can save up to 80% off products that are selling out faster than you can search for them. If you're overwhelmed by the sheet number of things on sale, we've compiled all of our Prime Day content into one place to take the guesswork out of your pre-holiday shopping.

27% Off A 6-Pack Of Gillette Venus Razor Blades

Stock up now on this six-pack of Gillette Venus razor cartridges, which boast five precise blades and a moisturizing strip for a smooth shave every time. With close to 1,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, these refills are compatible with any Venus razor model (except for the Venus Simply 3) and you can grab it today at a deep discount.

30% Off The Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Women's Razor For Sensitive Skin

Gilette's extra smooth razor is one of their most popular models — and if you act fast, you can get it for 30% off during Prime Day. This razor also comes with three additional cartridges, so you won't have to shell out for replacements anytime soon. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers gave this razor high marks and noted that it's gentle enough for sensitive skin.

35% Off An 8-Pack Of Gillette Venus Razor Refills For Sensitive Skin

Razor refills can get pricey, so stock up now on this eight-pack of Gillette Venus Smooth refills while they're on sale. Each razor features three blades and a lubricated strip that soothes sensitive, irritation-prone skin.

30% Off Gillette Fusion Razor Blade Refills (12-Pack)

These Gillette Fusion razor blades are on discount, and since it's a pack of 12, you won't have to restock any time soon. Compatible with all Gillette Fusion shavers, the five-blade razors offer a close shave, while the lubricated strip soothes skin and reduces irritation.

38% Off Braun Silk-epil 5

This Braun epilator makes it easier than ever to remove unwanted hair from your face and body. Not only is it capable of grabbing onto the tiniest hairs, but it also comes with tons of extras, including a bonus bikini trimmer. It also has a massage function and built-in light, and — best of all — it boasts 2,200 reviews and a four-star rating.

64% Off Braun Series 3 ProSkin

Normally $194, this Braun electric razor is being offered at an incredible discount for Prime Day. It makes shaving your face (or anywhere else you use it) a comfortable, efficient, and hygienic process — and it comes with everything you'd need, including a charging station and travel pouch.