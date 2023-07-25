If you want to upgrade your outdoor living space, you have a few options: You could add a deck, a porch, a covered patio, or a gazebo. Unfortunately, most of these jobs require permits, contractors, and (with materials as expensive as they are) a pretty hefty budget. Enter the Hanso pergola: It’s easy to put together (no contractors necessary), but it looks like it was custom-built. And with add-ons like heaters and sunshades available, it’s essentially like adding an extra room to your home.

FAST FACTS:

All-weather aluminum pergola kit designed to last for more than 30 years

Adjustable louvered design for optional shade and rain protection

Add-on shades and heaters are available

Assembles in a few hours with no prior skills needed

Available in three sizes (10 by 10 feet, 10 by 13 feet, and 13 by 19 feet) and two colors (dark gray or white)

Come with a 10-year warranty and a 100-day risk-free trial.

Costs up to 8 times less than a contractor-built version

What Is A Pergola?

Before you can understand what makes the Hanso Perogla unique, it helps to know what a pergola actually is. Pergolas are often confused with other outdoor structures like arbors or gazebos. However, they each have distinct characteristics. A pergola is a type of outdoor feature forming a shaded sitting area, and its origins can be traced back to ancient Roman gardens. It's typically constructed from vertical posts or pillars that support cross-beams which can offer shade and make the space underneath feel like an outdoor room. Pergolas can provide an elegantly defined outdoor space and offer a sense of privacy while also allowing for openness to nature.

What Makes The Hanso Pergola So Unique?

The Hanso Pergola is more than just a space; it’s designed to be a personal environment that not only adapts to the weather but aims to transform any occasion. It can turn a routine lunch into an idyllic picnic and a Monday night dinner into a memorable date night beneath the stars.

The Perfect Shelter Rain Or Shine

A traditional pergola may offer shade, but the Hanso Pergola’s adjustable louvers give you total control over the sunlight. In other words, the slats on the ceiling change angles to allow for more or less sunlight. But it’s not just for beautiful, sunny afternoons; you can close the louvers completely, and thanks to its gutters and built-in drainage, it can offer shelter on rainy days, too.

An All-Season Sanctuary

Hanso currently sells two add-on accessories designed to practically turn your pergola into an extra room for your backyard. The first is an electric remote-controlled heater, which uses infrared and direct heat to warm up your pergola. The second is a retractable, height-adjustable sunshade, which tucks away when it’s not in use — but when pulled down, offers sun protection and privacy on any (or all) of the four sides.

As Easy As IKEA

The Hanso Pergola comes with everything you need to assemble it in about 4 hours. It was designed in Sweden and aims to mimic IKEA furniture in its ease of assembly. Because the boxes ship straight to your door and include all the parts, tools, and instructions you’ll need, you can have this pergola built and ready to use in around four hours, according to the brand. While you won’t need any prior skills or knowledge, you’ll need at least two people for assembly.

Built To Last

These pergolas are made from 6005 T5 alloy aluminum, which is rust-resistant and weatherproof. It’s designed to withstand hurricane-force winds up to 62 miles an hour and support up to 8.2 pounds of snow per square foot, so you can keep it up all year. It even has a hidden gutter to direct high-flow rainwater to the ground. Hanso’s warranty is good for 10 years, but the construction is designed to last more than 30, according to the brand.

Is It Worth The Money?

The Hanso Pergola isn’t cheap, but it’s also not cheap — after all, it’s designed to withstand extreme weather, has an expected lifespan of 30 years, and offers luxury features. But the brand set out to create a luxury pergola at an affordable price point. According to Hanso, its direct-to-consumer supply chain model cuts out the middlemen, allowing them to offer this pergola at a fraction of the price compared to competitors.

It’s also worth noting that adding a pergola could be a savvy home investment. Not only does it allow you to maximize your current outdoor space year-round, but it could add value to your home or, at the very least, curb appeal. It’s believed prospective home buyers appreciate the added outdoor living space and its aesthetic appeal — particularly if you live in a warm climate.

What Do Reviewers Have To Say?

Currently, Hanso has a Trustpilot rating of 4.7 stars from nearly 100 reviewers, which is pretty good (especially since Trustpilot is usually where unhappy customers go to voice their concerns). According to these reviews, the “quality is top-notch,” the contemporary design “looks stunning,” the installation is “straightforward,” and the adjustable features provide the “perfect amount of shade and ventilation.”

Most importantly, according to past buyers, it really is a bargain: “[Another] company quoted me a whopping $35k and a 6-month delivery!” one reviewer wrote. In the end, they went with the Hanso pergola, which turned out to be “fantastic — the quality is impressive, and we're delighted with how it looks and holds up.”