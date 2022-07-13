This Is The Best Time To See The Super Buck Moon In The UK

Lunar-lovers are buzzing because the supermoon is set to grace the UK on Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022. Following last month’s impressive Strawberry Moon, all eyes will now be on the Buck Moon. Fair warning, it’s the last supermoon of 2022. If you miss this particular lunar activity, you’ll have to wait until August 1, 2023 for another chance. The Buck Moon is said to have been given its name by the Algonquin Native Americans, as they noticed that the moon appeared around the same time the buck deer got their new antlers.

Europeans also have a nickname for the July supermoon, referring to it as the “Hay Moon,” due to the fact that haymaking takes place around this season, as per The i. But for those of us who are alien to lunar talk, a supermoon is a new or full moon that happens when the moon is at its closest range to Earth in its elliptic orbit. Supermoons appear bigger than other moons because of their close range to planet Earth.

So how do stargazers catch a glimpse of tonight’s Buck Moon? Well, the exact time that the moon is set to be at its closest orbit to Earth is estimated at 7.37 p.m BST, as per BBC. However, the time it appears visible to onlookers may vary. In the UK, the supermoon will appear to rise at around 9.47 p.m., according to Anna Ross, a planetarium astronomer at Royal Museums Greenwich. She said: “There is no particular location you need to be to observe this event as this is a bright full moon. As long as the night is clear of clouds, it will be easy to spot whether you are in a light-polluted city or a dark area of countryside.”

Well, that’s a relief. Happy moon-gazing, Bustle readers.