If You Have A Cat, You'll Wish You Got These Weird But Genius Things Sooner

Few things feel as good as your cat welcoming you home after a long, stressful day — but not all cats are the same. Some love snuggling up with you, while others prefer lounging alone. Other cats may be calm and relaxed, whereas some can get up to mischief (like scratching up your furniture) while you’re away. Luckily for all the cat owners reading this, I’ve put together this list of weird (but genius) things that you’ll wish you got sooner if you have a cat. From interactive toys to plush beds, there’s a little something in here for cats of all personalities.

1 This Interactive Toy That Can Help Curb Destructive Behaviors FunPetz Interactive Cat Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes, keeping your cat entertained can help keep them from destroying furniture — that’s why this interactive toy is worth a look. Simply turn it on, and the feather bobble will jostle around so that your cat can chase after it. The best part? It only requires two AA batteries (which are not included).

2 The Litter Scoop With A Built-In Sifter Duke-N-Boots Large Cat Litter Scoop Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only can using this scoop help reduce mess when cleaning out your cat’s litter box, but it also features a built-in sifter so that waste goes in the trash, while litter stays in the box. Plus, its contoured, hard edges make it easy to clean down to the bottom of the litter pan while keeping your hands clean.

3 A Spray That Can Help Stop Cats From Scratching EBPP Stop The Scratch Cat Spray Deterrent Amazon $19 See On Amazon Plants, furniture, floors — regardless of where your cat likes to scratch, this spray can help discourage those destructive behaviors. Just give the surface in question a few spritzes, and its non-toxic blend of rosemary and lemongrass oils will help deter your cat from scratching. Use three to four times a day for best results.

4 These Can Covers That Help Keep Opened Pet Food Fresh Bonza Pet Food Can Covers, Set of 2 Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of using wasteful plastic wrap to save that can of pet food for later, why not save some money and use these covers? They’re designed to fit nearly any pet food can, regardless of whether it’s large or small — and they’re also completely BPA-free.

5 An Organizer That Can Hold Up To 2 Weeks’ Worth Of Pet Food DUKE-N-BOOTS Pantry Pack Food Can Organizer Amazon $16.62 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or packing to board your cat at a kennel, this organizer is an easy way to take up to two weeks’ worth of food with you. The cans clip into the pack so that you can carry the entire organizer by the handle on the top — and you even have the choice of two sizes: 3-ounce cans or 5.5-ounce cans.

6 The Fuzzy Ramps That Are Suitable For Scratching iPrimio Cat Scratch Ramps (2-Pack) Amazon $31.99 See On Amazon Part of keeping your cat from scratching up furniture is to give them somewhere they are allowed to scratch — like these fuzzy ramps. They’re made from corrugated cardboard, which means you can fold them down flat for easy storage or travel. And since the cardboard is extra-thick, you can rest assured that they’re built to last.

7 A Pet Hair Remover That’s Infinitely Reusable ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $31 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with having pet hair on your furniture — though if you’d like to clean up a bit, this roller is a must-have. Hundreds of tiny bristles latch onto hair, pulling them off your upholstery, furniture, clothes, and more. Once finished, just press the button on the handle to empty out the built-in dustbin over a trashcan.

8 These Shields That Protect Furniture From Scratching Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Protector (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon When no amount of sprays or toys seems to stop your cat from scratching up furniture, consider adding these shields to your upholstery. They’re completely transparent, giving them an ultra-subtle look so that they’re hardly noticeable — and the adhesive backing makes installation a total breeze.

9 A Cat Water Fountain With A 4-Stage Filtration System PETLIBRO Upgraded Cat Water Fountain Amazon $28 See On Amazon Some pets dislike drinking dirty water just as much as humans do, so why not grab this water fountain for your cat? It features a four-stage filtration system that removes bad taste and odor, softens hard water, and even removes heavy metals. And since it runs at a super-quiet level, it’s highly unlikely you’ll ever be bothered by the motor.

10 The Cat Slings Made From A Breathable Polyester-Cotton Blend iPrimio Dog and Cat Sling Carrier Amazon $26 See On Amazon Grab this pair of slings, and you’ll be able to carry your cat with you wherever you go. It’s best suited for cats 12 pounds and lighter — and the breathable polyester-cotton blend means you don’t have to worry about your cat overheating when snuggled up against you. Choose from five colors.

11 This Cat Bed That Doubles As A Cave For Them To Cuddle Inside Feltcave Cat Cave Bed Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly Merino wool from New Zealand, this cat bed isn’t just comfortable — it can also give your cats a sense of security. The top folds down so that they can relax on it like a regular bed, or they can hop inside and use it like a miniature cave. It’s also easy to wash and features a water- as well as dirt-resistant base.

12 A Maze-Like, Slow-Feeder Toy Shaped Like A Tree Catit Senses 2.0 Food Tree Amazon $25 See On Amazon With this slow feeder toy that replicates a maze for cats to find treats, you can adjust the difficulty by up to three levels and make it suitable for cats of nearly any intelligence. Plus, the base underneath catches any stray pieces of kibble to help keep your floors clean.

13 This Soothing Plush Toy That Can Help Calm Your Cat Petstages Purr Pillow Kitty Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’ve noticed your cat acting anxious, try giving them this plush toy. The touch-activated motor on the inside will make it start purring once they snuggle up against it, which can help calm your cat — and you can even remove the motor in order to wash it when dirty.

14 These Colorful Springs That Won’t Break The Bank SPOT Ethical Products Colorful Springs Cat Toy, 10-Pack Amazon $5 See On Amazon Luckily for anyone shopping on a budget, your cat probably doesn’t care how much their toys cost — which is part of the reason why these springs are such a great buy. Not only does a pack only cost $5, but it also includes varying colors. Just give one a toss across the room, then sit back and watch as your cat gives chase.

15 A Waterproof Mat That Helps Keep Floors Litter-Free Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tired of sweeping litter off your floors every few days? Try placing this mat underneath your cat’s litter box. Its top layer grabs litter off your cat’s feet, while the second waterproof layer underneath prevents urine from getting on your floors. Once full, simply shake it out over a trashcan for a quick clean.

16 This Laser Toy That Has *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews PetSafe Bolt Laser Pointer Toy Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your cat is a little too distracting while you’re trying to work from home, consider giving this laser toy a try. The laser bounces around in unexpected patterns, keeping your cat occupied for up to 15 minutes before it automatically turns off in order to help save the battery.

17 The 4-Tier Track Toy With A Sturdy Nonslip Base Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy Amazon $25 See On Amazon With four tiers of rolling balls for your cat to play with, don’t be surprised if this track toy becomes your cat’s favorite way to pass the time. Its nonslip base helps keep it from skittering across your floors while they play, and the bar design at the top helps keep your cat’s paws from getting stuck.

18 A Flopping Fish That Comes With Catnip Potaroma Flopping Fish with Catnip Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your cat doesn’t seem interested in typical toys, consider giving them this fish to play with. Not only does it flop around like a real fish, but each order also includes catnip to help get them moving. Plus, the battery is rechargeable via USB, so there’s no need to purchase replacements.

19 This Paw Butter That Helps Soften Tough Paws The Blissful Cat Paw Butter (0.15-Ounce) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Shea butter, beeswax, and avocado oil are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find inside this paw butter. Simply rub it on your cat’s paws to help soften them up. The best part? You only need to apply it about twice per day for up to three days for the best results.

20 These Catnip Spheres That Stick To The Wall Potaroma Catnip Wall Toy (4 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not a fan of scattering catnip all over your floors? Consider sticking these catnip spheres to a wall instead. Each order includes four different flavors, including cat energy ball, catnip, silvervine, and fruit of silvervine. In addition to keeping your cat entertained, they can also help reduce dental plaque as well as tartar when your cat chews on them.

21 A Cat Bed That Attaches To Your Windows PEFUNY Cat Window Perch Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your cat loves sitting in the sun and staring out the window, consider taking a look at this bed. Strong suction cups allow you to attach the bed to the window, while durable cables help keep it sturdy. Choose from two colors: beige or black.

22 This Scratching Post That Doubles As Decor PAWZ Road Cactus Cat Scratcher Amazon $40 See On Amazon While some scratching posts are basically giant beige towers, this one is shaped like a cute cactus that’s sure to look nicer wherever you put it. It also features a small puff ball for your cat to bat around once they’re bored with scratching, and it’s large enough for cats up to 10 pounds.

23 An Automatic Feeder That’s Tamper-Resistant Cat Mate 2 Meal Automatic Pet Feeder Amazon $44 See On Amazon Some cats are clever enough to break into their automatic feeders — luckily, this one features a tamper-resistant lid to help prevent your cat from overfeeding themselves. It holds enough food to feed up to two cats at the same time. And unlike some feeders, this one only requires one AA battery (which is not included) in order to operate for up to 12 months.

24 The Scratching Pad That Can Help Keep Your Cat Off Your Keyboard Suck UK Cat Scratch Laptop Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cat always climbing onto your keyboard while you’re working from home? Try giving them this scratch pad to play with. Not only is it suitable for cats of all ages, but it also comes with an attached “mouse” for them to play with. “My cat INSISTS on sitting on my laptop when I'm trying to use it, so I finally caved and got one of these,” explained Amazon reviewer Isa. “She loves it and is taking absolute delight in rubbing her face on the edges.”

25 A Cat Hammock That’s Suitable For Outdoor Use JUNSPOW Cat Hammock Bed Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only is this best-selling cat hammock suitable for indoor as well as outdoor use, but it also features a breathable base. The hammock even folds down when not in use, making it easy to store in a closet or underneath your couch if needed.

26 This Door Latch That Keeps Dogs Away From Litter & Cat Food Door Buddy Cat Door Latch & Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to drill into your doors to create a way for your cat to get to the litter box or food bowl — just use this latch to prop the door open instead. It stretches wide enough for cats, yet the gap is still narrow enough that dogs won’t be able to follow them. Installation is also a total breeze, as each order comes with tough 3M adhesive that lets you stick it to doors without using any tools.

27 A Spinning Toy That Helps Get Bored Cats Moving SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Automated Toy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Some cats are lazier than others, which is why this spinning toy is worth a look. Simply press the button in the middle, and the small feather bobble will begin to run around the perimeter of the cover. The best part? The bobble’s erratic spinning motions mimic the movements of real-life prey, which can help encourage even the laziest cats to chase after it.

28 The Cat House With A Built-In Scratching Pad ASPCA Cat House & Scratcher Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a dark, den-like space on the inside, this house gives your cat somewhere cozy to nap — and there’s even a bonus scratching pad inside. The scratching pad is also reversible, so it’s almost like you’re getting two pads for the price of one. Plus, it collapses down flat when your cat isn’t using it so that it’s easy to stash away.

29 These Grooming Combs That Attach To Your Wall Corners yuntop Wall Cat Scratcher (2-pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ever notice how your cat likes to rub up against the corners of your walls? It’s likely because they’re trying to groom themselves — in which case, they’ll probably get tons of use out of these grooming combs. They attach to your wall corners using either screws or adhesive (both of which are included). And once filled with hair, simply pop them off the base to give them a quick clean.