These Genius Mother’s Day Gifts Are So Much Better Than What You Usually Give

This frypan set from Greenpan is the kind of cookwear that’s built to stand the test of time. And speaking of test, the Valencia Pro pans won America’s Test Kitchen’s seal of approval for being the best on the market. This particular set comes with pan sizes 8-inch, 9.5-inch, and 11-inch, and they’re built from super-durable aluminum that’s resistant to utensil scratches. Coated with nonstick ceramic, each pan’s base is made for even heating on any kind of cooking surface. Even better, the aluminum used is recycled to cut down on waste, a factor that made the brand Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Sustainability Innovation Award Winner. You’ll want to snag this set ASAP — it’s more than 50% off, a deal unlikely to last long. To ensure your pans are stored safely, consider throwing a set of these pan protectors into your cart, as well.