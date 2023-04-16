Life

These Genius Mother’s Day Gifts Are So Much Better Than What You Usually Give

by BDG Commerce
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’re really looking to impress your mother (wife, grandma, or another special woman) this Mother’s Day, skip the flowers and dig a little deeper. That’s not to say you need to spend a ton of money to spoil someone. A great gift is about finding something unique, useful, and bonus points if it looks and feels more expensive than it actually is. That’s why our shopping editors have compiled a list of genuinely nice gifts that’ll impress just about anyone (and ones she’ll actually use).

1

This Award-Winning Ceramic Frypan Set

This frypan set from Greenpan is the kind of cookwear that’s built to stand the test of time. And speaking of test, the Valencia Pro pans won America’s Test Kitchen’s seal of approval for being the best on the market. This particular set comes with pan sizes 8-inch, 9.5-inch, and 11-inch, and they’re built from super-durable aluminum that’s resistant to utensil scratches. Coated with nonstick ceramic, each pan’s base is made for even heating on any kind of cooking surface. Even better, the aluminum used is recycled to cut down on waste, a factor that made the brand Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Sustainability Innovation Award Winner. You’ll want to snag this set ASAP — it’s more than 50% off, a deal unlikely to last long. To ensure your pans are stored safely, consider throwing a set of these pan protectors into your cart, as well.

2

This Set Of Shower Steamers For A Great All-Purpose Gift

Maybe you’re looking for one more thing to add to your Mother’s Day gift basket — or maybe you’re searching for an affordable gift to give mom friends — whatever the case, these shower steamers are a thoughtful option. Coming in a set of six different scents, these steamers are placed in the corner of a tub where water and steam release smells like lavender and grapefruit for soothing aromatherapy. These at the end of a long day? Yes, please.

3

An Editor-Approved Wearable Device That Helps Reduce Stress

If you’re looking to splurge, the Apollo wearable is a cool health-tech gift that uses low-frequency sound waves to promote less stress, more energy, and higher-quality sleep. The gentle vibrations help reset the body’s nervous system, giving either a boost of energy or a feeling of calm depending on what you might need. In a company-conducted study, participants experienced 40% less stress after using the wearable. Wear it as a watch or clipped to a waistband or shirt, whichever is preferred, though the brand does recommend it be placed near a bone. While it doesn’t track biometrics in the way that a fitness watch might, it can be synced with apps like Apple Health to see how it affects heart rates, sleep scores, etc.

4

A Sustainably-Made Sandal That’s As Comfortable As It Is Sophisticated

The Huarache sandal from Nisolo is a classic summer sandal with its hand-woven design and water-resistant leather. It’s one of those versatile styles that works with a casual dress for dinner, jean shorts, or wide-leg capris, any bottom really — they’re that kind of wear-everyday shoe. The midsole is cushioned with shock-absorbing foam, and the outer sole is nonslip. Nisolo is noted for their transparency around labor and the environment. Each purchase comes with information about their environmental impact, and they’re also a certified B-corp company for their commitment to inclusivity and sustainability.

5

These Decadent Treats That Are Sneakily Healthy

Sweet treats that taste good — and might even be good for you — are always the dream. Now, that dream is attainable with B.T.R. NATION’s dark chocolate superfood truffle cups. These flavorful cups blend cherries, unsweetened coconut, and cacao for that dark chocolate taste. (The cacao is sustainably sourced from family farms in Ecuador.) With six cups to a bag, these treats are sweetened with dates and monkfruit instead of added sugar. The brand says they’re also vegan-, keto-, and paleo-friendly.

6

A Set Of Whitening Strips Made To Be Gentle On Teeth

Oral care brand Lumineux has made a set of whitening strips designed to brighten and freshen teeth without the harsh effects that can result from peroxide or other bleaching agents. Made to be gentler on teeth and gums, the pack of 42 strips is intended to be enamel-safe and non-toxic. Unique ingredients like coconut oil, lemon peel oil, sage oil, and Dead Sea salt help whiten without causing sensitivity. “I have a very sensitive mouth and am unable to use most teeth whitening products…….until I found Lumineux,” one reviewer wrote. “It is very easy to use, produces noticeable whitening, all without any irritation at all.”

7

A Super-Luxe Face Serum With Rare Botanicals (& It’s On Sale)

This serum is on the pricier side at just over $100, but for a truly luxurious, transformative (as the brand says) beauty treatment, you’ll be doing well to gift someone the Amrutini® True Brew Transforming Serum. It’s a luxurious soirée of ingredients, with over 40 rare botanicals and materials sourced from India. From regenerative muga silk to the elasticity-enhancing properties of tuberose, this serum is formulated to bring back vitality, brightness, and elasticity to the skin. And more good news: When you use code MOM15, you’ll be able to get $15 off any Love, Indus product.

8

A Lotion Set To Rejuvenate Dry Winter Skin

For an under-$20 gift that’s also quite luxe, this body lotion starter set from Nativa SPA is ideal. The gift recipient will get smaller sizes of the brand’s quinoa-based lotion in four scents: quinoa, rosé, shea butter, and madagascar vanilla. Quinoa oil is touted for being rich in soothing, deeply hydrating omegas 3, 6, and 9 — aka the healthy fats that support our skin’s ability to regenerate and replenish. As warmer weather comes, these lotions will help heal winter’s dry skin.

9

A Monthly Subscription Box That Explores The Diversity Of Japan’s Snack Culture

This snack subscription box from Sakuraco will be an undeniably cool gift to receive that teaches its recipient about Japanese cuisine and culture as they enjoy tasty snacks. Each month’s box is filled with the snacks, teas, home goods, and art of local Japanese makers. This month’s “Moonlit Sakura” box, for instance, features treats like peach hibiscus tea, plum mochi, and pastel ichigo rolls. Each box also includes a 24-page booklet that has stories and information on where the snacks came from and, on the practical side of things, any potential allergens. There’s a new theme every time, which guarantees at least one fun surprise a month — always a good gift to give someone.

10

A Gift Card That Lets Your Mom Have A Spa Day Wherever She Chooses

Spafinder is a service that helps people take a spa or wellness day by locating some of the best deals in their area on massages, facials, reflexology, and more. For Mother’s Day, they’re offering a special 20% off any eGift card of $200 or more when you use code MAMMAMIA. (If the gift recipient prefers a physical gift card, Spafinder is offering free shipping.) Once your mom has the gift card, she’ll be able to look up featured deals in her area.

11

An Affordable (& Stylish) Electric Toothbrush That Has A Cult-Following

A toothbrush might be on the more practical side of gift-giving, but this electric toothbrush also feels fun with its sleek, metallic design. Quip’s signature brush has timed sonic vibrations and guiding pulses to ensure your family members are brushing for long enough. Soft bristles are gentler on sensitive teeth and gums, and the battery lasts for three months. If you sign up for a subscription, you (or whoever you gift it to) will receive a new brush head and battery refill every three months. Choose from a variety of cool metallics, and use the travel cover as a mirror mount for the bathroom.

12

A Skin-Smoothing Set Made From Nutrient-Rich Quinoa Oil

After the cold-weather season, some extra TLC can be required to really hydrate skin. That’s where Nativa SPA’s Smooth & Soothe Set comes in. First off, the scent is unique — it’s Madagascar vanilla blended with a hint of lemon. With the set, you’ll get the vanilla soothing body oil, body scrub, and a dry brush to promote exfoliation and help stimulate blood circulation. The body oil has 100% pure quinoa oil, which is known for being rich in antioxidants and good for replenishing your skin’s moisture, texture, and overall health.

13

A Cute Trio Of Mini Frying Pans & A Cookbook

On mornings when your mom is frying a single egg, she’ll be thankful for this set of mini ceramic nonstick frypans. Coming in a pretty pastel set of three, these pans each have a diameter of five inches. They’re the ideal size to fry an egg, make a personal-sized quiche, and more. Another bonus: These compact pans reduce the need to scrub and clean larger, cumbersome frying pans. The set comes with a cookbook for more snack-sized inspiration.

14

A Monthly At-Home Workout Membership With Over 10,000 Class Options

Even in the crowded wellness space, obé Fitness stands out for their wide range of workout options. As BDG Senior Commerce Editor Amy Biggart noted in her review, obé offers both on-demand and live classes, a feature that sets it apart from other online fitness programs. If the mom in your life isn’t a fan of the gym, gifting a monthly membership gives them the opportunity to choose from over 10,000 classes available in more than 20 class types — all from the comfort of home. From barre to HIIT, boxing to pilates, there are nearly endless options to get your heart rate up, sculpt, stretch, and more. Even better: Classes come in all shapes and sizes, from short five-minute workouts to an hour.

15

This Inovative Travel Mug That Brews Pour-Over Coffee On The Go

For the artisanal coffee lover in your life, there’s the pour-over travel mug from BrüMate. Made to brew the perfect cup on-the-go, this 20-ounce mug comes with a pour-over cup that rests inside, 10 biodegradable filters, and a leakproof lid. A video on BrüMate’s site gives instructions on the pour-over method, but in short: you heat up water, ready the coffee grounds, and pour the water over the grounds, sending coffee into your mug from the nesting cup. The mug will keep coffee hot for up to six hours — and it also keeps iced drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Some of the finishes (there are 12) are also dishwasher-friendly.

16

Chic Bread & Butter Plates That Were Made In The UK

With a strikingly simple design, this set of four bread-and-butter plates not only come in handy for snacks, they also look good. Rimmed in bright red, these plates are sized just right for sides, sandwiches, and smaller bites — and they’re designed to be hearty, coming with a one-year no-chip guarantee. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe, they can be put in an oven up to 580 degrees. These plates are also versatile, fitting into a variety of kitchen aesthetics, whether rustic farmhouse or modern minimalism.

17

This Electric Skillet That Can Prepare Enough For The Whole Family

Greenlife’s electric skillet is a very handy tool to have. Stir fry, make pancakes, caramelize chicken wings — this skillet prepares a tasty meal wherever there’s an outlet. Holding a roomy five quarts of food, it can prepare food for the whole family, and you can fry, sauté, bake, grill, and steam. It also has a nonstick interior and handles that stay cool to the touch as you cook. Conveniently, the pan and lid are also dishwasher-safe. Choose from three colors, including two vibrant pastels: turquoise and pink.

18

A Portable Water Flosser That Will Give Your Mom The Gift Of Healthier Gums

Another innovative oral health tool from Quip, their rechargeable cordless water flosser offers a deeper clean and less waste than traditional string floss. Choose from gentle or deep clean pressure options, as well as from two water-flow levels. A four-hour charge means the flosser lasts up to eight weeks (even with daily use). You can also opt for the replacement floss tip subscription that sends new tips to your door every three months.

19

These Cloth Diapers For The Sustainably-Minded Mom

These cloth diapers from EcoNap are sustainably made from recycled plastic bottles, absorbent bamboo, and organic cotton, and they’re the first plastic-neutral cloth diaper as certified by Plastic Bank. The diaper is cleverly designed to grow with kids from newborn to toddler ages. They also come in a wide array of prints designed by people like activist and I Quit Plastics author Kathryn Nelson. Her ocean-inspired prints look like they belong in a children’s book, and there are also gorgeous desert and floral prints to choose from.

20

A Porcelain Slab For Moms Who Love To Bake

Elevate your mom’s baking game with this baking slab from Made In. This slab is a dish with provenance — it’s crafted from a 202-year-old porcelain recipe, and with its simple style, it does indeed look like a dish that could be found in your grandma’s kitchen. Made in France, the slab is good for ensuring that baked goods (think sheet cakes or focaccia bread, dishes with a wide surface area) are evenly heated without over or underbaked spots. It’s microwave- and oven-safe up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s temperature-resistant, which means it can go from the freezer to the oven.

21

This Facial Bundle That Turns Your Home Into A Spa

Gift someone the full spa facial experience at home with Peak Scents’ Ultimate Facial Bundle. The set comes with an array of products from the brand’s rose phyto line — facial cleanser, toner, mist, and oil — in addition to a jade roller and a serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. The brand’s propietary blend of rose and acai hydrates the skin with restorative, rejuvenating stem cells and peptides.

22

A Decanter (Wine Glass Set) That Will Make A Cheap Bottle Of Wine Taste Better

If your mom’s an amateur sommelier — or simply a casual wine drinker — she’ll likely appreciate this gorgeous decanter (available with four red or white wine glasses) from Made In Cookware. Coming from Italy, the decanter is designed with a wide surface area to efficiently aerate wine — but with a slim-enough profile to not overcrowd a table. The brand’s eye-catching minimal design stands out here yet again.

23

This Linen Sheet Set That Looks & Feels So Much More Expensive Than It Is

Costing half the price of popular competitors, these European linen sheet set from Quince will look and feel like a luxurious gift without costing you a fortune. Woven from 100% European flax, these linen sheets are a mid-weight, which means they’re lightweight but have substance to them. They’re also OEKO-TEX® certified, so they’re made without the use of potentially harmful chemicals or pesticides.

* Available in 15 chic colors

24

The Grill That Allows Each Family Member To Customize Their Food

Perfect for morning family breakfasts or a grill party outside, Greenlife’s Family Fun grill is, above all, an individualized cooking experience. Coming with eight mini nonstick pans, eight spatulas, and a reversible grill/griddle cooking top, this grill lets each family member customize their omelet, pancake, burger, etc. Like Greenlife’s other products, this one is coated in a nonstick ceramic with an adjustable, removable temperature probe. Nonslip feet hold the grill steady while it’s being used.

25

This Mask Bundle For Moisturizing & Nourishing The Whole Body

Sets with a variety of samples are always a popular gift — they allow the recipient to try something that they might not normally treat themselves to. That’s the case with this mini mask bundle from Peak Scents, which comes with four trial sizes of its face masks and body scrub: almond honey, green clay, renewal peel, and coconut sugar scrub. These masks hit all the notes; they detox, hydrate, and exfoliate. Made with luxurious ingredients and organic oils such as pink kaolin clay and coconut milk, this bundle will give several mini spa moments.

26

This Sustainable Sneaker That’s Very Comfortable — & Looks Trendy

These stylish sneakers from Nisolo take sustainable footwear to the next level. They’re made using recycled plastic from water bottles that would otherwise end up in landfills, and the soles are built from sugarcane-based green EVA with recycled cotton laces. Beyond that, they’re a trendy-looking shoe with a sock-like fit and a lightweight, shock-absorbing sole. Your mom will also likely appreciate their convenience — once they’re tied, they function like a slip-on that can be worn without tying and untying. Choose from three soft, neutral colorways.

27

A Milk Frother That Brings The Coffee Shop Experience Home

For coffee drinkers who use milk or cream, this handheld frother levels up that cup of joe, latte, or cappucccino. Compactly sized — and with an accompanying stand — the frother whisks and foams milk for the coffee shop experience at home. Within around 20 seconds, the milk is ready to go, and the frother can be kept next to your coffee maker. It also comes in an array of bright colors. “I bought this SEVEN YEARS AGO and it still works as good as the day I bought it,” one Amazon shopper raved. “I've tried a few others and nothing compared to the power.”

28

This Curvy Massager That Helps Work Out The Knots

This trigger point massager’s unique look is part of what makes it work so well. With a curvy design, it helps destress muscle knots in backs, shoulders, legs, and more, while also addressing pain trigger points from head to toe. At under a pound, the massager is also easy to move around the body — and it’s still sturdy with a fiberglass-infused plastic. It’s helpful for those dealing with pain from fibromyalgia, and on the more casual side, it’s also an ideal back scratcher. With nearly 3,000 five-star reviews, shoppers write, “Where has this thing been for my whole life?!?” and say it “gets right to where you need it the most”.

29

This (Real) Silk Sleeping Mask That’s Good For Your Skin

At just $20, this silk sleep mask is, simply put, a total steal. (A silk mask of this quality would traditionally retail at around $50.) The mulberry silk used in this mask has 18 varieties of amino acids that help skin retain moisture, as well as help regulate the body’s temperature. It’s also hypoallergenic and comes in seven subtle, chic colors. A cute carrying case makes this mask a good travel companion.

30

These Plush Pillows That Keep Their Shape

Upgrade your bed with this set of two cooling, plush pillows made to keep their shape night after night. Choose from down alternative or memory foam filling, either way they’re covered in a 250-thread-count cover. They’re also designed to work for any sleeping style, whether back, side, or stomach. And, a useful thing, they can be washed and dried when they need to be cleaned. With more than 20,000 five-star reviews, these pillows are a bonafide hit on Amazon.

31

These Heel Sleeves That Moisturize Dry, Cracked Heels

For dry, cracked heels that call for extra attention, these heel sleeves are made for deep moisturization. Slide them on to hydrate heels with aloe vera, shea butter, and mineral oils that work together to heal cracked skin and calluses. Whether your mom’s feet or your feet could use some extra care, wear them for 20 minutes about two to three times per week to see improvement.

32

This Chic Cashmere Sweater That’s Shockingly Affordable (& Ethically Sourced)

A cashmere sweater is one of those purchases that feels like a big splurge, but Quince’s line of cashmere sweaters reveals that it doesn’t have to be. The brand’s Mongolian cashmere crewneck sweater is a serious bargain — and one that elevates a wardrobe. Made with ethically sourced cashmere produced by Mongolian goats, it has a classic crewneck fit that’s relaxed without being too baggy. Choose from 14 color options, ranging from a preppy camel to a dreamy light blue.

33

This Build-Your-Own Cookie Box With Festive Flavors

Sure, it’s hard to beat the quintessential chocolate chip cookie — but a chocolate chip cookie with the savory saltiness of a pretzel or a cheesecake-infused cookie? Sometimes it’s fun to go all out. This custom cookie box from Iowa-based bakery Cookies & Dreams lets you assemble a box of six cookies for your loved ones from a very party-ready array of flavors, from the Golden Grahams-topped Betty White Cookie to the Cinnamon Roll Cookie. And if you want to go even more cookie-wild, you can sign up for a monthly delivery.

Plus, when you purchase, you (or your mom) can get a free milk-infused moisturizing face mask with your order — just add it to your cart and use promo code FREEMASK at checkout.

This article was originally published on