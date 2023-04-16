These Genius Mother’s Day Gifts Are So Much Better Than What You Usually Give

Sure, it’s hard to beat the quintessential chocolate chip cookie — but a chocolate chip cookie with the savory saltiness of a pretzel or a cheesecake-infused cookie? Sometimes it’s fun to go all out. This custom cookie box from Iowa-based bakery Cookies & Dreams lets you assemble a box of six cookies for your loved ones from a very party-ready array of flavors, from the Golden Grahams-topped Betty White Cookie to the Cinnamon Roll Cookie. And if you want to go even more cookie-wild, you can sign up for a monthly delivery.

Plus, when you purchase, you (or your mom) can get a free milk-infused moisturizing face mask with your order — just add it to your cart and use promo code FREEMASK at checkout.