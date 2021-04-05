If You’re A Homebody, You’ll Love These 44 Cheap & Super Useful Things On Amazon

Spending time at home doesn’t have to be a bore. Granted, you’ll probably wind up doing at least a few chores. But once those are complete? It’s time to start relaxing. Whether that means you’re chilling in bed or whipping up a delicious meal is up to you — but either way, there are tons of useful things on Amazon that any homebody can appreciate.

Just how useful am I talking about? From lumbar support cushions to scented candles, I’ve made sure to grab something helpful for everybody on this list. There are bath bombs that help moisturize dry skin while you soak, as well as face masks that are chock-full of nourishing snail mucin. And if you enjoy cooking, make sure to check out the omelet maker I’ve included. Not only do the heating plates have a nonstick coating, but they also cook your eggs from above and below — no need to flip anything over here.

Whether you're stuck at home or you've decided to spend a night indoors by yourself, there are tons of cheap things on Amazon that make being at home so much better. Besides — if you lean in close, I think I can even hear those bath bombs calling your name.

Keep scrolling for more.

1 These Scented Candles That Burn For 30 Hours SONSIEN Scented Candles Set (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Each one of these candles burns for about 30 hours, which means an entire four-piece set provides you with up to 120 hours of warm, ambient light. They’re made with eco-friendly soy wax, and you can choose from packs of four and eight with various scents, including gardenia, lavender, jasmine, and vanilla.

2 A Box Of Bath Bombs That Hydrate Dry Skin LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Pack ) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made with nourishing shea butter, these bath bombs help moisturize dry skin while you soak. Their relaxing aromas (including rose, lavender, and chamomile) come from the essential oils in each one — and unlike some bath bombs, these ones also make your bathwater fizz up with bubbles.

3 The Mattress Pad With A Breathable 100% Cotton Surface Oaskys Cooling Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon Some mattress pads can leave you sweating at night — but this one has a 100% cotton surface that’s soft and breathable. The fitted sheet pocket is deep enough for mattresses up to 21 inches, and it’s filled with a fluffy and hypoallergenic down alternative. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

4 The Mini Projector That Upgrades Movie Night ELEPHAS Mini Portable Projector Amazon $56 See On Amazon Take movie night to the next level with this portable projector, which is so compact it can fit in the palm of your hand. It features multiple ports, including HDMI, USB, micro-SD, and more, so it’s easy to connect to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

5 This Soft Bralette That’s Perfect For Lounging Around Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from a soft cotton-modal blend with a hint of elastane for stretch, this bralette from Calvin Klein is a must-have for any lazy day around the house. Molded cups provide light lining, while the wide elastic band at the bottom helps keep it from shifting around as you move. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 7, including black, cerulean, and heather gray

6 These Light Bulbs That Can Help You Fall Asleep MiracleLED Relax Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Need help winding down at the end of the day? These soft yellow light bulbs can help stimulate melatonin production in order to help you fall asleep at night. Plus, one reviewer wrote they’re “much more relaxed and drift off to sleep more quickly” after using these bulbs. Choose from packs of two, four, six, and eight.

7 A Shelf That Clips Onto Your Bed Frame BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space for a nightstand? Not a problem when you have this bed shelf. Simply clamp it onto your bed frame, and you’ll have space for drinks, tablets, books, and more. Reviewers also raved about how it was easy to assemble and install.

8 A Pack Of Sheet Masks Loaded With Hydrating Snail Mucin COSRX Advanced Snail Mucin Power Sheet Mask (10 Sheets) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your skin is dry and dull, the snail mucin in these face masks can help soothe parched skin by imparting moisture deep into your complexion. No snails were harmed in order to harvest the mucin — and each mask is made without any parabens or artificial fragrances.

9 This Silk Pillowcase That’s Gentle On Hair J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase for Hair & Skin Amazon $21 See On Amazon Tired of waking up with frizzy hair? You might want to try sleeping on this 100% mulberry silk pillowcase. Silk offers a frictionless surface for your strands, which means it can help reduce frizz while you sleep. Plus, it comes in more than 10 colors to match your current sheets.

10 The Weighted Blanket That Can Help Soothe You Before Bed Waowoo Adult Weighted Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon If your mind is frequently racing before bed, sleeping with a weighted blanket can help reduce feelings of stress. The box stitching ensures that the glass bead filling stays evenly distributed throughout, and many reviewers raved about how it helped them fall asleep. Choose from four sizes and seven weights ranging from 4 to 25 pounds.

11 A Lumbar Support Pillow That Straps To Your Chair Qutool Half Moon Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lumbar support pillow is made from memory foam, which contours to your body to support and align the spine. And once you adjust the strap on this pillow so that it’s securely around your chair in the most supportive position, the nonslip backing will help keep it in place.

12 This Slicer That Helps You Chop Ingredients Evenly Westmark Multipurpose Stainless Steel Cheese and Food Slicer Amazon $29 See On Amazon If your ingredients aren’t sliced up evenly, there’s a good chance they won’t all cook at the same rate in your dish. This slicer not only helps ensure that all your veggies are uniform in size, but the stainless steel blades effortlessly glide through everything from sausages to blocks of parmesan.

13 This Pitcher That Lets You Make Cold Brew At Home Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bored with your regular drip-style coffee machine? Refresh your morning routine with this cold brew coffee maker. The BPA-free pitcher has a reusable fine-mesh filter that makes up to four servings of smooth, delicious cold brew at a time. Plus, it’s narrow enough to fit into most refrigerator doors.

14 A Pair Of Slip-Resistant Shoes For The Bathroom BRONAX Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See on Amazon Made from soft and durable EVA material, these massage slides are ergonomically designed for comfort — and the grippy soles are perfect for keeping you stable on wet bathroom floors. Choose from twelve colors. Available sizes: 4— 13

15 A Soft Robe That Comes In Gorgeous Colors Seven Apparel Hotel Spa Collection Herringbone Textured Plush Robe Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fuchsia, coral, blue, green — this plush robe comes in almost too many gorgeous shades. The herringbone pattern gives it a sleek look that stands apart from others, and many reviewers raved about how it feels “soft and comfortable,” making it perfect for lounging around the house. Available sizes: One size fits most

Available colors: 6

16 The Smart Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa Philips Hue LED Smart Light Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Pair these smart bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control them using voice commands — no need to get up and off the couch whatsoever. Unlike incandescent bulbs, they have a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours. You can also control them using your smartphone, so there’s no smart hub required.

17 A Dish Brush With Sturdy Scrubber Bristles Full Circle Bamboo Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Break out this scrubber brush the next time your regular sponge isn’t doing enough to get rid of stubborn grime. The bristles are extra-sturdy, making it easy to chip away at burnt bits — and the ergonomic handle is made from eco-friendly bamboo. Plus, each order comes with a ceramic base that dispenses soap with a gentle press.

18 The Cloth That Quickly Removes Waterproof Makeup The Original Erase All Makeup Eraser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Simply soak this makeup-erasing cloth with water, and it’ll help wash away everything from caked-on foundation to waterproof mascara. No cleanser is necessary for it to be effective — and the gentle polyester cloth is even suitable for people who have sensitive skin. Plus, it’s machine-washable for easy care.

19 An Omelet Maker That Doesn’t Need Any Flipping Holstein Housewares Omelet Maker Amazon $24 See On Amazon The hardest part about making an omelet is flipping it — luckily, this highly rated omelet maker does that part for you. Nonstick heating plates on the top and bottom cook your eggs thoroughly without any flipping required. The best part? You can also use it to make frittatas, pizza pockets, and more. Choose from four colors: black, mint, red, and teal.

20 This Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently JALL Sunrise Wake Up Alarm Clock Light Amazon $34 See On Amazon Waking up to a blaring alarm is a quick way to ruin a good night of sleep — so upgrade to this sunrise alarm clock instead. It gradually grows brighter and brighter so that you wake up gently, while the backup alarm ensures heavy sleepers are up in time for that morning meeting. Choose from white and faux wood styles.

21 The Pillow Mist That Can Help Relax Your Mind Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual Pillow Mist, 8 Oz Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with a soothing blend of lavender essential oils, you only need to give your pillow a few spritzes of this aromatherapy mist to promote relaxation and help ease your mind before bed. You can also use it as a refreshing room spray, and the formula is vegan, organic, and cruelty-free.

22 A Pumice Scrubber That’s Tough On Stubborn Calluses Maccibelle Salon Foot Pumice and Scrubber Amazon $3 See On Amazon Not only is this pumice scrubber tough enough to get rid of stubborn calluses, but it also features two sides: a coarse one for deep exfoliation, and a medium one for smoothing rough skin. Soak your feet for 10 minutes beforehand, then gently rub the scrubber around in circular motions to buff away rough skin.

23 This Screen Magnifier That Folds Down For Travel MARCHERO 12" Phone Screen Magnifier Amazon $17 See On Amazon Tired of squinting at your phone to watch videos? Allow this magnifier to blow up your screen so that it’s easier to see. It’s perfect for long flights or car rides — and it even folds down so that it’s easy to pack once you reach your destination. Choose from white, black, and red.

24 The Tool That Helps You Carry Drinks Without Spilling SpillNot Drink Carrier Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your mug or cup on this drink carrier as you walk around. Not only does it automatically swing to help keep your drinks from spilling, but the curved arm is designed so that you can also carry bowls — even if they’re larger than the base. This clever carrier has earned raves from reviewers, with one writing, “I haven't spilled a drop yet - 200 cups and counting.”

25 This Dehumidifier That’s Compact & Quiet SEAVON Portable Dehumidifier Amazon $48 See On Amazon Unlike some dehumidifiers, this portable one creates very little noise so that you can easily keep it running while you’re asleep. The tank has a 35-ounce capacity and automatic shut-off kicks in to help prevent overflow if you aren’t around to stop it yourself — and it even features a colorful LED night light to help you see in the dark.

26 A Body Brush Set That Helps Exfoliate Away Flakes TEMEAYE Bath Body Brush (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t need harsh serums or cleansers to get rid of flaking skin — just use this body brush. The natural bristles exfoliate away dead flakes, while the extra-long handle helps you reach that awkward spot on your back. Plus, each order also comes with a palm brush.

27 The Chair Cushion That Helps You Stay Warm Hughapy Sherpa Chair Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your home office or favorite lounging spot is chilly, this plush chair cushion can help keep you warm. It’s made from soft sherpa that adds comfort to hard seats, while the fan-shaped waist helps trap heat. Choose from eight colors including grey, navy, wine, and more.

28 A Cream That Helps Moisturize Cracked Feet USA Naturals Tea Tree Oil Foot Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not all creams are created equal — when the skin on your feet is rough and cracking, this one can help moisturize them back to feeling smooth. It contains tea tree oil to help soothe irritation, along with aloe vera and other ingredients to hydrate parched skin.

29 These Stackable Shelves That Are Perfect For Bathroom Storage mDesign Corner Freestanding Stackable Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add these stackable shelves to the corner of your vanity or cabinet if you need a little extra space for all your bottles. They’re made from shatter-resistant plastic that’s BPA-free — and the nonslip grips on the feet keep them from shifting around. Each pack contains two shelves, and you can choose from four colors.

30 A Scrub That Exfoliates Chapped Lips Samnyte Lip Scrub Amazon $7 See On Amazon When hydrating balms aren’t doing enough to soothe your chapped lips, you may want to try exfoliating away that dead skin using this natural scrub. It contains ingredients like jojoba and avocado oil to moisturize dry lips, while sugar particles gently scrub away flakes. Plus, it’s even 100% vegan. Choose from caramel and peach flavors.

31 The Lamp That Helps You Grow Plants Indoors EZORKAS Grow Light Amazon $33 See On Amazon Give your indoor garden a boost with this LED grow light, which features three lighting modes so that your plants can grow from germination to flower. It’s also dimmable — and the sturdy clip at the bottom lets you attach it to tables or even flower pots.

32 A Power Strip With 3 Convenient USB Ports Anker Power Strip Surge Protector Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s no need to go looking for a power brick when your phone needs a charge — just plug it into one of the three USB ports on this power strip, which also features 12 AC outlets. The extra-long cable is great for distant outlets, while the built-in surge protection helps keep your electronics safe from spikes. Choose from white and black in 6-foot, 8-foot, and 10-foot lengths.

33 The Waffle Maker That Won’t Stick To Your Breakfast BELLA Classic Waffle Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only are both heating plates on this waffle maker nonstick, but the dial on the top also lets you adjust how brown your breakfast comes out. Just rotate the handle to flip your waffle — and when you’re done, the drip tray removes for easy cleaning. Choose from black and polished stainless steel.

34 A Bathtub Caddy Made From Durable Bamboo Bambüsi Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Amazon $37 See On Amazon Stretch this bamboo caddy across your bathtub, and you’ll instantly have a convenient place to keep wine glasses, tablets, books, and more. The handles expand to fit most tubs, while the bamboo wood is covered with waterproof varnish — just in case you get it wet.

35 This Pillow That Can Help Alleviate Sciatica Pain Luna Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pop this orthopedic pillow between your knees when you get into bed, and it can help keep your spine properly aligned while you sleep. It’s great for helping alleviate pain from sciatica and relieving pressure on the lower back. Plus, the memory foam filling contours to the shape of your legs for maximum comfort.

36 A Throw Blanket Made From Soft Faux Fur Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Just imagine how luxurious your living room will look with this faux fur throw blanket draped across your couch. Unlike some blankets, this one features fur on both sides — and many reviewers raved about how it feels “incredibly soft.” Choose from eight colors including teal, gray, arctic blue, and more.

37 A Kitchen Mat That Can Help Reduce Fatigue HappyTrends Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Standing for long periods of time can leave your legs feeling sore — but this anti-fatigue mat can help. The gel padding helps cushion your joints to prevent tiredness, while the waterproof surface keeps it looking fresh no matter how many times something spills. Choose from gray and green in various sizes.

38 The Oversized Hoodie That Feels Like A Blanket THE COMFY Original Wearable Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you want the comfort of a blanket and the warmth of a hoodie, this best-selling wearable blanket has got you covered. It’s made from soft microfiber with a toasty sherpa lining to help you stay warm, and it comes in a range of colors and styles, including burgundy, leopard print, and red plaid. Available sizes: One size fits most

Available colors and styles: 17

39 This Gadget That Cooks S’mores In The Microwave Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t need a roaring campfire to make s’mores — just use this handy BPA-free tool and make them in the microwave. It only takes about 30 seconds to get your chocolate and marshmallow warm and melty, while the water reservoir helps ensure even results.

40 A Pack Of Hangers That Help Save Space FIFATA Space Saving Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Got a closet that’s overflowing with clothes? These hangers can help free up some space. You can hang them upright or lengthwise, while the swivel design makes it easy to access all your clothes. Choose from packs of four and eight in various colors.

41 A Cleansing Mask Made From Bentonite Clay Aztec Secret Facial & Body Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s only one ingredient in this face mask: pure bentonite clay. To use, mix with water or apple cider vinegar and apply to the face, body, or hair to absorb oil. “I washed it off after 20 mins and was shocked to see my clogged pores were much cleaner and less congested,” wrote one reviewer.

42 This Bowl That Lets You Pop Fresh Kernels The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re in the mood for fresh popcorn, try cooking your kernels using this bowl. It’s made from durable silicone with safe-touch handles to take it out of the microwave — and once finished, you can collapse it down to a fraction of its size to stash it away. Choose from an array of colors, including green, orange, and aqua.

43 These Ice Globes That Can Help Reduce Puffiness MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials Amazon $23 See on Amazon Tired of waking up with puffy eyes? These ice globes are not only great for helping soothe inflammation, but they can also help alleviate pain from headaches and muscle tension. They’re made from durable glass, and the liquid filling is non-toxic. Choose from blue and pink.