If You’re A Homebody, You’ll Love These 44 Cheap & Super Useful Things On Amazon

Spending time at home doesn’t have to be a bore. Granted, you’ll probably wind up doing at least a few chores. But once those are complete? It’s time to start relaxing. Whether that means you’re chilling in bed or whipping up a delicious meal is up to you — but either way, there are tons of
useful things on Amazon that any homebody can appreciate.
Just how useful am I talking about? From lumbar support cushions to scented candles, I’ve made sure to grab something helpful for everybody on this list. There are bath bombs that help moisturize dry skin while you soak, as well as face masks that are chock-full of nourishing snail mucin. And if you enjoy cooking, make sure to check out the omelet maker I’ve included. Not only do the heating plates have a nonstick coating, but they also cook your eggs from above
and below — no need to flip anything over here.
Whether you're stuck at home or you've decided to spend a night indoors by yourself, there are tons of cheap things on Amazon that
make being at home so much better. Besides — if you lean in close, I think I can even hear those bath bombs calling your name.
Keep scrolling for more.
1 These Scented Candles That Burn For 30 Hours
Each one of
these candles burns for about 30 hours, which means an entire four-piece set provides you with up to 120 hours of warm, ambient light. They’re made with eco-friendly soy wax, and you can choose from packs of four and eight with various scents, including gardenia, lavender, jasmine, and vanilla. 2 A Box Of Bath Bombs That Hydrate Dry Skin
Made with nourishing shea butter,
these bath bombs help moisturize dry skin while you soak. Their relaxing aromas (including rose, lavender, and chamomile) come from the essential oils in each one — and unlike some bath bombs, these ones also make your bathwater fizz up with bubbles. 3 The Mattress Pad With A Breathable 100% Cotton Surface
Some mattress pads can leave you sweating at night — but
this one has a 100% cotton surface that’s soft and breathable. The fitted sheet pocket is deep enough for mattresses up to 21 inches, and it’s filled with a fluffy and hypoallergenic down alternative. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king 4 The Mini Projector That Upgrades Movie Night
Take movie night to the next level with
this portable projector, which is so compact it can fit in the palm of your hand. It features multiple ports, including HDMI, USB, micro-SD, and more, so it’s easy to connect to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. 5 This Soft Bralette That’s Perfect For Lounging Around
Made from a soft cotton-modal blend with a
hint of elastane for stretch, this bralette from Calvin Klein is a must-have for any lazy day around the house. Molded cups provide light lining, while the wide elastic band at the bottom helps keep it from shifting around as you move. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors and styles: 7, including black, cerulean, and heather gray 6 These Light Bulbs That Can Help You Fall Asleep
Need help winding down at the end of the day? These
soft yellow light bulbs can help stimulate melatonin production in order to help you fall asleep at night. Plus, one reviewer wrote they’re “much more relaxed and drift off to sleep more quickly” after using these bulbs. Choose from packs of two, four, six, and eight. 7 A Shelf That Clips Onto Your Bed Frame
Don’t have enough space for a nightstand? Not a problem when you have
this bed shelf. Simply clamp it onto your bed frame, and you’ll have space for drinks, tablets, books, and more. Reviewers also raved about how it was easy to assemble and install. 8 A Pack Of Sheet Masks Loaded With Hydrating Snail Mucin
If your skin is dry and dull, the snail mucin in
these face masks can help soothe parched skin by imparting moisture deep into your complexion. No snails were harmed in order to harvest the mucin — and each mask is made without any parabens or artificial fragrances. 9 This Silk Pillowcase That’s Gentle On Hair 10 The Weighted Blanket That Can Help Soothe You Before Bed
If your mind is frequently racing before bed, sleeping with a
weighted blanket can help reduce feelings of stress. The box stitching ensures that the glass bead filling stays evenly distributed throughout, and many reviewers raved about how it helped them fall asleep. Choose from four sizes and seven weights ranging from 4 to 25 pounds. 11 A Lumbar Support Pillow That Straps To Your Chair
This
lumbar support pillow is made from memory foam, which contours to your body to support and align the spine. And once you adjust the strap on this pillow so that it’s securely around your chair in the most supportive position, the nonslip backing will help keep it in place. 12 This Slicer That Helps You Chop Ingredients Evenly
If your ingredients aren’t sliced up evenly, there’s a good chance they won’t all cook at the same rate in your dish.
This slicer not only helps ensure that all your veggies are uniform in size, but the stainless steel blades effortlessly glide through everything from sausages to blocks of parmesan. 13 This Pitcher That Lets You Make Cold Brew At Home
Bored with your regular drip-style coffee machine? Refresh your morning routine with this
cold brew coffee maker. The BPA-free pitcher has a reusable fine-mesh filter that makes up to four servings of smooth, delicious cold brew at a time. Plus, it’s narrow enough to fit into most refrigerator doors. 14 A Pair Of Slip-Resistant Shoes For The Bathroom
Made from soft and durable EVA material, these
massage slides are ergonomically designed for comfort — and the grippy soles are perfect for keeping you stable on wet bathroom floors. Choose from twelve colors. 15 A Soft Robe That Comes In Gorgeous Colors
Fuchsia, coral, blue, green —
this plush robe comes in almost too many gorgeous shades. The herringbone pattern gives it a sleek look that stands apart from others, and many reviewers raved about how it feels “soft and comfortable,” making it perfect for lounging around the house. Available sizes: One size fits most Available colors: 6 16 The Smart Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa
Pair
these smart bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control them using voice commands — no need to get up and off the couch whatsoever. Unlike incandescent bulbs, they have a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours. You can also control them using your smartphone, so there’s no smart hub required. 17 A Dish Brush With Sturdy Scrubber Bristles
Break out
this scrubber brush the next time your regular sponge isn’t doing enough to get rid of stubborn grime. The bristles are extra-sturdy, making it easy to chip away at burnt bits — and the ergonomic handle is made from eco-friendly bamboo. Plus, each order comes with a ceramic base that dispenses soap with a gentle press. 18 The Cloth That Quickly Removes Waterproof Makeup
Simply soak
this makeup-erasing cloth with water, and it’ll help wash away everything from caked-on foundation to waterproof mascara. No cleanser is necessary for it to be effective — and the gentle polyester cloth is even suitable for people who have sensitive skin. Plus, it’s machine-washable for easy care. 19 An Omelet Maker That Doesn’t Need Any Flipping
The hardest part about making an omelet is flipping it — luckily, this
highly rated omelet maker does that part for you. Nonstick heating plates on the top and bottom cook your eggs thoroughly without any flipping required. The best part? You can also use it to make frittatas, pizza pockets, and more. Choose from four colors: black, mint, red, and teal. 20 This Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently
Waking up to a blaring alarm is a quick way to ruin a good night of sleep — so upgrade to this
sunrise alarm clock instead. It gradually grows brighter and brighter so that you wake up gently, while the backup alarm ensures heavy sleepers are up in time for that morning meeting. Choose from white and faux wood styles. 21 The Pillow Mist That Can Help Relax Your Mind
Made with a soothing blend of lavender essential oils, you only need to give your pillow a few spritzes of
this aromatherapy mist to promote relaxation and help ease your mind before bed. You can also use it as a refreshing room spray, and the formula is vegan, organic, and cruelty-free. 22 A Pumice Scrubber That’s Tough On Stubborn Calluses
Not only is
this pumice scrubber tough enough to get rid of stubborn calluses, but it also features two sides: a coarse one for deep exfoliation, and a medium one for smoothing rough skin. Soak your feet for 10 minutes beforehand, then gently rub the scrubber around in circular motions to buff away rough skin. 23 This Screen Magnifier That Folds Down For Travel
Tired of squinting at your phone to watch videos? Allow
this magnifier to blow up your screen so that it’s easier to see. It’s perfect for long flights or car rides — and it even folds down so that it’s easy to pack once you reach your destination. Choose from white, black, and red. 24 The Tool That Helps You Carry Drinks Without Spilling
Keep your mug or cup on
this drink carrier as you walk around. Not only does it automatically swing to help keep your drinks from spilling, but the curved arm is designed so that you can also carry bowls — even if they’re larger than the base. This clever carrier has earned raves from reviewers, with one writing, “I haven't spilled a drop yet - 200 cups and counting.” 25 This Dehumidifier That’s Compact & Quiet
Unlike some dehumidifiers,
this portable one creates very little noise so that you can easily keep it running while you’re asleep. The tank has a 35-ounce capacity and automatic shut-off kicks in to help prevent overflow if you aren’t around to stop it yourself — and it even features a colorful LED night light to help you see in the dark. 26 A Body Brush Set That Helps Exfoliate Away Flakes
You don’t need harsh serums or cleansers to get rid of flaking skin — just use
this body brush. The natural bristles exfoliate away dead flakes, while the extra-long handle helps you reach that awkward spot on your back. Plus, each order also comes with a palm brush. 27 The Chair Cushion That Helps You Stay Warm
If your home office or favorite lounging spot is chilly, this
plush chair cushion can help keep you warm. It’s made from soft sherpa that adds comfort to hard seats, while the fan-shaped waist helps trap heat. Choose from eight colors including grey, navy, wine, and more. 28 A Cream That Helps Moisturize Cracked Feet
Not all creams are created equal — when the skin on your feet is rough and cracking,
this one can help moisturize them back to feeling smooth. It contains tea tree oil to help soothe irritation, along with aloe vera and other ingredients to hydrate parched skin. 29 These Stackable Shelves That Are Perfect For Bathroom Storage
Add
these stackable shelves to the corner of your vanity or cabinet if you need a little extra space for all your bottles. They’re made from shatter-resistant plastic that’s BPA-free — and the nonslip grips on the feet keep them from shifting around. Each pack contains two shelves, and you can choose from four colors. 30 A Scrub That Exfoliates Chapped Lips
When hydrating balms aren’t doing enough to soothe your chapped lips, you may want to try exfoliating away that dead skin using
this natural scrub. It contains ingredients like jojoba and avocado oil to moisturize dry lips, while sugar particles gently scrub away flakes. Plus, it’s even 100% vegan. Choose from caramel and peach flavors. 31 The Lamp That Helps You Grow Plants Indoors
Give your indoor garden a boost with this
LED grow light, which features three lighting modes so that your plants can grow from germination to flower. It’s also dimmable — and the sturdy clip at the bottom lets you attach it to tables or even flower pots. 32 A Power Strip With 3 Convenient USB Ports
There’s no need to go looking for a power brick when your phone needs a charge — just plug it into one of the three USB ports on
this power strip, which also features 12 AC outlets. The extra-long cable is great for distant outlets, while the built-in surge protection helps keep your electronics safe from spikes. Choose from white and black in 6-foot, 8-foot, and 10-foot lengths. 33 The Waffle Maker That Won’t Stick To Your Breakfast
Not only are both heating plates on
this waffle maker nonstick, but the dial on the top also lets you adjust how brown your breakfast comes out. Just rotate the handle to flip your waffle — and when you’re done, the drip tray removes for easy cleaning. Choose from black and polished stainless steel. 34 A Bathtub Caddy Made From Durable Bamboo
Stretch
this bamboo caddy across your bathtub, and you’ll instantly have a convenient place to keep wine glasses, tablets, books, and more. The handles expand to fit most tubs, while the bamboo wood is covered with waterproof varnish — just in case you get it wet. 35 This Pillow That Can Help Alleviate Sciatica Pain
Pop
this orthopedic pillow between your knees when you get into bed, and it can help keep your spine properly aligned while you sleep. It’s great for helping alleviate pain from sciatica and relieving pressure on the lower back. Plus, the memory foam filling contours to the shape of your legs for maximum comfort. 36 A Throw Blanket Made From Soft Faux Fur
Just imagine how luxurious your living room will look with
this faux fur throw blanket draped across your couch. Unlike some blankets, this one features fur on both sides — and many reviewers raved about how it feels “incredibly soft.” Choose from eight colors including teal, gray, arctic blue, and more. 37 A Kitchen Mat That Can Help Reduce Fatigue
Standing for long periods of time can leave your legs feeling sore — but
this anti-fatigue mat can help. The gel padding helps cushion your joints to prevent tiredness, while the waterproof surface keeps it looking fresh no matter how many times something spills. Choose from gray and green in various sizes. 38 The Oversized Hoodie That Feels Like A Blanket
When you want the comfort of a blanket
and the warmth of a hoodie, this best-selling wearable blanket has got you covered. It’s made from soft microfiber with a toasty sherpa lining to help you stay warm, and it comes in a range of colors and styles, including burgundy, leopard print, and red plaid. Available sizes: One size fits most Available colors and styles: 17 39 This Gadget That Cooks S’mores In The Microwave
You don’t need a roaring campfire to make s’mores — just use
this handy BPA-free tool and make them in the microwave. It only takes about 30 seconds to get your chocolate and marshmallow warm and melty, while the water reservoir helps ensure even results. 40 A Pack Of Hangers That Help Save Space
Got a closet that’s overflowing with clothes?
These hangers can help free up some space. You can hang them upright or lengthwise, while the swivel design makes it easy to access all your clothes. Choose from packs of four and eight in various colors. 41 A Cleansing Mask Made From Bentonite Clay
There’s only one ingredient in
this face mask: pure bentonite clay. To use, mix with water or apple cider vinegar and apply to the face, body, or hair to absorb oil. “I washed it off after 20 mins and was shocked to see my clogged pores were much cleaner and less congested,” wrote one reviewer. 42 This Bowl That Lets You Pop Fresh Kernels
If you’re in the mood for fresh popcorn, try cooking your kernels using
this bowl. It’s made from durable silicone with safe-touch handles to take it out of the microwave — and once finished, you can collapse it down to a fraction of its size to stash it away. Choose from an array of colors, including green, orange, and aqua. 43 These Ice Globes That Can Help Reduce Puffiness
Tired of waking up with puffy eyes?
These ice globes are not only great for helping soothe inflammation, but they can also help alleviate pain from headaches and muscle tension. They’re made from durable glass, and the liquid filling is non-toxic. Choose from blue and pink. 44 The Jade Roller That’s Great For Cooling Facial Massage
Made from 100% Brazilian jade,
this facial roller is great for helping stimulate blood flow in your complexion. The naturally cool jade roller offers an easy way to soothe under-eye puffiness, and each order also comes with a gua sha massage tool and a silicone brush for applying serums and moisturizers.