M&S Has Given Colin And Connie The Caterpillar An LGBTQ+ Makeover

Love is truly in the air with Valentine’s Day nearly upon us, and M&S has treated us to our fave caterpillars, Colin and Connie, making a comeback for the big day. The iconic caterpillar cakes will be getting quite the romantic makeover, with decorative milk chocolate hearts and heart-shaped sprinkles covering their Swiss roll bodies.

Last year, caterpillar cake fans could buy both Colin and Connie in a pack for Valentine’s Day, but this year, not only can you still buy Colin and Connie together, but M&S are offering same gender pairings as well.

That’s right, as part of LGBTQ+ history month, you can now buy two Connies or two Colins as part of the M&S Valentine’s Day range for just £10. These are currently available in-store or can be bought online at marksandspencer.com.

M&S have introduced these new same gender bundles in their efforts to become a more inclusive brand, with their Valentine’s Day range also including cards for same gender couples, making them less gender specific.

And this isn’t the first time that M&S has given its caterpillar cakes a makeover for a national holiday. For Mother’s Day in 2021, the retailer released a limited edition ‘Flower Power’ Connie the Caterpillar cake that went down quite a treat. And for Christmas, Colin the Caterpillar got the festive makeover with a cheeky yuletide twist.

So, if you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day treat for loved one or just fancy a slice of cake yourself, be sure to grab your Colin and/or Connie the Caterpillar combo of choice in time for the big day.