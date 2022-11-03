Twitter Is Going Wild Over Celebrations Tubs Axing Bounty Bars

It’s a sad, sad day for lovers of coconut swathed in creamy milk chocolate, as the Bounty has been brutally axed from some Celebrations tubs as part of a trial by manufacturer Mars Wrigley. In the run-up to Christmas, 40 Tesco stores across the UK will be selling limited numbers of “No Bounty” Celebrations boxes. The decision to cull the delicious bite from the trial run comes after a survey found that 39% of us dislike Bounty bars, and follows a scheme last year which allowed customers to return their unwanted Bounty bars for the first time.

"Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates,” said Celebrations senior brand manager Emily Owen. “Now, off the back of public demand, we're trialling taking them out of the tub altogether.” The missing coconut chocs will be replaced with extra Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy, and Maltesers.

Mars Wrigley’s survey grilled 2,000 people between the ages of 18 and 65 about their chocolate preferences — and results suggested that 18% of respondents would feel “irritated” to find a tub of Celebrations with only Bounty left. 58% said that such a scenario would lead to a family argument. Still, it may not all be over for the humble snack — 18% of us still favour the Bounty above every other Celebration on offer.

The move has certainly ruffled a few feathers on social media. Bounty stans are mourning the potential loss of a beloved Christmas staple, while those who disapprove of the tropical treat are rejoicing…