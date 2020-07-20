Olive Garden's Giant Chicken Parmigiana Is Back & It's Nearly A Foot Long

The only thing that could get better than chicken parmesan is... more chicken parmesan. And Olive Garden knows this. Olive Garden is bringing back their Giant Chicken Parmigiana for a limited time only. So now, you have the chance to chow down on a chicken parmesan meal the size of your head. Is this what heaven feels like?

Olive Garden's Giant Chicken Parmigiana is 11.5 inches long and first came into existence in 2019 when the chain released its Giant Italian Classics menu — a menu that, in true American fashion, made all of its classic meals super sized. While the menu items were eventually phased out, the Giant Chicken Parmigiana made its way back onto the menu this week.

The Giant Chicken Parmigiana meal comes with the nearly foot-long chicken parmesan topped in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, as well as Olive Garden's classic fettuccine Alfredo on the side. It's almost enough food to make you skip out on the salad and breadsticks (key word being "almost," of course).

The meal is a whopping total of 1,780 calories and is priced at $19.49 — not bad for something bigger than your face.

While it's the chicken that's the star of the show in this plate, the Alfredo is still pretty good as well. So much so, that Olive Garden recently released an entirely Alfredo-based menu. And while the Giant Chicken Parmigiana isn't on it, it does feature almost all of your Alfredo-faves, including Chicken Alfredo, Fettuccine Alfredo, and Seafood Alfredo.

LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

This "Amazing Alfredos!" menu, along with the Giant Chicken Parmigiana, can be delivered, picked up, or even served in-stores (with safety protocols in place, of course).

But who knows how long the giant fun will last? Your best bet is to head over to an Olive Garden ASAP and make your tall order.