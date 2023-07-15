People Who Used To Have Messy Homes Swear By These Genius Things On Amazon

If you’re running out of space for your shoes, use these shoe stackers to double it. The unique design allows you to stack a pair in one slim spot and because it can be adjusted from 2.7 inches to 7.2 tall, it can accommodate any style of shoe including sneakers. The listing contains two other colors and a larger pack as well.

One Reviewer Wrote: “They were easy to put together and they made such a difference in how well my closet is organized.” -C. Jensen