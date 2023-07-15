Shopping

People Who Used To Have Messy Homes Swear By These Genius Things On Amazon

Clear clutter & banish grime with barely any effort.

Written by Veronika Kero
Whether your home is in need of a deep cleaning or just feeling a little cluttered, you’re probably wondering how your friends and family with suspiciously clean homes manage to keep up with the mess. This list has the genius gadgets you need to (finally) get those stains out of the bathtub and create more storage space in your bedroom and closet. These products that are all available on Amazon will transform your house into a clean and orderly haven with ease — and most items cost less than $30.

These Nonslip Shoe Stackers That Double Your Closet Space

If you’re running out of space for your shoes, use these shoe stackers to double it. The unique design allows you to stack a pair in one slim spot and because it can be adjusted from 2.7 inches to 7.2 tall, it can accommodate any style of shoe including sneakers. The listing contains two other colors and a larger pack as well.

One Reviewer Wrote: “They were easy to put together and they made such a difference in how well my closet is organized.” -C. Jensen

These Highly Rated Airtight Food Containers With Reusable Labels

Not only do these food storage containers keep your dried goods fresher for longer but they also elevate the look of your pantry. Use the included stick-on reusable labels and chalkboard pen so that you can easily see what you have on hand. Thanks to their sleek design, the containers can be stacked to make use of every bit of space and all share the same size lid.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These containers are far better than I imagined. They are very thick and sturdy and super secure. The airtight lock is completely locked, and mine even stayed on when it fell on the floor.” -Carol in LA

This Multipurpose Sink Squeegee With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

With a silicone blade on one end and durable nylon bristles on the other, this sink squeegee can be used for both wet and dry messes. It’s stain-resistant and weighted for balance so that it can hang right off the side of your sink instead of taking up space in a drawer.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Makes cleaning out my sink so fast and less gross, I also like it for my countertops when water spills or a drink, first perfect in the ledge of my sink, we use it daily and have had for a few months, hasn't started smelling or breaking down.” -Lesley

This Pet Food Can Organizer That Can Be Stacked Or Hung

Instead of moving countless cans to find the one you want, use this food can organizer to tidy up your pet’s food and have a better view of what you have in stock. The simple tool can store six cans at a time and can be put away horizontally, vertically, or even hung by the top handle.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These are the best thing ever. Saves on space. They fit perfectly and don’t fall out. The plastic seems very sturdy but pliable enough to fit the cat food in.” -AJD

This Water Bottle Cleaning Brush That Scrubs Cups, Glasses & Mugs, Too

With this water bottle cleaning brush, you can focus on making sure the bottle or glass doesn’t slip out of your hands. It’s incredibly stable thanks to the two strong suction cups on the bottom. It’s made of two separate brushes so that both the inside and outside are wiped down at the same time for cleaner bottles, glasses, and mugs.

One Reviewer Wrote: “If you want your glasses to sparkle with very little effort, this brush is for you!” -Amazon Customer

A Rotating Makeup Organizer With 7 Adjustable Shelves

With this rotating makeup organizer, you’ll be able to clear up your vanity and spend less time digging in your drawers to find what you need. The sturdy piece spins 360 degrees and because each of the seven levels can be adjusted in height, it can hold bottles and jars of nearly any shape and size.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is one of the best purchases I’ve made in a while! I had so much clutter on my vanity and this completely cleaned it up and organized everything!” -Maggie

This Space-Saving Cutlery Organizer With 64,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Thank to its angled design, this cutlery organizer fits your forks, spoons, and knives in one narrow space. It has five separate slots so that you can easily pull each piece in or out. Plus, each is labeled with a subtle indentation on the side to help you remember where everything goes.

One Reviewer Wrote: “With this organizer I can fit all my utensils in, as well as chopsticks, can opener, bottle opener, and more in the drawer and not having to rummage to find what I’m looking for!” -bakamitai

A 6-Slot Purse Organizer That Keeps Bags Dust-Free

With six roomy slots, this purse organizer makes it easy to keep your accessories dust-free and organized. It has four large pockets and two smaller ones at the top for bags of varying sizes. Use them to store (and have a clear view of) your bags, hats, or even towels in the bathroom.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is by far one of the best purchases I’ve made. Prior to this product, everything was all out of sorts, a massive mess where I couldn’t even open the door all the way because of the bulk.” -amanda

A Waterproof Organizer That Holds 93 Batteries

If your junk drawer is full of loose batteries, you need this battery organizer. It can hold 93 batteries ranging from AAAs to Ds and has a spot designated for the included battery tester. It has a clear plastic cover that makes it both shockproof and waterproof, and it can be used in a drawer or mounted on the wall.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The cabinet is sturdy, easy to install, the instructions are clear and all the necessary hardware and anchors for installation are included. The built in battery tester is a huge money saver.” -Katherine

These Reusable Microfiber Mop Slippers That Get Floors Clean Faster

Avoid getting trapped in a corner by putting on these mop slippers. Because they come in a pack of five, you can wear one pair while wrapping another over a mop to get the job done even faster. They’re made of absorbent microfiber that can be put in the washing machine after use.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These things fit over the head of a Swiffer and can be used wet or dry. They can be used to wipe down walls, tabletops, etc. so easily and then thrown in the washer.” -annie

Some Extendable Drawer Dividers That Can Be Used All Over The House

While available in three different colors (white, gray, and a natural finish) to match your furniture, each version of these drawer dividers is made of durable bamboo that is easy to wipe clean. Use them to organize products in bathroom drawers or line up your sweaters on your dresser. They extend from 17.5 to 22 inches and have rubber pads on either end to prevent scratches.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I had my doubts about how solid they would be and how useful but, they are very sturdy, well-made and easy to use. My kitchen is now perfectly in order. I bought two sets and may have to buy more.” -Rita A.

This Blinds Duster That Gets Into Hard-To-Reach Crevices

With multiple mini rollers, you can wipe six blinds at a time with this blinds cleaner. Each roll is covered in thick microfiber that traps dust and can be detached to wash between uses. It can also be used on air vents and fans.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This little tool turned a day long escapade into an hour long task! Absolutely love it, plus it's is easy to clean and reuse over and over.” -Amazon Customer

A Stainless Steel Cutting Board Organizer That Only Takes Up 6 Inches Of Space

With three slots that are half an inch wide, this stainless steel cutting board organizer can hold a range of cutting boards and cookie sheets. By keeping them upright, it makes them easier to access. Plus, the stainless steel keeps it from rusting or corroding. A five- and six-slot version are also available within the listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Great organizer to keep cutting board organized. Love it.” -Chihuahua Mom

These Space-Saving Hangers With 21,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Able to cascade vertically, these space-saving hangers can also be placed horizontally while in use. They can save 80% of your closet rod space and are strong enough to avoid bending or cracking. This pack of ten hangers can hold 50 items of clothing in total.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Plenty study, no sharp edges like metal to snag your clothing or cut your fingers. Wish I had bought them sooner!” -Amazon Customer

A Turntable With Removable Dividers For A More Organized Pantry Or Table

Made of durable transparent plastic, all of your favorite ingredients will be easy to find and neatly organized with the help of this 360-degree rotating turntable. Its outer walls are nearly 3 inches high to keep items securely in place while it spins and it has two removable dividers that can create up to four separate sections.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I wanted something that blended in and this perfect. Able to categorize contents which makes its use more meaningful. Very happy.” -Sherry Ransom

A Washable Ceiling Fan Duster That Can Be Extended Up to 47 Inches

Whether you want to use it as a handheld tool to wipe your tables clean or to reach the highest points in your home, this ceiling fan duster can help with it all. It can extend up to be up to 47 inches long and has a washable microfiber head that can be reused. Plus, it’s gentle enough to used on electronics.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Love this product. I wasn't expecting it to be as sturdy & well made. It's so easy to put together & use. It really cleans easier than it says.” -Amazon Customer

These Shatterproof Bins To Keep Your Fridge Organized & Spill-Free

Store everything from produce to condiments in this set of six organizer bins that come in varying shapes and sizes. They're made of shatterproof plastic with a reinforced base to prevent any leaks from ending up on your clean refrigerator shelves. And thanks to their built-in handles, they’re easy to shift around and take out for easier access.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Very sturdy and easy to remove and clean. Each space is able to hold a good amount and maintain its shape without breaking.” -Robin Bailey

A Pair Of Shower Caddies That Can Hold Up To 20 Pounds Each

Each shower caddy in this pack of two can hold up to 20 pounds and with high rails that prevent anything from falling off. The set also comes with a total of four hooks that can be moved around to hang your loofah, razor, and other necessities. Install them on marble, tile, steel, glass, or a mirror with the included adhesive strips.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Besides how cute they look, they are very sturdy! They are definitely not going anywhere!” -Amazon Customer

This Lemon-Scented Cleaning Gel For Hard-To-Reach Spots

It’s clear why this cleaning gel has over 29,000 five-star reviews; it can pick up dust from every nook and cranny in your home or car without leaving behind any residue. It has a sweet lemon scent and won’t need to be replaced until the color darkens or it is no longer sticky.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Picks up everything without leaving a residue. Works great on everything I’ve tried. I used it on my keyboard, mouse, tv, and my mouse pad. It makes everything look brand new.” -Mr. J

This Power Scrubber Drill Attachment Kit With 46,000+ 5-Star Reviews

You can completely transform your drill with this set of power scrubber attachments. The pack comes with three different brush heads to get into every corner and an extended attachment to reach into corners and under. Four versions are available in the listing so you can clean everything from glass to your grill.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Cuts my work in half, saves my back grief, and is super effective. Leaves my shower looking brand new!” - S.A.

A Spacious Rotating Utensil Holder With A Removable Divider

You’ll be able to keep all your favorite kitchen tools in this spacious utensil holder — and free up precious drawer space. It has a non-skid base that will stay put on your counter, even as you spin it 360 degrees. It also features a removable divider that creates three organized sections. It’s made of stainless steel but is fingerprint-proof. It’s available in several colors within the listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have tons of different utensils and storage within easy reach is an issue. Love the size (BIG!) and how sturdy (never topples over!) it is. Also, rotation feature is a big plus.” -Amazon Customer

This 7-Pack Of Cleaning Brushes With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

This highly rated cleaning brush set comes with a bendable sink brush, a tile line brush, a scouring pad, and more to tackle grime in every room. Most of the pieces have a built-in scraper to attack tough stains and buildup and the durable nylon bristles won’t leave behind scratches.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The brushes are sturdy and the assortment diverse enough for every type of cleaning.” -Beatrice Morales

An Expandable Drawer Organizer With Non-Slip Feet

This drawer organizer can extend from 13 to 20 inches wide so. it can work in just about any drawer. Depending on the size you choose, it offers seven to nine compartments so you have plenty of space to separate your utensils and cooking tools. It’s made with natural bamboo so it’s water-resistant and it has non-slip feet on the bottom to keep it in place.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This bamboo one definitely has a nicer quality feel than the plastic ones, and is worth the extra price to me for something I don't plan on having to replace soon.” -Amazon Customer

A $6 Groove-Cleaning Brush For Spotless Window Sills & Sliding Door Tracks

This groove-cleaning brush has a narrow head that can sweep away dirt and dust from crevices like a window or sliding door track. And on the other end, the scraper can be used for more stubborn buildup. Thanks to the elevated handle, your fingers will be kept out of the way. Hang it from the hole in the handle between uses.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Easy to hold, and easy to rinse clean. Great for any narrow surface.” -Lynda Sparr

This Adjustable Pot & Pan Organizer That Can Be Assembled In 3 Ways

No matter which of the three possible ways you choose to assemble it, this pot and pan organizer will act as a sturdy home for your cookware. Each level can support up to 10 pounds and has a rubber coating to prevent scratches and keep pots and pans from sliding. Assembly is tool-free and the levels can be adjusted to fit your cookware. It’s made of heavy-duty iron that won’t warp, crack, stain, or rust.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My pots and pans were such an eyesore and always becoming a mess as I pulled one out them another. This makes it easy to keep organized and create space!” -Dana Scantland

An 8-Tier Adjustable Organizer Rack With 23,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Placing this over-the-door organizer rack in your pantry, laundry room, or utility closet can help you neaten nearly any mess. It has eight shelves that can be placed at different heights to fit whatever you need to store. Each has a tall rail to keep spice jars, home tools, and more from falling over.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The organizer is a wonderful addition to my kitchen pantry door. It creates a lot more space for [storing] spices and other things. The 18 inch one reached from the top of the door all the way to the bottom.” - Amazon Customer

This Sturdy Tool Mount That Can Hold Up To 35 Pounds

With 11 total spots (five clamps and six hooks), this tool organizer that can support up to 35 pounds will declutter your floors and make it easier to find what you’re looking for. It’s made of weather-resistant materials so that you can set it up anywhere from a broom closet to the garage or back porch.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This holder is great in my laundry room to hold brooms, dust pans, mop and I love the hooks to hang smaller items. I will purchase another for my shop to hang my shovels and rakes on. Super simple installation. Pull out of box, use template for screw holes and screw into wall.” - Lori

A Versatile Stackable Organizer With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

The flat top of this basket organizer can be used to store your most-used items or to stack another drawer on top. The holder has two sliding compartments that can hold cleaning products under the sink or work supplies on your desktop. And because they come with plastic protectors for each level, smaller items won’t fall through. It also comes in white and black in the listing, as well as one- and three-tier versions.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Very easy to put together, very sturdy organizer and it comes with a plastic shelf protector for each tray so small items won't fall through the wire grid.” -Creative Shopper

This Bendable, Washable Microfiber Duster That Gets Into Tight Spaces

The aluminum handle of this microfiber duster is extremely lightweight but can extend up to 55 inches, making it a breeze to navigate in all those hard-to-reach areas. The flat head is bendable and covered in thick cloth that absorbs spills and traps dust. The microfiber head is washable between uses.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Love the fact that I can use this thin duster under furniture, washer and dryer plus the fridge. When the cover gets dirty just take it off and throw in the washer.” -Maukee Sue

A Drip-Catching Detergent Holder For Cleaner Counters & Less Waste

Even the largest laundry detergent containers will stay in place in this detergent holder thanks to its rubber feet and adjustable strap. It keeps your soap or softener at an angle so that you’re able to use every last drop without having to lift or tilting the bottle. A drip tray and included cup keep your counters free of sticky messes.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Is at the perfect [angle] to drain the bottle and has the great design feature to include a drip pan in the right spot to catch all those drips.” -Tom Guarnera

This $26 Jewelry Organizer That Comes In 4 Colors

This faux leather jewelry organizer has a simple, chic design that will seamlessly blend in with your decor while organizing your jewelry collection so it’s not strewn on your end table or vanity. In addition to the bottom drawer, it has two vertical drawers with spots to hang your necklaces and earrings, tuck in your bracelets, and pop in your rings.

One Reviewer Wrote: “It doesn't take up to much room and it does allow me to fit several pieces I use regularly. I love the way the drawers pull up from the top to give you easy access to your jewelry and love the way it displays it.” -Amazon Customer

A Pumice Toilet Cleaner That Reviewers Say Works Like “Magic”

To remove even the toughest stains from your toilet bowls, sinks, tubs, tiles, and other surfaces, try this highly rated pumice stone cleaner. It’s extremely dense so it’s able to easily break down calcium deposits, limescale, hard water rings, iron deposits, and rust. But, it’s also gentle enough that it won’t leave scratches on delicate surfaces.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This thing was magic! I was astonished and shocked and overjoyed! Not only did the stain come off, the toilet looks brand new!” -Amazon Customer

This Popular Hanging Closet Organizer With Removable Drawers

With three hooks at the top, this hanging closet organizer can help you neaten a messy closet by holding clothing and accessories like hats, sunglasses, and scarves. Between the nine shelves, included pull-out drawers, and multiple mesh side pockets, you’ll have enough space to store a shocking amount of stuff. It’s available in several colors and a few different sizes in the listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I loved how easy it was to assemble and i was surprised on the amount of stuff it holds.” -Amazon Customer

A Customizable Makeup Organizer That Can Be Used Horizontally Or Vertically

Using the included removable shelves, you can create up to eight compartments within this makeup organizer for your blushes and eyeshadow palettes. The organizer can also stand vertically to create shelves of varying heights. The shatterproof plastic is easy to clean and the organizer can also be used as a drawer organizer.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I can finally find everything I need to get ready in the morning without having a giant mess in the bathroom that I later have to clean up.” -Amazon Customer

This 2-Tier File Organizer With A Built-In Pencil Holder

If you have a desk strewn with bills and paperwork, this two-tier mesh and wire file organizer can hold even your largest folders. It has two horizontal and five vertical sections in addition to the handy pencil holder that hangs from the side.

One Reviewer Wrote: “So nice to have the total mess on the desk contained in an organized mess on the desk! Somewhat compact and offers a place for everything.” -Bonnie Reilly

This Lid Organizer With Over 26,000 5-Star Reviews

Add this lid organizer to your kitchen setup so you’ll no longer have an avalanche of reusable container lids every time you open a cabinet. It comes with five dividers that you can adjust to create sections to fit whatever you need to store, making it easy to keep matching lids together.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Putting it together was a snap (pun intended) and much to my surprise it holds way more than I thought it would.” -Amazon Customer

A Set Of Apothecary Jars That Come With Customizable Labels

Trade a messy home for fancy hotel vibes by storing your cotton rounds, Q-tips, and floss picks in this apothecary jar set. They’re made of thick shatterproof plastic and come with matching lids to keep everything dust-free. The set comes with eight stick-on labels for customizing them.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love that they don’t have a suction lid making everything easily accessible. The acrylic seems nice and sturdy and gives a very nice aesthetic look.” -Katrina Moore

These Durable Under-Bed Organizers For Shoes & Boots

These under-bed shoe storage organizers feature breathable fabric that keeps out dust and durable handles that make them easy to pull from under a bed. One of the organizers has 16 sections for sneakers and heels while the other has four larger sections for holding boots (or out-of-season clothing).

One Reviewer Wrote: “I put these under my bed and save so much space! They work great in keeping the dust off footwear. It’s easy to use and access.” -Jamie

A Wood Entryway Organizer That Can Hold Up To 10 Pounds

With four hooks and 2 feet of flat shelf space, this floating shelf can do a lot more than just fill the empty wall in your entryway. It’s made of genuine wood that can support up to 10 pounds so you can pile it with your mail, keys, raincoats, dog leash, and more.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I wanted a shelf to hold my puppy's leash, treats, dry towel and my jacket. All the things I need to take her outside. It is a great shelf. I'm thinking of getting another one.” -dianne516

A Compact Scrunchie Holder With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating

If it feels like every surface in your home is covered in hair ties and scrunchies, you need this scrunchie holder. You can pile them on top of one another on the outside and stuff them inside the hollow center as well.

One Reviewer Wrote: “It’s holding 26 scrunches for me! I love it. It’s aesthetically pleasing and it’s sturdy.” -Ski Chapman

This Over-The-Door Storage Basket For A Tidier Bathroom Counter

Stow all your hair tools out of sight in this over-the-door storage basket. It has four compartments in the center for your flat iron and hair dryer and an open container at the bottom that can be used for smaller products like styling creams. It’s made of durable steel and can be hung inside or outside of your cabinet.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Used to have all my hair tools in a basket under the sink and they would get tangled and I had to bend down every time to get one out. [...] This separates them, is on the back of the cabinet door and you can put them back hot if you keep the cords out of the way. So handy! Love it and it [fits] on my small, under the sink, cabinet doors!” -Jones

A Lidded Hamper With Two Compartments For Less Than $30

Organize your laundry by separating your colors and whites ahead of time in this double laundry hamper. It has a flip-top lid to keep your dirty laundry hidden and a moisture-resistant lining. The built-in handles make it easy to tote around the house.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I dont have much space in my home and I dont have to go out of my way to hide this because it looks nice.” -Angel

This 3-Tier Rack That Can Be Used All Over The House

Whether you need a place to organize your vitamins, display your perfume bottles, or store your most-used ingredients, this three-tier storage rack can do it all. It’s just over 10 inches wide but can be expanded to double its width. Each level features a raised border to keep the contents from falling over.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I was very happy at the quality of the plastic that makes the organizer so sturdy.” -LH

A Wood Nightstand Organizer Reviewers Say Is Easy To Assemble

This solid wood nightstand organizer has two horizontal slots to hold watches, a vertical slit to hang glasses, a small tray for change, and more. It features a cutout for threading through a cord to charge your phone and features ridges to keep your small devices upright and in place.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I liked the simplicity of this one and the price was half of what others wanted. [...] Easy to put together, four screws, pre-drilled slots, and took maybe two minutes total. Now I have a place for my phone, watch, and headphones to be neatly stored.” -Amanda Wheeler

This Shoe Rack Bench With Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews

With three tiers, this bamboo shoe rack has plenty of space for your mosy-used pairs. The natural wood is water-resistant, so it’s safe to place both indoors and out. And because it can support up to 300 pounds, you can use it as a perch for lacing up your sneakers as well.

One Reviewer Wrote: “100% sturdy enough to sit on and doesn’t wobble. Perfect for my tiny apartment and fits a good amount of shoes for me to keep by the door. Quality seems great!” -Melissa