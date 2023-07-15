Shopping
People Who Used To Have Messy Homes Swear By These Genius Things On Amazon
Clear clutter & banish grime with barely any effort.
Written by Veronika Kero
Whether your home is in need of a deep cleaning or just feeling a little cluttered, you’re probably wondering how your friends and family with suspiciously clean homes manage to keep up with the mess. This list has the genius gadgets you need to (finally) get those stains out of the bathtub and create more storage space in your bedroom and closet. These products that are all available on Amazon will transform your house into a clean and orderly haven with ease — and most items cost less than $30.