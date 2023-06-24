Prime Day Sale

Mark your calendar: Prime Day 2023 falls on July 11 and July 12 this year, though savvy shoppers know you’ll be able to score amazing deals even before that time. Amazon’s already dropped tons of deals across every category, from home decor to luxury beauty to essential tech accessories, with some of the best early Prime Day deals marked down well over 50% off. The best part is you don’t have to spend hours scouring Amazon for the best deals — our team of shopping editors is curating the best and deepest discounts right here.

57% Off This Highly-Rated Cool Mist Humidifier

There’s a lot to love about this highly rated cool mist humidifier, not least of which is the fact that it’s majorly on sale right now. According to the manufacturer, it can run for up to 50 hours while covering a space of 430 square feet, and the mist output is adjustable. It also features a (reviewer-loved) sleep timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto-shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Reviewers also praised the humidifier for being “amazingly quiet” and easy to clean. Choose from black or white units.

54% Off A Robot Vacuum That Works Quietly

With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.

50% Off This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat

This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

71% Off This Super Quiet Hair Dryer

This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

52% Off This Folding Makeup Mirror With 72 LED Lights

Great for at-home use or when traveling, this USB-rechargeable folding mirror has 72 bright LEDs to illuminate your face and hair. It has earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating thanks to its three light settings (daylight, white light, and warm light) and its ultra-thin profile when folded.

65% Off A Best-Selling Himalayan Salt Scrub

This popular scrub is made with Himalayan salt and infused with collagen to help exfoliate dead skin cells and showcase your natural glow. Great for your face, body, and even feet, it's ideal for all skin types. A little goes a long way, and the formula will leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

50% Off The Amazon Fire Tablet

If you don't have an Amazon Fire tablet yet, now is your chance to grab one at an affordable price. The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet offers a two-hour battery life, 1080p resolution, and 32 to 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Download all your go-to apps, including Netflix, TikTok, and Zoom. Enable Alexa to do all of this and more hands-free.

50% Off These Absorbent Bath Mats

These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

52% Off This Electric Milk Frother

Become an at-home barista with this electric milk frother, which will help you create fantastic lattes and matcha. It has an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, as well as a one-touch button that makes it simple to figure out. Some customers have also used it to beat eggs and blend ingredients. All you'll need to get started are two AA batteries.

58% Off This Popular Bali T-Shirt Bra

This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

46% Off This Affordable Makeup Sponge Set

This set of five multipurpose sponges can be used for all your makeup application needs — cream or powder foundation, concealer, blush, and more. A precision tip reaches the corners of the eyes, while the rounded side works well for cheeks and necks. The flat bottom is ideal for chins, foreheads, and contouring. Over 8,000 five-star reviews come from shoppers who call these brushes “very durable” and “THE BEST beauty blenders.”

52% Off This Wireless Warner’s Bra That Reviewers Love

"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

50% Off This 11-Piece Makeup Brush Set

Whether you're looking to build your makeup brush collection from scratch or just add some quality pieces, this is a great time to stock up on an 11-piece set that's won over 12,000 fans. Each set includes a wide variety of brushes with soft, dense bristles and attractive bamboo handles. Plus, you also get a makeup sponge for blending.

48% Off Lip Collagen For Softer Lips

It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps fill in lip lines and smooth lips, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

63% Off This Cleaning Kit For Your AirPods

When AirPods and other wireless earbuds are resting in your ears all day and getting tossed around a tote bag, dirt and germs collect quickly. That's why this cleaner kit is so genius. A pen-shaped tip covered in microfiber reaches the crevices of the tiny earbud holes to collect dust. The other end of the pen is a lightweight brush that can be used to clean the charging case. Additionally, small rubber pads remove earwax, and alcohol wipes provide further sanitization. The kit comes contained in a felt envelope for easy carrying.

66% Off A Wireless Playtex Bra With 44,000 5-Star Reviews

Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

49% Off These Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

These TOZO wireless earbuds are, simply put, a steal considering the quality they offer for the super-affordable price. Ergonomically designed, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight. Reviewers note how well they fit their ears, with one writing they "fit in my small ears comfortably" and another adding that they offer "a comfortable and secure fit that doesn't protrude from your ears". With an easy-to-navigate touch control system, these earbuds that sync via Bluetooth have bass-rich speakers and offer 22 hours of playtime with a full charge.

59% Off A 3-Pack Of Rib Knit Bodysuits

Marry a few trends at once — rib knit, bodysuits, and a square neckline — with this three-pack of best-selling tanks. Made of a soft, thick, and high-quality fabric, these nylon bodysuits also have 10% spandex in them, so they stretch to comfortably fit your body while giving you a seamless basic to style jeans, skirts, and trousers.

57% Off This Essential Swimsuit Cover-Up That Comes In 45 Colors

This soft and breathable cover-up is a summertime fashion staple, and is so easy to throw over your bathing suit to pop into a restaurant for lunch, run a quick errand, or simply hide from the sun. During Prime Day, this cover-up is deeply discounted. And did I mention it comes in 45 different colors and prints?

46% Off These Soft Satin Pillowcases

Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.

51% Off These Waterproof Sandals With Adjustable Buckles

These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.

50% Off This Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Reviewers Love

This shampoo and conditioner set with over 43,000 five-star reviews is made with 100% vegan botanical ingredients like raw Himalayan apple cider vinegar, nettle leaf extract, and oils like almond, coconut, and avocado. The nourishing formulas are free of parabens and sulfates.

45% Off A Floral Flowy Cardigan

This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

49% Off A Ceramic Curling Iron With 5 Heads

This ceramic curling wand comes with five interchangeable heads that allow you to create tons of looks with the same tool. The wand heats up in just 30 seconds and has two heat settings to choose from. It also comes with hair clips and an insulated glove.

48% Off A 6-Pack Of Extra-Large Breathable Storage Bags

These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

52% Off A 3-Pack Of Trendy Rib Knit Crop Tops

Made from a trendy rib-knit fabric that is super soft and stretchy, these seamless crop tops are easy to style, whether you're working out, lounging around the house, or out on the town. They're breathable and lightweight, and the cropped cut is just enough for a casual yet sporty look. They're available in over five dozen different colors and styles, so there's sure to be one to fit your vibe.

47% Off These Genius Gravity Salt & Pepper Grinders

Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.

