Staying Organized Is Hard, But These 36 Clever Things Make It So Much Easier

Many people are probably familiar with the sudden urge to go through their homes and sort their possessions. Maybe it’s Spring cleaning, maybe it’s a New Year’s resolution, or maybe it’s just procrastination from some other task on the to-do list. But for some people, getting organized once in a blue moon isn’t always the challenge. It’s staying organized day in and day out and refusing to lapse into old patterns that can be even trickier.

Sure, you can clean out your cabinets and stack your canned goods, but what’s going to keep you from accidentally stocking up on too many items and letting the clutter take over again? A slanted can organizer that lets you easily keep track of what you already have may do the trick. And what if you have no problem stowing off-season apparel away under your bed, but you make a mess every time you need to grab an item out from storage? Some clear under-bed bins with easy-access pull handles can keep your organization on point.

Rest assured that you’ll find plenty of clever solutions on this list that won’t just help you get organized, but also stay organized. So go ahead, add to cart.

1 This Super Practical Lunchbox Fit For Adults Upper Order Durable Insulated Lunch Box Tote Amazon $14 See On Amazon This isn’t your ordinary lunchbox. If you’re looking to level up your meals away from home, this lunchbox, featuring a padded shoulder strap and stain resistant polyester shell, is as sleek-looking as it is practical. It’s 25% larger than similar lunchboxes, but just over 3.5-inches deep, meaning it fits easily into small nooks and fridge spaces. Available colors: 4

2 This Expanding Bamboo Kitchen Utensil Organizer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you clean out a drawer once, it’s easy for it to degrade back into a mess. If you clean it and add a silverware organizing tray, however, it can stay organized. This bamboo utensil tray is adjustable and can easily stretch from seven to nine compartments. It’s received an impressive 4.7-star rating after over 8,00 reviewers weighed in.

3 This Extra-Large Box That Will Keep Your Makeup Brushes Organized N2 Makeup Co Makeup Brush Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Staying organized at your vanity is easier than ever, thanks to this makeup brush holder. It’s made of durable acrylic and features six compartments that fit a variety of brush and product sizes. Plus, it has rubber grips on the bottom to keep the organizer firmly in place.

4 The Bags Within Your Bags That Make Packing A Breeze PRO Packing Cubes Organizer Bags (6 Pieces) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Staying organized isn’t just about your home, but about all the places you might inhabit — vacation accommodations included. Use these packing cubes to keep your suitcases sorted. Each pack comes with six different cubes in three different sizes. The mesh panels make it a cinch to see which items you’ve packed where, so you don’t need to go digging through your suitcase to find a fresh pair of socks. Available colors: 13

5 This Rugged Toiletry Kit With A Convenient Handle Zero Grid Toiletry Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a toiletry kit that can stand up to some tough travel, look no further. Constructed from ripstop nylon, this kit won’t easily puncture or tear. It features 233 cubic inches of shortage place, plus a convenient hanging strap and inside zip compartment. Available colors: 2

6 The Solution To Unstable Grocery Bags In Your Car’s Trunk Drive Auto Products Collapsible Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Is your car overflowing with mess? Nip it in the bud with this trunk organizer. Made of canvas, this organizer has a sturdy base as well as a waterproof interior — and it can easily be tied in place with straps, ensuring it stays upright in your trunk. With three internal compartments, it’s the perfect grocery holder or organizer. Available colors: 3

7 The Planner That Doubles As A Life Coach Papercode Daily Planner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get your calendar in order with this planner that organizes your life by the day, week, month, and even year. It helps keep track of the typical things like appointments and meetings, but it also has exercises to reflect on gratitude, record affirmations, and set goals. It’s made with a faux leather cover and sturdy no-bleed pages. Available colors: 5

8 These Clip-On Magnets That Shouldn’t Scratch Your Fridge Papercode Clip Magnets (12 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keeping receipts, shopping lists, appointment reminders, and other essentials easily in view on the fridge can help people stay organized. Use these clip-on magnets to securely stow your paperwork. The clip is made of sturdy steel and the magnets come with a sticker on the back that helps prevents scratching.

9 These Storage Bins With Convenient Pull Handles Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (Set of 2) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Just because you’ve designated an item as something that gets stowed away under the bed doesn’t mean you don’t want to access it every now and then. These storage organizers, with convenient pull handles on two sides, allow you to get to your things in a flash. With multiple compartments, they’re great for storing shoes, too.

10 The Secret To Storing Wrinkle-Free Gift Wrap ZOBER Premium Wrap Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon There are some items you use so infrequently — like holiday gift wrapping materials — that it makes sense to store them somewhere out of sight. This gift wrap organizer is perfect for storing delicate rolls of wrapping paper. It secures them in place with clip-in straps, and even features plastic compartments so labels and bows won’t wrinkle. Available colors: 4

11 This Ultra-Slim Shoe Organizer You Can Hang In A Snap ZOBER 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have a narrow closet, shoe storage can be tricky — and wide bulky shoe racks are probably out of the question. Instead, try this slim hanging shoe organizer that takes advantage of your closet’s vertical space. It features 10 slots for shoes, and even 10 mesh pockets on the side that are perfect for slimmer items like flip flops or small accessories. Available colors: 4

12 This No-Assembly-Required Purse Storage System ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a place to safely stow your purses without taking up precious closet shelf space, try this over-the-door purse organizer. It’s easy to mount; simply hook the support bars over any door. It has a total of six slots in large and small sizes, encased in clear plastic so you can easily find your bags. Available colors: 4

13 This Multi-Feature Utensil Holder Made Of Stainless Steel FineDine Extra-Large Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Some silverware holders are simple canisters, but this utensil holder has tons of features that make it a cut above the rest. For one, it has a weighted bottom to help ensure it’s extra sturdy. For another, it features an internal divider to help organizer your items. And finally, it rotates like a lazy Susan so the tools you need are always in reach. Available colors: 7

14 This Stylish Stand That Organizes Your Albums KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder Amazon $39 See On Amazon This vinyl record holder is proof that organization can be decorative. It has a sturdy walnut base and clear acrylic ends to show off your collection. The ridged grooves allow you to store up to 50 albums safely while removing the strain they might face in a an unwieldy stack or in a milk crate. Available colors: 7

15 These Labeled Containers For Storing Your Dry Snacks & Pasta Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (4 Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get your kitchen supply organizing underway with these food storage containers. They’re clear, so you can easily keep track of when you’re running low on supplies — and the airtight rubber lids help keep your food fresh. They even come with stickers and a marker so you can make your own custom labels.

16 The Magnet Calendar Set That Will Level Up Your Scheduling Game cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Weekly Calendar Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep yourself on top of your scheduling goals with this magnetic weekly calendar for your refrigerator. It’s dry-erase, so you can wipe it down in a flash and start over each week. Plus, it comes with six dry erase markers with magnetic caps so you can store them right next to the calendar.

17 This Charging Dock That Banishes Tangled Cords Poweroni USB Charging Station Amazon $39 See On Amazon Typically, if you want to charge multiple devices at once, it means a mess of cables and cords. But this USB charging station can handle six devices at once by utilizing ultra-short cords that won’t tangle. It comes with AP USB, micro USB, and USB C cables.

18 This Tiny Office Organizer That Packs A Big Punch Greenco Mesh Office Supplies Desk Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get your office clutter in check with this desk organizer. Made from sturdy steel mesh, this lightweight organizer features a wide slot for notebooks, smaller slots for pens, and even a mini drawer to stow items like sticky notes. The steel exterior is scratch-resistant, too.

19 This Customizable Pan Rack That Can Help You Save Kitchen Space SimpleHouseware Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pans are some of those bulky items that can be tricky to store neatly. This pot-and-pan organizer neatly stacks your pans so you can easily see your items and avoid unstable piles of pans that take up extra space. The metal rack can be installed with screws vertically or horizontally so you can customize your cabinets. Available colors: 3

20 The Solution To Your Cluttered Lingerie Drawer Simple Houseware Drawer Dividers (Set of 4) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Small and strappy items like bras and underwear can get tangled up and lost in drawers. End the cycle of rummaging around trying to sort through your delicates with these drawer dividers. They come in a pack of four and feature dozens of differently shaped cells, perfect for socks, underwear, or bras. Available colors: 7

21 The Outlet Cover That’s Actually 6 Outlets In One ONDOG Multi Plug Outlet Amazon $21 See On Amazon Many surge protectors can be bulky with long cords, but this multi-plug outlet screws on directly over your existing outlet to deliver safe power with a low-profile design. It features six outlets and two USB hook ups so you can power a variety of devices. It has a nightlight function, too.

22 This Wall-Mounted Solution To Your Bulky Large Tools Berry Ave Broom Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Larger tools like brooms and mops present a challenge when it comes to organizing. This broom holder solves that by putting those items neatly on display. It comes with the necessary screws and anchors to mount it and it uses spring-loaded holders to store five handled tools, along with hooks for smaller items. Available colors: 3

23 This Simple Rack That De-Clutters Your Cans Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Clearly keep track of your canned goods and know when you’re running low with this can rack organizer. The rack comes with adjustable dividers, so you can customize it to the size of your products — and the slanted design makes your products’ labels clearly visible. Plus, the racks can be stacked for even more storage. Available colors: 4

24 These Elegant Jars That Sort Your Beauty Tools AOZITA Apothecary Jar Set (4 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Few things scream “organized” like matching storage containers. This four-pack of acrylic jars is the perfect way to add some decorative flair while sorting your beauty supplies. Each jar features a lid with a decorative sphere handle, and they all come with labels.

25 This Fabric Organizer That’ll Help You Keep Track Of Your Food Containers HappiBox Food Storage Container Organizer Box Amazon $29 See On Amazon Organize your cabinet for good with this storage container box. With a durable cloth shell, this organizer has the flexibility to fit into drawers while still retaining shape. It even comes with customizable dividers so you can set it up to match your personal storage needs.

26 These Magnetic Cable Ties With Tons Of Uses Joseche Reusable Magnetic Cable Ties (12 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These reusable cable ties have tons of functionality. The brightly hued silicone ties feature magnets at both ends, so they can be wrapped around headphones and other electronics to help avoid wire tangles. They can also be used to seal food products (like bread). You can even use them as fridge magnets or loop them around heavier items like keys to attach them to any magnetic surface.

27 This Hidden Compartment That Will Organize Your Purse OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes, the best way to have an organized bag is to add a bag within your bag. This purse insert — made from soft-but-durable felt — is hidden inside your purse and provide 13 extra pockets for optimal organization. It even includes a zipper pouch for extra security. Available size: M — XL

Available colors: 12

28 These Containers That Store & Drain Your Produce All At Once Lille Home Stackable Produce Saver (Set of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These stackable produce bins are made from BPA-free plastic, and they each feature a removable drain tray which elevates your produce so that it won’t sit in excess liquid. Each pack of three containers is available in three colors: blue, pink, and green.

29 This Toothbrush Holder That Doubles As Extra Shelving iHave Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your toothbrushes finally have a home: This wall-mounted toothbrush holder, installed via adhesive, stores six brushes and three cups for mouthwash or rinsing. Not only is it optimal for draining and drying, it also has three hollow holders on the top for extra supplies.

30 This Charming, Wicker-Patterned Wall Organizer DecoBros Wall Mount Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon This handy wall-mounted organizer — made from bronze metal — is an excellent way to get your front door area organized. It can easily stow mail as well as other papers, and it has eight hooks for keys and coats. The wicker hatch pattern gives it a decorate, homey touch, too.

31 This Couch Organizer That Slips Over The Arm Of Your Sofa Teniux Remote Control Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you can never find the remote when you need it, you’re in luck. This couch organizer that’s made from cotton slips over the arm of your sofa and stays in place via the silicone mat underneath. It features four small pockets and one large one — perfect for pens, phones, remotes, and magazines. Available colors: 18

32 This Jewelry Box That Takes Organization To The Next Level Voova Jewelry Box Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This jewelry box, made of wood and lined with suede, features dozens of nooks and crannies to help store your valuables. It has six compartments on the bottom, along with a tray insert that has rolls for rings, extra compartments, and a pierced flap for earrings that lifts to reveal even more storage. Plus, the top has hooks and pouches for necklaces. Available colors: 8

33 These Dividers That Can Help You Get The Most Use Out Of Your Shelves Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Shelf storage is great — but sometimes, items that don’t always stand up straight on their own — like purses or piles of clothes — need a little extra structural reinforcement to lean on. That’s where these shelf dividers come in. They can be used to simply sort items by category, or to help stacks of unsteady materials like towels or sweaters stand up with less of a risk of toppling over.

34 This Easy Trick To Increase Your Shelf Space DecoBros Expandable Stackable Shelf Organizers (2 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you can’t create more horizontal storage space, create more vertical storage space with this two-pack of shelf organizers. With strong metal platforms, these organizers can be placed parallel, stacked, or even slide underneath each other. They’ve earned an impressive 4.6-star rating after over 8,000 reviewers weighed in. Available colors: 2

35 This Clever Spice Rack That Comes On Its Own Track HOLDN’ STORAGE Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer for Cabinet Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even with a neatly organized spice collection, it can be tough to reach what you need if your shelves are deep. This pull-out spice rack changes that. It comes in both single- and double-tier options, as well as three different widths. The tread track is easily installed with screws, meaning you’ll be able to pull out your spices and get a closer look anytime you need.