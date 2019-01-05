No matter what time of year it is, the recipe for a good night's sleep usually involves soft bedding. And, once you've picked up the best bed sheets, and one of the best pillows, all that's left is a killer comforter. Luckily, the best comforters on Amazon come in a slew of different weights and materials perfect for every occasion, from chilly evenings to sticky summer nights.
As you evaluate options you'll want to consider both the type of filling and the amount of filling the comforter has inside its shell. A hard and fast rule: The more filling in your comforter, the warmer it will be. But, you should also know that goose down is generally warmer than duck down or down-alternative fillings.
If you live in a hot climate, a lightweight comforter with fewer ounces of filling is a good way to go. But, for cold weather, opt for a heavyweight comforter made with goose down that can keep you warm when temperatures drop. (Also, note that the amount of filling in a comforter will determine how puffy it looks on your bed.)
In a hurry? These are the best comforters on Amazon:
Pro tip: Down comforters tend to be more expensive and most often require dry-cleaning to launder. That being said, there are some affordable down-alternative options on Amazon that don't skimp on quality and offer long-lasting durability.