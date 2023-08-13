Shopping

The 45 Most Impactful, Easy Home Upgrades You Can Make That Are Under $35

Upgrade affordably.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Home may be where the heart is — but if your home is outdated or messy, you may be tempted to keep your heart elsewhere. Luckily, there are tons of impactful upgrades you can make around your home that cost less than $35. From creating accent walls using removable wallpaper to draping a colorful throw blanket across your couch, I’ve made sure that each upgrade you’ll find below is both easy and aesthetically pleasing.

1

An LED Under-Cabinet Light That’s Easy To Install

Having a professional install lights underneath your cabinets can be incredibly expensive; instead, save yourself some money and opt for this LED strip light. Installation is as easy as pressing it right into place using the included adhesive. And since it’s powered using three AA batteries (which are not included), there’s no need for any complicated wiring.

2

A Rainfall Shower Head Made With Anti-Clog Nozzles

Bring a touch of the spa to any bathroom with this rainfall shower head. Its nozzles are capped with soft silicone, making it easy to pinch away limescale buildup when cleaning — and you can even adjust it to point it in nearly any direction when getting clean. Plus, the twist-on design means you can install it without any tools needed.

3

These Shelf Dividers That Help Keep Stacks From Bleeding Into Each Other

Ever notice how your stacked clothes and linens can start to bleed into each other? Add these dividers to your shelves, and they’ll help keep everything looking neat and organized. They’re designed to slide onto shelves up to 7/8 inches thick — no tools needed. Plus, the steel frame is designed to last.

4

These Stainless Steel Hooks That Won’t Corrode In Humid Bathrooms

Need a little extra storage space in your bathroom? These stainless steel hooks are completely waterproof, so there’s no need to worry about them rusting in humid spaces. The adhesive backing allows for easy installation, and it’s even so strong that it can even support up to 15 pounds.

5

A Magnetic Holder That Helps Bars Of Soap Dry Quickly

Leaving your bars of soap to soak in a puddle can lead to them breaking down faster; instead, store them underneath this magnetic holder. Not only does it help them dry quicker, but it also eliminates the sudsy mess that bars leave behind when placed on your shower or tub shelves. And since each order includes adhesive, there’s no need for any drilling during installation.

6

These Garage Window Panels That Can Help Improve Your Home’s Curb Appeal

The outside of your home is the first impression you make on guests, so why not boost your curb appeal with these garage window panels? The magnetic backing is strong enough to keep them in place during inclement weather — and there’s no drilling necessary during installation. Plus, these are even fade- as well as weather-resistant.

7

This Removable Wallpaper With An Easy-To- Apply Adhesive Backing

Whereas traditional wallpaper requires permanent glue in order to stay put, this removable version features a peel-and-stick backing that lets you press it onto your walls like a giant sticker. The faux wood pattern is great for creating an accent wall, or even adding some personality to bland dressers — and many reviewers raved about how it “looks great” once applied.

8

These Silicone Covers That Let You Save Halved Ingredients For Later

Onions, tomatoes, lemons — these silicone covers are great for saving all sorts of halved ingredients for later. They can also be stretched to fit overtop open jars and cans, and each one in this pack of five is also completely BPA-free. Choose from five colors: sage green, terracotta, ice blue, fresh green, or autumn harvest.

9

An Adjustable Organizer For All Your Clunky Wrap Boxes

Need somewhere to store all your wrap boxes? This organizer features adjustable shelves, making it easy to fit boxes of nearly any shape or size — and its steel frame can even support up to 20 pounds. And unlike some comparable organizers, this one has nonslip feet on the bottom to help keep it from shifting out of place.

10

A Non-Ticking Wall Clock That Comes In Bright Colors

Not only does this wall clock not make that annoying ticking sound as the second hand makes its way around the face, but it also comes in a variety of fun, bright colors: yellow, red, green, and more. The best part? The glass lens is completely dustproof, making it easy to keep clean with minimal effort.

11

This Hand-Woven Rug Made From 100% Natural Jute

A good area rug is worth its weight in gold, which is why this hand-woven one is definitely worth a look. It’s made from 100% natural jute, making it durable enough for use in high-traffic areas. The braided texture gives it a laid-back vibe, and its reversible design makes it almost like you’re getting two rugs for the price of one.

12

This Broom Holder That Can Support Up To 35 Pounds

If your broom closet is looking a little disorganized, consider organizing it with this holder. Five slots give you ample room for brooms, mops, and more, while a hook between each slot lets you hang scrubbers and towels. You can also use it to store sports and gardening equipment, as it has a weight limit of up to 35 pounds.

13

A Waterproof Desk Mat Made From Sleek Faux Leather

Place this mat underneath your keyboard, and it’ll help protect your desk from spills, scratches, and more. It’s made from sleek faux leather that’s just as stylish as it is waterproof — and it even doubles as a soft surface that’s compatible with computer mice, eliminating the need for an additional mouse pad.

14

A Machine-Washable Rug That Comes In Dozens Of Colors

Not only does this rug come in dozens of colors, but cleaning it is as easy as tossing it into the washer for a quick spin. It’s made from 100% cotton and features a low pile so that it’s easy to fit around doors. But if that isn’t enough? It also comes in 10 different sizes to suit nearly any space.

15

This Nautical Shower Curtain With Weighted Corners

Whereas lightweight shower curtains have a tendency to billow in and out of your shower, this curtain features two heavy stones at the bottom corners to help keep it weighed down. The metal grommets along the top are reinforced for added durability — and unlike some shower curtains, this one is made from soft polyester rather than plastic-feeling PVC.

16

A Toilet Paper Holder With Extra Space For Spares

Don’t get caught on the toilet without any paper — just keep a few spare rolls in the bottom part of this holder. Small feet on the base lift the rolls off of the floor so that they stay dry in case the floor ever gets wet post-shower, and there’s even a shelf on the top where you can rest your phone or even a small potted plant. Choose from three finishes: orb, chrome, or black.

17

These Adjustable Salt & Pepper Shakers Made From Stainless Steel

There’s nothing wrong with using plastic shakers — though if you’re looking for an upgrade, these salt and pepper shakers are made from a combination of sleek glass and rust-resistant stainless steel. A dial on the top of each one also lets you adjust how coarse your seasoning comes out. And unlike some shakers, these ones feature wide mouths so that they’re easy to fill without spilling.

18

This Pampas Grass Bouquet That’s Already Styled To Look Good

The only thing you need to do when this bouquet of dried pampas grass arrives is place it in a vase, as each order comes with six different shades of grass that have already been styled to look good together. And if it looks a little limp? Simply place it in the sun — it’ll naturally fluff itself up after just a few hours.

19

An Electric Whisk To Froth Homemade Lattes

Whether you’re in the mood to add frothed milk to coffee or baking meringue, this electric whisk has got you covered. Its powerful motor runs at a near-silent level, making it suitable for use at the office — and the whisk attachment is even made from rust-resistant stainless steel. “This handheld, battery-operated foam maker works like magic, effortlessly creating rich and creamy froth in seconds,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

20

The Stickers That Dim Annoying Tech Lights

The small blinking lights on your router (or anywhere else in your home) can be incredibly annoying when you’re trying to sleep — but that’s where these stickers come in handy. Not only do they completely block those annoying lights, but they also shouldn’t leave behind any sticky residue should you ever choose to remove them. Choose from two colors: 100% black, or a shade of white that simply dims the lights instead of blocks them.

21

This Rustic Drink Dispenser That Comes With A Stand

Dinner parties, barbecues, weddings — this rustic drink dispenser is great for practically any event. It’s made from sleek glass, with a wide mouth at the top that makes it easy to fill up without spilling. And since each order also comes with a metal stand included, there’s no need to perch it at the edge of your table in order for the spigot to be easily accessible.

22

These Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Made From 100% Velvet

In my opinion, every sofa needs at least a few good throw pillows, which is why these covers are worth a look. They’re made from 100% velvet that feels soft against the skin, and their hidden zippers are unlikely to snag on hair or clothing. Choose from six sizes as well as 10 different color combinations.

23

The Stainless Steel Bread Knife That Comes With A Sharpener

Working with dull knives can slow you down in the kitchen, but this bread knife comes with a handy sharpener. The knife itself is made from rust-resistant stainless steel and features an ergonomic handle that fits comfortably in both hands. Each order also includes a sheath to help protect your hands from nicks while in storage.

24

A Roll Of Contact Paper That Lets You Transform Walls Into Dry-Erase Boards

The possibilities are nearly endless with this roll of contact paper, as it lets you transform plain walls into a dry-erase board. Or, if you need somewhere to jot down weekly groceries, you can even add it to the inside of a cabinet; the adhesive backing makes installation a total breeze regardless of where you decide to stick it. Each order includes four markers to get you started.

25

These Peel & Stick Floor Tiles With A Gothic Vibe

Having your floors professionally replaced is rarely ever cheap, so why not give these peel-and-stick floor tiles a try? They’re made from tough vinyl that’s both water-resistant as well as washable. Plus, their minimally glossy finish and permanent adhesive backing helps them hold up in the high-traffic parts of your home.

26

The Swedish Dishcloths That Are 100% Biodegradable

Instead of using wasteful paper towels to clean up around the house, why not opt for these Swedish dishcloths instead? They’re 100% biodegradable as well as reusable, making them an eco-friendly alternative that can help you save money — and each one can even replace up to 17 paper towel rolls over the course of one year.

27

A Set Of Cloth Napkins With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews

Teal, light green, mustard — with dozens of colors to choose from, these cloth napkins provide a delightful pop of color to dull table settings. They’re made from soft cotton that’s both wrinkle- as well as fade-resistant. And unlike some napkins, these ones also feature stitched corners to help them last through dozens of washes. “They retain most of the fold lines through subsequent washings & I will only have to re-iron them every few months,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “They are absorbent and so far they haven’t stained.”

28

This Furniture Wax That Delivers A Buttery-Smooth Finish

Whether you’re sealing chalk-painted furniture or raw wood, this furniture wax has got you covered. It’s made from a blend of beeswax and natural tree nut oils, making it 100% natural as well as eco-friendly — and the low odor is unlikely to bother you while it cures. Choose from six shades: clear, white, grey, black, pearl, or antique.

29

A Tasseled Tablecloth That’s Resistant To Stains

Tablecloths are a great way to help protect your table from scratches — and this one in particular even has cute tassels along the hemline for a rustic touch. It’s made from 100% cotton linen, making it just as soft as it is stylish. And since it’s also stain-resistant, there’s no need to stress over whether or not that spill will come out in the wash.

30

The 2-Tier Lazy Susan Made From Sleek Stainless Steel

Having trouble reaching the items stashed in the back of your cabinets? Stack them on top of this lazy Susan, and a gentle spin is all it’ll need in order to bring all those items from the back around to the front. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel, with a brushed surface to help keep it clean from fingerprints — and the raised edges even work to keep items from sliding off.

31

These Incense Bricks Made From Natural Piñon Tree Wood

Not only are these incense bricks made from natural Piñon wood, but unlike the incense sticks you’ve likely seen, they also smell just like a roaring campfire. They come in seven scents centered around different types of wood: mesquite, juniper, hickory, and more. They have a 4.5-star rating, and one Amazon customer wrote that they smell “so wonderful.”

32

A Knitted Throw Blanket Made From Soft Acrylic

Warm, soft, and colorful — this throw blanket hits all the right notes. It’s made from knitted acrylic, with 7-inch tassels on either end that make it stand out from the other blankets you have on hand. And if you aren’t into yellow, you also have the choice of 13 other colors.

33

The Microfiber Bed Sheets With An Extra-Deep Fitted Pocket

Tired of your fitted sheet riding up over your mattress? The fitted sheet included in this set of bed sheets features an extra-deep fitted pocket that can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches, helping keep it firmly in place while you sleep. They’re also fade-resistant through dozens of washes — and the microfiber fabric feels oh-so-soft against the skin.

34

These Adjustable Straps That Help Hold Your Fitted Sheet In Place

If you’re already in love with your current bed sheets, these straps can still help keep your fitted sheet held firmly in place. They’re made from strong elastic that stretches to fit beds of nearly any shape or size, and you can even adjust their lengths as needed. Plus, the nickel-plated clips are even resistant to rust.

35

A Mail Organizer Made From Sleek Bamboo Wood

Made from solid, high-quality bamboo, this organizer is a must-have for anyone who needs a convenient place to store their mail. It’s large enough to hold nearly any envelope and comes in two sizes: three or four slots. And unlike comparable plastic organizers, this one is heavy enough that it shouldn’t tip over — even when stuffed with bulky envelopes.

36

The Egyptian Cotton Hand Towels That Won’t Break The Bank

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for quality hand towels, and this set of six is proof. They’re made from 100% combed Egyptian cotton, making them just as soft as they are absorbent — all for less than $25. Many reviewers also raved about how they’re “great value” as well as “good quality.”

37

A Lazy Susan Turntable With Removable Organizer Bins

This lazy Susan features removable organizer bins, making it better suited for toiletries, snacks, office supplies, and more. Stainless steel ball bearings allow it to spin smoothly, while nonslip feet on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place — and setup only takes a few short minutes right out of the box.

38

This Quick-Drying Bath Mat That Won’t Snag On Doors

Soggy bath mats are more likely to develop mildew, which is only part of the reason why this quick-drying one is worth a look. Its low pile prevents it from snagging on doors, making it great for cramped bathrooms — all while a nonslip backing works to keep it from shifting out of place. Choose from nine colors.

39

The 3-Outlet Power Strip That Sits Flat Against Your Wall

Whereas some power strips feature a bulky plug that juts out from your wall, this one is designed with a flat plug. The result? You’ll be able to place your furniture closer to your walls without having to worry about a plug scratching the upholstery — and since the power cable is 8 feet long, you shouldn’t have any trouble using it with distant outlets.

40

A Breathable Seat Cushion That Won’t Slide Off Your Chair

With a nonslip base that helps keep it from sliding off your chair, this seat cushion is an affordable alternative to buying a completely new office chair. It’s filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for added comfort, while the ergonomic design works to promote good posture. Plus, the breathable mesh cover can be removed for easy cleaning.

41

The Adhesive Bumpers That Help Stop Cabinets From Slamming

Tired of the people in your home slamming cabinet doors shut? Simply place these bumpers on the inside of your doors, and they’ll absorb the impact to help minimize that slamming sound. Their adhesive backing makes for easy installation — and the clear silicone material gives them a subtle look.

42

An Easy-To-Install Bidet With Adjustable Water Pressure

While some affordable bidets are relatively bare in terms of features, this one features a convenient dial on the side that lets you adjust the water pressure and spray angle. Installation is easy enough that you should be able to get the job done within about 20 minutes — and many reviewers even described it as. a “game changer.”

43

This Stainless Steel Rack That Lets You Display Your Cutting Boards

Putting your cutting boards out on display is one of the easiest ways to decorate your kitchen, so why not grab this rack? It’s made from stainless steel that’s both resistant to rust as well as strong enough to prop up even large, bulky cutting boards. Choose from three sizes: three, five, or six slots.

44

These Linen Curtains That Help Insulate Your Home

Not only are these curtains made from quality linen fabric, but they’re also thick enough that they can even help insulate your home against the sun’s warming rays. Unlike blackout curtains, they only block about 75% of light, making them great for homes that lack natural sunlight — and you even have the choice of more than 20 colors.

45

The Gallery Picture Frames That Come In 7 Finishes

Gold, black, navy, silver — with seven different finishes to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding these picture frames in a style that suits your home. They’re made from lightweight MDF so that they’re easy to hang and feature plastic fronts that won’t shatter if dropped. Each order also comes with a set of nails to get you started.