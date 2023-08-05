Shopping
The Weirdest, Most Clever Things For Your Home Under $30 You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner
Weird, clever, and totally affordable.
Have you ever stumbled across a product so useful that you kicked yourself for not discovering it months ago? Because I have, which is why I’ve put together this list of the most weird, yet clever things for your home that are so useful you’ll wish you’d known about them sooner.
From insulated glass coffee mugs to cooling knee pillows, I’ve made sure to fill this list with items that basically anyone and everyone can appreciate. And since each item is $30 or less, you can even grab more than a few items without having to worry about breaking the bank.