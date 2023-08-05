The Weirdest, Most Clever Things For Your Home Under $30 You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Have you ever stumbled across a product so useful that you kicked yourself for not discovering it months ago? Because I have, which is why I’ve put together this list of the most weird, yet clever things for your home that are so useful you’ll wish you’d known about them sooner.

From insulated glass coffee mugs to cooling knee pillows, I’ve made sure to fill this list with items that basically anyone and everyone can appreciate. And since each item is $30 or less, you can even grab more than a few items without having to worry about breaking the bank.

1 This Scrunchie Holder Made From Sleek Acrylic Joyora Acrylic Scrunchie Holder Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Need somewhere to store your scrunchies? This holder isn’t just tall enough to fit up to 60 scrunchies — it’s also made from sleek acrylic that looks just like glass, even up close. And with a wide, sturdy base, there’s no need to worry about it tipping over.

2 A Jewelry Cleaning Kit That Doesn’t Contain Any Ammonia Simple Shine. Silver Jewelry Cleaning Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whereas most jewelry cleaners contain harsh ammonia, this kit is made without it — but don’t be fooled. It’s still potent enough to rid your silver pieces of tarnish, as well as leave all sorts of gemstones sparkling. Simply let your jewelry soak in the cleaning solution for about two minutes, then rinse with water for the best results.

3 The Chenille Wall Duster That Latches Onto Dirt DOCAZOO DocaPole Wall Duster Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon Walls, tables, shelves — this duster is great for cleaning all sorts of surfaces. It’s made from a soft microfiber chenille that latches onto dirt and dust, trapping it within its fibers until you’re ready to shake it out over a trash can. And when paired with a telescopic pole (which is not included), you can even use it to clean tall light fixtures, fan blades, and more.

4 A Moldable Glue That Sticks To Practically Any Surface Sugru Moldable Glue Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this moldable glue so strong that you can use it to fix shoes, pots, and more, but with a weight limit of up to 4 pounds, you can even use it to mount lightweight shelves. It’s also just as easy to remove as it is to apply — simply scrape it off with a knife and it won’t leave behind any marks or damage.

5 This Cooling Pad That Helps Keep Your Laptop From Overheating Targus Dual Fan Lap Chill Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Using your laptop for an extended period of time can lead to it overheating — that’s where this cooling pad comes in handy. It’s large enough to fit laptops up to 16 inches and features a spinning fan on the inside that helps disperse heat. Plus, the rubber top works to keep your laptop from sliding off while you’re typing.

6 A Mess-Free Aerator That Helps Improve The Flavor Of Cheap Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Pump Classic (2-pack) Amazon $14.95 See On Amazon This aerator can help improve the flavor of cheap wine simply by inserting it into the top of your bottle, then letting the beverage pour through. The silicone base creates a tight fit inside of nearly any bottle to help prevent leaks — and since the pour spout is tapered, it’s also less likely to leave drips on your tabletops.

7 These Unbreakable Wine Glasses Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wineglasses (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Tired of your wine glasses chipping and breaking? Then these unbreakable ones are definitely worth a look. They’re made from rust-resistant stainless steel that won’t shatter when dropped — and their insulated walls even help keep your reds and whites at their ideal temperature. Choose from more than 20 colors.

8 The Stylish Glass Coffee Mugs With Double-Wall Insulation brimley Clear 16oz Double Walled Glass Coffee Mugs (2-Pack) Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with those ceramic mugs you’ve been sipping from — though if you’re ready for an upgrade, these glass coffee mugs are a stylish pick. Their double-wall insulation helps keep your coffee warm, and it’ll even help reduce condensation when drinking iced drinks. Choose from two sizes: 16-ounce mugs or 2-ounce espresso cups.

9 A Compact Power Strip That Features 2 USB Ports Ceptics USB Power Strip Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this compact power strip easy to take with you when traveling, but it also features two USB ports, one type-C port, as well as three standard outlets. Smart voltage technology automatically detects your device’s optimal charging speed to help power it up as quickly as possible — and with a 5-foot-long power cable, you shouldn’t have any trouble using it with distant outlets.

10 This LED Umbrella Light That’s *So* Easy To Install Brilliant Evolution LED Umbrella Light Amazon $19 See on Amazon Add this LED light to your patio umbrella pole, and you’ll be able to see your food when dining outside at night. Installation is as easy as clamping it around your pole — no tools necessary. And unlike some lights, this one only needs three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to provide up to 75 hours worth of light.

11 A Rechargeable Book Light That Can Run For Up To 70 Hours Vekkia Rechargeable Book Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon You won’t be stuck constantly recharging this book light as its powerful battery lasts for up to 70 hours before you need to recharge it. The brightness is adjustable up to three levels, while three color temperatures give you options when reading in various settings: warm white, plain white, or mixed white. Plus, its flexible gooseneck makes it easy to point in nearly any direction.

12 These Fragrant Shower Steamers Made With Soothing Essential Oils Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Toss one of these steamer pucks onto your shower drain, and it’ll gradually release soothing essential oils as it dissolves. Not only are they a shower-friendly alternative to bath bombs, but each order also comes with six scents: watermelon, grapefruit, menthol/eucalyptus, peony/pear, cacao/orange, and lemongrass/coconut.

13 A Makeup Brush Washer Designed To Work With Nearly Any Brush Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon From thicker kabuki brushes to svelte eyeshadow ones, this washer is designed to work with brushes of nearly any shape or size. It can clean and dry your brushes in less than one minute — and the small size means you can even take it with you when traveling. Choose from two colors: black or pink.

14 This Reusable Tea Infuser Designed To Look Like The Loch Ness Monster Baby Nessie the Loch Ness Monster Tea Infuser Amazon $14 $12.40 See On Amazon Not only is this tea infuser reusable, but the Loch Ness monster design also brings a touch of fun to any teapot or kitchen. Small feet on the bottom help keep it from tipping over — and unlike some infusers, this one is also completely BPA-free.

15 A Cooling Knee Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam Abco Tech Memory Foam Cooling Gel Knee Pillow Amazon $21 See On Amazon Side sleepers can appreciate this knee pillow, as its memory foam filling contours to the shape of your legs for added comfort. It also features a layer of cooling gel on the inside to help keep you from overheating while you sleep — and if the cover ever gets dirty, you can easily zip it off for a quick wash.

16 The Color-Changing Wind Chimes That Are Powered By The Sun Topspeeder Solar-Powered Color-Changing Wind Chime Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Patio looking a little dull? Try hanging up these wind chimes to add a gorgeous pop of color. A built-in solar panel keeps them glowing for up to eight hours at night — and since the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 100,000 hours, there’s no need to replace them anytime soon.

17 These Duster Mop Slippers That Help Clean Your Floors Simply By Wearing Them Yueiehe Dust Mop Slippers (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Stretch these duster mop slippers onto your shoes, and they’ll latch onto dirt and dust as you walk around your home. Not only are they an easy way to passively clean your floors, but since each one is also made from absorptive microfiber, you can even use them to wipe up wet messes and spills. Each order comes with five pairs.

18 A Spoon Rest With Extra Space To Hold Pot Lids iPstyle Pan Lid Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t let that dirty stirrer mess up your counters — just place it on this spoon rest. It’s made from high-quality stainless steel that’s unlikely to rust over time and even features extra space where you can place a pot lid. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to use with cramped counters, inside of RVs, and more.

19 The Magnetic Measuring Spoons With Narrow Heads Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These measuring spoons are double-sided; one side features a traditional round scoop, while the second is more narrow, making it easier to fit into tight containers. The best part? A strong magnet in the center of each one keeps them nested together when not in use, making it much harder to lose any of them.

20 A Drain Protector That Still Lets Water Flow Through When Clogged TubShroom Stainless Steel Drain Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whereas flat drain protectors can cause your tub or sink to back up, this one features a tower-shaped design that still lets water flow through — even when clogged with hair. Cleanup is as easy as swiping your finger around the base to remove all those collected bits of debris. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it rusting over time.

21 This Compact Knife Sharpener That Doesn’t Require Electricity To Work OTOTO Knife Sharpener Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dull blades can make cooking so much harder than it needs to be — that’s why I’m a big fan of this knife sharpener. Its compact size makes it easy to fit inside a drawer when not in use, and it doesn’t need any electricity in order to work. Simply drag your knife between the rhino’s horns, and within just a few strokes your blade should be back in working order.

22 A Stainless Steel Knife That Helps You Spread Cold Butter Simple Preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreading Knife Amazon $14 See On Amazon Ever notice how cold butter can be hard to spread? This knife tackles that problem by featuring a series of small holes along its blade. When dragged across a cold stick of butter, the holes curl it into small ringlets, making it easier to spread on toast, bagels, and more. Plus, the stainless steel metal won’t rust over time.

23 The Aluminum Tray That Helps Meat Defrost Quickly Evelots Quick Defrosting Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t stress if you forgot to take something out of the freezer for dinner — just place it on this defrosting tray, and it’ll help get it thawed in no time. It’s made from sturdy aluminum and doesn’t require any electricity in order to work. Use it with meats, veggies, fish, and more.

24 This Easy-To-Grip Jar Opener That Works With Nearly Any Lid Bloss Jar Opener Amazon $9 See On Amazon From wide pickle jars to small bottles of hot sauce, this jar opener is designed to work with lids of nearly any size. Its rubber sides help you keep a firm grip when twisting — and the small size makes it easy to stash inside a drawer, or even hang up on a utensil rack.

25 A Tiny Vacuum That’s Perfect For Tiny Desktop Messes E ECSEM Portable Mini Desktop Vacuum Amazon $11 See On Amazon Crumbs, dust, paper scraps — this tiny vacuum is perfect for cleaning up all sorts of little messes scattered across your desktop. Its 360-degree spiral wind blade delivers strong suction, and it only requires two AA batteries (which are not included) in order to operate. Choose from two colors: red or green.

26 The Hanging Planter That Looks Like A Shining Disco Ball SCANDINORDICA Disco Ball Planter Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you hang this planter indoors or outdoors is up to you — but either way, it’ll add a chic touch while also helping bounce around light. You have the choice of three colors: silver, gold, or rose gold. Plus, each order includes a sturdy metal chain, as well as a soft macrame rope for hanging.

27 This Toilet Paper Holder With A Faux Marble Shelf On Top Gypie Marble Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for easy and affordable bathroom upgrades? Search no further than this toilet paper holder, as it features a faux white marble shelf on top where you can rest your phone, small decorations, or even a spare roll of toilet paper. Installation is also a total breeze — just use the included screws to drill it right into place.

28 A Rapid Egg Cooker That Can Hard-, Medium- & Soft-Boiled Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cooking the perfect soft-boiled egg can be tricky — unless you have this rapid egg cooker helping you out. There’s enough space to cook up to six hard-, soft-, or medium-boiled eggs at a time. And if you aren’t into boiled eggs? You can also use it to poach eggs, whip up omelets, or even make scrambled eggs.

29 The Salt & Pepper Shaker That Can Hold Up To 4 Different Spices ANPHSIN 4 in 1 Spice Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only can you use this shaker to hold salt and pepper, but two additional compartments also make it great for sprinkling garlic powder, chili powder, and more. Each order comes with two shakers, giving you eight compartments to work with in total — and many reviewers appreciated how easily the lids slide open.

30 A Lemon Slice Squeezer That Takes The Pressure Off Your Hands WMZNNGX Acrylic Manual Lemon Slice Squeezer (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Squeezing lemon and lime slices can be difficult sometimes, but that’s where this squeezer comes in handy. Simply place the slice inside, then press down on the ergonomic handle to extract all that fresh juice. And since it’s made from tough acrylic, there’s no need to worry about it breaking under pressure.

31 These Silicone Bottle Stoppers That Help Keep Wine Fresh Sunnyac Wine Stoppers (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t have to finish that entire bottle of wine in one sitting — just pop one of these stoppers into the top to help keep it fresh for later. They’re made from 100% food-grade silicone and can be tossed into the dishwasher for a quick clean when dirty. Plus, their universal design makes them suitable for a variety of bottles, including champagne, beer, cooking oil, and more.

32 The Silicone Ice Molds That Freeze Water Into Gorgeous Roses KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds Amazon $6 See On Amazon Large ice cubes melt more slowly than small ones, which is only part of the reason why this mold is worth a look. Not only does it let you create giant blocks of ice, but each cube also freezes into a gorgeous rose, giving your cocktails and virgin drinks a cute touch. Choose from two colors: pink or black.

33 These Hiding Kitty Coat Hooks That Can Hold Up To 4 Pounds RELABTABY Creative Adhesive Coat Hook (4-Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Umbrellas, coats, purses — these hiding kitty hooks are great for holding all sorts of items that weigh 4 pounds or less. The kitty on the inside stays hidden until you place something on the hook. And unlike some hooks, these ones can be mounted using double-sided adhesive (which comes included), so there’s no need to drill into your walls.

34 The Folding Trivets Made From Thick, Nonslip Silicone Newk Non-Slip Foldable Silicone Trivets (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whereas traditional trivets can take up a ton of space, these folding ones can easily be stashed away in a drawer or cabinet. Each one is made from thick, nonslip silicone, helping keep your hot pots and pans from shifting off — and each order comes with four: two blue as well as two black.

35 This Personal Fan With A Rechargeable Battery That Can Run For Up To 8 Hours GUSGU Stroller Fan with Flexible Tripod Clip on Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only can the rechargeable battery inside of this personal fan run for up to eight hours, but it also features flexible octopus legs that can be wrapped around stroller handles, bed frames, or even bent so that it can balance on uneven surfaces. The best part? You can even adjust its wind speed by up to three levels.

36 An Irregular Vanity Mirror That Can Help Make Rooms Feel Larger DaizySight Irregular Vanity Mirror Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your home doesn’t have a ton of natural light, consider placing this mirror across from a window. It’ll help bounce around the light to make your space feel larger — and the base is even made from real bamboo, not plastic. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to fit on vanities, desks, shelves, and more.

37 The Scented Candle That Looks Like A Bowl Of Cereal iLikePar Cereal Bowl with Spoon Soy Candle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for a scented candle that looks just as good as it smells? Search no further than this one, as it’s designed to look just like a delicious bowl of cereal and has an indulgent French vanilla scent. Each candle is hand-poured in small batches to maintain its quality — and many reviewers raved about how it’s “super cute.”

38 These Colorful Coasters That Double As A Decoration When Not In Use Sirensky Cactus Coaster Set (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These coasters are just as fashionable as they are functional. When not in use, you can interlock them into an adorable cactus that’s sure to look good wherever you put it, and each coaster is even made from waterproof EVA that shouldn’t scratch your surfaces.

39 This Absorbent Bath Mat That Looks Like A Fried Egg Fancy Soft Yolk Egg Shape Bath Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Unique, waterproof, and machine-washable — this egg-shaped bath mat hits all the right notes. Not only is it made from microfiber that’s just as absorbent as it is soft, but it also features a TPR backing to help keep it from shifting out of place on wet floors.

40 A Color-Changing Night Light That’s Energy-Efficient Rienar Sensor Led Night Light Amazon $6 See On Amazon Since this night light is made with energy-efficient LED bulbs, you can rest assured that it won’t run up your utility bills. The base is made from smooth, glossy ceramic that’s shatter-resistant — and you can even add extra leaves for a more full look. The best part? The mushrooms change color over time, transitioning between blue, purple, and yellow.

41 The Acrylic Vase That’s Printed To Blend In On Your Bookshelf Puransen Book Vase Amazon $19 See On Amazon The trick to making an aesthetically pleasing bookshelf is to sprinkle cute little decorations amongst the books — or, you could just add this vase and call it a day. Its rectangular shape allows it to fit seamlessly amongst your books, and the front and “spine” have even been printed to look just like a novel. Plus, the transparent acrylic makes it easy to see when the water needs replacing.

42 An LED Word Clock With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews Sharper Image Light-Up Electronic Word Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only is this word clock a wonderfully unique addition to any room, but its sleek copper finish also pairs effortlessly with nearly any style. It displays time in terms of minutes past the hour — for example, five past eleven instead of 11:05. “I get so many compliments on this clock just because of the uniqueness [...]” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “Love the fact that this is small enough to sit on a desk.”

43 This Roll-Up Drying Rack That Helps Scrubbers Dry Quickly Tomorotec Small Triangle Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $13 See On Amazon Leaving your dish scrubbers in the bottom of your sink can lead to mildew, so why not place them on top of this drying rack instead? It rolls up for easy storage when not in use and fits into the corner of your sink to help save space. Plus, the stainless steel rungs are not only rust-resistant but also capped with nonslip silicone to help keep them from shifting out of place.

44 A Tray Table That’s Designed To Fit On Your Couch’s Armrest Vesuna Sofa Armrest Clip Tray Table Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your living room doesn’t have enough space for a side table, this armrest table is definitely worth a look. It’s made from solid wood and features spring-loaded arms on the bottom that help hold it steady on your couch. Choose from three finishes: rustic white, rustic mocha, or rustic ash.