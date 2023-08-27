50 Things For Your Home That Are Really, Really Comfortable On Amazon

I’m all for a chic and stylish home — but I’m also interested in ensuring my place is as comfy as can be because nothing beats coming home after a long day to a cozy, relaxing haven. To that end, I turned to Amazon to find 50 comfortable things to enhance every room in your home.

Upgrade your WFH setup by adding memory foam arm covers to your desk chair and a faux sheepskin rug. Refresh your bedding with fluffy, hotel-worthy duvets, glossy satin pillowcases, and plush, supportive pillows. Or you can add luxurious cotton towels and cushy, absorbent bath mats to your bathroom for a spa-like experience.

Regardless of where your home could use some extra love, keep scrolling for a list of 50 things for your home that are really, really comfortable — many of which are stylish to boot.

1 A Cushioned Mat That Gives You More Support While You Stand Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat Amazon $30 See on Amazon Whether you’re cooking an elaborate dinner or want to get more use out of your standing desk, this cushy anti-fatigue mat helps to make either activity way more comfortable. Its 3/4-inch thick, soft foam core is ergonomically designed to absorb shock, which can help prevent muscle aches and pressure on your spine. Waterproof and anti-slip, this high-density mat is easily cleaned with soap and water.

2 A Plush Bath Pillow To Level-Up Your Self-Care Game Fitheaven Bath Pillow Amazon $25 See on Amazon Upgrade your self-care setup with this bath pillow offering nearly 4 inches of ultra-plush padding. The pillow features a panel to cushion your shoulders and upper back and a bolster to support your neck. The cover is made with soft, fast-drying mesh, and the airtight suction cups help keep the pillow firmly in place.

3 A Pocket-Sized Phone Mount You Can Take Anywhere Perilogics Universal Phone Mount Amazon $13 See on Amazon Whether you’re flying, driving, or cooking, this pocket-sized phone mount allows for hands-free viewing where you are. The clamp easily attaches to desks, airplane tray tables, and even kitchen cabinets, and also converts into a tabletop stand. It rotates 360 degrees for the perfect angle and is compatible with nearly all smartphones.

4 A Chic Runner That’s Machine-Washable Ottomanson Machine Washable Runner Rug Amazon $18.08 See on Amazon Nothing brings a room together quite like a rug, and this stylish runner is sure to do the trick. Made from 100% cotton, this flat-woven rug can be spot-cleaned or tossed in the washing machine for stress-free cleaning. With its timeless pattern and chic tassels, this rug will never go out of style.

5 A Cushy Memory Foam Bath Mat Genteele Bath Mat Amazon $22 See on Amazon Step out of the shower and onto this ultra-soft bath mat with a 3/4-inch layer of cushioned memory foam. Made from super absorbent, quick-drying microfiber, the bottom is lined with PVC dots that help prevent it from slipping. With 22 shades and 8 sizes to choose from, this mat also makes a great addition to your kitchen.

6 An Ergonomic Seat Cushion That Makes Any Chair Instantly Comfier Xtreme Comforts Seat Cushion Amazon $32 See on Amazon If you sit for extended periods of time, you need this seat cushion to make your chair so much more comfortable. Made from a breathable, cooling material, it’s ergonomically contoured to help evenly distribute weight and has double-layer memory foam designed to mold to your body to help support good posture and alleviate pressure. The nonslip mesh cover is machine-washable.

7 This Memory Foam Knee Pillow For Added Support ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $25 See on Amazon Whatever your favorite sleep position is, this knee pillow will provide cushioned support for a comfortable night’s sleep. Ideal for those who are pregnant, recovering from an injury, or looking to ease joint or back pressure, this pillow has a unique hourglass shape that helps keep your hips and spine aligned. Made with high-density memory foam, you can place it between your knees or legs or beneath your calf or thighs.

8 A Spa-Worthy Robe Made From A Chic Waffle-Knit Material Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waffle Robe Amazon $35 See on Amazon This luxurious robe is giving major spa vibes. Hitting right at the calf, this long-sleeved robe is made from a soft and breathable waffle knit fabric and has a tie-waist. Two handy front pockets let you carry your phone or other small essentials. One pleased reviewer described the robe as “[v]ery lightweight, so works well in summer with air conditioning, but will also keep a chill at bay on a cool spring or fall morning.”

9 These Silky Soft Microfiber Bedsheets At A Great Price HC Collection Bed Sheets Set Amazon $33 See on Amazon Nothing beats getting into bed after a long day, and this hotel-worthy set of bedsheets makes it all the better. They’re made with moisture-wicking microfiber that feels silky smooth on the skin and are designed to regulate body temperature, which can help keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Best of all, the fitted sheets have ultra-deep pockets designed to work with nearly any mattress.

10 Some Elastic Bedsheet Holders To Keep Sheets Securely In Place 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps Amazon $10 See on Amazon Waking up and realizing that your fitted sheet has popped off in the middle of the night is a special kind of annoyance. These elastic bed sheet holders help ensure that doesn’t happen. Just attach the clips (which are padded to protect sheets) onto the bottom corners of your fitted sheet and voilà. Plus, they’re adjustable so they’ll work for any size bed.

11 These Best-Selling Slides With Bouncy, Cushioned Soles BRONAX Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See on Amazon Boasting over 27,000 five-star ratings, these best-selling slides have nearly 2 inches of cushioned support to help absorb shock and enhance stability. They’re ideal as house slippers and are also excellent for a cushy stroll around town. One reviewer raved, “They are so comfy, like walking on pillows. So easy to clean (hose em down!) and they don’t mess with the arches of my feet. My heels aren’t sore, my toes aren’t crushed.”

12 These Adorable Hand Towels That AreShaped Like Cats AGRIMONY Cat Hand Towels Amazon $17 See on Amazon These adorable hand towels in the shape of cats will add a touch a of cuteness to your bathroom or kitchen. Soft and highly absorbent, the front paws on these kitty towels have snap closures to secure them on whatever bar you hang them on. With 28 breeds (aka colors) to choose from, you’re sure to find one that resembles your favorite furry friend.

13 These Pillows Filled With Shredded Memory Foam You Can Mold To Your Liking Linenspa Memory Foam Pillow (2 Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon Have you ever wished you could create your own custom pillow? Well, now you can. These pillows are filled with shredded memory foam that you can fluff and adjust to your liking. So whether you’re a side, stomach, or back sleeper, this pillow can be molded for customized comfort and support. It also has a hypoallergenic cover.

14 A Big Fleece Blanket To Keep You Warm & Cozy GREEN ORANGE Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See on Amazon Not only will this cozy throw blanket look great draped across your couch or bed, it will also keep you incredibly warm and toasty on movie night. It’s made from microfiber fleece that feels so soft on your skin and promises not to shed or pill. With 21 colors to choose from, you can easily find one to match your home’s aesthetic.

15 A Cooling Face Mask That’s So Soothing Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask Gel + Jade Roller Amazon $10 See on Amazon Pop this reusable, cooling face mask in the fridge or freezer, and take it out whenever your skin needs some TLC. Wearing it is said to help reduce puffiness and even help with headaches, not to mention it feels super soothing. It even comes with its own jade roller so you can top things off with a little facial massage.

16 This Cooling Blanket Designed To Be Comfy In All Seasons DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $29.99 See on Amazon Sweaty sleepers rejoice! This cooling blanket is made with breathable, moisture-wicking bamboo, which the brand says promotes airflow, absorbs heat, and regulates body to temperature to ensure you get a cool night’s rest. It comes with a mesh laundry bag for easy machine washing.

17 A Faux Sheepskin Rug That Adds Glamorous Flair Ashler Faux Sheepskin Rug Amazon $18 See on Amazon Add a touch of glam to your space with this faux sheepskin rug. Nearly 2 inches thick, this rug is so soft and cozy you just may want to lounge on it all day long. The bottom has a suede leather lining to help keep it from slipping around and since it’s machine-washable, it’s super easy to clean.

18 A Curved Velvet Stool That Makes A Stylish Footrest LUE BONA Small Curved Foot Stool with Handle Amazon $33 See on Amazon Measuring 9 inches tall, this curved stool makes a super chic footrest or step stool. Made from luxe velvet with piping all around, it has wooden legs and a faux leather handle with gold accents. Although it can hold up to 250 pounds, it’s lightweight enough to move around the house as needed.

19 An Anti-Slip Bath Mat For Your Tub Or Shower Gorilla Grip The Original Bath Mat Amazon $14 See on Amazon This anti-slip bath mat is not only useful, it also makes standing in the shower more comfortable. It has ultra-strong suction cups to secure it, along with hundreds of drainage holes to make it quick-drying and prevent water from getting trapped. It’s BPA-free and machine washer safe — just hang it up to dry.

20 This Foot Soak Made With Tea Tree Oil To Help Soothe Sore Feet Trueremdy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Remedy Foot Soak Amazon $18 See on Amazon To relax your sore feet, look no further than this foot soak made with tea tree oil, epsom salt, and peppermint oil. Not only does it smell divine, but the brand says the formula also helps to deodorize feet, soften calluses, soothe Athlete’s foot, and smooth cracked heels. Just scoop some into a basin full of warm water and relax for 15 to 20 minutes as it works its magic.

21 Some Protective Sleeves That Make Appliance Handles Plush OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See on Amazon These protective door handle covers add some plushness to your refrigerator doors or oven handles and look great doing it. Even more, they help prevent fingerprints, smudges, and spills from getting all over your appliances. This pair of machine-washable covers feature hook-and-loop closures, which you can adjust to fit your door’s handles.

22 A Cool Mist Humidifier To Add Moisture To Your Air raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $23 See on Amazon If you want to boost the moisture levels in your house, this cool mist humidifier is the solution. With its small, space-saving design, this humidifier lets out a gentle mist that’s so quiet it won’t disturb your sleep overnight. It has a nine-hour run time and automatically shuts off when it’s time for a refill. Plus, it has a dial so you can control the humidity level.

23 A Chic Faux Leather Desk Mat That’s Reversible WAYBER Dual-Sided Desk Mat Amazon $10 See on Amazon This desk mat helps protect both your desk and your devices while you work from home. It’s made from soft faux leather, which is waterproof and easy to clean, and is dual-sided with two colorways so you can turn it over for a new look. This mat adds a nice decor element to any workspace and provides a smooth surface to glide your mouse over.

24 An Aromatherapy Wrap You Can Use Hot Or Cold Nature's Approach Hot and Cold Neck and Shoulder Wrap Amazon $32 See on Amazon Made to help soothe aches, cramps, and soreness anywhere throughout the body, this hot and cold wrap can be microwaved or frozen depending on the relief you’re looking for. The 100% cotton construction is packed with organic rice and flaxseed along with 12 fragrant herbs including lavender, spearmint, and lemongrass, for calming aromatherapy.

25 This Fluffy Duvet That Makes Your Bed Feel Like A Hotel’s Serta ComfortSure Down Alternative Duvet Insert Amazon $39.99 See on Amazon Recreate the luxurious feel of a hotel bed with this fluffy down alternative comforter. Made from lightweight polyester, this duvet is designed to evenly distribute heat while allowing air to circulate so you don’t overheat. The loops on each corner help secure a duvet cover in place while the quilted pattern helps keep the filling from moving around.

26 Some Classic Candles To Create A Romantic Vibe Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon Whether you’re chilling at home or hosting an event, nothing provides a relaxing ambience quite like a candle. This set of three classic pillar candles looks chic and has a 70-hour burn time. Unscented and available in five hues, these candles have cotton wicks and are made from food-grade wax that promises a smokeless burn that won’t drip everywhere.

27 These Blackout Shades For A Darker Night’s Sleep Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade (6-Pack) Amazon $32 See on Amazon If pesky light rays are waking you up long before your alarm goes off, then you need these pleated blackout shades that block up to 99% of light from entering your home. Two pull tabs allow you to open and close the shades easily and you won’t need any tools to install them — just trim the width to fit your windows, peel, and stick.

28 An Absorbent Headband & Wristband to Keep You Dry While You Wash Your Face Zkptops Spa Bubble Headband and Wristband Set Amazon $9 See on Amazon Help keep your hair and clothes dry while you wash your face with this headband and wristband set. Made from super absorbent terry cloth, the elastic wristbands prevent water from sliding down your forearms while the the padded headband, which boasts a puffy, croissant shape that’s trending on TikTok, helps keep your hair dry and out of our face.

29 This Foot Massage Roller That Feels So Good Gaiam Foot Massage Roller Amazon $6 See on Amazon This uniquely designed foot massage roller helps soothe sore and tired muscles in your feet. You can add as little or as much pressure as you’d like while you roll it back and forth. Not limited to feet, this massage roller can also be used to help relieve tightness in your hands, arms, and legs, and since it’s so small, you can even take it on the go.

30 A 3D-Contoured Eye Mask To Block Out The World REEBENT 3D Eye mask for Sleeping (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon This 3D-contoured eye mask is ergonomically designed to minimize pressure on your eyelids by offering enough space to freely close and open your eyelids, even if you have eyelash extensions. Made from soft foam that blocks out light, this sleeping mask has stretchy straps and is lined with an anti-slip gel designed to stay securely in place no matter how much you toss and turn.

31 A Foldable Bamboo Stand To Prop Up Laptops, Books, & More Greenco Bamboo Foldable Recipe Book Stand Amazon $12 See on Amazon Prop up your laptop, cookbook, or sketch pad with this tabletop bamboo stand. Sturdy yet lightweight, this stand has four settings so you can find the perfect angle and has two adjustable levers to hold open books. When you’re done, you can fold up this stand and store it to free up counter space.

32 This Neck Light That Lets You Read In The Dark Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $21 See on Amazon Keep reading after your partner has gone to bed for the night with this neck reading light. It’s flexible and can be adjusted into whatever position is most comfortable. This USB-operated neck light has an 80-hour run time as well as six brightness levels and three temperatures (yellow, warm white, and cool white) to choose from.

33 Some Memory Foam Arm Rest Covers To Upgrade Your Desk Chair Aloudy Memory Foam Arm Rest Pads Amazon $20 See on Amazon Comfortably rest your elbows and forearms on these plush arm rest pads that upgrade any desk chair in seconds. Made from high-density memory foam designed to contour to your arms, these pads are wrapped in a velvety fabric cover that’s machine-washable. They easily slip over your chair’s arm rests thanks to a stretchy elastic.

34 This Sweat-Resistant Headband With Built-In Headphones MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband Amazon $20 See on Amazon This Bluetooth headband with built-in headphones is ideal for both working out at the gym or listening to a guided meditation before bed. It’s made from stretchy, breathable cotton for sweat-wicking comfort and has handy buttons to raise and lower the volume, skip to the next track, and even answer calls since it’s equipped with a microphone. This headband has a 10-hour run time on just a single charge.

35 A Himalayan Salt Lamp For A Calming Glow Greenco Hand Crafted Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $25 See on Amazon Create a warm, amber glow with this lamp featuring a sturdy basket piled high with Himalayan salt crystals. Not only does it bring in a rustic, natural vibe, but this lamp is a stunning home accessory that creates a relaxing feel whether it’s on or off. Plus it has a dimmer to adjust the brightness.

36 This Cooling Face Roller You Can Store In The Fridge ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon Pop this ice roller into the fridge or freezer and glide it over your skin to rejuvenate, help reduce puffiness, and promote circulation while delivering a calming, cooling effect. Loved by over 16,500 customers that awarded this product a five-star rating, this popular ice roller is also said to help relieve migraine symptoms.

37 A Buckwheat Pillow That Offers Supple Support Sobakawa Traditional Buckwheat Pillow Amazon $30 See on Amazon Are you always flipping your pillow over to find the cool side? You won’t have to anymore thanks to this buckwheat pillow. It’s made from breathable cotton that’s filled with soft, natural buckwheat, which is said to promote airflow and repel heat, helping keep you cool all night long. Even more, it cradles your neck and head for comfy support and is especially ideal for back and side sleepers.

38 These Faux Fur Pillow Covers That Add A Pop Of Texture & Color LANANAS Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Throw pillows instantly cozy-up a space, especially if they’re wrapped in these faux fur covers. They have subtle, swirly textures for added interest and are so soft you’ll actually want to cuddle up with them. Available in six sizes and 14 shades, you’re sure to find one that suits your style.

39 An Elegant Striped Duvet Cover Made From 100% Cotton JELLYMONI Cotton Striped Duvet Cover Set Amazon $40 See on Amazon One of the simplest ways to spruce up your bedroom is with a new duvet cover, and this striped one happens to be extra soft and breathable since it’s made from 100% cotton. The cover has a zipper closure and ties in each corner to keep your duvet from getting bunched up. This set also includes two pillowcases to match.

40 A Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Hug Quilty Weighted Blanket Amazon $38 See on Amazon Wrap yourself in this cozy, weighted blanket that’s said to help improve sleep and even create a calming effect, thanks to the subtle pressure that feels like a warm hug. Boasting seven layers of comfort, this blanket is filled with silent micro-glass beads that are evenly distributed by the quilted pattern, and the cover is made from silky soft cotton. You can even take off the cover and throw it in the wash for easy cleaning.

41 A Cute Towel Wrap To Dry Yourself Off After A Shower TowelSelections Towel Wrap Amazon $23 See on Amazon If you’re the type to lay around in your towel after taking a bath or shower, you’ll love this towel wrap that’s made from super absorbent terry cloth. This wrap has a Velcro closure at the top so you can wear it around the house without it falling off, unlike a regular towel, and it even has a handy pocket.

42 A Foam Exercise Mat That Makes Workouts Better Nextrino Stretching and Mobility Mat Amazon $38 See on Amazon Whether you prefer yoga, Pilates, or barre, this foam exercise mat is the perfect complement to your workout. The grippy surface helps you hold poses without slipping while the textured bottom prevents it from sliding around as you move, and it’s just the right thickness to make certain movements more comfortable. It’s also ideal to stretch out on or foam roll tired muscles.

43 This Unique Spine Massager That Helps Relieve Tension balanced body Sissel Spinefitter Amazon $129 See on Amazon Made up of a series of 28 interconnected balls, just lying on this spine massager helps to relieve tension along your back by creating deep pressure along key points. It also makes a great addition to physical therapy, Pilates, and yoga since it can help enhance movement. It even comes with a detachable carrying handle for easy transport.

44 An Arm Rest Tray For Your Couch To Hold Essentials Within Reach GEHE Armrest Tray Amazon $31 See on Amazon Keep your snacks, drinks, and phone within reach thanks to this bamboo armrest tray designed to securely wrap around the arm of your couch or chair, regardless of the size. It features an anti-slip pad to help keep drinks from spilling and has a slot to hold your smartphone at the perfect viewing angle.

45 A Towel Warmer For Extra-Luxurious Bathtime KEG Bathroom Towel Warmer Amazon $66 See on Amazon After experiencing this towel warmer, you’ll probably never go back to showering without it. Featuring five curved bars to hang towels, robes, and even your clothes, this heated towel rack warms up your belongings in just 15 minutes and is designed to never overheat. You can even mount it onto your wall to free up some floor space.

46 Some Ultra Soft Towels Made From Turkish Cotton Turquaz Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set (8-Piece) Amazon $40 See on Amazon Swap out your old towels for these luxurious Turkish bath towels instead. They’re made from soft-to-the-touch, medium-weight cotton that is super absorbent and quick-drying. This set of eight towels has got your bathroom covered, and includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths.

47 These Fluffy Throw Pillows To Add To Your Sofa Or Bed Basic Home Throw Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon These fluffy throw pillows make a great comfy addition to your couch or bed and can be put into the covers of your choice. They’re filled with feather down and wrapped in breathable cotton stitched to prevent feathers from poking out. Available in 10 sizes, you can mix and match these inserts to create a custom collection of pillows that will rival that of any hotel.

48 A Durable Doormat To Help Keep Your Floors Clean Gorilla Grip Durable Natural Rubber Door Mat Amazon $28 See on Amazon Protect your floors from rain, snow, and mud with this durable rubber doormat. Waterproof and stain-resistant, the chevron pattern on this mat helps collect dirt and moisture from shoes while the rubber border and backing help prevent it from slipping and sliding out of place.

49 These Luxurious Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See on Amazon These glossy satin pillowcases have garnered over 209,000 glowing five-star ratings, and at just $9 for a set of two, it’s easy to see why. Not only will these smooth satin pillowcases look great on your bed, they are also said to help protect your hair by preventing breakage and split ends.