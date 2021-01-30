Amazon has won customers over with their unbeatable prices, free shipping, and a stockpile of incredible finds for your kitchen, car, date night, and everything in between. So when something is out of stock, it’s a bit … surprising. Even Amazon sometimes run out of stock — which is usually a sign of a genius product. If we’re honest, a back-ordered product is a hot commodity and if you didn’t want it before, you definitely want it now. Check out these 46 things that are so fly Amazon can barely keep them in stock.

You may try and guess what kinds of products made this list of highly requested Amazon finds, but it's a real mix. You'll find a handful of home cleaning and organization products that shoppers cannot get enough of. They love the over-the-door laundry drying rack or the soap and sponge holder. There’s even a toothpaste dispenser on this list that will keep your bathroom much less cluttered.

Among this list are also a few ultra-cozy picks like a double-sided flannel and fleece electric blanket or a pillow that doubles as a cup holder for any size cup. There’s even a mini essential oil diffuser that fits in your car to even make your commute a little more zen.

These sought-after products sell out quickly so get to clicking to secure your favorite picks before they’re out of stock.

1 These High-Waist Leggings That Come in 40+ Colors SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are as comfortable as they are stylish. They have more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. They’re made of moisture-wicking polyester and stretchy spandex and have a trendy textured look, plus they're available in more than 40 colors and prints that include tie-dye patterns.

2 These Strip LED Lights That Have A Remote Control PANGTON VILLA LED Strip Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon These LED strip lights add ambiance to any space. The pack comes with 65 feet of lights and fixing buckles to install them anywhere. The 44-button remote control can adjust the lights to 20 different colors, six dynamic modes, and eight levels of brightness. Just plug the lights in and set the mood.

3 These 5-Layer Cotton Masks With Nose Clips BINGFONE Cotton Masks (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cotton masks are comfortable and feature five layers of protection. Each set includes three masks and six carbon-activated filters. They are designed with adjustable nose clips and adjustable elastic ear hooks and can be easily washed and reused to save money.

4 This Lamp Desk That Has Eight Different Angles LORYERGO Adjustable Lap Desk Amazon $23 See On Amazon This adjustable laptop desk is perfect for working from home. It can accommodate laptops up to 15.6-inches wide and has eight different angles for you to adjust to your most comfortable position. It easily collapses so you can take it with you anywhere and the cushions on the back make it comfortable to rest on your lap.

5 This Cleaning Paste With A Cult Following The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cleaning paste has so many uses and more than 23,000 reviews. It has the consistency of caulk and can be used to remove stains from grout and tile, glass, sinks, pots and pans, and even rust. Use a sponge or cloth to apply the cleaner to the surface and let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it clean with water.

6 A Ring Light That Doubles As A Tripod EICAUS Ring Light With Phone Stand Amazon $34 See On Amazon This ring light doubles as a tripod to hold your phone and make photos and videos look even better with its customizable light kit. Choose among 10 brightness levels, a dimmer, and three modes: white, warm yellow, and warm white. It’s powered by a USB cable, so it’s easy to use anywhere, and the ring light is completely adjustable to catch a variety of angles.

7 This Hand Warmer To Keep In Your Pocket OCOOPA Rechargeable Handwarmers Amazon $28 See On Amazon This portable hand warmer is double-sided to keep your hands warm, even in the coldest temps. Choose from three temperature settings and instantly feel the heat with the touch of a button. This gadget is lightweight and fits in your pocket so you can keep it nearby. It lasts up to eight hours on a full charge, and can even work as a backup battery to charge your phone on the go.

8 This Portable Air Filter For Cleaner Air Intelabe HEPA Air Purifier Amazon $50 See On Amazon Breathe easy knowing your air is clean with this air purifier. It will capture dust, pollen, smoke, odor, and even pet dander to make your home’s air cleaner for you. Reviewers reported that this purifier is super quiet and weighs about 3 pounds, so you can easily move it from room to room. It has a three-stage cleaning process that removes 99.97% of indoor pollutants.

9 A Handheld Milk Frother With Nearly 20K Reviews Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make lattes at home with this handheld milk frother. Just stick the steel whisk into your favorite drink to add some foam. The spinning whisk creates rich, creamy foam from milk or a milk substitute in just a few seconds. It has one button that makes it easy to use and boasts more than 19,000 reviews and a 4.6-star review.

10 This Mini Bag Sealer That Keeps Snacks Fresh EZCO Bag Sealer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use this mini bag sealer to keep your favorite snacks fresh for days. The small, battery-powered vacuum sealer heats up in three to five seconds and is then ready to seal the bag's opening. It keeps moisture and air out so food stays fresh, plus it has a convenient hook to hang it up when you're not using it.

11 A Seat Warmers That Will Heat Up To 140 Degrees KINGLETING Warmer Seat Cushion Amazon $44 See On Amazon Stay toasty even on the coldest days of the year with this seat warmer. Choose your temperature, between 86 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and wait just 30 seconds for it to heat up. It fits in most cars and has nonslip rubber grips on the bottom and elastic bands to connect to the seat. It also has an auto-off timer that you can set between 30 and 90 minutes for safety.

12 These Exfoliating Foot Masks For Dry Feet BeaLuz Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get rid of dry skin and hard calluses on your feet with these gentle foot masks. They’re made with aloe vera, apple, papaya, castor oil, and milk to soothe skin. Just slip your foot into one of the moisturizing booties and enjoy smoother, softer feet in a week. This pack includes two foot masks.

13 An Oil Diffuser That's The Size Of A Cup Of Coffee InnoGear USB Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Diffuse essential oils while you drive, work, or relax with this mini USB diffuser. It’s lightweight, powered by a USB cable, and fits perfectly into your car's cup holder. It has two modes: intermittent and continuous — and all of the buttons are on the top, making it easy and safe to operate.

14 The Fabric Shaver That Removes Lint In Minutes MOSPRO Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $26 See On Amazon This fabric shaver will remove that annoying fuzz on your sweaters, hats, and even your couch. The defuzzer takes two hours to charge and will run for a full hour. It has indicator lights to warn you when it needs a charge and is small, compact, and portable, so you can take it when you travel.

15 This Microwave Popcorn Popper With 15K Reviews Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make gourmet popcorn at home with this popcorn popper. It’s made of sturdy borosilicate glass. Just measure your kernels, add them to the popper and stick it in the microwave. It makes a snack-size amount of popcorn and can be tossed in the dishwasher when you’re done. It comes in six colors and has more than 15,000 reviews.

16 This Roll-Up Drying Mat That's Simple To Store Ahyuan Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $15 See On Amazon This roll-up dish drying rack fits across your sink, making clean-up after dinner simple. The non-slip racks are durable, resistant to rust, and heat-resistant. It comes in two sizes that fit most standard sinks. When your dishes dry, you can roll up the mat, making it easy to store and freeing up counter space.

17 The Bottle Brush With 360-Degree Bristles FEENM Water Bottle Cleaning Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re tired of struggling to scrub bottles, glassware, and cups, this cleaning brush is for you. It has three strong suction cups that attach to any flat surface to hold the brushes in place. The dual brushes allow you to clean 360 degrees in seconds. The brush easily disassembles for cleaning.

18 A Shower Head That Filters Your Water Nosame Filter Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon This shower head is unlike any other — it filters water to make your experience more spa-like. That’s right, this stainless steel shower head has a multi-layer filtration system that removes impurities and softens hard water. It also has three pressure modes: rainfall, massage, and jetting. It attaches to most standard showers and comes in a variety of colors to match your bathroom.

19 This Pillow That Doubles As A Cupholder For Any Drink Cup Cozy Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon This cupholder pillow is the perfect addition to movie night. The soft and cushioned pillow holds almost any cup or mug and even insulates it to keep it hot or cold for longer. The cup holder has a soft, removable cover that is safe in the washing machine. It's also perfect for small items like TV remotes, eyeglasses, and gaming controllers.

20 A Modern Mug Warmer With Three Temperature Settings VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sleek coffee mug warmer will ensure you never have to drink microwaved coffee again. It has three temperature settings and a large splash-proof heating plate, plus it runs for four straight hours before turning off for safety. The plate is easy to clean and it’s available in five colors.

21 The Wireless Charging Bank That Travels Like A Dream Anker Wireless Power Bank Amazon $36 See On Amazon This wireless charger is compatible with Androids and Apple devices, as well as wireless AirPods. The charger has a non-slip design that keeps your phone in place, with two USB ports and one USB-C port. It’s slim and compact to take anywhere.

22 These Refrigerator Liners That Protect From Spills AKINLY Refrigerator Shelf Liners (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These refrigerator liners are BPA-free and safe to be used in contact with food. They add some color and style to your fridge while protecting your shelves from spills. They’re easy to take out and rinse off to keep your fridge feeling clean and fresh. The mats have anti-skid dots on the bottom to keep them in place.

23 This Contact-Less Door Opener To Prevent Germs pulais Non-Contact Door Opener (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This door opener is a multi-tool that makes it easy to open and close doors without having to touch them. Stay away from germs at the gas station or at checkout with the built-in stylus that can be used to push buttons or sign screens for payment. It attaches to your keychain and even has a built-in can opener. The four-piece set comes with gold, silver, rose gold, and black tools.

24 A Motion-Activated Light For Your Purse Wasserstein Automatic Handbag Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stop searching through your whole purse for those keys — light up your bag with this motion-activated purse light and find what you need. Once it detects you’re looking for something, the light will turn on. It’s bright enough to light up your whole bag, but weighs less than a pound and is so compact you won't realize you're carrying it. The light can be clipped onto purse pockets.

25 A Soap Dispenser With A Built-In Sponge Holder Aeakey Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Doing the dishes will be so much easier with this soap dispenser and sponge holder. Pour soap into the bottom and place your sponge in the compartment on top. Then simply press down to add soap to your sponge when you need it. It comes in three colors and has more than 4,000 reviews.

26 This Space-Saving Laundry Drying Rack mDesign Over Door Laundry Drying Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon This over-the-door laundry drying rack saves you space and time. The metal rack easily attaches to any interior door and provides 14 wide rungs to lay delicates to dry. It collapses flat so it takes up virtually no space between uses. It’s perfect for small spaces or multi-purpose rooms.

27 An Alarm Clock That Simulates A Sunrise JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $43 See On Amazon Wake up to the sunrise with this alarm clock, which boasts nearly 8,000 reviews. You can set it to simulate sunrise or sunset for a tranquil beginning or end to your day. You can also program it to be a soft night light, or choose among seven fun colors. And it's so much more than just an alarm clock: it has seven natural sounds like birds singing and piano music and features an FM radio.

28 A Portable Cereal Cup That Keeps Milk Cold OVOY Portable Cereal Cup Amazon $11 See On Amazon This portable cereal cup is for the breakfast fan who doesn’t have enough time in the morning to sit and eat. This cup has two compartments: one for milk and one for cereal, which keeps them separate so that your cereal doesn't get soggy. The lower part even has a non-toxic freezer gel that keeps milk cold for hours. It’s leak-proof and made of BPA-free materials, plus it includes a foldable spoon.

29 This Foldable Full-Size Bluetooth Keyboard Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re tired of typing on a tiny phone keyboard, you’ll love this foldable Bluetooth keyboard. It’s a full-size keyboard that fold in half to the size of a wallet, meaning you can type easily on the go. It connects to iOS, Android and Windows devices to work with phones or tablets and includes a stand holder that will hold your phone so you can set up work anywhere.

30 These Toilet Night Lights That Offer 16 Colors Chunace Toilet Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This toilet night light is a snap to install onto your toilet and will guide you in the middle of the night so that there's no need to turn on other bright lights. It's easy to install and has a motion-activated sensor. The battery-powered light can be adjusted to one of 16 colors and you can also choose among five brightness levels. Each set comes with two night lights.

31 The 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Station iSeneo Wireless Charging Station Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wireless charging station has a dedicated space to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. The best part? It's all wireless. It will still charge your devices through cases and keeps them neatly organized by your bed or desk.

32 The Clear, Flat Water Bottle That Fits In Your Backpack memobottle Flat Water Bottle Amazon $36 See On Amazon This aesthetically fascinating clear water bottle is flat so it easily fits in your purse or backpack. It holds 25 ounces of liquid and is made from durable, BPA-free plastic that is strong enough to withstand the freezer. The bottle comes with two leakproof lids and is the size of an A5 memo book (hint: that's where it gets its fun name).

33 A Mini Label Maker That Connects To Your Smart Phone NIIMBOT Label Printer Amazon $39 See On Amazon Get to organizing with this mini label maker. It works with Bluetooth so all you have to do is download the smart phone app and design your label before printing it remotely. Use it to label your pantry, office, or bathroom items. It prints D11-size labels and comes with one roll of paper (a 6-pack of paper can be purchased separately).

34 The Toothbrush Holder With A Toothpaste Dispenser Wekity Toothbrush Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon This toothbrush holder will keep your toothpaste and brushes clean and will never make a mess. It has slots to hold five toothbrushes by their heads, allowing them to hang dry and stay away from dust. It can be mounted to the wall and also has two toothpaste dispensers, as well as a space for other bathroom tools like razors or combs. It easily disassembles to make cleaning easy.

35 The Heated Blanket With Three Heat Levels Zircon Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $49 See On Amazon This heated throw blanket provides the coziest way to end your day. Just wrap yourself up in this reversible sherpa and flannel heated blanket and enjoy two hours of heat before it auto shuts off for your safety. Choose from three different heat levels — plus it has a pocket for your feet. The blanket is machine washable and has a convenient six-foot cord.

36 These Dissolvable Soap Sheets For Clean Hands TXIN Soap Sheets (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These disposable soap sheets dissolve into foaming soap in your hands so you can clean your hands anywhere you go. Keep them in your purse, backpack, or car so you can always sanitize. They come in a small travel case with 20 soap strips in each. This set comes with 10 boxes.

37 The Hand Blender With More Than 20K Reviews Mueller Austria Hand Blender Amazon $35 See On Amazon This hand blender has two different speeds to blend juice, make a milkshake, or beat eggs. It includes two interchangeable heads: a whisk and frother. It has a sharp stainless steel blade and a detachable shaft that makes it easy to clean. It has an impressive 23,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

38 This Flash Drive That Connects To Your iPhone Sunany Phone Flash Drive Amazon $17 See On Amazon This flash drive has multiple different pen drives that fit all of your devices from iPhones and iPads to Micro USBs and USB-Cs. This external storage is ultra fast and is available in 128GB or 256GB. Using the included app, you can add a privacy encryption to any file, making sure your documents and photos are always safe. It’s available in eight fun colors including lime green and lavender.

39 A Mini Fridge That Can Also Heat Things Up AstroAI Portable Mini Fridge Amazon $40 See On Amazon This mini fridge can be used to keep things cold, down to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but it actually also works when you need to heat things up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s compact in size and can fit six soda cans, making it perfect for offices and small spaces. It has a removable shelf and is powered by an AC/DC adapter. Use it to keep drinks cool or warm up your favorite beauty products. It has more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star review.

40 These TSA-Approved Travel Product Dispensers CHIVENIDO Travel Dispenser Bottle (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This travel bottle dispenser can hold three bottles at a time to easily dispense your favorite lotions, foundations, and hand sanitizers. Just twist the top of the dispenser to toggle between bottle types you want to use. These are TSA-approved and make traveling with products so much easier. This pack comes with two dispensers.

41 The UV Sanitizer That Cleans Your Phone Samsung Electronics Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you're worried about the germs on your phone, keys, or mask — this UV light phone sanitizer is just the tool to calm your nerves. It kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in 10 minutes and is perfectly portable. Just close the case and hit the button; the case will unlock when it's finished. It's rechargeable with a USB-C cord.

42 A Bamboo Cutting Board With Built-In Compartments HHXRISE Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bamboo cutting board doubles as a serving plate. It has convenient compartments to keep your ingredients separate or display food, and a groove for catching any juices. It’s made of BPA-free, natural bamboo and has an extra large surface area for cutting multiple things at a time. It has a handle that makes it easy to store or carry.

43 These Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses That Are Stylish PengSer Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Protect your eyes while rocking a new look. These lightweight blue light-blocking glasses help prevent eye strain and headaches when you're using tech devices. They come in packs of two with a number of color options like leopard, matte black, and transparent.

44 This Spiral Notebook That Repels Water And Dirt Rite in the Rain All-Weather Side-Spiral Notebook Amazon $6 See On Amazon Protect your most important thoughts in this all-weather spiral notebook. The 64-page notebook repeals water, sweat, grease, mud, and can even survive a trip in the washing machine. The spiral binding keeps the book’s shape, which is flexible, yet tough. It’s available in seven colors including blue, green, and yellow. Even if the pages get wet, you can write with pencil, crayon or an all-weather pen.