TikTok’s Cheese & Pickle Trend Is The Easiest #FoodTok Hack Yet

Everyone knows cheese and pickles are two of the key ingredients in any good sandwich, so enjoying them together is nothing new. But after a TikTok user went viral for sharing her favorite snack involving the sandwich staples, it turns out you don’t need any bread or condiments to enjoy the pairing after all. Though it might sound, er, unappealing at first, the snack hack inspired a whole crop of cheese pickle wrap trend TikToks, and the reviews are more positive than you’d think.

TikTok is known for creating some seriously out-there trends, especially when it comes to food (looking at you, Balsamic Cola), and TikTok’s cheese pickle wrap is no exception. The trend kicked off on Jan. 17 when TikToker @clurmurr shared her husband’s disapproval for her cheese-wrapped pickle creation which inspired her to share the recipe. “My husband says it’s gross, but I think I can find someone else out there who either makes this or will enjoy this,” says the creator. Clearly, the video reached its target audience, because as of Feb. 14 the video has over 1.6 million likes on TikTok, and the comments are filled with foodies eager to try the cheese and pickle combo.

Though they don’t have an official name (the creator herself admitted in the TikTok that she doesn’t know what to call them), the cheese-covered pickles are so simple to make. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the recipe, including what you’ll need, how to make them, and more.

How To Make TikTok’s Cheese Pickle Wraps

The best part about the cheese pickle wraps are that they only consist of two ingredients: cheese and pickles. According to the original TikTok, the cheese-wrapped pickles can be made by heating a piece of provolone or mozzarella in a pan on the stove. Oh, and don’t forget to apply cooking spray to keep the cheese from sticking to the pan. When the cheese starts to melt and develop a hard, crust-like exterior, it’s time to add the pickle. In the video, the creator grabs a full pickle from the jar and plops it in the “middle of the slice of cheese,” though I’m sure halved pickles would work just as well.

From there, you’ll want to fold the cheese around the pickle to give it that wrap effect, which the creator likens to a taquito. Once the cheese has hardened into a crispy exterior, you’re good to take the creation out of the pan and enjoy.

Many interested viewers left their suggestions in the comments of how to upgrade the bite even more, like adding Tajín for some spice. The recommendations prompted the creator to add the seasoning to the melted cheese and deemed it a must-try for spice lovers in a follow-up video.

TikTok user @briaannnneeee recommended dipping the cheesy pickle in ranch and judging by the creator’s happy dance to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, it’s fair to say it was a success. This inspired her to try it with ranch seasoning on the cheese as well, which also got a positive review. If you have some salami in your fridge, don’t be afraid to toss a piece or two between the cheese and pickle (just beware, because you might cry “tears of joy”).

Are TikTok’s Cheese-Wrapped Pickles Good?

Before you try the cheesy pickle recipe for yourself, you might want to get some other opinions first.

TikTok couple @matt_and_omar made the quick bite with Pepper Jack cheese, and though Omar was skeptical at first, both of the San Francisco-based creators were on board by the end. Curious to see if the snack is as good as “everyone in the comments says it is,” cookbook author Ashley Hankins tried it for herself on TikTok, and called the cheesy pickle “pretty damn good.”

The craze even made it to the other side of the pond, which inspired U.K.-based TikToker @isabellahill_ to try it with grated cheddar and mozzarella, and two small pickles. The creator described the snack as “incredible” and “glorious,” and said the pickle and cheese combo “just hits.”

Just because these creators enjoyed it, doesn’t mean it’s for everyone. If you’re not a pickle stan, you might want to sit this trend out — or, maybe an added layer of fried cheese is what your pickles have been missing all along.