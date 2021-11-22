TikTok’s Booty-Lifting Leggings Are Already 29% Off For Black Friday

If you’ve ever uttered or typed the phrase “TikTok made me buy it,” then you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re an OG on Amazon Finds TikTok or you had to go deep into your favorite creator’s comments to find the name of those booty-lifting leggings they always wear, you know that the social media platform is home to some incredibly clever finds. And there’s no better time to buy that avocado slicer that’s all over your #ForYou page than on Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021.

Whether you’ve got your eye on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer or the Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, you can expect to save up to 43% off TikTok-famous items on Amazon. While there’s no guarantee you’ll go viral after test driving these highly-coveted products, you’ll finally get to see what the hype is all about.

Below, you’ll find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the beauty, kitchen, and fashion products TikTok is absolutely obsessed with.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

42% Off The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $59.99 $34.88 See On Amazon If you’ve ever watched a hair tutorial on TikTok, chances are you’ve seen Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer in action. With an accompanying hashtag that’s been viewed over 75 million times, the product — which is $25 off right now — is known for adding volume and smoothness.

29% Off Heatless Hair Curlers Heatless Hair Curlers for Long Hair Amazon $13.99 $9.99 See On Amazon If you’ve ever been scrolling and seen one of these curling rod headbands being put to use, you’ve probably done a double-take — and then ended up watching a few dozen tutorials on how the product leads to bouncy curls without using heat. If you’re ready to see what the hype is all about, they’re 29% off right now.

$50 Off Revolution InstaGLO® R180 Toaster Revolution InstaGLO® R180 Toaster Amazon $299.95 $249.95 See On Amazon Thanks to its LED touchscreen display, this TikTok-famous toaster lets you have your toast your way. You can put your favorite bread to the test for $50 off this Back Friday.

9% Off OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10.95 $9.96 See On Amazon At least 14 million TikTokers have been mesmerized by this clever slicer, which cuts an avocado into seven slices and removes its pit. If you’re ready to hack your avocado toast, it’s currently 9% off.

29% Off Zulay Handheld Frother Whisk Zulay New Titanium Motor Milk Frother Amazon $13.99 $9.99 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of Day In The Life or What I Eat In A Day videos on TikTok, you’ve likely seen this beloved electric milk frother. Now, you get it for 29% off and make viral-worthy lattes of your own.

36% Off Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $19.95 $12.74 See On Amazon There’s something soothing about watching someone roll rose quartz on their face. But the product isn’t just a hit on TikTok skincare routine videos — the top-rated set has over 31k Amazon reviews and is currently 36% off.