Weird Things On Amazon That Make You Look So Much Better

Beauty isn't the most important quality in a person, but it isn’t shallow to want to look good — and when you look good, you feel good. Having the right products to help you look and feel your best is key, and there are a ton of weird things on Amazon that can help you look so much better than you already do.

This list has something for everyone, from hydrating hair care to reusable lashes and soothing face masks. Each unique, useful item will help you elevate your beauty routine with ease.

1 A Reusable Cooling Face Mask That Comes With A Jade Roller Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask Gel + Jade Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a home spa experience with this gel face mask and jade roller set. Whether you want to reduce puffiness, revive dull skin, or simply relax, this multipurpose mask has you covered. Filled with moldable gel and beads, it can be popped in the fridge or microwave to achieve the desired temperature, perfect for promoting relaxation. The jade roller also helps reduce puffiness and can aid in lymphatic drainage.

2 A Strawberry Scrub That Contains Real Strawberry Seeds TONYMOLY Magic Food Strawberry Sugar Scrub Amazon $16 See On Amazon This adorably packaged sugar scrub looks and smells like a delicious strawberry smoothie. Infused with real strawberry seeds, sugar, and mushroom extract, this scrub effortlessly buffs away old skin cells and impurities, revealing a clean and moisturized complexion.

3 An Exfoliating Scrub Made With Sea Salt & Charcoal M3 Naturals Charcoal Exfoliating Body Scrub Amazon $19 See On Amazon Flaky skin is no match for this scrub. A blend of activated charcoal granules draws out impurities in your pores, while sea salt sloughs away dead, dull skin. A combination of aloe vera and coconut oil aims to hydrate and soothe irritated skin, locking in moisture. It’s even infused with collagen to help boost skin elasticity.

4 These Facial Masks That Use Ocean-Derived Ingredients To Moisturize Your Skin MAREE Facial Masks (6 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a pack of these facial masks, a 20-minute indulgence that nourishes and soothes your skin. Packed with marine collagen and hyaluronic acid, these masks are formulated to deeply hydrate, brighten, and improve your skin’s elasticity and firmness. Full of rich ocean-derived ingredients like algae extracts and pearl powder, these beautiful masks are a delightfully indulgent skincare experience.

5 This Shampoo Brush That Massages & Promotes A Healthy Scalp Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give your hair care routine a little extra oomph with this scalp massager. It effectively removes dead skin, dandruff, and contaminants, whether used wet or dry, with an easy-to-swap scrubber head design. Not only does it feel great, it encourages blood flow to your scalp, which may promote thicker hair growth.

6 This Best-Selling, Intensely Hydrating Lip Gloss That Makes Your Lips Shine NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip Amazon $9 See On Amazon Achieve the perfect glossy pout with NYX’s best-sellling Fat Oil Lip Drip lip gloss. Infused with vegan squalane, this non-sticky lip oil offers 12-hour hydration and protection. It comes in eight trendy shades that complement any makeup style. Pair it with your favorite lip products, or wear it solo for a soft lip tint. It’s certified by PETA as cruelty-free.

7 A Pack Of Ring Size Adjusters To Prevent Jewelry Slipping Off Your Fingers Feramox Invisible Ring Size Adjuster Amazon $9 See On Amazon Frustrated with loose rings? These ring size adjusters are made from transparent plastic, so they’re virtually invisible. This pack includes eight assorted sizes to reduce your ring size by up to a full size, ensuring a snug fit and preventing slipping. Suitable for various ring widths, they’re comfortable, soft, and safe to use on the skin.

8 An Exfoliating Brush To Help Prevent Razor Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Body Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tackle both razor bumps and ingrown hairs with this silicone body brush. The ergonomic brush fits perfectly in your hand, so you can target any area that needs attention post-hair removal. Not only does it help prevent ingrown hairs, but it's also a gentle exfoliator, sloughing away old cells to reveal silky-smooth skin.

9 This Retinol Eye Stick That Glides On Easily CITYGOO Retinol Eye Stick With Collagen Amazon $20 See On Amazon Retinol seems to be the magic ingredient that pretty much all dermatologists can agree on. Tackle under-eye shadows and puffiness with this retinol eye stick. Made with skin-restoring ingredients including shea butter and collagen, it boosts moisture, soothes, and helps improve skin elasticity. With quality ingredients and easy application, it's formulated to be suitable for all skin types.

10 A Brush Cleaning Kit For Keeping Your Makeup Brushes Hygienic Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Let’s be honest — our makeup brushes often get grungier than they should. This innovative makeup brush cleaner makes the job a breeze, cleaning and drying your brushes in under a minute. It’s incredibly easy to use and comes with eight rubber collars of varying sizes, making it compatible with most makeup brushes on the market.

11 These Reusable False Lashes That Attach With A Magnetic Eyeliner Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon No more fiddly, messy, crusty glues gumming up your eyelids — this magnetic lash kit is a game-changer. Ultra-fine magnetic particles in the smudge-proof eyeliner make applying the magnetic eyelashes a cinch – just apply the eyeliner and pop the lashes on top. They’re made to stay put all day and are even waterproof. The kit comes with five sets of lashes in varying styles and thicknesses.

12 This Korean Skincare Serum Made With Real Snail Slime COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Amazon $18 See On Amazon Curious to try the popular snail mucin skincare trend, but not sure where to start? This hydrating serum is infused with 96% snail secretion filtrate, an ingredient lauded for restoring and rejuvenating skin. It’s praised for combatting dryness, smoothing, and balancing the tone and texture of your skin by stimulating collagen production. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it has over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — and the COSRX brand pledges that no snails are harmed.

13 These Elastic Clips To Keep Your Jeans From Bunching In Your Boots Boncas Adjustable Elastic Boot Clips Amazon $9 See On Amazon These polished metal boot clips firmly clamp your pants in place. Whether walking, biking, riding, or just enjoying a night out on the town, these clips prevent uncomfortable and unsightly bunching. The adjustable double-woven elastic straps can also be used for holding sheets in place or as glove and mitten clips.

14 A Lip Mask That Moisturizes While You Sleep LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $24 See On Amazon Boasting coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter, this lip mask provides intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep. Apply generously with the applicator before bed and wake up to rejuvenated, nourished lips. Chapped lips will soon be a problem of the past. Over 30,000 happy reviewers sing its praises, with many specifying that it is a “holy grail” product.

15 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Are Safe For All Skin Types Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Patch Spot Treatment (36 count) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t let a pimple burst your bubble. These hydrocolloid patches are a smart and effective solution for overnight pimple care. Apply and sleep; let it work its magic. The medical-grade hydrocolloid draws out impurities, visibly reducing zits in six to eight hours. They shield your skin, helping curb the urge to pop, which prevents scabs and scarring. They’re allergy-tested and safe for all skin types.

16 Tame Flyaways With This Wax Stick Made From Plant Extracts Samnyte Hair Wax Stick (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tame unwanted frizz, prevent split ends, and achieve a smooth, stylish look with this nourishing, repairing hair wax stick. Infused with 48 nutrient-rich ingredients like vitamin E, castor oil, and avocado oil, it helps repair damage, restores elasticity, and offers deep hydration. Crafted from plant extracts, its mild formula helps make it safe for all to use. Comes in a pack of two.

17 This Leave-In Treatment That Keeps Your Hair In Good Health Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Hair Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Consolidate the haircare products in your routine with this five-in-one hydrating hair primer. Enriched with a plant-derived protein complex and eight herbal extracts, it offers heat protection from dryers, irons, and curlers while nourishing damaged hair. This multi-tasking formula repairs, polishes, and reduces breakage while adding a stunning shine to your hair.

18 These Tea Tree Oil-Infused Wipes Made For Dry & Irritated Eyes Mediviz Tea Tree Eyelid Wipes Amazon $27 See On Amazon These gentle, individually wrapped wipes are your secret to cleaner, healthier eyelids. Infused with tea tree oil, they work to eliminate demodex mites, soothe irritation, and unclog meibomian glands (the oil glands along the edge of eyelids). These wipes gently exfoliate to promote collagen production, smoothing and brightening your eyelid area. Whether removing makeup or caring for your eyelids, these hypoallergenic wipes are the perfect solution for revitalizing your eyes.

19 This Set Of Seamless Thong Underwear With Over 45,000 5-Star Ratings VOENXE Seamless Thong Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The wrong undies can ruin your day, let alone your outfit. That’s why this five-pack of seamless thong underwear is getting such high praise. The innovative design includes sheer cotton in the crotch area for added comfort, while nylon throughout the body ensures durability and a breathable mesh layer keeps you dry. “They have no annoying, scratchy tags and they feel almost as if you aren't wearing anything,” one pleased shopper wrote.

20 A Hydrating Facial Spray That Has Cult-Favorite Status Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon Crafted with fragrant herbal extracts, this facial spray from Mario Badescu is the ultimate pick-me-up with its refreshing rosewater smell. It works to hydrate with soothing aloe vera and is formulated with energizing thyme extract and rosewater for a delicious scent. Mist onto your face, neck, or hair for a dewy glow. Use before moisturizer, post-makeup, or on-the-go. (This cult-favorite spray is even part of Selena Gomez’s morning routine.)

21 A Pair Of Stainless Steel Tweezers That Grab Every Hair Tweezerman Moon Dust Slant Tweezer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Shaping your brows is a frustrating nightmare if your tweezers don’t work properly. It’s not a problem with these slanted tweezers: Their slanted tip is expertly designed to work against the brow bone, ensuring precise hair removal. The hand-filed tips are calibrated for comfort and control, gripping each hair evenly at the root. Made of stainless steel, cruelty-free, and easy to use, these tweezers are an essential addition to your beauty routine.

22 This Detangling Hairbrush That Glides Through Snags Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tame your tangled tresses with this hair brush. Unlike ordinary brushes, its cone-shaped plastic bristles gently unravel tough knots sideways, preventing tugging and discomfort. Suitable for all hair types, its soft plastic bristles also provide a scalp massage for increased circulation. Compact and travel-friendly, it comes in over a dozen stylish colors.

23 This Cleansing Balm That Melts Away Makeup KIMTRUE Makeup Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Properly washing off your makeup at night is the first rule of skincare. This cleansing balm effortlessly melts away makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores, leaving your skin clear and refreshed. No need to emulsify – just wash with warm water. The soft, waxy texture feels luxurious and gentle on your skin. Plus, it's free from harsh ingredients, making it safe even for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

24 These Gloves That Use Hyaluronic Acid To Make Your Hands Feel Silky Epielle Intensive Repairing Hand Masks (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hydrate your hands with these repairing gloves. Infused with coconut oil, milk extract, and hyaluronic acid, they’re designed to deeply moisturize and repair your skin. They fit most hand sizes, working hard to heal rough skin. Refrigerate the gloves ahead of time to enjoy an added cooling and soothing sensation.

25 Clinical-Strength Antiperspirant Wipes To Stop You From Sweating Through Your Clothes SweatBlock Clinical Strength DRIBOOST Antiperspirant Wipes Amazon $20 See On Amazon Put an end to excess sweat with these underarm antiperspirant wipes. Designed for adults and teens, these clinical-strength wipes combat hyperhidrosis, nervous sweating, and more. Created and recommended by doctors, these wipes offer up to seven days of sweat control.

26 A Sleep Mask That Reviewers Say Is So Comfortable Kimkoo Cotton Sleep Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon This sleeping mask is crafted with four layers of super-breathable fabric, including a flexible foam layer and soft modal for comfort. It has elastic filler along the bottom, effectively blocking any light that might leak through the nose area, and soft delta side wings to prevent pressure on the eyes and head. Its adjustable elastic strap accommodates most head sizes, and it comes with a carrying bag.

27 These Useful Pins That Instantly Create A Button Where You Need It TOOVREN Button Pins (8-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you need to replace a lost button or your jeans are too big, these reusable and removable button pins will do the job. No sewing is required; just tack onto your pants and cover with an untucked shirt or belt. These buttons also allow for an extra inch of space on the waistband — or they can reduce it by an inch, too. Versatile and practical, they come in a pack of eight.

28 This Nail-Strengthening Cream That Also Promotes Healthy Cuticles Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re tired of weak, brittle, or soft nails, try what one reviewer affectionately calls a “magic potion in a jar”. This nail-strengthening cream is designed to strengthen nails and nurture cuticles, transforming your delicate claws into resilient beauties. Infused with the delightful scent of coconut, this treatment pampers with calcium, vitamins, and hydrogenated jojoba oil.

29 These Satin Pillowcases That Help Reduce Split Ends Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Getting your beauty sleep takes on a whole new meaning with this two-pack of satin pillowcases. Soft, slippery fabric is gentle on your skin and hair, protecting against creases and tugs and preventing split ends. These pillowcases come in over 30 gorgeous colors, so there’s a match for every room.

30 This Faux Crocodile-Skin Purse With A Funky Retro Vibe DOREAMALOE Shoulder Bag Amazon $26 See On Amazon For an affordable accessory that looks way more expensive than it is, check out this cute faux crocodile leather shoulder bag. It’s practically sized: large enough to carry your wallet, phone, and keys, while still compact enough to be elegant. Its clean, streamlined design includes an alternate chain strap, so you can mix up the look.

31 A Detachable Collar So You Can Have A Chic, Layered Look Without Overheating Kalkehay Detachable Collar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Layer outfits without adding unnecessary bulk using this fake collar accessory. Made from 100% cotton, a sleek, pointed collar design adds subtle formality to any ensemble, and adjustable elastic straps ensure a perfect fit. Versatile and practical, this collar comes in white, black, or pink. Enjoy a polished look, and save money and time buying new shirts.

32 An Exfoliating Foot Mask That Soothes Dry Skin Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Dealing with rough and callused feet? Over 49,000 Amazon customers have been in your shoes, and they give these foot-peel masks five stars. Enriched with fruit acids and extracts, the mask helps exfoliate skin and revive rough heels. Simply slip on the booties, kick your feet up for 60 minutes, and wait for the magic to happen. Old skin will start to peel away in six to 11 days, revealing silky soles. Suitable for all, up to size 11.

33 This Professional Callus Remover That Tackles Tough Heels Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you need something a little stronger to tackle those tootsies, try this professional corn and callus remover. It’s a powerful, effective formula that eliminates rough skin, making foot care simpler than ever. Apply the gel for five to 10 minutes, then use a foot scrubber to reveal softer skin. Enjoy spa-quality results without the high costs.

34 A Microneedle Derma Roller That’s Good For Beginners Sdara Skincare Mirconeedle Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re keen to try derma rolling but aren’t sure where to start, try this microneedle skin roller. Designed with beginners in mind, you can indulge in spa-like skin rejuvenation from the comfort of your own home. Use it to enhance the absorption of your favorite serum. The roller contains 540 titanium microneedles that exfoliate old skin cells for a healthy glow. This versatile tool can also be used to help stimulate scalp and beard growth.

35 These Silk Scrunchies That Won’t Kink Your Hair Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies for Hair (Large, Black, Ivory, Black Marble) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Crafted from 100% mulberry silk, these scrunchies reduce friction, minimizing frizz, breakage, and hair loss. Stylist-recommended for healthy hair, they prevent tugging and hair creases, adding a touch of luxury to your daily styling. They come in a pack of three, featuring black, ivory, and black marble colors.

36 A Silky Head Scarf That’s The Ultimate Sophisticated Fashion Accessory FONYVE Satin Head Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and now you — all style icons who can rock a stunning satin head scarf like this one. Soft, smooth, and shiny, this versatile square bandana adds flair year-round. Use it as a necktie, headband, handbag accessory, and more. It also comes with an instructional manual to inspire your style creativity. Choose from 41 gorgeous color options.

37 These Reusable Cleansing Cloths That Are Perfect For Removing Makeup Eurow Makeup Removal Cleaning Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Crafted from soft microfiber, these cloths offer a gentler alternative to disposable wipes and cotton pads. Washable and reusable, they eliminate waste while effectively cleansing your face in less time than traditional wipes. Clinically tested for all skin types, they're gentle yet powerful, removing even waterproof makeup. Choose from three sizes for your convenience, and say goodbye to disposable wipes for good.

38 These Disposable Wipes That Are Infused With Vitamin E BOOTY WIPES Flushable Wipes (4-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Cleanse your face and body on the go with these aloe vera and vitamin E-infused wipes. Designed to be gentle and safe on your sensitive parts, they're free from harmful parabens, alcohol, and fragrance. With their eco-friendly design, they offer convenience without compromising the environment.

39 A Pair Of Stretchy Flared Pants That Are Incredibly Comfy SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon If the first step to looking good is feeling good, these comfortable palazzo pants will make you feel and look like a million bucks. The luxurious peach-skin fabric is soft and stretchy, and the high waistband is designed to not dig into your stomach. Easy to wash and care for, they’re available in over a dozen colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large