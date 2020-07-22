You Can Earn Starbucks Rewards With Any Credit Card Now

You know the pain of pulling out your Starbucks app after ordering your drink and realizing you forgot to load your Starbucks card? And then realizing shortly after that you won't get Starbucks rewards for your order now? Well, within a few months you won't ever have to feel that pain again. Starbucks announced that customers can use any payment method — and they'll still be able to collect Starbucks rewards.

The Starbucks app lets you load it automatically through any card or bank account you have registered onto the app. But, it doesn't let you use that card to purchase your drink directly. With the new update to come, Starbucks customers don't have to worry if their card balance ever seems to be running low.

Customers will also be able to order their drink from the app and still pay using cash, card, or Apple Pay. But there is a caveat for customers in the U.S. and Canada. While they won't have to worry about loading their Starbucks cards, they will receive fewer rewards for using a different payment method. For those who use their Starbucks card to pay for orders, they receive two stars for every dollar they spent. But using a different payment method will only give you one star per every dollar. I guess you have to pick your battles.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"Our customers have shared with us that they would like more options to pay and earn Stars in the app as a Starbucks Rewards member, in addition to the Starbucks Card," Brady Brewer, Starbucks chief marketing officer, told CNN.

While most Starbucks orders are probably taking place on mobile orders due to quarantine, it's still exciting to know that the next time you go to Starbucks to pick up a drink, you don't have to worry too much if your balance is running low.