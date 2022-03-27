You Can Make Your House Look So Much Newer If You Tried Any Of These 40 Things

Updating your home doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Small improvements — such as decorating bare walls — can make a big impact without costing too much money. But if your home needs more than a few simple decorations, don’t worry: There are tons of clever ways to help you make your house look so much newer, and the Amazon products on this list can help.

For example, you don’t have to shell out for expensive white marble if you want to update your countertops; just cover them with this contact paper. It goes onto your counters similar to a sticker and easily peels off like one, too — just in case you ever need to move out. Or, if your stove could use a refresh, why not add this peel-and-stick backsplash? Not only is it more affordable than a real backsplash, but installation is so easy that you can get the job done in less than an hour. There are also solar-powered garden stakes and sleek under-cabinet light strips — all to help get your home looking as new as can be.

There’s nothing wrong with being outdated — but if you’re looking for affordable ways to make your home look newer, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling for more.

1 Keep Your Rugs From Shifting Around With These Nonslip Pads iPrimio Non Slip Area Rug Pad Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your rugs are shifting around, your home might look out of order. So why not keep them firmly in place using this nonslip pad? You can trim it to fit as needed, and it even adds a little cushioning so that your rugs feel softer underfoot. Choose from two sizes: large or extra-large.

2 Decorate Bare Walls With These Floating Shelves Greenco Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Got some bare wall space you’d like to fill up? These floating shelves are a solid pick, as their unique shape is all you need to make your home look so modern. Mounting hardware comes included, and the natural finish allows them to easily mesh with nearly any style.

3 Illuminate Dark Shelves With These Under-Cabinet Lights POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting (3-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you put these lights underneath your cabinets or shelves is up to you — but either way, they’re an incredibly affordable way to modernize your home. Each light strip is backed with adhesive so that you can stick them right into place — and since they’re powered using three AA batteries (which aren’t included), there’s no complicated wiring required.

4 Organize Your Closet With These Sleek, Velvet-Lined Hangers ZOBER Velvet Hangers with Tie Bar (20-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only do these hangers take up less space on your closet rod, but they’re also covered with soft velvet that helps keep clothes from slipping off. The hook at the top of each one swivels so that it’s easy to have all your shirts facing the same way. Plus, you even have the choice of eight gorgeous shades: red, purple, teal, and more.

5 Turn Your Backyard Into A Chic Oasis With These Garden Lights Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Hiring a professional landscaper can be pricy. Luckily, these garden lights are available for less than $40. Simply press the stakes into the ground, and the solar panel on the top will automatically turn them on once night falls — no complicated wiring necessary. Choose from three finishes: stainless, bronze, or black.

6 De-Clutter Your Drawers With This Bamboo Organizer Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Utensil Drawer Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cluttered flatware drawers are no match for this organizer, as the sides expand and contract to fit nearly any drawer. It’s made from sleek bamboo — not plastic — and it’s even water-resistant in the event of a spill. And if your flatware is already organized? You can also use it with office supplies, arts and crafts materials, and more.

7 Open Up Counter Space With This Wall-Mounted Paper Towel Holder Greenco Premium Bamboo Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re short on counter space, a mounted paper towel holder like this one can make a world of difference. It’s large enough to fit nearly any roll, as well as made from sturdy bamboo that — in my opinion — looks nicer than plastic. Plus, each order comes with all the mounting hardware included.

8 Upgrade Your Front Door With This Wireless Doorbell For Less Than $20 SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t have a doorbell? Not a problem — this wireless one is incredibly easy to install, and even has a wireless range of up to 1,000 feet. It’s also water- as well as weather-resistant, making it suitable for nearly any climate. And since the included batteries are rated for up to three years of use, it’s unlikely you’ll have to purchase replacements anytime soon.

9 Add Personality To Your Entertainment Center With These Colorful Lights Power Practical LED Lights for TV Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only are these light strips a fun way to add personality to your entertainment center, but they’re also designed to help alleviate eye strain when watching television in the dark. Each order comes with a remote so that you can adjust their brightness and color without getting up. Plus, the flexible corners make for easy installation.

10 Switch To These Salt & Pepper Grinders For A Restaurant-Inspired Dining Setup Willow & Everett Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Sometimes, the little things make the biggest impact — like these salt and pepper grinders. They’re made from durable glass with a stainless steel top, making it look like they came straight from a fancy restaurant. Plus, the extra-wide mouths make it easy to refill them with minimal spillage.

11 Keep The Cables Together With This Futuristic Charging Station Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $40 See On Amazon If your desk has become a tangled mess of wires, this charging station can help tidy things up. Six USB ports give you plenty of room to charge your tablets and phones. Plus, you also get six shortened lightning cables to help keep everything looking neat.

12 Dive Into A Luxurious Bed With These High-Quality Sheets HC Collection Sheets Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Not only are these sheets fade-resistant, but they’re also light enough for year-round use (yet heavy enough that they shouldn’t leave you chilly in the winter). The extra-deep fitted sheet works with mattresses up to 16 inches, and you even have the choice of more than 12 gorgeous shades.

13 Illuminate Dark Stairways With These Light Bars Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add these light bars to dark stairways using the included adhesive, and you’ve instantly got a modern-looking space that cost less than $25. Each bar can provide up to 125 hours of light using just three AA batteries (which aren’t included), and the built-in motion sensor automatically turns them off after 30 seconds.

14 Deep-Clean Household Fixtures With This Extendable Duster Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a telescopic handle that extends out to 47 inches, this ceiling duster makes it easy to reach everything from dust bunnies to cobwebs. The best part? Its O-shape also lets you slide it onto fan blades, surrounding them from all sides so that it latches onto every little bit of dust.

15 Turn Your Backyard Into An Oasis With These String Lights Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon I’ve had these string lights out on my balcony for years. The warm amber bulbs glow just as brightly today as the day they arrived, and they’ve survived so many rainstorms that I’ve completely lost count. And if your patio is really big? You can connect up to three sets together to cover more space.

16 Hide Outdated Countertops With This Marble-Inspired Contact Paper practicalW's Peel and Stick Marble Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether your countertops are outdated or you’re looking for a fun DIY project, this contact paper is the answer. It’s perfect for renters, as it goes on like a sticker — and peels off like one, too. It has over 23,000 five-star ratings, and one customer wrote, “This product is really amazing!! I purchased it to put on a slab of wood that we built as our laundry counter top, and adding this to finish it really makes it look like real marble or granite.”

17 Add Splashes Of Color Using These Velvet-Soft Pillow Covers MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Yellow, blue, orange, coral — these throw pillow covers come in so many vibrant shades you might just end up adding more than a few to your cart. They’re each made from soft polyester velvet with a hidden zipper to help prevent snags. Choose from nine sizes, as well as dozens of colors.

18 Create A Fun Accent Wall With These Gallery Picture Frames WOOD MEETS COLOR Wooden Picture Frames (11-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Got a blank wall you aren’t sure what to do with? I suggest putting your favorite photos into these frames, then arranging them in any pattern you like. Each frame is made from real wood, and many reviewers appreciated how they’re made with real glass — not plastic.

19 Polish Your Floors Using This Microfiber Spin Mop O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its deep-cleaning microfiber head that latches onto dirt and grime, this spin mop is a must-have when it comes to polishing your floors. And unlike some mops, this one is simple to wring out: Simply insert the mop head into the spinner bucket, then give the foot pedal a few pumps to extract all that water.

20 Refresh Scuffed Furniture With These Wood Markers Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers and Wax Sticks (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Getting your damaged furniture professionally restored can cost a pretty penny, whereas these wood markers are available for less than $15. They’re suitable for nearly any type of wood, ranging from light oak to dark mahogany — and using them is as easy as simply coloring over any scuffs or scratches.

21 Upgrade Your Lighting System With These Smart Bulbs Sengled Smart Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Swap out your current bulbs with these smart ones, and you’ll be able to control them using voice commands once paired with Alexa or Google Home. And if you don’t have a smart assistant? Not a problem, as you can still use the free downloadable app to put them on schedules, control them remotely, adjust their color, and more.

22 Control Your Devices From Afar With These Smart Plugs Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add these smart plugs to your lamps, and you’ll be able to control them remotely using your smartphone. You can also use them to put your lights on a schedule so that they’re on when you come home. Or, if you pair them with Alexa, a few simple voice commands is all it’ll take to turn them on and off — all from the comfort of your couch.

23 Brighten Up Dark Areas With This LED Light Switch Cover SnapPower SwitchLight LED Night Light (3-Pack) Amazon $63 See On Amazon Instead of stumbling around when you get up at night, allow these outlet lights to help guide your way through the dark. Installation is as easy as snapping them into place — no batteries or complicated wiring required. Plus, you can even adjust their brightness depending on how dark your home is.

24 Transform Your Kitchen With These Stylish Cabinet Pulls Aybloom Cabinet Handles (30-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re still using the same cabinet pulls that came with your home, take this as a sign it’s time to switch them out with these sleek ones. The satin nickel finish is sure to look good regardless of the style in your kitchen. Or, if nickel doesn’t suit your style, they also come in a gorgeous matte black.

25 Add Pops Of Green With These Faux Succulents Coitak Artificial Potted Succulents (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon I have these faux succulents sitting out on my patio table. From personal experience, the pots are durable — and they look just as real up close as they do from afar. They make an easy way to add pops of green throughout your home and have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

26 Upgrade Your Tub With These Wall-Mounted Soap Dispensers HotelSpa Shower Dispenser System (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Letting bottles gather along the side of your tub can make it look crowded, so why not do some de-cluttering with these soap dispensers? Each order comes with double-sided adhesive so that it’s easy to hang them up in your shower. They’re even shatter resistant and come in two different designs.

27 Keep Your Counters (& Hands) Clean With This Touchless Soap Dispenser Secura Touchless Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only this soap dispenser touchless, but the infrared sensor can even detect your hand from more than 2 inches away. Since the design is transparent, it’s easy to see how much soap is left — and the unit itself runs on four AA batteries (which aren’t included). It’s available in four shades, too.

28 Upgrade Your Kitchen Sink With This Stylish Stainless Steel Faucet Kicimpro Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer Amazon $41 See On Amazon Switching out your faucet with this gorgeous pull-down one is a simple, budget-friendly way to make your kitchen look more modern. It’s made from sleek stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, and the sprayer head extends out to 23 inches so that it’s easy to maneuver when cleaning dishes. Plus, installation only takes 15 minutes or less.

29 Transform Your Bathroom Into A Spa With This Rainfall Shower Head NearMoon High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay spa prices for a spa-like experience — just add this rainfall shower head to your bathroom. Its ultra-thin design helps it deliver the highest water pressure possible, while the self-cleaning nozzles keep themselves clean from limescale buildup. Plus, installation doesn’t require any tools.

30 Organize Your Toiletries With This Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder showgoca Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Need a little extra storage space in your bathroom? This toothbrush holder not only has space for four brushes, but the top gives you tons of room for skincare bottles, candles, razors, and more. It’s an easy way to tidy up your sink, and installation doesn’t require any drilling.

31 Illuminate Your Toilet With This Motion-Sensor Night Light LumiLux Motion Sensor Toilet Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon This toilet night light can help guide your way throughout the bathroom (instead of bright overhead lights). It’s designed to fit nearly any toilet, and the rotating carousel mode even lets you enjoy all 16 colors at the same time. Plus, the brightness is dimmable up to five levels.

32 Add Faux Bricks To The Walls Instead Of Expensive Real Ones Coavas Brick Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $8 See On Amazon Ever wish your home had one of those gorgeous exposed-brick walls? This removable wallpaper not only comes in five different brick prints, but it’s also completely removable — so you can even use it if you’re renting. And unlike some wallpapers, the pattern on this one lines up for a sleek, uninterrupted look.

33 Create A Hollywood-Style Vanity With This Light Kit Waneway Vanity Lights for Mirror (10 Bulbs) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Buying a Hollywood-style vanity can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this DIY kit helps you make one at home for less than $25. The bulbs are backed with adhesive, making it easy to stick them right onto your mirror — and the power cable is long enough that it can even be used for larger, floor-length mirrors.

34 Add This Decorative Moulding To Dull Ceilings Zhangbl Decorative Crown Moulding Amazon $36 See On Amazon Your ceiling corners don’t have to be plain — this removable moulding can easily be pressed into place using liquid nails, making it an affordable alternative for anyone upgrading their home. You can also paint it to suit your walls, as well as trim it to fit using a simple pair of scissors.

35 Give Yourself Some Privacy With This Stylish Window Film Finnez Privacy Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want a little extra privacy, but don’t want to block out all that natural light? These films help conceal the inside of your home, all while allowing light to pass through so that you’re not left in the dark. Plus, they even help filter out 96% of harsh UV rays.

36 Warm Up Cold Floors With This Faux Fur Rug Ashler Home Deco Faux Sheepskin Rug Amazon $19 See On Amazon Step off of those cold hardwood floors and onto this luxurious faux fur rug. It comes in more than 10 sizes to suit any space, but you can even drape it across your furniture for a bougie touch. And with its nonslip backing, there’s no need for an extra rug pad to keep it from shifting around.

37 Update Your Kitchen With A Gorgeous Stick-On Backsplash Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Sheets) Amazon $29 See On Amazon With an adhesive backing that lets you press it into place like a sticker, this peel-and-stick backsplash is an affordable (and renter-friendly) way to update your kitchen. Each order comes with enough sheets to cover up to 8 square feet — and unlike some faux tiles, these ones shouldn’t turn yellow over time.

38 This Cordless Window Shade That’s Simple To Customize To Size Redi Shade Easy Lift Pleated Shade Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you aren’t quite ready to commit to that privacy film, this fabric shade can also give you tons of privacy while still letting through a little light. You can trim it to fit smaller windows as needed — and the adhesive strip on the top makes installation a breeze. It’s also cordless and easy to pull up and down.

39 Increase Your Curb Appeal With These Garage Magnets Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents (6-Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These garage magnets are weather- and UV-resistant so that there’s no need to worry about the color fading over time. Plus, the magnetic backings make it easy to position and reposition them however many times you like. This best-selling product has over 23,000 five star ratings on Amazon, too.