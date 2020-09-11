Fans of Harry Potter don't even need to head to the Three Broomsticks to sip on its famous tipple because you can now get Butterbeer delivered to your door. The drink, made famous by the books and film franchise, has until now only been available on draught from selected magical locations. But now Warner Bros. have changed all of that by launching the world’s first bottled Butterbeer. This means that, for the first time ever, you can get your magical drink on at home.

Much beloved by Hogwarts students, teachers, and some naughty house elves (read: Winky), butterbeer is also a wizarding delicacy much requested by fans too, according to the Wizarding World press team. Up until now, fans had to visit either the Warner Bros. Studio Tour sites or the Platform 9 ¾ Shop at London King’s Cross to get their hands on a cold bottle of butterbeer but now the online stores are selling them also

The drink is made and brewed in the UK and presented in beautifully crafted souvenir glass bottles. These bottles are also collectors items as their labels are hand designed by MinaLima, the graphic designers behind all of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

If you have yet to try butterbeer, I guess you're wondering what it tastes like. Well, this beer is booze free and although it's a butterscotch-flavoured sparkling soft drink, the butter (you'll be glad to hear) is cruelty free and the drink is suitable for vegans.