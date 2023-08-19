You Could Make Your Home A Hell Of A Lot Better If You Tried Any Of These Clever, Cheap Tricks

Home improvements don’t come without coughing up a pretty penny — unless you know where to shop. Luckily, Amazon is stocked with a vast assortment of products that can instantly transform your home without breaking the bank.

It can be as simple as swapping out your throw pillows or upgrading the towels in your guest bathroom. It’s equally as important to take the time to patch up minor holes and repair nicks in your furniture with the proper tools.

Ahead, keep reading to discover an incredible list of clever, cheap products that will make your home so much better.

1 Paint Your Front Door A Color That Stands Out Modern Masters Front Door Paint Amazon $42 See On Amazon This front-door paint consists of a water-based formula that is incredibly long-lasting and won’t fade over time. It’s available in 15 bold and bright different colors — including red, navy, white, and gray — and has a smooth satin finish. The entire container covers up to 100 square feet of space and will completely dry in just one hour.

2 Rearrange Furniture To Make It Look Like An Entirely Different Room SuperSliders Furniture Sliders (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.7-star rating, this pack of furniture sliders makes moving heavy furniture totally effortless without ruining your carpet. It comes in four neutral colors to blend in with your floor and is super easy to install. Simply slide the foam side facing up and place it below the furniture leg for a secure grip. One five-star reviewer raved, “These sliders work great for my heavy sofa. Now I can move my furniture around to clean my baseboards and vacuum my carpet. These sliders really save a person's back.”

3 Use White Linens To Give Your Bedroom More Of A “Hotel” Feel Pizuna Cotton Sheets Set White Amazon $44.99 See On Amazon With over 11,000 five-star reviews, this cotton sheet set is beloved for its incredibly soft feel and affordability. The set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases that are crafted from a 400-thread count breathable material that will keep you cool all night long. They’re easy to clean and come in a range of other colors if you want to take a break from white or use them in other rooms.

4 Switch Your Bathroom Linens To White To Extend That Hotel Feel Utopia Towels Bath Towels (8-Piece Set) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This set of bath towels comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. It’s crafted from incredibly soft and breathable cotton that is super absorbent. It’s available in 26 different solid colors for when you want to take a break from white — based on their feel, they’ll make you feel like you’re fresh out of a spa regardless. These affordable towels make a great addition to your guest bathroom or just to give your overall towel collection a refresh.

5 Decorate Some Walls With Wallpaper For Contrast Dimoon Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re over your boring white walls and want to spruce it up, this self-adhesive peel-and-stick paper is a quick and easy fix. It’s easy to use and crafted from a waterproof material, making it a great solution to cover up your kitchen counter, cabinets, and drawers. It comes in over 30 different sizes to best fit your space, and there are tons of colors and fun prints to choose from, ranging from retro green to silver.

6 Easily Cover Up Unsightly Furniture Scratches With A Pen To Make Things Look New Again NADAMOO Furniture Markers Amazon $11 See On Amazon These furniture markers are a genius solution for masking scratches, nicks, scuffs, and discoloration on any of your wood pieces. The set includes eight wax sticks and eight touch-up markers that come in a range of common wood colors like walnut, oak, and maple. This set also comes with a sharpener, so you won’t have to worry about dull tips.

7 Prevent Your Cords From Becoming A Tangled Mess With Cable Ties Wrap-It Storage Cable Management Value Pack Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ll be amazed at how organized your home will feel thanks to these cable ties that will tame messy cords and loose wires. Each package comes with 40 colorful self-gripping ties and also includes 20 cable labels so you can neatly mark the names of your device for easy identification. Never again will you accidentally disconnect the wrong cord.

8 Add Extra Storage Space Under Your Bed With Furniture Risers iPrimio Stackable Furniture Risers (8-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy way to instantly add more storage space to your bedroom, these furniture risers are a must. These risers come in a pack of eight and easily fit on most furniture including desks, chairs, and sofas. Each riser is designed to safely handle heavy weight without denting carpet or hardwood floors. Plus, it has an anti-skid base to ensure your bed won’t slide.

9 Create Your Own Coffee Station At Home With This Popular Electric Whisk PowerLix Milk Frother Handheld Battery Operated Electric Whisk Amazon $12 See On Amazon Forgo $7 cappuccinos and make a homemade one with love thanks to this electric milk frother that creates foamy milk in just 15 seconds. It’s available in a ton of different colors and comes with a stainless steel stand to keep the frother easily accessible on the countertop. It’s also versatile — reviewers also use it to make salad dressings, blend matcha powder, and whisk eggs.

10 Touch Up Painted Walls Without Having To Make A Production Out Of It Slobproof Fillable Paint Pen (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Forget about the hassle of messy paint buckets and brushes, and opt for these paint pens that make touch-ups so much easier. Simply fill these syringes with the paint of your choice and then twist the bottom of the pen until the paint reaches the brush tip. Rated a top product on Amazon, it’s easy to see why thousands of reviewers gave these a five-star review.

11 Fix Small Holes In Your Wall With An Inexpensive Repair Kit 3M Hole Repair Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon This hole repair kit, which was once featured on TikTok, comes with everything you need to fix small holes in your wall up to three inches in diameter. This four-piece kit includes spackling compound, a drywall repair screen, a putty knife, and a sanding sponge, which features angled sides and works for both wet and dry sanding. Over 26,000 Amazon customers gave it a five-star review.

12 Brighten Up The Back Of Your Television (And Reduce Eye-Strain In The Process) Power Practical TV Backlight Strip Amazon $22 See On Amazon This LED backlight strip is an affordable and easy way to brighten up your space without taking up any room. The adhesive strip sticks alongside the back frame of your TV and plugs into the USB port. It comes in 10 different sizes, making it work for most television sizes up to 80 inches wide. Bonus: There’s a remote control included that’ll allow you to adjust the brightness from the comfort of your couch.

13 Add A Bidet To Give Your Bathroom An Elegant (& Inexpensive) Upgrade Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $32 See On Amazon There are so many awesome benefits to this bidet attachment for your toilet. For starters, it will immensely cut down on the cost of paper towels and give you an even better clean. The dial features all different adjustment settings so you can choose your desired water pressure. It also requires zero plumbing and is super easy to install.

14 Add Mirrors To Make Your Home Look More Spacious PARNOO Wall Mirror (Set of 3) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Incorporating mirrors into your home is the best trick for making your space look bigger and brighter. This set of geometric wall mirrors comes in three assorted sizes and easily mounts to your wall to add a touch of dimension and texture. It’s crafted from high-quality grained wood that will be sure to match any design aesthetic. They currently have a 4.8 out of five-star rating on Amazon, which is quite telling.

15 Bring More Greenery Inside To Freshen Up Rooms Costa Farms O2 for You Live House Plant Collection (3-Pack) Amazon $67 See On Amazon These best-selling houseplants are a surefire way to liven up your space. The air-purifying plants work wonders for keeping your air fresh by naturally filtering out toxins and pollutants. You can snag them in a pack of three, four, or six depending on the size of your home, and will work beautifully in your home office or on a window sill.

16 Liven Up Blank Walls With Wall Bookshelves BAYKA Floating Shelves (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Equal parts decorative as they are functional, these floating shelves are a great way to liven up blank walls, while creating extra storage space throughout your home. Whether you’re looking for a chic way to display books, succulents, or your favorite vase, these shelves are durable enough to hold an assortment of heavy items. The shelves range from 11.4 to 16.5 inches long and come with all of the necessary parts required for mounting.

17 Use Throw Pillows To Add Some Color To Dull Spaces Home Brilliant Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set of velvet throw pillow covers add a rich and warm element of texture that will instantly elevate your sofa or bedding. It comes in seven sizes without inserts included, and with over 30 different colors to choose from it will be easy to find a hue that matches the vibe of your home. The cases can easily be washed in a machine on a gentle cycle, making them a win-win.

18 Update Bedrooms By Changing Out Lampshades ALUCSET Barrel Metal Lampshade Amazon $33 See On Amazon Give your dull white lampshade a rest and swap it out for this modern metal lampshade instead. The outer is crafted from a black durable metal that can add an accent of scenery to your walls thanks to the unique pattern. The gold interior is designed to give off a warm soft glow. It measures seven inches high by 13 inches wide and can work for a floor or table lamp depending on the size.

19 Reframe Your Photos With Mats To Make Them Look More Important upsimples 11x14 Picture Frames (Set of 5) Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s something about matted picture frames that totally enhance the appearance of your home. This set from Amazon comes with five frames that will make creating a cohesive gallery wall so easy. You can choose from an array of neutral colors and 15 different sizes for a totally custom look. Whether you hang them vertically or horizontally, each set comes with nails and tacks to make mounting a breeze.

20 Swap Out Your LEDS For Smart Bulbs To Have Better Control Over Your Lighting LEDVANCE SYLVANIA Smart Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s easy to see why so many people have made the switch to these smart light bulbs. Not only can you monitor them from anywhere in the house or away from home, but they also help conserve energy and reduce your electric bill. Reviewers love that these bulbs, which come in a pack of four, are compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Home. You can change the colors, adjust the brightness, or turn them on/off all with a simple voice command.

21 Add Extra Lighting To Your Staircases To Help Make It Safer & More Prominent Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These wireless LED lights will create a subtle glow in the hallway or stairwell if you need to get out of bed during the middle of the night. Simply stick them onto your steps — and when they detect movement, they'll turn on automatically to illuminate your way. They'll also turn off on their own about 30 seconds after you've completed your ascent. When you buy, you'll receive heavy-duty adhesive tape and a packet of screws, either of which you can use to install them in a matter of moments.

22 Change Out The Door Hardware On Interior Doors Amazon Basics Rounded Door Hinges (18-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon These matte black door hinges look absolutely stunning with any decorative style since they’re versatile enough to go with just about everything. They're made of durable steel that will last for years to come, even in the event of a catastrophic slam, and it comes with all the mounting hardware you need for a safe and secure installation. When you buy, you'll receive 18 total hinges, so you can switch up as many doors as you like for an incredibly wallet-friendly price.

23 Make Sure Your Home Smells Fresh By Using Decorative & Fragrant Reed Diffusers Craft & Kin Reed Diffusers Amazon $19 See On Amazon With these decorative and fragrant reed diffusers, you can upgrade your home smell to the fragrance of your choice. You can increase or decrease the scent level by simply adding or removing as many sticks as you like. If the fragrance gets too weak for your preferences, you can turn the reed sticks upside down or replace them for a sweet-smelling refresh. Choose between scents that include lavender woods, patchouli and amber, and pine and clove to accommodate your olfactory preferences; once you've selected the one you like best, set out its elegant glass vase in your living space, and you’re good to go.

24 Add Extra Space To Your Vanity With Convenient Shelf Chargers VINTAR Shelf-Wall Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon These convenient shelf chargers make an excellent resting place for your devices while they power up, leaving you with more desk and counter space than ever before. Each charger comes with three built-in outlets and two USB ports, which helps to reduce charger congestion in your home by powering multiple devices at once, so your phone, tablet, and e-reader will all be ready to go by the time you need to walk out the door. Plus, each outlet comes with a built-in night light that detects motion to turn on and off when it's dark.

25 Make Your Furniture Pop With This Inexpensive Glaze Country Chic Furniture Gloss Amazon $16 Amazon This inexpensive glaze is an excellent choice for anyone who’s looking to spruce up their old furniture on a budget; in fact, it’s so wallet-friendly that you might just find yourself picking up more than one color. Simply pick up a brush, paint it on the couch or chair of your choosing, and wipe it down with a damp cloth when it's dry; that's all you have to do next time you'd like to refresh your living space. You'll also appreciate its water-based formula, which is made without chemical additives like phthalates or formaldehyde.

26 Replace The Knobs On Cabinets & Dressers With Something New LONTAN Matte Black Dresser Knobs (12-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon One particularly quick and easy way to spruce up your space is to replace the knobs on your cabinets and cupboards with a more modern option, and these stainless steel matte black dresser knobs more than fit the bill. When you buy, you'll receive 12 knobs and the mounting screws you'll need for installation, so you can add them to multiple pieces of furniture without breaking the bank. With their versatile design, they'll look absolutely incredible in just about any room of the house, whether your bathroom sink needs a refresh or you're looking to upgrade your closet.

27 Hang Bigger Paintings & Wall Art That Can Serve As A Focal Point amatop Hand-Painted Framed Flower Oil Painting On Canvas (3 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Art lovers will adore this stunning floral oil painting set, which feels like a breath of fresh air in any room of your house. The painting itself is wrapped around a traditional wood frame that ensures durability over the years, and it's equipped with a D-ring bracket hanger that makes it incredibly easy to install anywhere on your wall. Hang it above your dining table for a lovely conversation piece that's sure to catch your guests' eyes, or keep it in your bedroom to create a strong sense of peace in your living space.

28 Replace Old Bathroom Rugs With Fresh Upgrades That Your Feet Will Be Thankful For MontVoo-Bath Rug Amazon $14 See On Amazon Replace your old rug with this absorbent bath mat, and when you step out of a luxurious shower, you’ll dry off faster than ever before. With its high-quality rubber backing, it'll grip securely onto wet and dry floors alike, preventing dangerous slips and slides to keep you safe when your bathroom floor has essentially become a giant puddle. When you step onto its faux suede surface, it'll soak up dripping water within half of a second (seriously — it's that fast), and any watermarks left on its surface will vanish within a matter of minutes.

29 Freshen Up Grungy Old Bathroom Grout Easily With A Grout Pen Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Touch up your tiles with this nontoxic grout pen, which gives your bathroom a refreshing brightness that makes it look like you've just moved in all over again. Each pen will cover up to 150 feet of grout with a two-millimeter width, and its high-precision applicator makes it easy to use on the exact area that's bothering you. Plus, its water-based colorant covers unsightly stains without any unpleasant smells or potential irritants.

30 Take Control Of The Mess In Your Garage With This Easy-To-Install Wall Mount Organizer Berry Ave Broom Holder Wall Mount and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $13.97 See On Amazon If you're searching for a smart way to store your home improvement essentials, look no further than this easy-to-install wall mount organizer, which comes equipped with more than enough space for mops, brooms, and everything in between. With five slots for tools with long handles and six convenient hooks, you'll have 11 total storage options at your disposal, so you'll have more room for furniture, clothes, and anything else you'd like to keep close at hand. Each organizer boasts an impressive 35-pound weight limit, so it's strong enough to bear even your heaviest tools — and it's fully weatherproof, so you can keep it outside or in the garage for all your gardening needs.

31 Make Your Countertops Look Brand New With Marble Contact Paper practicalWs Marble Contact Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give your bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom an extra touch of elegance with this glossy marble contact paper, which you can cut down and customize to fit just about any surface — your imagination is the limit. Simply clean your desired area with a towel, remove the paper's adhesive backing, and stick it securely into place for a budget-friendly alternative to real marble (and the option to remove it when you're ready for another refresh). Whether you use it on your desk, nightstand, or countertop, you'll be astonished by how real it looks and how well it maintains its construction, since it won't lose any of its adhesion over the years. Over 28,000 customers have given it a five-star rating.

32 Hide Any Mess Under Your Bed With A Bed Skirt Italian Luxury Bed Skirt with 15 Inch Drop Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you tend to store unsightly messes beneath your bed, invest in this luxury bed skirt to hide the clutter in between deep cleans; of course, its chic design doesn’t hurt. It's made of a sleek double brushed microfiber that looks amazing with just about any bedding and decor, and it's fully wrinkle and fade-resistant, so it requires very little maintenance from you. You'll also appreciate its plush softness, which you'll notice every time you reach under your bed for one of your belongings and the way it prevents dust from accumulating, making it a smart choice for anyone with allergies.

33 Use A Black Light To Find (& Then Treat) Hidden Pet Stains Around Your Home GearLight UV Black Light Flashlight Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this black light flashlight, you’ll be able to find the source of unpleasant pet-related odors in no time flat, since it’ll illuminate stains that might be otherwise invisible to the naked eye. You can power it with six AA batteries, switch it on, and shine it all over your carpets to reveal stains and patches, so you can use your carpet cleaning products more efficiently than ever before. Its wide beam means it'll work well even in the daytime. The best part? It's not just for pet owners; you can use this flashlight to identify leaks, bedbugs, and even counterfeit money, granting you peace of mind in every area of your life.

34 Organize Your Makeup To Have A Clear Vanity Space & Save Time Every Morning Sorbus Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Instead of rummaging through a roomy makeup bag to find that perfect product, keep your collection on display with this rotating cosmetic organizer, and you’ll be able to find exactly what you need at a glance. Its rotating swivel base spins all the way around without making a sound, granting you easy access to your favorite products — and it's made of durable acrylic plastic that's washable in case of accidental spillage. Plus, it's designed with an adjustable top tier that you can customize to fit tubes and bottles of all shapes and sizes, and its 15 divided slots help you organize your makeup into convenient sections.

35 Make Kitchen Appliances Shine With A Cleaner Made Just For Stainless Steel Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this stainless steel cleaner kit, your favorite kitchen appliances will positively sparkle and shine. The secret to its effectiveness? Coconut oil, which makes for a powerful plant-based cleaner that removes streaks, smudges, and residue with just a wipe or two, reviving the brilliant finish of your favorite spoon or spatula in a matter of moments. As a bonus, it'll help prevent future scratches by creating a protective barrier against the goings-on of your kitchen, and it's made entirely without the use of animal testing. Over 14,000 Amazon customers swear by it, with many reviewers calling it “amazing”.

36 Revamp Your Cupboard By Organizing Your Mugs In A Better Way ELYPRO Coffee Mug Organizers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Crowded cupboards can be the bane of any coffee lover’s morning routine; revamp yours with these convenient mug organizers, which save you valuable space (so you can keep growing your collection). They work by allowing you to take up unused vertical space in your cupboards, stacking mugs on top of one another without the risk of cracking or chipping, so you'll double the room in your cabinets in no time flat. All you have to do is place one on top of a coffee mug and set another one upside down on top; once you've given the organizer a gentle squeeze to adjust its size, you'll be astonished by how much newfound space you have.

37 Give Your Windows A Thorough Cleaning To Let More Light In Docapole 20 ft Reach Window Washing Kit Amazon $63 See On Amazon Let the light in with this versatile window washing tool, which extends up to 20 feet for a sparkling clean that takes up very little of your time and energy. You can adjust its extension pole to reach up to 12 feet, allowing you to scrub second-floor windows from the ground. Its two-in-one head doubles as a scrubbing tool and a squeegee, so you'll only need one tool for a thorough clean. You'll also appreciate its two-way rotating lock mechanism, which you can use to reach over windowsills and wash at any angle, so homeowners with large ledges between floors will find this tool a worthy investment.

38 Replace Your Shower Curtain To Give Your Bathroom A Whole New Vibe BTTN Extra Long Grey Fabric Shower Curtain Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re bored with your bathroom decor, pick up this gray fabric shower curtain to replace your old one with a classic texture and color you’re sure to love. It's made of a high-quality polyester fabric that won't wrinkle or fade over time, no matter how hot your showers may be, and its weighted hem ensures it'll maintain its shape without billowing out while you shower. Its high-density weave gives you maximum protection while you rinse off, and its waterproof design prevents pockets of moisture from forming in your bathroom, keeping your space free of mold and mildew.

39 Give Your Bathroom An Easy Makeover With These Peel & Stick Tiles FloorPops Peel & Stick Tile Decals (10 Sheets) Amazon $11 See On Amazon For a major bathroom makeover that’s incredibly friendly on your wallet, place these peel-and-stick tiles all over your floor, and your space will have a totally new vibe for very little money. All you have to do is peel off their adhesive backing and stick them securely into place. They're fully water resistant, so they'll hold up through years of baths and showers — and you can wash them with a damp cloth whenever they need to be cleaned. Because you won't need any special tools, you and your family can all install them together, so if you're looking for a home improvement project that lets everyone get involved, these make a great place to start.