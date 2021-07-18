When you think about home upgrades, your mind may jump to kitchen and bathroom renovations that cost a small fortune and may even require that you leave your home while they’re being completed. But so often beauty is found in small details and it’s not about spending an obscene amount of money — it’s about knowing how to make the most of your money. You need to see these 44 popular home upgrades people are making for less than $35 — they will all elevate your quality of living without setting you back hundreds of dollars.

You may be craving new marble kitchen counters or an island for more space, but a more affordable quick fix can be found with items like peel-and-stick subway tile that create a bright, intriguing backsplash, stove burner covers that catch spills and keep your oven and stovetop looking brand new, and a sleek mountable tablet holder that frees up counter space while still letting you view recipes in comfort (and style).

Not only do all of these home upgrades cost less than you think, but many of them actually help you save even more money in the long run. Replacing your current lightbulbs with color-changing LED bulbs that you can control via an app is always a good idea, both for practicality and aesthetics. And there are even more innovative tech solutions to get excited about: like colorful strip lights that adhere to cabinets and behind your television set, a wireless garage hub, and a socket that turns ordinary light bulbs into motion-activated ones.

Get ready to get excited about these home improvement upgrades — and to save a ton of money while creating the home of your dreams.

1 These Adhesive Bumpers That Protect Cabinets Furnimate Cabinet Bumpers (120-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These genius cabinet bumpers can singlehandedly save your cabinets from chips and damage, while reducing the amount of annoying sounds you hear throughout the day (a win-win). Place the adhesive bumpers along cabinets to soften the blow any time you close your cabinet doors — they can also be used to prevent glass and ceramic items from sliding around and possibly breaking. They come in a pack of 120 and cost just $7.

2 The Door Stoppers That Regulate Temperature Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The simple act of blocking the gap at the bottom of doors with these door draft stoppers can keep hot air out and cool air in, or vice versa, depending on the needs of the season. These weather stripping stoppers also stop critters from getting into your home and are really easy to install: you can cut them to fit the width of your door and apply them by peeling off the back and adhering them to your door. It comes in four colors.

3 A Caddy For Less Shower Clutter KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon This caddy basket shelf is a cinch to install with adhesive that requires zero tools or drilling and won’t mess with your shower stall. It will free up all of that space that is probably currently cluttered with shampoo bottles and provides enough storage space for those containers, as well as hooks for wash cloths and shaving tools. It’s made of sturdy stainless steel and is conveniently rust-proof.

4 An Innovative Stopper That Sits Inside Drains SinkShroom Bathroom Sink Drain Protector Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your first thought may be: what could be exciting about a drain protector? But that’s because you’re used to dealing with the headache of a protector that sits over the drain and is constantly slipping and not doing its job properly. This innovative stainless steel drain stopper nestles inside of sink and tub drains to thoroughly block hair, debris, and gunk from getting through and messing with your pipes. It comes with an adapter for larger drains, as well as one for smaller drains.

5 These Smart Sockets To Connect Your Home Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon A smarter home starts with Wifi smart sockets that can be used to schedule appliances and lights to turn on and off and are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Echo. No hub or subscription is required and you can control the sockets with the free Smart Life app for convenience (which is perfect for those times when you’re out having fun and realize you’ve left the lights on).

6 This Cleaning Tool Organizer That Holds 35 Pounds Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep brooms and mops off of dusty floors and have one dedicated space to fit all of your cleaning tools with this cleaning tool organizer. The holder comes with screws and anchors to mount it to your wall and features five slots for larger tools like mops and six hooks for accessories like dust pans. It can hold up to 35 pounds in total and is safe to use indoors or outdoors.

7 A Grout Pen For The Fastest, Cheapest Bathroom Reno Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon Unless you want to drop thousands of dollars on a bathroom reno, it can be uniquely challenging to turn your tile grout from icky to spotless. This grout pen magically gets the job done for less than $10 and it’s so easy to use. Simply color in the murky grout with your waterproof pen and let it dry. The pen has a precise point that targets grout (and not your tile), it can be purchased with a narrow or wide tip, and it comes in 11 colors to match any space.

8 These Silicone Stove Gap Covers To Prevent Spills Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep food debris and random items like keys and your mail from spilling over from countertops into that No Man’s Zone between counters and appliances with these heat-resistant silicone stove gap covers. The covers nestle in that strange space and block out anything and everything from getting lost forever. They come in a pack of two, can be trimmed to fit your stove, and you can toss them in the dishwasher when they need a cleaning.

9 These Motion Sensor Lights You Can Stick Anywhere AMIR Motion Sensor Light (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Name a dark corner in your home — these stick-on motion sensor lights can create extra illumination for both practical and aesthetic purposes. The pack of six lights safely stick on any surface using included adhesive. They turn on when motion is detected within 10 feet and then turn off after 15 seconds of no motion, saving you so much more money than traditional lights. They run on AAA batteries, which are not included, and come six in a pack.

10 A Privacy Window Film That Looks Fancy Coavas Privacy Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon You have windows that anyone can see though and you long for privacy — but you’d rather not opt for drapes or shutters that keep light out. Here’s the simple, attractive, and affordable solution: a privacy window film that keeps peering eyes and UV light out, but looks decorative (as if you spend a lot of money to have someone install them). The frosted static cling films are made of washable vinyl and come in 12 sizes and seven colors.

11 These Solar-Powered Lights For A Fairytale Garden Sunnest Solar Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a fortune on landscaping when you have a few good outdoor decorating tricks up your sleeve. Place these solar lights along your path by simply inserting them into the soil and letting them work their magic. The LED lights are waterproof and come in three colors: cool white, warm white, and multicolor. Snag them in a pack of 12 for just $20.

12 A Trio Of Hooks To Free Up Bathroom Space Gavoyeat Shower Gel Bottle Rack Hook (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon When you don’t want to lose a single inch of extra space in your bathroom and shower, swap bulky shower shelves for this trio of sturdy hooks that are self-adhesive and strong enough to hold shampoo, conditioner, and body wash or moisturizer. The white hooks are safe for surfaces like tile, metal, and wood, and each can hold up to 8 pounds.

13 The Shelf Dividers For An Orderly Closet Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If clothing, shoes, and accessories are currently spilling out of your closet in every direction, these shelf dividers are the $15 remedy to bring calm organization back into your life. Slide the dividers onto closet shelves and break up your towels from your handbags from your sweaters so that you can find everything you need faster. The 12-inch dividers are thick, sturdy, and come in bronze or platinum. They have more than 3,000 reviews.

14 These Adhesive Cable Clips To Reduce Clutter TviewSmart Cable Clips (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon The last thing you want to see when you enter a room in your home is loose wires and cables. This pack of five cable clips safely adhere to surfaces like wood desks and hold all of those cables secure and in place. The silicone clips have a 4.7-star rating, more than 1,300 reviews, and come in white, black, pink, and gray.

15 A Cable Organizer Box For Safety And Practicality Point & Edge TAP-UP Cable Organizer Box Amazon $29 See On Amazon There are a number of reasons why you might not want power strips sitting on your floor, including for safety purposes, especially if you have pets and small children. This cable organizer box can be securely attached to the underside of your desk and will accommodate power strips and keep cords perfectly in place. The box comes in gray or white and also comes with a silicone cord clip to hold onto loose wires.

16 This Magnetic Screen Door To Keep Bugs Out Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Closure Amazon $25 See On Amazon Let cool air into your home while keeping bugs like flies and mosquitoes trapped out with this magnetic screen door. The mesh door is durable and stays in place with magnets, fitting doors that measure 38-by-82 inches. It’s a bestseller with a 4.4-star rating and more than 41,000 reviews, and one reviewer raved, “Works PERFECTLY! We purchased this item so that our dogs would be able to go in and out freely without there just being a wide opening into our house for bugs to just fly in, must say it was well worth the money! Our dogs run right in and out and it magnetizes perfectly back together each time!”

17 The Bedside Shelf You Can Assemble Without Tools Amada Bamboo Bedside Shelf Amazon $22 See On Amazon No night stand? No problem — because this affordable bedside shelf gives you plenty of space to hold your smartphone, a cup of coffee, and a book. You won’t need a single tool to install this shelf because it stays secure on your bed with strong clamps. It’s conveniently designed with a cup holder, a second holder that can be used with your i-Pad or phone, a cable management slot, and detachable side panels. It comes in white or black.

18 A 2-Pack Of Color-Changing WiFi Light Bulbs Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Gone are the days when light bulbs were simply light bulbs. These smart Wifi light bulbs work overtime as color-changing dynamos that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can effortlessly turn them on and off and adjust their brightness settings and colors. Use the free PLUSMINUS app to create money-saving schedules for your lights. They come in a pack of two and feature a 24-month warranty.

19 These Festive LED Lights That Change A Room’s Mood Keepsmile Color Changing Led Light Strips Amazon $15 See On Amazon There aren’t many ways to instantly change the mood of your bedroom or living room without spending a lot of money on home decor. But these LED light strips create ambiance for days and are simple to install using their self-adhesive tape. The 50-foot light strip can be trimmed to fit your space and controlled via an app or your phone. They can be set to one of 16 million colors and have adjustable brightness levels (they even boast a built-in microphone that can pick up music and “dance” to the beat).

20 The Magnetic Garage Accents For Major Curb Appeal Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to let a dowdy garage bring down the look of your home. Save your money on other projects and use these magnetic decorative garage door accents to instantly make over your garage and improve your curb appeal. The set comes with two carriage door accent handles and four hinges that are weather resistant and stay perfectly in place with magnets — so you can keep your toolbox stored away.

21 This Wireless Garage Hub With A Sensor Chamberlain Smart Garage Control Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll never again arrive at work or leave for a vacation wondering whether you actually shut the garage door before leaving home. This smart garage control hub comes with a free app that you can use anywhere to open and close garage doors, as well as set them to schedules. It lets you provide secure garage access to friends and family and, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, getting Amazon packages delivered inside of your garage is a free service included in the purchase.

22 An Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser With Extra Storage Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser Wall Mount Amazon $26 See On Amazon Mount this automatic toothpaste dispenser to your wall and benefit from so many storage slots for everything from four toothbrushes and three brushing cups to a towel holder, four hooks, a number of shelves for various products, and even a cell phone holder. This unit will free up major space on your bathroom counters and inside of your medicine cabinet and it includes lids to cover your cups and a covered area to keep toothbrushes free of germs.

23 The Commitment-Free Marble Wallpaper PracticalWs Marble Countertop Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon This commitment-free marble wallpaper has its own self-adhesive, so no glue is needed, and it will instantly upgrade anything — from bathroom counters to bookcase shelves. The paper comes in four sizes but can be easily trimmed to fit different spaces, plus it’s smooth and simple to wipe clean. It has more than 30,000 reviews and one reviewer noted, “The contact paper is thick and great quality. It does not easily tear and easy to install! Adhesion is amazing! Easy peel yet, would stick again with no problem! Glossy finish and seamless look.”

24 A Peel-And-Stick Subway Tile Backsplash Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $34 See On Amazon Your most affordable mini kitchen renovation begins with this peel-and-stick tile backsplash that gives rooms like kitchens and bathrooms life and flair without the exorbitant cost of hiring people to do the job. The tile paper has its own self-adhesive and doesn’t require messy glue. It comes with 10 sheets in a set in a choice of five colors that each give off a 3D effect: white, teal, ash-blue, black, and blue.

25 The Filter For Your Faucet That Lets You Angle The Spout Universal Splash Filter Faucet Amazon $11 See On Amazon There isn’t much variety when you’re using your faucet — the water is released downward the same way every time. But this universal filter spout costs just $11 and is simple to attach to your faucet, where you’ll then be able to adjust the angle of your water and change the water pressure. One reviewer raved: “LOVE that this makes it 100x easier to wash your face. I always struggled with water going down my arms and chest while trying to get the makeup and dirt off from the day. With this product, you can choose how to angle the spout to give you better control of where the water splashes on your face- without much need for your hands anymore.”

26 A Smart Power Strip That Connects To WiFi Smart Home Power Strip Amazon $20 See On Amazon With surge protection, three outlets, and three USB ports, this smart power strip accommodates so many of your tech devices and appliances and has the additional perk of connecting to WiFi. You can give it voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant and use the free app to schedule devices to turn on and off at your convenience. You’ll be able to control electronics whether you’re home or far away.

27 The Six-Outlet Extender With 35,000 Reviews POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make one outlet in your home work harder without taking up additional wall space with this cleverly designed six-outlet extender. The three-sided power strip also features two USB ports and a smart night light with a dusk-to-dawn sensor and adjustable brightness settings (you can also turn the light off automatically). This high-level outlet has earned a 4.7-star rating and more than 35,000 reviews.

28 A Socket That Creates Motion-Activated Light Bulbs LPHUMEX Motion Activated Light Socket (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn any ordinary light bulb into a motion-activated light bulb with this light socket. When the socket is mounted 8 to 10 feet above the ground it can sense motion up to 10 feet away and adjust so that your bulb turns on or off, which is a huge money saver if you’re constantly forgetting to switch lights off before you leave a room. It provides a hands-free lighting solution and comes in a pack of two.

29 These Furniture Foot Pads That Protect Floors aneaseit Furniture Foot Protector Pads (16-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Every time your sofa or chair gets moved (accidentally or on purpose), its feet are likely scraping your floors and causing an expensive amount of damage. Protect your floors with this pack of 16 furniture foot protector pads that slide right over furniture feet and provide a silicone and felt barrier to keep both scratches and noise at bay. The pads come in four sizes, nine colors, and are so simple to install.

30 The Plug-In Sanitizer For Cleaner Air GermGuardian Elite Pluggable UV-C Sanitizer and Deodorizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Banish all of those odors that linger around for days in your home from cooking, smoking, and pets with this one convenient UV-C sanitizer and deodorizer that you plug right into an outlet. The unit has the power to kill germs and viruses and reduces odors, making it especially perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, and pet areas. It comes in white or black and there’s no need to worry about replacing its filter — just plan on replacing the GermGuardian UV C light bulb every 10 to 12 months.

31 These LED Strip Lights To Create Major Ambiance Govee TV Backlights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These LED strip lights create instant ambiance in any room, whether you opt to string them around your TV set or along the undersides of kitchen cabinets. Powered by USB, each strand of lights measures 9.8 feet and can be cut and customized to fit your space. Use the convenient remote control to set them to one of 32 colors, with six levels of brightness. These lights currently boast more than 19,000 reviews and that number will only skyrocket as more people realize it costs less than $15 to completely change the mood of a room.

32 A Leather Conditioner That Makes Old Pieces New Again Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your leather couch or chair has seen better days, this $20 leather conditioning polish is all you need to give those pieces a major facelift without spending a fortune on new furniture. Using a cloth, apply a thin layer of the polish to worn sofa cushions, car seats, and even boots and purses. The non-toxic formula breathes new life into leather and protects it for up to six months. It’s made by a family-owned company that has been in the business for more than 50 years and it has more than 31,000 reviews.

33 The Sleekest Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Wall Mount Amazon $7 See On Amazon Admit it: there’s no way to make your bathroom look as elegant as you want when there are toothpaste tubes hanging out on the counters. Here’s the sleek solution: an automatic toothpaste dispenser that you mount to the wall (without tools — just adhesive) that boasts a smart design that dispenses just a small amount of toothpaste at the top for kids and a bit more at the bottom for adults. Insert your tube at the top and take solace in the fact that this device will finally get every last bit of toothpaste out, saving you money in the long run.

34 These Non-Stick Oven Liners For A Spotless Oven Cooks Innovations Non-Stick Oven Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Is there any appliance that’s more of a pain to clean than your oven, with its many steel racks that get so sticky from grease and food residue? Place these non-stick oven liners under racks beneath food so that they catch every single drip and spill. You can then effortlessly wipe them clean — even better: they’re dishwasher safe. The liners double as a reusable alternative to baking parchment paper and are safe in all ovens, including gas, electric, convection, and even microwaves. These liners have more than 13,000 reviews.

35 The Stove Burner Covers That Catch Spills Forsisco Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon While your focus is on giving your oven a major upgrade, don’t neglect your stovetop, which is notoriously difficult to clean. This pack of eight stove burner covers line your stovetop to catch spills and grease when you’re cooking. Cleaning them is as easy as lifting them up, washing them, and placing them back on your stovetop. They can be trimmed to fit your burners and will withstand temperatures as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The best part: you’ll rarely have to scrub your stovetop when you rely on these.

36 A Pair Of Fridge Handle Covers To Avoid Fingerprints OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Your stainless steel refrigerator looks sleek and modern, but it’s forever susceptible to fingerprints and smudges. Attach these plush Velcro fridge handle covers to your fridge handles and you’ll automatically kick that unsightly problem. The covers come in five sizes to fit any fridge and are machine washable.

37 This Tablet Stand That Mounts To A Wall CTA Digital: 2-in-1 Kitchen Tablet Stand Amazon $31 See On Amazon Following along with recipes has never been easier — this kitchen tablet stand can be mounted to your wall or left on your counter and it has a slide-adjust holder that makes it simple to slip in most tablets. It allows for 360-degree rotation so you’ll be able to view your tablet at any angle and it folds compactly when you’re not using it. Choose between white or black.

38 A Multi-Tasking Surge Protector With A Built-In Shelf ON2NO 7 Port Surge Protector Wall Outlet Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than affordable home gadgets that are also dynamic multitaskers. Exhibit A: this surge protector wall outlet that features seven ports, plus a built-in shelf where you can conveniently store your phone and tablet while they’re charging. The unit itself is designed with three AC outlets and four USB ports so it’s perfect for powering a variety of appliances and devices at once. It features overcharge protection and even a nightlight.

39 This Seat Saver That Firms Up Sagging Couch Cushions LAMINET Cushion Seat Savers Amazon $28 See On Amazon A couch is a major investment that, over time, will likely show wear, tear, and sagging that compromises your comfort. But before you run out and drop $800 or more on a new sofa, try this $28 fix that thousands of reviewers say firms up those cushions in seconds. The cushion seat saver is a simple wooden board that you slip under seat cushions to provide lift and comfortable firmness. It comes in three sizes and can work for sofas, loveseats, and armchairs.

40 The HD Streaming Device With 100,000 Reviews Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s no surprise that this Fire TV Stick Lite has received more than 100,000 reviews and has a 4.7-star rating: it gives you access to every form of entertainment you want to stream, is a breeze to use, and works with Alexa voice controls for even more convenience. The stick allows you to stream all of your favorites in full HD — from Netflix and YouTube movies and TV shows to live TV to music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

41 An Innovative Magnetic Holder For Keys UbiGear Magnetic Pushpin Hook (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If there’s one item everyone is constantly misplacing it’s their keys (usually just when you need them most — on hectic mornings). The whereabouts of your car keys will never be a mystery again when you install these magnet pushpins right onto existing electrical outlets. The pins are strong enough to hold up to 3 pounds, making them the perfect storage solution for your keys and other metal items like locks, and they come four in a set. All you have to do to install them is remove the current screws on your outlet plate and replace them with these magnetic screws.

42 The Bidet That’s A Breeze To Install Veken Non-Electric Bidet Amazon $33 See On Amazon Gone are the days when people thought bidets were only used in fancy European hotels or cost an arm and a leg to install in their homes. This simple non-electric bidet takes just minutes to install onto your toilet and includes a dual nozzle for more efficient cleaning, with a two-knob control panel that lets you determine the level of water pressure you want. The bidet comes with a convenient nozzle cleaning that keeps it hygienic and it has earned more than 10,000 reviews.

43 A Nightlight That Snaps Onto Outlets SnapPower GuideLight (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can provide a guiding light in the darkest hallways without hogging up an entire electrical outlet with an actual bulky nightlight. This snap-on LED nightlight attaches to the back of outlets, providing a soft, glowing light that emanates from the bottom of your outlet. It’s equipped with a built-in sensor that turns it on when the room gets dark and off if other lights are switched on and it comes in a money-saving pack of two.