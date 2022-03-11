You'll Be Obsessed With These 45 Genius Home Finds Because They're So Cheap & Work So Well

“Cheap” doesn’t mean what it used to. Nowadays, if something is cheap, it just means that the price is more than reasonable — not that whatever you’re buying is a hunk of junk. But if you need proof, look no further than all the genius home finds I’ve gathered for you below.

Not only does every item I’ve selected work shockingly well, but the prices are so affordable that you’ll be able to grab two or even three products off the list. For example, this stain remover is so powerful that it can even get rid of stubborn splotches from spilled red wine. Or, if you’re tired of the same cup of coffee every morning, there’s also a handy electric whisk that whips milk up into a delicious froth. And don’t worry if you can’t decide which you’d rather have — you can grab both for less than $25.

You don’t have to spend a ton of money in order to walk away with a high-quality product, and all the genius home finds I’ve gathered for you below are proof.

1 These Shelf Liners That Help Your Fridge Stay Clean MayNest Washable Refrigerator Mats (8-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Giving your fridge a good wipe-down is not an easy task, and that’s why these shelf liners are such game-changers. Each one is made from non-stick EVA that won’t hold onto spills or stains. Plus, you can even put fresh produce directly on top of them.

2 A Folding Board That Makes Laundry Fun BoxLegend Version-3 Shirt Folder Amazon $17 See On Amazon This folding board is an easy way to make laundry day a little more enjoyable. Not only does it fold each shirt uniformly so that they look good on shelves, but it’ll also work with shorts, pants, nightgowns, dresses, and more. It’s available in four colors: black, red, green, and blue.

3 This Electric Milk Frother That Delivers Indulgent Coffees Zulay Classic Coffee Electric Frother Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re tired of drinking the same cup of Joe every morning, why not use this electric whisk to froth up some milk? The motor runs at an ultra-silent level so that you can use it at the office — and it’s even so powerful that it can beat egg whites into stiff peaks.

4 A Night Light That Gently Guides You To The Toilet Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of using the bright overhead light during nighttime bathroom trips, let this toilet bowl night light gently guide the way. It’s motion activated — and with 16 different colors to choose from (as well as five brightness levels), you can easily light up your bathroom however you like.

5 The Adjustable Strainer That Fits Overtop Your Sink BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stretch this strainer out so that it fits over your sink, and you won’t have to worry about any fruits, veggies, or even pasta noodles spilling out. It can expand out to 19.5 inches, making it perfect for larger sinks — and it’s also completely BPA-free.

6 A Colander That Snaps Onto Your Pots & Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Speaking of strainers that won’t spill, this silicone pots-and-pans strainer is designed to clip onto cookware of nearly any shape or size. And since it takes up less space than a full-sized strainer, it’s also great for kitchens that are lacking in cabinet space.

7 This Broom Holder That’s Shockingly Versatile Home-it It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re storing mops, sports equipment, or gardening tools, this broom holder has got you covered. Five slots give you ample room for all your belongings, and the grippy ball bearing in each one can even hold up to 7.5 pounds. “There are also little hooks that can drop down if you want to hold towels or the dust pan, which is what I use it for,” wrote one reviewer. “This is a must-have organizational tool!”

8 A Roll-Out Drying Rack That Doesn’t Need A Drip Tray Attom Tech Home Roll Up Dish Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Drip trays can become messy seemingly overnight; that’s why I made the switch to this over-the-sink drying rack. Any stray drips fall right into your sink, which means there’s no drip tray to clean afterwards. And since it’s made from heat-resistant stainless steel, you can even use it as a trivet in a pinch.

9 The Flameless Stove For Making S’mores Indoors Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t need a roaring campfire to whip up a delicious batch of s’mores for everyone — just plug in this flameless stove. Each order includes two roasting forks for your marshmallows. Plus, they’re even made from stainless steel so that they won’t rust over time.

10 A Silicone Drip Pad With Space For 4 Utensils Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can use this drip pad as a convenient spot to rest your stirrers, spatulas, and more while you’re cooking. The best part? Unlike other drip pads, this one has space for up to four utensils. Plus, it’s made from food-grade silicone that’s easy to wipe clean when done.

11 This Shoe Organizer That Takes Up Very Little Space ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Hang this organizer over your bedroom door, and you’ll instantly have storage space for up to 24 pairs of shoes. You can also hang it in your pantry if you’re running out of shelf space, or even in your bathroom if you need more room for toiletries. Choose from five colors: black, white, pink, brown, or beige.

12 A Poster That Helps You Change Up Your Workout NewMe Fitness Workout Poster Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve settled into doing the same workout every day and are hoping to switch things up, why not try using this poster? It’s filled with all sorts of exercises, from total-body moves to isolated muscle workouts — and the large pictures make it easy to understand exactly how each move is supposed to be performed.

13 These Coffee Pods That You Can Refill & Reuse K&J Reusable Filter Cups (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These coffee pods can be refilled and reused with your favorite coffee grounds, and they have micro-etched stainless steel filters to help keep the grounds from leaking into your pot. They’re even BPA-free and have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One customer wrote, “Best purchase ever! Probably will save me hundreds of dollars over the years.”

14 These Popular Stainless Steel Tweezers With Over 33,000 Five-Star Ratings Tweezer Guru Tweezers Amazon $10 See On Amazon These tweezers are made from sleek stainless steel, and they have well over 33,000 five-star ratings. The tips are angled so that it’s easy to pluck away hairs that’s you’re trying to remove — and special attention has also been taken to ensure that they line up together precisely.

15 A Silicone Basting Brush That Won’t Shed Into Food M KITCHEN WORLD Basting Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sometimes, bristle basting brushes can shed — so why not start using these silicone brushes? In addition to being shed-free, they’re also stain- as well as odor-resistant. And since the silicone is heat-resistant up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no need to worry about them melting when you’re cooking over the grill.

16 This Organizer With Deep Pockets For Your Handbags ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Using this organizer to store all your handbags is a genius alternative to cluttering up your closet shelves with them. The extra-deep pockets are made to fit bags of nearly any size — or, you can even use them to store umbrellas, scarves, and more. Choose from four colors: white, brown, gray, or black.

17 These Suction Cup Hooks That Are Sure To Come In Handy Holiday Joy Suction Cup Hooks (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re hanging up scrubbers in the shower or adding art to your windows, these suction cup hooks can help. Each one is strong enough to hold up to 3 pounds, making them perfect for seasonal wreaths on your doors. Plus, they’ll stick to all sorts of smooth surfaces, including metal and formica — not just glass and tile.

18 A Sewing Kit That’s Perfect For Beginners ARTIKA Sewing Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Got a loose button on your shirt? Not a problem when you’ve got this sewing kit at the ready. It comes with all the essentials any beginner would need to fix little signs of wear and tear on your clothes, including a thimble to help keep your thumb safe from accidental pinpricks — all for less than $15.

19 A Body Pillow Cover That’s Wrinkle Resistant Italian Luxury Body Pillow Cover Amazon $13 See On Amazon Snuggle up against this microfiber body pillow cover as much as you want — the wrinkle-resistant fabric will stay looking fresh no matter how hard you toss and turn. It’s also resistant to stains, and the oversized cut gives you extra room to work with if your pillow happens to be larger than average.

20 This Stain Remover That Even Works On Red Wine Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon This stain remover is so powerful that it can get rid of hard-to-clean red wine spills. The formula is also 100% biodegradable, as well as made without any peroxide, phosphates, sulphates, or parabens. Plus, this bottle the perfect size to take with you when traveling.

21 These Protectors That Help Keep Your Pillows Clean UltraPlush Premium Waterproof Pillow Protectors (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Similar to how mattress protectors works, these pillow protectors create waterproof barriers that help keep them clean from spills, sweat, drool, and more. They’re also super-soft so that they won’t alter how your pillow feels, and the zippered opening keeps the pillow from shifting out of place.

22 The Pot Holders That Have Grippy Palms HOMWE Silicone Kitchen Pot Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Having trouble holding onto that hot lid? These pot holders are made with grippy, nonslip palms that help you keep a firm grip onto hot cookware. And in addition to being heat resistant, they’re also resistant to steam — perfect for straining pasta.

23 A Container That Strains Your Bacon Grease Clean Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cooking with bacon grease is a delicious way to add flavor to your meals, and this stainless steel container helps keep it safe for later if you aren’t ready to use it just yet. The best part? It also features a built-in strainer that removes any burnt little bits of bacon debris.

24 This Organic Toothpaste That’s Made Without Fluoride Cali White Vegan Whitening Toothpaste with Vitamin B12 Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only is this minty toothpaste organic and fluoride-free, but it also contains vitamin B12 to help boost your energy levels. And if that isn’t enough, many reviewers raved about how effective it was at whitening their teeth. One customer wrote, “Love this product, highly recommend!”

25 A Tea Tree Body Wash That Can Help Soothe Irritated Skin Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Jojoba and tea tree oil are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find listed on this body wash. Not only does it cleanse and remove unwanted odors, but it can even help soothe minor skin irritations. Plus, the formula is 100% cruelty-free.

26 The Magnet That Helps You Keep Track Of Dirty Dishes cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign Amazon $12 See On Amazon If the people in your home are always mixing dirty dishes into the clean ones, try putting this magnet on the front of your machine. It’s waterproof as well as peel-proof so that you don’t have to fret about getting it wet, and each order comes with adhesive so that it can still be used with non-magnetic machines.

27 A Brush That Helps Exfoliate Away Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with having red bumps caused by ingrown hairs — but if you’d like to get rid of them, this brush might be able to help. Simply massage over your ingrown hairs, and the gentle bristles will work to exfoliate them away. Plus, the handle on the back makes it easy to grip in the shower.

28 These Reusable Silicone Straws That Work With Large Tumblers Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Looking for a quality reusable straw set? Search no further than this one. Each straw is made from 100% food-grade silicone, and they’re all large enough to work with tumblers up to 40 ounces. The straws are also dishwasher safe, though every order includes a pipette for a more thorough clean.

29 A Bowl That Lets You Pop Fresh Kernels In The Microwave The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t need a bulky air popper to enjoy fresh popcorn — just throw some kernels into this silicone bowl with a little oil, then send it through the microwave for a spin. It’s large enough to fit up to 15 cups of popcorn, making it great for movie nights. And once you’re done? It conveniently folds flat for easy storage.

30 The Stainless Steel & Silicone Tongs That Shouldn’t Stick To Your Foods The Original Popco Tongs (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with nonstick silicone heads that shouldn’t latch onto your meals, this set of tongs is a solid pick for less than $15. They’re also heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, which means they’re tough enough to use over the grill — and the stainless steel handles are more resistant to rust than other metals.

31 A Memory Foam Cooling Pillow Made For Side Sleepers Abco Tech Memory Foam Knee Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you prefer to sleep on your side, this knee pillow is an absolute game-changer. The memory foam contours to the shape of your legs to keep them from knocking together uncomfortably — and the layer of cooling gel combined with a breathable cover work together to keep hot sleepers comfortable throughout the night.

32 This Wine Opener That Won’t Destroy The Cork Cork Genius Wine Opener Set (4-Piece) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Corkscrews can often break the cork, but this wine opener helps prevent that from happening. It uses an air pump to pull the cork out without it breaking to help your wine stay free from debris. Plus, each order also includes a foil cutter, bottle stopper, as well as an aerator.

33 An Apple Corer Made From Tough Stainless Steel Zulay Kitchen Premium Apple Corer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re baking pie or packing lunches, this apple corer can help save you time and stress in the kitchen. The stainless steel blade easily pierces down into apples and peppers — or, you can also use it to stuff cupcakes. The smooth ergonomic handle also keeps your handle comfortable as you press down.

34 The Sponge Holder That Also Dispenses Dish Soap Bestseek Kitchen Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Press your sponge down into this holder, and the base will inject the ideal amount of soap into its fibers. The container underneath is large enough to hold more than half a bottle of dish soap — and since it’s also leakproof, there’s no need to worry about soap stains creeping their way across your counters.

35 An Overflow Drain Cover That Lets You Take Deeper Baths SlipX Solutions Overflow Drain Cover for Tub Amazon $7 See On Amazon Pop this cover on top of your overflow drain, and you’ll be able to add a few extra inches to your bathwater. There’s also a gap in the top — just in case your water gets a little too high — while the suction cups on the back keep it firmly attached to your tub.

36 This Layered Flatware Organizer That’s Narrow & Compact Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space for a full-drawer flatware organizer? This one has a narrow footprint that fits into tight spaces, yet still provides enough space for up to 48 pieces of cutlery. The nonslip base helps keep it from shifting around, and each compartment is also labeled to help you keep everything sorted.

37 A Stand That Helps You Get The Most Out Of Shampoo Bottles Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Shampoo, condiments, lotions — this stand can help you get the most out of all your bottles. Simply screw it onto your bottle, then flip it upside-down. All the remaining product inside will slowly work its way down, making it easy to squeeze out. Plus, you can reuse it as many times as you like.

38 The Whisk Wiper That Helps Keep Counters Clean Whisk Wiper® PRO for Stand Mixers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pop this wiper onto your stand mixer whisk, then pull it downwards to scrape all the excess off. Not only does it help you get batter off your whisk, but it also doubles as a stand so that your counters stay clean when you take it off the mixer. Choose from four colors: blue, red, orange, or white.

39 This Shelf That Sits Over Your Outlets ALLICAVER Outlet Shelf Amazon $11 See On Amazon Add this shelf to your outlets, and you’ll instantly have a convenient place to rest your phone while it’s charging. It also works great as a little perch for small smart speakers, like Alexa or Google Home. And since it can hold up to 3 pounds, it can even handle heavier items — including LED candles.

40 A Pet Hair Remover That Doesn’t Rely On Sticky Sheets Uproot Cleaner Pro Reusable Pet Hair Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whereas some pet hair removers rely on sticky sheets to retrieve hair, this one works more like a comb. It’s infinitely reusable since there are zero sticky sheets to replace — and it’s safe to use on all sorts of upholstery, from curtains to rugs.

41 The Gel Stamp That Helps Keep Toilets Clean Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stamps Amazon $4 See On Amazon Stamp this gel on the inside of your toilet, and it’ll help freshen up the bowl with every flush. It’s formulated to keep toilet rings and limescale buildup to a minimum — and one stamp is potent enough to last for up to 12 days.

42 These Apothecary Jars For Cotton Swabs, Cotton Rounds & More AOZITA Apothecary Jar Set (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Need somewhere to stash all your cotton swabs and cotton rounds? This set of apothecary jars is a cute (and helpful) addition to any vanity. Each one’s made from thick plastic that’s less likely to shatter if dropped — and the tight lids help keep everything clean from dust.

43 A Sink Topper That’ll Create More Space On Your Bathroom Counter Sink Topper Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your bathroom has limited counter space, this genius sink topper can help. Simply lay it over your sink, and you’ll have a space for makeup, hair products, and more. Plus, the material it’s made with is heat resistant — and the whole thing folds up for easy storage it between uses.

44 These Clothes Hangers Lined With Smooth, Nonslip Velvet Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are these clothes hangers lined with nonslip velvet that’ll help keep your outfits in place, but they also have hooks that swivel to make it easier to hang your laundry. Each one can also hold up to 10 pounds, and one pack comes with 30 hangers. Plus, they have over 117,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and are available in five different colors.